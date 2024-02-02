Last week the NBA announced the starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which were voted on by the fans, players and media. On Thursday night, the rosters for the annual showcase were filled out when the reserves were announced. Those selections were made by the league's head coaches, who picked two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players regardless of position.

As a reminder, the league has done away with the captain's picks format and reverted back to the classic Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup. Here's a look at the reserves from each conference.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 16-18 in Indianapolis, which is hosting the event for the first time since 1985. As per usual, the action will begin on Friday with the Rising Stars Challenge, followed by the thrilling All-Star Saturday Night. The All-Star Game will then close the show on Sunday.

In addition to bringing back the classic East vs. West showdown, the league is also scrapping the Elam Ending. Instead of a target score in the fourth quarter, the teams will play a standard NBA game with four 12-minute quarters.