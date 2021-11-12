Major League Baseball announced the winners of the 2021 Silver Slugger Awards on Thursday night. The award is annually given to the top offensive player at each position in each league, though in the outfield there are simply three outfielders without any distinctions made for specific outfield position. In the AL, a DH is honored, while in the NL a Silver Slugger is given to a pitcher. The winners are determined by vote from the manager and three coaches of each of MLB's 30 teams.

Two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani headlines this year's winners, as he picked up his first Silver Slugger thanks to his 46 home runs. The retiring Buster Posey also won a Silver Slugger for his work at the premium position of catcher. The full field of winners includes eight first-time honorees, including Ohtani. On the more decorated end of the continuum, Posey won his fifth career Silver Slugger to lead all of this year's group. On the team front, the world-champion Braves topped all with four award winners for this season. The Blue Jays had three winners.

Below you'll find the 2021 Silver Slugger winners. In parentheses you'll find the total number of Silver Sluggers won in each player's career, including this year's laurels.

American League

National League