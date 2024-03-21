Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter could be out of the lineup for an extended period of time, including potentially the rest of the season. After listing Huerter as out for Wednesday's 123-89 win against the Toronto Raptors and Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards with a dislocated left shoulder, the team announced Thursday that "imaging confirmed Huerter suffered a dislocated shoulder and a labral tear. Treatment options are still being evaluated."

The injury, which took place in the opening minutes of Sacramento's 121-111 overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, could be season-ending, given that the regular season ends in less than a month. Officially, Huerter does not yet have a return-to-play timetable. If he needs surgery, he will be facing a lengthy absence. If he doesn't, he might still be out for a while -- New York Knicks forward Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27, did not have surgery and is still sidelined.

Huerter's second season in Sacramento hasn't gone as nearly smoothly as his first. In 64 games, he has averaged 10.2 points on 56.4% true shooting in 24.4 minutes, after averaging 15.2 points on 61.7% true shooting in 29.4 minutes last season. He still has lots of shooting gravity, though, and remains a weapon for the Kings in dribble-handoffs with Domantas Sabonis.

For however long Huerter is out, Sacramento's offense will miss him. This news isn't quite as devastating, though, as it would be if the Kings didn't have guards like Malik Monk and Keon Ellis ready to take his minutes. In 10 games this month, Monk, one of the leading candidates for Sixth Man of the Year, has averaged 21 points in 29.5 minutes on 57.6% true shooting. Ellis' stats don't jump off the page the same way, but he has played well enough this season to force Sacramento to convert his two-way contract into a standard NBA deal (and step into the starting lineup in Huerter's absence).

Ellis has made an enormous impact defensively. The Kings have allowed just 109.5 points per 100 possessions (the equivalent of a top-two defense) with him on the court this season.

"We have to be ready to play without Kev if it is some type of long-term thing, and I think everybody is confident in Keon," Kings guard De'Aaron Fox told reporters, via the Sacramento Bee. "Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the minutes he's been providing the last few games, especially since he's been back in the rotation, have been great."