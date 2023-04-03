Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Tuesday. (There are no games Monday.) This post will be updated throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched.

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

READ: Western Conference playoff picture

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: at Wizards, vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, at Raptors

at Wizards, vs. Bulls, vs. Grizzlies, at Raptors Current first-round matchup: TBD



TBD Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched

Celtics clinched Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Bucks own via division winner

🔒Clinched top-three seed

Remaining schedule: at 76ers, vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks

at 76ers, vs. Raptors, vs. Raptors, vs. Hawks Current first-round matchup: vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner

vs. Heat-Hawks play-in winner Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Celtics clinched

Celtics clinched Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Celtics clinched

🔒Clinched top-four seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Celtics, vs. Heat, at Hawks, at Nets

vs. Celtics, vs. Heat, at Hawks, at Nets Current first-round matchup: vs. Nets

vs. Nets Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Bucks own via division winner

Bucks own via division winner Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Celtics clinched

Celtics clinched Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Sixers clinched

🔒Clinched playoff spot

Remaining schedule: at Magic, at Magic, vs. Hornets

at Magic, at Magic, vs. Hornets Current first-round matchup: vs. Knicks

vs. Knicks Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers clinched



Sixers clinched Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks clinched

5. New York Knicks (46-33)

🔒Clinched playoff spot

Remaining schedule: at Pacers, at Pelicans, vs. Pacers

at Pacers, at Pelicans, vs. Pacers Current first-round matchup: at Cavaliers

at Cavaliers Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Knicks clinched

Knicks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage

6. Brooklyn Nets (43-35)

Remaining schedule: vs. Wolves, at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers

vs. Wolves, at Pistons, vs. Magic, vs. 76ers Current first-round matchup: at 76ers

at 76ers Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage



Knicks currently own via division win percentage Tiebreaker vs. Miami : Nets clinched

: Nets clinched Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Nets clinched

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (41-37)

Remaining schedule: at Pistons, at 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Magic

at Pistons, at 76ers, at Wizards, vs. Magic Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)

vs. Hawks (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched

Nets clinched Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Heat clinched



Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched

8. Atlanta Hawks (39-39)

Remaining schedule: at Bulls, vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, at Celtics

at Bulls, vs. Wizards, vs. 76ers, at Celtics Current first-round matchup: at Heat (play-in)

at Heat (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets clinched

Nets clinched Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched



Heat clinched Tiebreaker vs. Toronto : Hawks clinched

: Hawks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play

Hawks leads 2-1 with one to play Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls lead 2-1 with one to play

9. Toronto Raptors (39-39)

🔒Clinched play-in spot

Remaining schedule: at Hornets, at Celtics, at Celtics, vs. Bucks

at Hornets, at Celtics, at Celtics, vs. Bucks Current first-round matchup: vs. Bulls (play-in)

vs. Bulls (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors clinched



Raptors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta : Hawks clinched

: Hawks clinched Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Raptors clinched

Raptors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Chicago Bulls (38-40)



Remaining schedule: vs. Hawks, at Bucks, at Mavericks, vs. Pistons

vs. Hawks, at Bucks, at Mavericks, vs. Pistons Current first-round matchup: at Raptors (play-in)

at Raptors (play-in) Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched

Raptors clinched Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage

STILL ALIVE

Orlando Magic (34-44)

