NBA Playoffs 2019: Bracket, matchups, series schedules, results, scores, path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams
A look at every series in the opening round of the playoffs
The opening weekend of the NBA playoffs has been nothing short of exciting.
We witnessed multiple Game 1 upsets -- the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets knocking off the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers 111-102, and the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic stunning the No. 2 Toronto Raptors 104-101, thanks to a go-ahead 3 with a second left in regulation. Meanwhile, the the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs closed out the night by dropping the No. 2 Denver Nuggets.
On Sunday, the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 4 Boston Celtics came away with wins in the East, while the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers and No. 4 Houston Rockets prevailed in the West matchups.
Monday night, however, offered the postseason's biggest surprise to date as the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 31-point deficit to knock off the top-ranked Golden State Warriors 135-131 with a historical win.
Philadelphia made sure they wouldn't fall into a 2-0 series hole on Monday, as they decimated Brooklyn 145-123 win that included an NBA record-tying 51-point quarter.
Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
Milwaukee leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at MIL): Bucks 121, Pistons 86
- Game 2 (at MIL): Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Orlando leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): 76ers 145, Nets 123 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
Boston leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at BOS): Celtics 84, Pacers 74
- Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Series tied 1-1
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Clippers 135, Warriors 131 (Box Score)
- Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
San Antonio leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
Portland leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at POR): Trail Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at POR): Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
Houston leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at HOU): Rockers 122, Jazz 90
- Game 2 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors vs. Clippers series breakdown
The No. 1 seed Warriors squandered a 31-point lead in Game 2, and find themselves tied 1-1...
-
Report: Warriors fear Cousins tore quad
Steve Kerr says Cousins, who suffered the injury while diving for a loose ball, will likely...
-
NBA Monday: Scores, updates, highlights
There were just two playoff games on Monday night, but both featured historic moments
-
Top 20 available NBA free agents
This summer's free agency period promises to be action-packed
-
2019 NBA playoffs expert brackets
Our CBS Sports NBA experts predicted the winner of every playoff round, all the way through...
-
NBA coaching tracker
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA