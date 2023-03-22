With Brooklyn's loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, the No. 7 Heat are now within one loss of the No. 6 seed Nets with two head-to-head matchups remaining between the teams.
Outside of that, the tightest race continues to be Boston and Philadelphia battling for the No. 2 seed. They are tied in the loss column with Boston having sealed the tiebreaker.
Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Wednesday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched.
Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.
1. Milwaukee Bucks (51-20)
- Projected seed: 1
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
- Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers lead 2-1 with one to play
2. Boston Celtics (50-23)
- Projected seed: 2
- Current first-round matchup: vs. winner of Heat/Hawks play-in
- Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs clinched
3. Philadelphia 76ers (48-23)
- Projected seed: 3
- Current first-round matchup: Nets
- Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Sixers clinched
4. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28)
- Projected seed: 4
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks
- Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Cavs clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play
5. New York Knicks (42-31)
- Projected seed: 5
- Current first-round matchup: at Cavs
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play
6. Brooklyn Nets (39-33)
- Projected seed: 6
- Current first-round matchup: at Sixers
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets lead 2-0 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Miami Heat (39-34)
- Projected seed: 7
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Heat leads 2-1 with one to play
8. Atlanta Hawks (36-36)
- Projected seed: 8
- Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Hawks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls lead 2-1 with one to play
9. Toronto Raptors (35-37)
- Projected seed: 9
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Hawks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched
10. Chicago Bulls (34-37)
- Projected seed: 10
- Current first-round matchup: at Raptors (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
11. Indiana Pacers (32-40)
- Projected seed: Lottery
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Pacers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Pacers clinched
12. Washington Wizards (32-40)
- Projected seed: Lottery
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage