NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Mitchell takes back top spot; De'Aaron Fox on the hunt
Last week's No. 1, Kyle Kuzma, dropped out entirely after a major shakeup in this week's rankings
The Rookie Rankings have been a slippery slope this season ... but never this slippery.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma went from the penthouse to the outhouse this week, falling all the way from No. 1 completely out of the rankings. His scoring average slipped from 18.7 points per game last week to 9.0 this week, and he shot a putrid 35 percent from the field, including 9 percent -- yes, 9 percent -- on 3-pointers. Needless to say it was quite the disappointment.
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was happy to take the top spot from him, while Ben Simmons is the bridesmaid for the second week in a row. There was plenty of movement in the rankings, including Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown making his first appearance this season.
Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: 4
|2
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: 2
As a 6-foot-10 point guard, Simmons creates a lot of mismatches, so it's good to see him taking advantage in such dominant fashion.
|3
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG
Last week: 7
|4
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 5
|5
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: 6
The confidence will likely return, but you never know what's going on inside the head of a 19-year-old, even one as consistent as Tatum.
|6
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: 3
|7
Tyrone Wallace Los Angeles Clippers SG
Last week: Unranked
|8
Josh Jackson Phoenix Suns SF
Last week: Unranked
|9
Milos Teodosic Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: Unranked
|10
Sterling Brown Milwaukee Bucks SG
Last week: Unranked
Dropped out
On the bubble
