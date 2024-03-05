The Suns will take the court tonight without Devin Booker (ankle) as they face Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets. Without Booker's 27.5 points per game, more will fall on the slender shoulders of Kevin Durant, who is averaging 27.8 points. That makes Durant's NBA prop for scoring an intriguing prop bet to pursue, as the absence of Booker has been a boon for Durant's scoring prowess this season. He's averaging 27.1 points per game when playing alongside Booker but ups his average to 30.5 points when Booker is sidelined.

Durant's NBA prop total for his scoring is 27.5 points, with prop odds of -120 for the Over and -114 for the Under. He's gone over 27.5 points in six of nine games versus Denver, since joining the Suns, and he's averaging 29.6 points over that stretch. Does Durant's history against Denver, plus his scoring surge without Booker, make the Over the side to back with this player prop? Before making any NBA prop picks on sites like PrizePicks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Top NBA prop bet for Tuesday

After simulating every game on Tuesday's NBA schedule 10,000 times, the model is picking Over 5.5 rebounds for Pelicans forward Zion Williamson at -143 odds. New Orleans visits the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Williamson has averaged 7.5 rebounds in four career games versus Toronto. Those previous Raptor teams had much more in the frontcourt than the depleted unit that will take the court tonight as the Raptors are down their two leading rebounders in Scottie Barnes (hand) and Jakob Poeltl (finger). The team is left to just one player who averages more than 4.4 rebounds per night.

For the season, Toronto is allowing 10.33 rebounds per game to opposing power forwards, and with Williamson logging over 30 minutes per game, he gets the majority of playing time at that position for New Orleans. Additionally, the Raptors have allowed each of the last five starting power forwards they've faced to go over 5.5 rebounds, including Grant Williams having a career-high of 13 boards in Toronto's last game on Sunday. The model projects Williamson snags 7.2 rebounds on average tonight, giving value to the Over (-143). You can see which other NBA picks to back here.

