The bracket is now set for the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the first round kicks off Saturday. The Play-In Tournament took place this week to determine the final two seeds in each conference. The Heat and Pelicans were victorious on Friday night to secure the No. 8 seeds in the East and West, and they advanced to face the Celtics and Thunder, respectively. Earlier in the week, the 76ers and Lakers earned the No. 7 seeds, while the Warriors, Hawks, Bulls and Kings were all eliminated in the Play-In Tournament.

With the eight first-round matchups set in stone, it's time for playoff basketball. Action starts Saturday with four Game 1s: Cavaliers-Magic, Timberwolves-Suns, Knicks-76ers and Nuggets-Lakers. The other four series tip off on Sunday, and the first round could run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.

Below a look at the complete playoff bracket with all the seeds set. You can see the full playoff schedule here.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

West

(1) Thunder vs. (8) Pelicans

(2) Nuggets vs. (7) Lakers

(3) Timberwolves vs. (6) Suns

(4) Clippers vs. (5) Mavericks

East

(1) Celtics vs. (8) Heat

(2) Knicks vs. (7) 76ers

(3) Bucks vs. (6) Pacers

(4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Magic

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Final Eastern Conference standings

Boston Celtics - 64-18 New York Knicks - 50-32 Milwaukee Bucks - 49-33 Cleveland Cavaliers - 48-34 Orlando Magic - 47-35 Indiana Pacers - 47-35 Philadelphia 76ers - 47-35 Miami Heat - 46-36 Chicago Bulls - 39-43 Atlanta Hawks - 36-46

Final Western Conference standings

Oklahoma City Thunder - 57-25 Denver Nuggets - 57-25 Minnesota Timberwolves - 56-26 Los Angeles Clippers - 51-31 Dallas Mavericks - 50-32 Phoenix Suns - 49-33 New Orleans Pelicans - 49-33 Los Angeles Lakers - 47-35 Sacramento Kings - 46-36 Golden State Warriors - 46-36

Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, April 16

No. 8 Lakers 110, No. 7 Pelicans 106

No. 9 Kings 118, No. 10 Warriors 94

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers 105, No. 8 Heat 104

No. 9 Bulls 131, No. 10 Hawks 116

Friday, April 19

Heat 112, Bulls 91

Pelicans 105, Kings 98

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First weekend

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 3:30, ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Knicks vs. 76ers, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. Heat, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Thunder vs. Pelicans, 9:30 p.m., TNT