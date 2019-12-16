2020 NFL Draft order: Bengals look destined for No. 1 but plenty to decide between Giants, Redskins, Dolphins

It's looked like an inevitability for weeks, and after giving the Patriots a scare in the first half before getting blown out after halftime, the Bengals have all but locked up the No. 1 spot in the 2020 NFL Draft. While Cincinnati's strength of schedule almost ensures they'd pick behind any team that has the same record, a two-game buffer between them and the team that's picking second means the Bengals need to lose just one of their final two games in the 2019 season to lock up the No. 1 pick, which would presumably be used on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

The intriguing storyline begins at No. 2, as the Giants and Dolphins both own a 3-11 record after the former beat the latter in Week 15. The pair is joined by the Redskins at 3-11 following their loss to the Eagles. As of now, the Giants own the tiebreaker with a worse strength of schedule, while the Dolphins edge out the Redskins for the third spot. But those tiebreakers could flip even if all three teams finish with the same record after Week 17.

In a stroke of fortune, the teams with the top four picks play each other in Week 16. The Giants travel to face the Redskins, with the home team an early 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The Bengals head to Miami to play the Dolphins, who are favored by two points on the early line.

Rounding out the top 10 are the Lions, Cardinals, Jets, Jaguars, Chargers and Panthers, but with six teams tied at 5-9, including the Broncos and Falcons, there's still plenty left to decide in the early part of next April's draft.

2020 NFL Draft order after Sunday's games

PickTeamRecordSOS
1Bengals1-130.599
2Giants3-110.490
3Dolphins3-110.503
4Redskins3-110.513
5Lions3-10-10.497
6Cardinals4-9-10.521
7Jets5-90.449
8Jaguars5-90.485
9Chargers5-90.495
10Panthers5-90.536
11Broncos5-90.554
12Falcons5-90.578
13Raiders6-80.490
14Browns6-80.538
15Colts6-70.484
16Eagles7-70.472
17Raiders (from CHI)7-70.477
18Buccaneers7-70.492
19Titans8-60.464
20Jaguars (from LAR)8-60.541
21Dolphins (from PIT)*8-60.490
22Bills*10-40.418
23Vikings*10-40.444
2449ers*11-30.492
25Cowboys*7-70.485
26Dolphins (from HOU)*9-50.513
27Chiefs*10-40.526
28Saints*10-30.503
29Patriots*11-30.454
30Packers*11-30.457
31Seahawks*11-30.526
32Ravens*12-20.503

* TBD by playoff finish

