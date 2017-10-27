NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Jimmy Butler back for Wolves

As the 2017-18 NBA season enters its second weekend, there are a number of intriguing games to get things started Friday night.

In the early games, the still-unbeaten San Antonio Spurs will travel to take on the Eastern Conference-leading Orlando Magic (seriously), the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will renew their cross-town rivalry and the Atlanta Hawks will finally get to play at home, welcoming the Denver Nuggets.

Later on, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are set for a rematch of their thriller from last week, the Toronto Raptors will find out if they're truly big ballers against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Washington Wizards will take on the Golden State Warriors in what should be a thrilling nightcap.

NBA Scores for Friday, Oct. 27

All times Eastern

Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV

Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV

Jimmy Butler back in action

The star forward has missed the past two games for the Timberwolves, and the team has struggled without him, getting blown out by both the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. Thankfully for Minnesota, Butler is feeling better, and is set to be back in the lineup for a tough test against the new-look Thunder.