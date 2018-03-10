Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers concussion after scary fall, avoids structural damage
Brown, who lost his grip on the rim and crashed hard to the ground, won't play Sunday for Boston
Jaylen Brown suffered a frightening fall on Thursday night in the Boston Celtics' victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but amazingly was able to walk off the court under his own power.
Driving down the lane, Brown threw down a dunk, and his momentum caused his legs to swing up towards the basket, such that he was nearly parallel with the ground. At that point, he lost his grip on the rim, and crashed back to the ground, landing straight on his upper back and neck.
A hush fell over the Target Center, but a few minutes later Brown was walking down the tunnel under his own power. He was examined by doctors, and later rejoined the team for their flight home, which was a good sign. Now, we have the final diagnosis, courtesy of Celtics coach Brad Stevens.
Brown suffered a concussion, but luckily escaped any structural damage. Stevens said Brown, who will have to go through the league's concussion protocol in order to be cleared to play again, will not suit up for the Celtics' game against the Pacers on Sunday night.
Of course, a concussion is still a very serious injury, and not one that anyone wants to deal with. But given the circumstances, it's frankly miraculous that a concussion is all that Brown was left with from that fall.
Hopefully he will be back on the court soon.
