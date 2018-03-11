NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Westbrook leads Thunder past Spurs

Welcome to another NBA Saturday night. We'll be right here bringing you all the news, notes, scores and highlights from all five games on the docket.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, March 10

All times Eastern

Westbrook's triple-double leads OKC

The Spurs got some good news that Kawhi Leonard might be on his way back, and he can't return soon enough. The Thunder were just too much for the Spurs on Saturday, led by Russell Westbrook's triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Olynyk rejects Beal

Bradley Beal thought he had the lane for a two-handed stuff ... not on Kelly Olynyk's watch.

Wade reaches another milestone

Another day, another milestone for Heat legend Dwyane Wade. On Saturday he made his 8,000th career field goal.

Kemba beats the buzzer

At first it didn't look like Kemba Walker was even going to get off a shot, but he somehow turned it into a buzzer-beating layup just before halftime.





And-ones: