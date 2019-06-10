MIL
1 Milwaukee
Bucks
3-0
away team logo
119
TF 0
FINAL
End
4th
ESPN
Sat Apr. 20
8:00pm
BONUS
103
TF 0
home team logo
DET
8 Detroit
Pistons
0-3
ML: -460
DET 9.5, O/U 217.5
ML: +351
MIL
DET

No Text

No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
A. Drummond
0 C
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
14.0 Reb. Per Game 14.0
52.1 Field Goal % 44.7
52.6 Three Point % 50.0
52.2 Free Throw % 44.4
+ 3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 0:00
  Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Wilson 0:08
  Personal foul on Reggie Jackson 0:21
+ 3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Kennard 0:27
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson 0:56
  Ish Smith missed reverse layup 0:58
  Personal foul on Sterling Brown 1:10
+ 3 Nikola Mirotic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 1:10
+ 2 Reggie Jackson made driving layup 1:22
+ 2 Pat Connaughton made driving layup 1:28
  Luke Kennard missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:45
Team Stats
Points 119 103
Field Goals 42-86 (48.8%) 37-96 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 14-38 (36.8%) 11-36 (30.6%)
Free Throws 21-24 (87.5%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 60 52
Offensive 13 15
Defensive 38 29
Team 9 8
Assists 24 21
Steals 5 9
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 22 24
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
B. Lopez C 11
19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
27 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo 1 Bucks 3-0 32353319119
home team logo 8 Pistons 0-3 24302425103
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 3-0 120.5 PPG 54 RPG 31.5 APG
home team logo Pistons 0-3 92.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
K. Middleton SF 19.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.0 APG 42.9 FG%
B. Griffin PF PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Middleton SF 20 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
B. Griffin PF 27 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
48.8 FG% 38.5
36.8 3PT FG% 30.6
87.5 FT% 75.0
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
G. Antetokounmpo
S. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Middleton 20 8 4 7/13 3/6 3/4 3 29 1 0 3 0 8 +21 34
B. Lopez 19 7 2 8/13 3/7 0/0 2 33 0 5 1 0 7 +27 34
E. Bledsoe 19 6 5 8/19 0/4 3/3 0 29 2 0 4 5 1 +7 33
G. Antetokounmpo 14 10 3 5/13 0/3 4/6 5 27 1 0 4 4 6 -7 27
S. Brown 5 4 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 3 24 1 1 1 1 3 +3 12
Bench
E. Ilyasova
N. Mirotic
G. Hill
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
T. Frazier
D. Wilson
M. Brogdon
D. DiVincenzo
P. Gasol
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Ilyasova 15 2 0 4/6 3/4 4/4 4 22 0 0 1 0 2 +23 16
N. Mirotic 12 1 0 3/5 3/5 3/3 0 14 0 0 0 0 1 -8 13
G. Hill 11 5 5 3/7 1/4 4/4 3 23 0 0 0 2 3 +24 26
P. Connaughton 4 5 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 0 5 +10 13
T. Snell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
T. Frazier 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -3 3
D. Wilson 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 1 1 -11 3
M. Brogdon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 51 24 42/86 14/38 21/24 22 234 5 6 15 13 38 +80 214
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
W. Ellington
A. Drummond
L. Kennard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 27 7 6 10/24 2/7 5/5 3 30 2 0 2 3 4 -3 46
R. Jackson 15 6 8 6/15 3/8 0/0 5 29 1 0 3 2 4 +2 35
W. Ellington 13 5 0 4/9 3/8 2/2 0 39 2 0 0 1 4 -8 20
A. Drummond 12 12 2 5/14 0/0 2/8 5 30 4 3 4 8 4 -8 31
L. Kennard 9 7 2 4/9 0/1 1/1 2 37 0 0 0 0 7 -21 20
Bench
I. Smith
L. Galloway
T. Maker
B. Brown
Z. Pachulia
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Smith 11 2 2 4/13 1/4 2/2 3 24 0 0 0 0 2 -15 17
L. Galloway 6 4 0 2/8 2/7 0/0 1 21 0 2 0 1 3 -1 12
T. Maker 6 0 0 1/1 0/0 4/4 3 10 0 1 0 0 0 -2 7
B. Brown 4 1 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 1 -22 7
Z. Pachulia 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 44 21 37/96 11/36 18/24 24 235 9 6 9 15 29 -80 195
