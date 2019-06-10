No Text
MIL
DET
No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
A. Drummond
0 C
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|14.0
|Reb. Per Game
|14.0
|52.1
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|52.6
|Three Point %
|50.0
|52.2
|Free Throw %
|44.4
|+ 3
|Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson
|0:00
|Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilson
|0:08
|Personal foul on Reggie Jackson
|0:21
|+ 3
|Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kennard
|0:27
|Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson
|0:56
|Ish Smith missed reverse layup
|0:58
|Personal foul on Sterling Brown
|1:10
|+ 3
|Nikola Mirotic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier
|1:10
|+ 2
|Reggie Jackson made driving layup
|1:22
|+ 2
|Pat Connaughton made driving layup
|1:28
|Luke Kennard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|119
|103
|Field Goals
|42-86 (48.8%)
|37-96 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|14-38 (36.8%)
|11-36 (30.6%)
|Free Throws
|21-24 (87.5%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|60
|52
|Offensive
|13
|15
|Defensive
|38
|29
|Team
|9
|8
|Assists
|24
|21
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|22
|24
|Technicals
|1
|1
Video Carousel
B. Lopez C 11
19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
B. Griffin PF 23
27 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|K. Middleton SF
|19.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
|B. Griffin PF
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Middleton SF
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|B. Griffin PF
|27 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|
|48.8
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|30.6
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Middleton
|20
|8
|4
|7/13
|3/6
|3/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|8
|+21
|34
|B. Lopez
|19
|7
|2
|8/13
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|5
|1
|0
|7
|+27
|34
|E. Bledsoe
|19
|6
|5
|8/19
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|29
|2
|0
|4
|5
|1
|+7
|33
|G. Antetokounmpo
|14
|10
|3
|5/13
|0/3
|4/6
|5
|27
|1
|0
|4
|4
|6
|-7
|27
|S. Brown
|5
|4
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+3
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Middleton
|20
|8
|4
|7/13
|3/6
|3/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|8
|+21
|34
|B. Lopez
|19
|7
|2
|8/13
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|5
|1
|0
|7
|+27
|34
|E. Bledsoe
|19
|6
|5
|8/19
|0/4
|3/3
|0
|29
|2
|0
|4
|5
|1
|+7
|33
|G. Antetokounmpo
|14
|10
|3
|5/13
|0/3
|4/6
|5
|27
|1
|0
|4
|4
|6
|-7
|27
|S. Brown
|5
|4
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+3
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|E. Ilyasova
|15
|2
|0
|4/6
|3/4
|4/4
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+23
|16
|N. Mirotic
|12
|1
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|3/3
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-8
|13
|G. Hill
|11
|5
|5
|3/7
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|+24
|26
|P. Connaughton
|4
|5
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+10
|13
|T. Snell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|0
|T. Frazier
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|3
|D. Wilson
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-11
|3
|M. Brogdon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. DiVincenzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gasol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Colson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|119
|51
|24
|42/86
|14/38
|21/24
|22
|234
|5
|6
|15
|13
|38
|+80
|214
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Griffin
|27
|7
|6
|10/24
|2/7
|5/5
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-3
|46
|R. Jackson
|15
|6
|8
|6/15
|3/8
|0/0
|5
|29
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|+2
|35
|W. Ellington
|13
|5
|0
|4/9
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|39
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|-8
|20
|A. Drummond
|12
|12
|2
|5/14
|0/0
|2/8
|5
|30
|4
|3
|4
|8
|4
|-8
|31
|L. Kennard
|9
|7
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|-21
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Griffin
|27
|7
|6
|10/24
|2/7
|5/5
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-3
|46
|R. Jackson
|15
|6
|8
|6/15
|3/8
|0/0
|5
|29
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|+2
|35
|W. Ellington
|13
|5
|0
|4/9
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|39
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|-8
|20
|A. Drummond
|12
|12
|2
|5/14
|0/0
|2/8
|5
|30
|4
|3
|4
|8
|4
|-8
|31
|L. Kennard
|9
|7
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|-21
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Smith
|11
|2
|2
|4/13
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-15
|17
|L. Galloway
|6
|4
|0
|2/8
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|-1
|12
|T. Maker
|6
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|7
|B. Brown
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-22
|7
|Z. Pachulia
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|K. Lucas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leuer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Robinson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mykhailiuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Whitehead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Calderon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|103
|44
|21
|37/96
|11/36
|18/24
|24
|235
|9
|6
|9
|15
|29
|-80
|195