2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, series scores, schedules, results and road to Finals for every postseason team
A look at every series in the NBA postseason
The second round of the NBA playoffs is in full swing, as three of the four semifinal series got underway over the weekend.
In the East, the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics both pulled out convincing series-opening wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively. The wins gave both teams the early 1-0 advantage and sent a clear message to the opposition that they would have their hands full.
In the West, the Warriors and Rockets kicked off their rematch of last season's Western Conference finals, and it didn't disappoint. The game was a closely contested one all the way until the final buzzer, but ultimately the defending champions were able to walk away with a win and an early lead in the series.
On Monday night, the Sixers will look to bounce back in Toronto and avoid falling into an early 2-0 hole. In order to do so, the Sixers will need a bounce-back performance from All-Star center Joel Embiid, who was was held in check in Game 1 and limited to just 16 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Then, the fourth and final semifinal series will kick off as the Denver Nuggets will host the Portland Trail Blazers. With a conference finals appearance just four wins away either way, both teams have come a long way as the Blazers were swept in the first round last season, and the Nuggets failed to qualify for the postseason.
Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs second-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)
Boston leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Tuesday, April 30, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at BOS): Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at BOS): Monday, May 6, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BOS): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 13, TBD -- TV: TBD
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)
Toronto leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at TOR): Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Monday, April 29, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at PHI): Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at PHI): Sunday, May 5, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, May 7, TBD -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at PHI): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TNT
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Tuesday, April 30, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at HOU): Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at HOU): Monday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TNT
- Game 6* (at HOU): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1 (at DEN): Monday, April 29, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 2 (at DEN): Wednesday, May 1, 9 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at POR): Friday, May 3, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at POR): Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5 (at DEN): Tuesday, May 7, TBD -- TV: TNT
- Game 6 (at POR): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN
- Game 7 (at DEN): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Toronto wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston wins series 4-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State wins series 4-2
- Game 1: Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Warriors 132, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Warriors 113, Clippers 105 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Clippers 129, Warriors 121 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Warriors 129, Clippers 110 (Box Score)
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
Denver wins series 4-3
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Nuggets 114, Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at SA): Spurs 118, Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at SA): Nuggets 117, Spurs 103 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at DEN): Nuggets 108, Spurs 90 (Box Score)
- Game 6 (at SA): Spurs 120, Nuggets 103 (Box Score)
- Game 7 (at DEN): Nuggets 90, Spurs 86 (Box Score)
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland wins series 4-1
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)
- Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)
- Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston wins series 4-1
