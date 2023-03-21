Team USA is attempting to defend its World Baseball Classic title at the 2023 version of the event this week, six years after winning the international baseball crown for the first time. Mike Trout, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado and Adam Wainwright are on USA Baseball's star-studded roster, which will go for another championship on Tuesday night against Japan.

Team USA entered the tournament with the second-best odds to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic, per Caesars Sportsbook, trailing only the Dominican Republic -- a team ousted in pool play. The U.S. beat Puerto Rico to win the championship in 2017.

Below is Team USA's roster and schedule (complete with TV information). Some players like Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw initially intended to play for Team USA but had to drop out of the event over injury concerns.

Team USA 2023 World Baseball Classic Roster

Pitchers

Catchers

Infielders

Outfielders

Team USA World Baseball Classic schedule, scores

