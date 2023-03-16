usatsi-20237555-embiid-okoro-1h-2023-1400.jpg

The Philadelphia 76ers got 64 combined points from Joel Embiid and James Harden in defeating the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Sixers remain tied in the loss column with the No. 2 Celtics with 14 games to play. 

If the playoffs were to start today, the No. 5 Knicks would face the Cavs in the first round. 

Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Thursday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched. 

Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the  No. 8 seed. 

READ: Western Conference playoff picture

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (50-19)

  • Projected seed: 1
  • Current first-round matchup: TBD
  • Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers lead 2-1 with one to play

2. Boston Celtics (48-22)

  • Projected seed: 2
  • Current first-round matchup: Winner of Heat/Hawks play-in
  • Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Boston clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs clinched

3. Philadelphia 76ers (46-22)

  • Projected seed: 3
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Brooklyn
  • Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Boston clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs lead via conference win percentage

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28)

  • Projected seed: 4
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. New York
  • Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Cavs clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Cavs lead via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play

5. New York Knicks (41-30)

  • Projected seed: 5
  • Current first-round matchup: at Cleveland
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play

6. Brooklyn Nets (39-30)

  • Projected seed: 6
  • Current first-round matchup: at Philadelphia
  • Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets lead 2-0 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

7. Miami Heat (38-33)

  • Projected seed: 7
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-0 with two to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Miami clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. TorontoRaptors lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play

8. Atlanta Hawks (34-35)

  • Projected seed: 8
  • Current first-round matchup: at Miami (Play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Atlanta clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Atlanta leads 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls lead 2-1 with one to play

9. Toronto Raptors (33-36)

  • Projected seed: 9
  • Current first-round matchup: vs. Wizards (Play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Hawks clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched

10. Washington Wizards (32-37)

  • Projected seed: 10
  • Current first-round matchup: at Raptors (Play-in)
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Tied 1-1 with one to play
  • Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

11. Chicago Bulls (31-37)

  • Projected seed: Lottery
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched

12. Indiana Pacers (31-38)

  • Projected seed: Lottery
  • Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Pacers clinched
  • Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
  • Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Pacers clinched