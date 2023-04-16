The 2023 NBA playoffs continue Sunday as the four remaining first-round series get underway. The seventh-seeded Lakers started the day with a road win over the second-seeded Grizzlies as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura combined for 52 points. Bucks-Heat, Suns-Clippers and Nuggets-Wolves round out the Sunday schedule. Kevin Durant will make his postseason debut for Phoenix, while MVP finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic will try to get their top-seeded squads off on the right foot at home.
The first round got started Saturday, and Kings-Warriors was the best game of the day. Playing in their first playoff game in 17 years, the host Sacramento Kings beat the defending champs, 126-123. Earlier in the day, the 76ers took a 1-0 lead on the Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia with a 121-101 victory. That was followed by the Boston Celtics' 112-99 drubbing of the visiting Atlanta Hawks, and the contest was not as close as the score would indicate. In the last Eastern Conference matchup of the day, the New York Knicks upset the host Cleveland Cavaliers, 101-97.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, including dates, times and TV info.
All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). We'll be updating this daily schedule
READ: First-Round Series Schedules/Results
(All times Eastern)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: (7) Lakers at (2) Grizzlies, 3 p.m., ABC
- Game 1: (8) Heat at (1) Bucks, 5:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 1: (5) Clippers at (4) Suns, 8 p.m., TNT
- Game 1: (8) Timberwolves at (1) Nuggets, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: Nets at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 2: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 2: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 2: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 2: Heat at Bucks, 9 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 2: TBD at Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 3: Nuggets at TBD, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Nuggets at TBD, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 24
- Game 5: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: TBD at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Nuggets at TBD, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 Nuggets at TBD, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
- Heat 102, Bulls 91
- Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
- Bulls 109, Raptors 105
- Thunder 123, Pelicans 118
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)