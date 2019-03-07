MLB Rookie of the Year odds, picks: Vlad Guerrero Jr. the AL favorite, Victor Robles earns top spot in NL

Dig further than the top of the board and there are several longshot plays worth considering

With Major League Baseball's regular season nearing, it's time to contemplate the important things in life, like this season's Rookie of the Year Awards betting odds.

Using odds provided by Westgate SuperBook, we've decided to highlight some of favorite plays and a few that we'd avoid -- if, you know, we actually bet on baseball.

Let's get to it.

American League

PlayerTeamOdds

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays

3/2

Eloy Jimenez

White Sox

3/1

Forrest Whitley

Astros

8/1

Justus Sheffield

Mariners

10/1

Jesus Luzardo

Athletics

10/1

Joshua James

Astros

10/1

Brent Honeywell

Rays

10/1

Yusei Kikuchi

Mariners

15/1

Bo Bichette

Blue Jays

18/1

Kyle Tucker

Astros

20/1

Jonathan Loaisiga

Yankees

40/1

Danny Jansen

Blue Jays

60/1

Dylan Cease

White Sox

60/1

Dane Dunning

White Sox

60/1

Sean Murphy

Athletics

100/1

Yusniel Diaz

Orioles

100/1

Justin Dunn

Mariners

100/1

Ryan Mountcastle

Orioles

100/1

Tirston McKenzie

Indians

100/1

The top of the AL board looks about as you'd expect: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Eloy Jimenez, and Forrest Whitley. One name that's going to be popular: Seattle Mariners southpaw Yusei Kikuchi. His well-rounded arsenal and ability to hide the baseball should make him a favorite.

Our favorite down-the-board plays are Kyle Tucker, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Danny Jansen. Tucker is being undervalued due to his rough big-league cameo last season. Loaisiga has durability concerns, but his big arm and potential to slot into the New York Yankees' rotation are hard to overlook. Then there's Jansen, whose offensive skill set could make him stand out among a weak catching crop.

We might stay away from Justus Sheffield. He has a good arm, but we're not sure when he'll reach the majors and his command woes are worrisome. 

National League

PlayerTeamOdds

Victor Robles

Nationals

3/1

Peter Alonso

Mets

5/1

Touki Toussaint

Braves

5/1

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres

5/1

Alex Reyes

Cardinals

10/1

Mike Soroka

Braves

15/1

Nick Senzel

Reds

15/1

Francisco Mejia

Padres

15/1

Brendan Rodgers

Rockies

15/1

Kyle Wright

Braves

18/1

Luis Urias

Padres

20/1

Alex Verdugo

Dodgers

20/1

Taylor Widener

Diamondbacks

40/1

Victor Victor Mesa

Marlins

60/1

Jon Duplantier

Diamondbacks

60/1

Chris Paddack

Padres

60/1

Keston Hiura

Brewers

60/1

Mitch Keller

Pirates

60/1

There are a few surprises at the top, beginning with Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles being the top dog. Robles is a fine pick, given his superstar potential and obvious path to playing time. Still, Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably baseball's best prospect and it's surprising to see him check in at fourth. Ditto for Nick Senzel, who will likely spend most of the year as the Cincinnati Reds starting center fielder.

There are three down-the-board plays we like: Kyle Wright, Luis Urias, and Keston Hiura. Wright has been a favorite of ours dating back to his days at Vanderbilt. Injuries to a couple Atlanta Braves starters could leave him in line to receive a greater opportunity than previously expected. Meanwhile, both Urias and Hiura have the offensive potential to hit themselves into contention. Urias seems like the best play, considering he could be in the lineup from Game 1.

Conversely, we would stay away from Peter Alonso. It's tough for a first baseman to win the award, as just two (Cody Bellinger and Ryan Howard) have claimed it in either league since the last round of expansion. Wright's teammate, Mike Soroka, is again dealing with shoulder woes. We think he has a great arm and a good head, but it's tough to assume he'll stay healthy.

