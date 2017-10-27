NBA games Friday, scores, highlights, updates: Jimmy Butler back for Wolves
Check back for all the NBA scores, highlights and updates throughout the night
As the 2017-18 NBA season enters its second weekend, there are a number of intriguing games to get things started Friday night.
In the early games, the still-unbeaten San Antonio Spurs will travel to take on the Eastern Conference-leading Orlando Magic (seriously), the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will renew their cross-town rivalry and the Atlanta Hawks will finally get to play at home, welcoming the Denver Nuggets.
Later on, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are set for a rematch of their thriller from last week, the Toronto Raptors will find out if they're truly big ballers against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Washington Wizards will take on the Golden State Warriors in what should be a thrilling nightcap.
NBA Scores for Friday, Oct. 27
All times Eastern
Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
Jimmy Butler back in action
The star forward has missed the past two games for the Timberwolves, and the team has struggled without him, getting blown out by both the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. Thankfully for Minnesota, Butler is feeling better, and is set to be back in the lineup for a tough test against the new-look Thunder.
-
Flagrant Two Podcast: Russell talks Nets
D'Angelo Russell joins Bill and Reid to discuss the Nets and their early success this seas...
-
Report: Sixers looking to trade Okafor
Sixers need to make a decision by Tuesday on whether to pick up Okafor's fourth-year option...
-
Green on McNair's use of 'inmates'
Green said he wouldn't play for an owner who called him an 'inmate'
-
Suns could use Chandler in Bledsoe trade
The Suns are reportedly looking to include the veteran center in a Bledsoe trade
-
The secrets to Grizzlies' hot start
How Grit-Grind 2.0 has evolved and helped make Memphis one of the best teams early on this...
-
Bucks, Celtics are true future of East
A 'Return to the MECCA' showed us what the East might look like if LeBron moves on.
Add a Comment