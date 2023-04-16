The 2023 NBA playoffs continue Sunday as the four remaining first-round series get underway. The seventh-seeded Lakers started the day with a road win over the second-seeded Grizzlies as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura combined for 52 points. Bucks-Heat, Suns-Clippers and Nuggets-Wolves round out the Sunday schedule. Kevin Durant will make his postseason debut for Phoenix, while MVP finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic will try to get their top-seeded squads off on the right foot at home.

The first round got started Saturday, and Kings-Warriors was the best game of the day. Playing in their first playoff game in 17 years, the host Sacramento Kings beat the defending champs, 126-123. Earlier in the day, the 76ers took a 1-0 lead on the Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia with a 121-101 victory. That was followed by the Boston Celtics' 112-99 drubbing of the visiting Atlanta Hawks, and the contest was not as close as the score would indicate. In the last Eastern Conference matchup of the day, the New York Knicks upset the host Cleveland Cavaliers, 101-97.

Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, including dates, times and TV info.

(All times Eastern)

Sunday, April 16

Game 1 : (7) Lakers at (2) Grizzlies, 3 p.m., ABC

: (7) Lakers at (2) Grizzlies, 3 p.m., ABC Game 1 : (8) Heat at (1) Bucks, 5:30 p.m., TNT

: (8) Heat at (1) Bucks, 5:30 p.m., TNT Game 1 : (5) Clippers at (4) Suns, 8 p.m., TNT

: (5) Clippers at (4) Suns, 8 p.m., TNT Game 1: (8) Timberwolves at (1) Nuggets, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 17

Game 2 : Nets at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

: Nets at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT Game 2: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2 : Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV

: Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV Game 2 : Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 19

Game 2 : Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT

: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT Game 2 : Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV

: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV Game 2: TBD at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 20

Game 3 : 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT

: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT Game 3 : Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT

: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV

Friday, April 21

Game 3 : Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN

: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN Game 3 : Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC

: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC Game 3: Nuggets at TBD, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 22

Game 4 : 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT

: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT Game 4 : Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT

: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT Game 3 : Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 23

Game 4 : Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC

: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC Game 4 : Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC

: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC Game 4 : Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT

: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT Game 4: Nuggets at TBD, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 24

Game 5 : Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary) Game 4 : Bucks at Heat, TBD

: Bucks at Heat, TBD Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD

Tuesday, April 25

Game 5 : Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary) Game 5 : Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary) Game 5: TBD at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5 : Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)

: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary) Game 5 : Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)

: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary) Game 5 : Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)

: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

Thursday, April 27

Game 6 : 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)

: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 : Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)

: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 Nuggets at TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Nuggets at TBD, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)

Friday, April 27

Game 6 : Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)

: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 : Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)

: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)

Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, April 28

Game 7 : 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)

: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 : Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)

: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 Nuggets at TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Nuggets at TBD, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, April 29

Game 7 : Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)

: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 : Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)

: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)

Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)

NBA playoff results

Saturday, April 15

Game 1 : 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0) Game 1 : Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)

: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0) Game 1 : Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)

: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0) Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)