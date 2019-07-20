Ranking the top 10 MLB trade deadline deals of all-time, from Unit to Rickey to Manny and more

The MLB trade deadline is steadily approaching, and many front office execs are wondering whether or not their team should buy or sell leading up to July 31. Is it really worth trading potential franchise prospects for a rental player?

Throughout history, a handful of teams have taken the almighty risk-it-all approach of trading the kitchen sink in exchange for a single impact player in an attempt to make a title run. Many have gotten burned, some found gold. Sure, we could focus on the failed experiments, but where is the fun in that? So, allow us to break down some of the best trade deadline deals in the history of baseball.

Keep this in mind, this list is subjective based on, but not limited to, the following factors: immediate impact on the playoff push, individual statistics, postseason performance, and their respective team's final finish.

Lets get this party popping.

10. Tigers acquire Doyle Alexander

Details: Tigers trade John Smoltz to Braves for Alexander

Tigers trade John Smoltz to Braves for Alexander Date: Aug. 12, 1987

Aug. 12, 1987 Before trade: Second place in AL East (1.5 GB of TOR)

Second place in AL East (1.5 GB of TOR) Tigers' final finish: Won AL East by two games, lost in ALCS to Twins

Though it ended up costing them a future Hall of Famer in John Smoltz, which is why this transaction isn't higher on the list, the Tigers would not have had a chance in the AL East had they not acquired the hard throwing right-hander. Alexander was a finalist for the AL Cy Young award after winning nine of his 11 starts, all while posting a microscopic 1.53 ERA and accumulating a 4.4 WAR.

Steve Pearce was named World Series MVP shortly after being traded from Toronto to Boston. USATSI

Details: Red Sox trade Santiago Espinal to Blue Jays for Pearce and cash

Red Sox trade Santiago Espinal to Blue Jays for Pearce and cash Date: June 28, 2018

June 28, 2018 Before trade: tied for first place in AL East

tied for first place in AL East Red Sox's final finish: Won AL East by eight games, won World Series

Would the Red Sox have won the 2018 World Series without Steve Pearce? Perhaps. Nevertheless, grabbing a World Series MVP and cash for a question mark of a minor-leaguer was an absolute steal. The savvy veteran batted .333, reached base at a .500 clip, and crushed three long balls to power Boston over Los Angeles in the World Series for their ninth World Series crown.

8. Astros acquire Randy Johnson

Details: Astros trade Freddy Garcia, Carlos Guillen and John Halama to Mariners for Johnson

Astros trade Freddy Garcia, Carlos Guillen and John Halama to Mariners for Johnson Date: July 31, 1998

July 31, 1998 Before trade: First place in NL Central (up by 3.5 games)

First place in NL Central (up by 3.5 games) Astros' final finish: Won NL Central by 12.5 games, lost in NLDS to Padres

Many forget "The Big Unit" ever pitching for the Astros, which is shocking considering his dominant numbers in the midst of a postseason push. Johnson started 11 games, winning 10 of them, and sitting down 116 hitters via strikeout in just 84 1/3 innings. Despite Johnson posting a 1.93 ERA in the postseason, the Astros failed to win either of his starts in the NLDS, as they would be ousted far too soon by the San Diego Padres.

7. Dodgers acquire Manny Ramirez

Details: Dodgers get Ramirez; Red Sox get Jason Bay; Pirates get Brandon Moss, Craig Hansen, Andy LaRoche and Bryan Morris

Dodgers get Ramirez; Red Sox get Jason Bay; Pirates get Brandon Moss, Craig Hansen, Andy LaRoche and Bryan Morris Date: July 31, 2008

July 31, 2008 Before trade: Second place in NL West (2 GB of ARI)

Second place in NL West (2 GB of ARI) Dodgers' final finish: Won NL West by two games, lost in NLCS to Phillies

With Man-Ram having tension with the Red Sox front office and the Dodgers trailing the Diamondbacks by two games in the division, La La Land ended up being a match made in heaven for the star slugger. Ramirez slashed a ridiculous .396/.489/.749, while bashing 17 home runs and grabbing 53 RBI. October was just as friendly to Ramirez as he reached base at a ridiculous .667 clip and slugged four HRs against the few pitchers who dared to pitch to him. The Dodgers would meet their demise in the NLCS against the eventual World Series champion Philadelphia Phillies.

6. Braves acquire Fred McGriff

Fred McGriff was shipped from San Diego to Atlanta in 1993. Getty Images

Details: Braves trade Vince Moore, Donnie Elliott and Melvin Nieves to Padres for McGriff

Braves trade Vince Moore, Donnie Elliott and Melvin Nieves to Padres for McGriff Date: July 18, 1993

July 18, 1993 Before trade: Second place in NL West (8 GB of SF)

Second place in NL West (8 GB of SF) Braves' final finish: Won NL West by one game, lost in NLCS to Phillies

This move by the Braves might be the most overlooked trade in the history of the game. Think about this: the Braves trailed the first-place Giants by eight games in the NL West standings when they acquired McGriff on July 18. Remarkably, Atlanta would clinch their division on the last regular-season game of the year, thanks to a dominant pitching performance by Tom Glavine and clutch hitting from McGriff. Freddie Mac hit for a .310 batting average, cranked out 19 home runs, and accumulated a 3.2 WAR down the stretch run.

