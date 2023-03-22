untitled-design-185.png
With Brooklyn's loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, the No. 7 Heat are now within one loss of the No. 6 seed Nets with two head-to-head matchups remaining between the teams. 

Outside of that, the tightest race continues to be Boston and Philadelphia battling for the No. 2 seed. They are tied in the loss column with Boston having sealed the tiebreaker. 

Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Wednesday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched. 

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the  No. 8 seed. 

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (51-20)

  • Projected seed: 1
  • Current first-round matchup: TBD
  • Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers lead 2-1 with one to play

2. Boston Celtics (50-23)

  • Projected seed: 2
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. winner of Heat/Hawks play-in
  • Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs clinched

3. Philadelphia 76ers (48-23)

  • Projected seed: 3
  • Current first-round matchup: Nets
  • Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Sixers clinched

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28)

  • Projected seed: 4
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks
  • Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Cavs clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play

5. New York Knicks (42-31)

  • Projected seed: 5
  • Current first-round matchup: at Cavs
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play

6. Brooklyn Nets (39-33)

  • Projected seed: 6
  • Current first-round matchup: at Sixers
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets lead 2-0 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (39-34)

  • Projected seed: 7
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-0 with two to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. TorontoRaptors lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Heat leads 2-1 with one to play

8. Atlanta Hawks (36-36)

  • Projected seed: 8
  • Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Hawks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls lead 2-1 with one to play

9. Toronto Raptors (35-37)

  • Projected seed: 9
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Hawks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (34-37)

  • Projected seed: 10
  • Current first-round matchup: at Raptors (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

11. Indiana Pacers (32-40)

  • Projected seed: Lottery
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Pacers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Pacers clinched

12. Washington Wizards (32-40)

  • Projected seed: Lottery
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage