The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is in full swing, and three games are on Friday night's schedule. In the first game of the night, the Hawks beat the Celtics to avoid going down 0-3. Cavaliers-Knicks resumes with Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have not led in a series after Game since the first round of 2013. In the West, the Nuggets, up 2-0 against the Timberwolves, are also hosting a Game 3.
Eight games are scheduled over the weekend, with the 76ers opening Saturday with the chance to sweep the Nets after they won a spirited Game 3 in Brooklyn in the opening of Thursday's three-game slate. In Western Conference action, the Warriors avoided falling in an 0-3 hole as Kevon Looney's monster game overcame the absence of Draymond Green and Gary Payton II, and Devin Booker led the Suns to a 2-1 series with 45 points against a Clippers team missing both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
All times Eastern.
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (Denver leads 2-0)
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 3-0)
- Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT (Phoenix leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 24
- Game 5: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, TBD
- Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)
- Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)