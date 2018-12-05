NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Lakers take on Spurs in Los Angeles; Embiid, Sixers face Kawhi, Raptors

It's a busy slate for the NBA on Wednesday night as 10 games will take place.

Things will open up with a 2018 NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors paying a visit to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the games get a little bit more interesting as the night progresses as the Jimmy Butler-led Philadelphia 76ers face the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors.

Two of the best teams in the Western Conference will also match up as the 16-7 Los Angeles Clippers will take on the 13-9 Memphis Grizzlies.

The night caps off with the Los Angeles Lakers looking for their first win over the San Antonio Spurs this season after dropping their first two matchups earlier in the year.

Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's action.

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 5

*All times Eastern

Klay disapproves of Cavs' trolling, calls them 'idiots'

LeBron James may have left the Cavaliers, but the memories of the Warriors' rivalry with Cleveland still linger. Both the Warriors and Cavaliers are on different paths during the 2018-19 season despite matching up in the Finals just several months prior. While Golden State looks to remain the team to beat in the Western Conference with a 16-9 overall record, Cleveland is just looking to remain competent as it enters Wednesday's game with a 5-18 overall record.

Although the Warriors won three of the four Finals series, including the last two, Klay Thompson hasn't forgotten about when the Cavs trolled his team regarding their 2016 Finals series defeat -- you know, the time that LeBron hosted a Halloween party and made numerous references to both Klay and Stephen Curry being "dead" and the blown 3-1 series lead with cookies and ornaments.

Despite the Cavs falling on hard times, Thompson didn't hold back in his opinion on that Halloween party during recent comments, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

"Oh, yeah. Ha!" Thompson said. "That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy. I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots."

The 1-8 in the Finals remark would be the Cavaliers' record during the 2017 and 2018 Finals since that Halloween party took place.