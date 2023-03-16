The Philadelphia 76ers got 64 combined points from Joel Embiid and James Harden in defeating the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Sixers remain tied in the loss column with the No. 2 Celtics with 14 games to play.
If the playoffs were to start today, the No. 5 Knicks would face the Cavs in the first round.
Below is a comprehensive snapshot of where things stand in the Eastern Conference playoff and play-in races entering play on Thursday. This post will update daily throughout the remainder of the regular season or until all seeds are clinched.
Reminder on how the play-in tournament works: No. 7 plays No. 8 and No. 9 plays No. 10. The winner of the 7-8 game gets the No. 7 seed, while the loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.
1. Milwaukee Bucks (50-19)
- Projected seed: 1
- Current first-round matchup: TBD
- Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Sixers lead 2-1 with one to play
2. Boston Celtics (48-22)
- Projected seed: 2
- Current first-round matchup: Winner of Heat/Hawks play-in
- Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Boston clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs clinched
3. Philadelphia 76ers (46-22)
- Projected seed: 3
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Brooklyn
- Tiebreaker vs. Milwaukee: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Boston clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Cavs lead via conference win percentage
4. Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28)
- Projected seed: 4
- Current first-round matchup: vs. New York
- Tiebreaker vs. Boston: Cavs clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Philadelphia: Cavs lead via conference win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play
5. New York Knicks (41-30)
- Projected seed: 5
- Current first-round matchup: at Cleveland
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Knicks lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play
6. Brooklyn Nets (39-30)
- Projected seed: 6
- Current first-round matchup: at Philadelphia
- Tiebreaker vs. Cleveland: Nets lead 1-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks currently own via division win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Nets lead 2-0 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
7. Miami Heat (38-33)
- Projected seed: 7
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Hawks (play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. New York: Knicks lead 2-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-0 with two to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Miami clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Miami leads 2-1 with one to play
8. Atlanta Hawks (34-35)
- Projected seed: 8
- Current first-round matchup: at Miami (Play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Brooklyn: Nets lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Heat clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Atlanta clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Atlanta leads 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls lead 2-1 with one to play
9. Toronto Raptors (33-36)
- Projected seed: 9
- Current first-round matchup: vs. Wizards (Play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Miami: Raptors lead 2-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Atlanta: Hawks clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Raptors clinched
10. Washington Wizards (32-37)
- Projected seed: 10
- Current first-round matchup: at Raptors (Play-in)
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Tied 1-1 with one to play
- Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
11. Chicago Bulls (31-37)
- Projected seed: Lottery
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Raptors clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Bulls currently own via conference win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Indiana: Pacers clinched
12. Indiana Pacers (31-38)
- Projected seed: Lottery
- Tiebreaker vs. Toronto: Pacers clinched
- Tiebreaker vs. Washington: Pacers currently own via conference win percentage
- Tiebreaker vs. Chicago: Pacers clinched