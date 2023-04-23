For a second straight weekend, the 2023 NBA playoffs is featuring eight games. The Lakers closed the Saturday slate with a historic 35-9 first quarter en route to 111-101 win. Los Angles now has a 2-1 lead in the series. The 76ers, minus MVP candidate Joel Embiid, started the day by finishing off the sweep of the Nets. The Suns took advantage of playing against a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers for a second straight game, and now lead 3-1. The Heat took advantage of the Bucks playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo and grabbed a 2-1 series edge.
On Sunday, the Knicks will try to extend their 2-1 series lead over the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors will get Draymond Green back from suspension and will attempt to even their series with the Kings. The Hawks will look to take their series with the Celtics back to Boston tied while the Timberwolves are just trying to avoid getting swept by the Nuggets.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
- Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)
- Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Lakers lead 2-1)
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC (New York leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT (Denver leads 3-0)
Monday, April 24
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9 p.m., NBA TV (if necessary)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)
- Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)