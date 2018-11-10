NBA scores, highlights: Rockets, Spurs go head-to-head in Texas battle; Shorthanded Warriors face Nets
A Texas-sized battle highlights Saturday's 10-game slate
The NBA has a 10-game slate on Saturday's schedule and it features quite a few interesting storylines. The San Antonio Spurs had been winners of four consecutive games, but have dropped their last two contests to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. The Houston Rockets have struggled on both ends of the court, most recently in an 18-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Spurs will be without the likes of Rudy Gay and Pau Gasol for Saturday's game as both continue to deal with injuries.
The Golden State Warriors averted disaster on Friday when the team learned the results of Stephen Curry's MRI. Curry suffered a groin injury in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks and was unable to return. The Warriors guard has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Nets and he's not the only one. Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston will also be out of the lineup, leaving the team very vulnerable facing a scrappy Nets squad.
Here's what the 10-game schedule looks like.
NBA Schedule for Saturday, Nov. 10
- New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors, 3 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Miami Heat, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 ET (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 ET (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Anunoby gets the Raptors off to a hot start
The Raptors have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA and the Knicks were reminded of that fact on Saturday as O.G. Anunoby has knocked down five of his first six shots from the field, including this impressive reverse slam dunk, to become the first player in the game to reach double figures scoring.
