For a second straight weekend, the 2023 NBA playoffs will feature eight games. The 76ers, minus MVP candidate Joel Embiid, started the day by finishing off the sweep of the Nets. The Suns took advantage of playing against a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers for a second straight game, and now lead 3-1. Bucks-Heat will be square off in Miami for their Game 3, and the Lakers-Grizzlies will tip off in the nightcap in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the Knicks will try to extend their 2-1 series lead over the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors will get Draymond Green back from suspension and will attempt to even their series with the Kings. The Hawks will look to take their series with the Celtics back to Boston tied while the Timberwolves are just trying to avoid getting swept by the Nuggets.

Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly/CBS Sports

All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.

Saturday, April 22



76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0) Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Sunday, April 23

Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC (New York leads 2-1) Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Monday, April 24

Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary) Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD

Tuesday, April 25

Hawks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., TNT Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9 p.m., NBA TV (if necessary)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9 p.m., NBA TV (if necessary) Game 5: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 26

Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 27

76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)

Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)

Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)

Friday, April 27

Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)

Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)

Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, April 28

Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, April 29

Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)

Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)

Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

NBA playoff results

Friday, April 21

Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1) Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)

Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1) Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)

Thursday, April 20

76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0) Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)

Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1) Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)

Wednesday, April 19



Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)

Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)

Tuesday, April 18

Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0) Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)

Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, April 17

76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0) Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Sunday, April 16

Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0) Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)

Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0) Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)

Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0) Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0) Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)

Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0) Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)

Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0) Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)