NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Westbrook leads Thunder past Spurs
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Saturday night in the NBA
Welcome to another NBA Saturday night. We'll be right here bringing you all the news, notes, scores and highlights from all five games on the docket.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, March 10
All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 122, Phoenix Suns 115 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 129, Washington Wizards 102 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 104, San Antonio Spurs 94 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 114, Memphis Grizzlies 80 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Westbrook's triple-double leads OKC
The Spurs got some good news that Kawhi Leonard might be on his way back, and he can't return soon enough. The Thunder were just too much for the Spurs on Saturday, led by Russell Westbrook's triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Olynyk rejects Beal
Bradley Beal thought he had the lane for a two-handed stuff ... not on Kelly Olynyk's watch.
Wade reaches another milestone
Another day, another milestone for Heat legend Dwyane Wade. On Saturday he made his 8,000th career field goal.
Kemba beats the buzzer
At first it didn't look like Kemba Walker was even going to get off a shot, but he somehow turned it into a buzzer-beating layup just before halftime.
And-ones:
- Jaylen Brown suffered a concussion, but avoided structural damage from his fall. He could be out for up to a week.
- Devin Booker sat out against the Hornets due to a triceps injury.
- Gordon Hayward is still holding out hope to play this season.
- The Bucks are reportedly signing former first-round draft pick Brandon Jennings to a 10-day contract.
- Damian Lillard proclaimed the Trail Blazers are the "real deal" after win over Warriors on Friday night.
- Lakers' Luke Walton and Lonzo Ball are fed up with Jamal Murray's late-game antics.