5. Astros acquire Carlos Beltran

Details: Astros get Beltran; A's get Octavio Dotel and cash; Royals get Mark Teahen, Mike Wood and John Buck

Astros get Beltran; A's get Octavio Dotel and cash; Royals get Mark Teahen, Mike Wood and John Buck Date: June 28, 2004

June 28, 2004 Before trade: Fifth place in NL Central (7 GB of STL)

Fifth place in NL Central (7 GB of STL) Astros' final finish: won NL wild card by one game, lost in NLCS to Cardinals

The 2004 postseason might have encompassed Beltran's career perfectly: clutch hitting with RISP and providing an extra boost to an already powerful lineup. What Beltran did in the playoffs will never be forgotten. After tallying four dingers in the NLDS, the then 27-year-old Beltran slugged out a home run in each of the first four games of the NLCS. This pickup by the Astros has widely been considered the greatest mid-season trade in recent history.

4. Cardinals acquire Lou Brock

Details: Cardinals trade Ernie Broglio, Doug Clemens and Bobby Shantz to Cubs for Brock, Jack Spring and Paul Toth

Cardinals trade Ernie Broglio, Doug Clemens and Bobby Shantz to Cubs for Brock, Jack Spring and Paul Toth Date: June 15, 1964

June 15, 1964 Before trade: Eighth place in National League (7 GB of PHI)

Eighth place in National League (7 GB of PHI) Cardinals' final finish: Won National League by one game, won World Series

Throwback time, and this one is heading to St. Louis. Trailing the first-place Phillies and Giants by seven games and sitting in eighth place in the National League, the Cardinals weren't necessarily looking to make an immediate postseason push as much as they were looking to lock up Brock for subsequent years to come. Fortunately for the Redbirds, they got the best of both worlds. The Cardinals came all the way back to win the pennant, in large part due to Brock hitting for a .348 average, 12 home runs, and 44 RBI, and beat the Mickey Mantle-led Yankees in the World Series. Brock would stay in St. Louis for the final 15 years of his illustrious career.

Details: Brewers trade Matt LaPorta, Zack Jackson, Rob Bryson and Michael Brantley to Indians for Sabathia

Brewers trade Matt LaPorta, Zack Jackson, Rob Bryson and Michael Brantley to Indians for Sabathia Date: July 7, 2008

July 7, 2008 Before trade: Third in NL Central (4 GB of CHC)

Third in NL Central (4 GB of CHC) Brewers' final finish: Won NL wild card by one game, lost in NLDS to Phillies

Almost everybody reading this article is old enough to have experienced the dominance of CC Sabathia in 2008 in Milwaukee. In a trade that sent Michael Brantley to Cleveland, the Brewers were determined to reach the postseason after failing to do so in over 26 years. Enter CC. The 300-pound southpaw basically propelled the Brew Crew into the postseason all by himself, going 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA, posting a 5.12 K/BB ratio, and tallying three complete game shutouts. Despite pitching in just 17 games in Milwaukee, Sabathia finished top-six in both NL Cy Young and MVP voting.

2. Athletics acquire Rickey Henderson

Rickey Henderson was on and off with the Oakland Athletics. Getty Images

Details: A's trade Greg Cadaret, Eric Plunk and Luis Polonia to Yankees for Henderson

A's trade Greg Cadaret, Eric Plunk and Luis Polonia to Yankees for Henderson Date: June 21, 1989

June 21, 1989 Before trade: First place in AL West (up by two games)

First place in AL West (up by two games) Athletics' final finish: Won AL West by seven games, won World Series

Tell me: why did the Yankees trade Rickey again? After setting, seemingly, every stolen base and leadoff record possible in his first Oakland stint and then New York, the Yanks sent Henderson back to the East Bay in exchange for some bullpen arms. The Athletics were already sitting pretty in first place before acquiring the best leadoff hitter in baseball, and when Henderson went on to swipe 52 bags and turn in a .425 OBP in 85 games, it was all but over for the rest of the league. Oakland would go on to win the World Series, sweeping their rivals from across the bay.

1. Yankees acquire David Justice

Details: Yankees trade Ricky Ledee, Jake Westbrook and Zach Day to Indians for Justice

Yankees trade Ricky Ledee, Jake Westbrook and Zach Day to Indians for Justice Date: June 29, 2000

June 29, 2000 Yankees before trade: Second place in AL East (3 GB of TOR)

Second place in AL East (3 GB of TOR) Yankees final finish: Won AL East by 2.5 games, won World Series

Too many fans remember David Justice as the guy in the film "Moneyball" who Billy Beane tells, "The Yankees are paying you $4 million to play against them." What many often forget is who DJ was before his legs began to age. An MVP candidate almost every year, Justice's numbers began to dip in his final season with Cleveland. Needing some left-handed pop in their lineup, Yankees GM Brian Cashman decided to make the move. Justice belted out 20 home runs and 60 RBI in just 78 games for the Bronx Bombers, penciling in an insane .585 slugging percentage. The Yankees' three-hole hitter provided a threat in an already scary lineup, as New York went on to win their third straight World Series.

Honorable Mention