2019 NBA playoffs scores, schedule: Watch second-round series online, live stream, TV channels, times, dates, bracket

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors both sent messages to the rest of the league with convincing Game 1 victories over the weekend in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Behind standout efforts from Kyrie Irving and Al Horford -- the two combined for 46 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists -- the No. 4 Celtics were able to come away with a 112-90 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks to take a 1-0 lead in the semifinal series between the two teams. Above the border, the second-seeded Raptors pulled out a 108-95 victory over the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers, thanks to a 45-point performance from Kawhi Leonard.

In the West, the No. 1 Golden State Warriors picked up a 104-100 win over the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets in their rematch of last season's Western Conference finals. The game was a closely contested one all the way until the final buzzer, but ultimately the defending champions were able to walk away with a win and an early lead in the series, thanks largely to a 35-point effort from Kevin Durant.

On Monday night, the Sixers will get an opportunity to bounce back in Toronto and avoid falling into an early 2-0 hole. However, in order to do so, they will need a much better performance from All-Star center Joel Embiid, who was was held in check in Game 1 and limited to just 16 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of action. To cap off the night, the fourth and final semifinal series will tip off as the No. 2 Denver Nuggets will host the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers will look to ride their sharp-shooting backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum all the way to a conference finals appearance, while the Nuggets are hoping that All-Star center Nikola Jokic proves to be an unanswerable riddle for Portland.

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs second-round series schedule, results

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Boston Celtics (4) (Series breakdown)

Boston leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Tuesday, April 30, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at BOS): Friday, May 3, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at BOS): Monday, May 6, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BOS): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Monday, May 13, TBD -- TV: TBD

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3) (Series breakdown)

Toronto leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at TOR): Raptors 108, 76ers 95 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at TOR): Monday, April 29, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at PHI): Thursday, May 2, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at PHI): Sunday, May 5, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, May 7, TBD -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at PHI): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at TOR): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TNT

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Houston Rockets (4) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Tuesday, April 30, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at HOU): Saturday, May 4, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at HOU): Monday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, May 8, TBD -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at HOU): Friday, May 10, TBD -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at DEN): Monday, April 29, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at DEN) : Wednesday, May 1, 9 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at POR): Friday, May 3, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at POR): Sunday, May 5, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, May 7, TBD -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 6* (at POR): Thursday, May 9, TBD -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 7* (at DEN): Sunday, May 12, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

NBA playoffs first-round series results

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at MIL): Bucks 120, Pistons 99 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at DET): Bucks 119, Pistons 103 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at DET): Bucks 127, Pistons 104 (Box Score)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Toronto wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Raptors 111, Magic 82 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at ORL): Raptors 98, Magic 93 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at ORL): Raptors 107, Magic 85 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at TOR): Raptors 115, Magic 96 (Box Score)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at BKN): 76ers 131, Nets 115 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at BKN): 76ers 112, Nets 108 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at PHI): 76ers 122, Nets 100 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Boston wins series 4-0

Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at BOS): Celtics 99, Pacers 91 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at IND): Celtics 104, Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at IND): Celtics 110, Pacers 106 (Box Score)

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State wins series, 4-2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

Denver wins series, 4-3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Portland wins series 4-1

Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at POR): Trail Blazers 114, Thunder 94 (Box Score)

Game 3 (at OKC): Thunder 120, Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

Game 4 (at OKC): Trail Blazers 111, Thunder 98 (Box Score)

Game 5 (at POR): Trail Blazers 118, Thunder 115 (Box Score)

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Houston wins series 4-1