MLB Rookie of the Year odds, picks: Vlad Guerrero Jr. the AL favorite, Victor Robles earns top spot in NL

With Major League Baseball's regular season nearing, it's time to contemplate the important things in life, like this season's Rookie of the Year Awards betting odds.

Using odds provided by Westgate SuperBook, we've decided to highlight some of favorite plays and a few that we'd avoid -- if, you know, we actually bet on baseball.

Let's get to it.

American League

The top of the AL board looks about as you'd expect: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Eloy Jimenez, and Forrest Whitley. One name that's going to be popular: Seattle Mariners southpaw Yusei Kikuchi. His well-rounded arsenal and ability to hide the baseball should make him a favorite.

Our favorite down-the-board plays are Kyle Tucker, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Danny Jansen. Tucker is being undervalued due to his rough big-league cameo last season. Loaisiga has durability concerns, but his big arm and potential to slot into the New York Yankees' rotation are hard to overlook. Then there's Jansen, whose offensive skill set could make him stand out among a weak catching crop.

We might stay away from Justus Sheffield. He has a good arm, but we're not sure when he'll reach the majors and his command woes are worrisome.

National League

There are a few surprises at the top, beginning with Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles being the top dog. Robles is a fine pick, given his superstar potential and obvious path to playing time. Still, Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably baseball's best prospect and it's surprising to see him check in at fourth. Ditto for Nick Senzel, who will likely spend most of the year as the Cincinnati Reds starting center fielder.

There are three down-the-board plays we like: Kyle Wright, Luis Urias, and Keston Hiura. Wright has been a favorite of ours dating back to his days at Vanderbilt. Injuries to a couple Atlanta Braves starters could leave him in line to receive a greater opportunity than previously expected. Meanwhile, both Urias and Hiura have the offensive potential to hit themselves into contention. Urias seems like the best play, considering he could be in the lineup from Game 1.

Conversely, we would stay away from Peter Alonso. It's tough for a first baseman to win the award, as just two (Cody Bellinger and Ryan Howard) have claimed it in either league since the last round of expansion. Wright's teammate, Mike Soroka, is again dealing with shoulder woes. We think he has a great arm and a good head, but it's tough to assume he'll stay healthy.