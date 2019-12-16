2020 NFL Draft order: Bengals look destined for No. 1 but plenty to decide between Giants, Redskins, Dolphins

It's looked like an inevitability for weeks, and after giving the Patriots a scare in the first half before getting blown out after halftime, the Bengals have all but locked up the No. 1 spot in the 2020 NFL Draft. While Cincinnati's strength of schedule almost ensures they'd pick behind any team that has the same record, a two-game buffer between them and the team that's picking second means the Bengals need to lose just one of their final two games in the 2019 season to lock up the No. 1 pick, which would presumably be used on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

The intriguing storyline begins at No. 2, as the Giants and Dolphins both own a 3-11 record after the former beat the latter in Week 15. The pair is joined by the Redskins at 3-11 following their loss to the Eagles. As of now, the Giants own the tiebreaker with a worse strength of schedule, while the Dolphins edge out the Redskins for the third spot. But those tiebreakers could flip even if all three teams finish with the same record after Week 17.

In a stroke of fortune, the teams with the top four picks play each other in Week 16. The Giants travel to face the Redskins, with the home team an early 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The Bengals head to Miami to play the Dolphins, who are favored by two points on the early line.

Rounding out the top 10 are the Lions, Cardinals, Jets, Jaguars, Chargers and Panthers, but with six teams tied at 5-9, including the Broncos and Falcons, there's still plenty left to decide in the early part of next April's draft.

2020 NFL Draft order after Sunday's games

Pick Team Record SOS 1 Bengals 1-13 0.599 2 Giants 3-11 0.490 3 Dolphins 3-11 0.503 4 Redskins 3-11 0.513 5 Lions 3-10-1 0.497 6 Cardinals 4-9-1 0.521 7 Jets 5-9 0.449 8 Jaguars 5-9 0.485 9 Chargers 5-9 0.495 10 Panthers 5-9 0.536 11 Broncos 5-9 0.554 12 Falcons 5-9 0.578 13 Raiders 6-8 0.490 14 Browns 6-8 0.538 15 Colts 6-7 0.484 16 Eagles 7-7 0.472 17 Raiders (from CHI) 7-7 0.477 18 Buccaneers 7-7 0.492 19 Titans 8-6 0.464 20 Jaguars (from LAR) 8-6 0.541 21 Dolphins (from PIT)* 8-6 0.490 22 Bills* 10-4 0.418 23 Vikings* 10-4 0.444 24 49ers* 11-3 0.492 25 Cowboys* 7-7 0.485 26 Dolphins (from HOU)* 9-5 0.513 27 Chiefs* 10-4 0.526 28 Saints* 10-3 0.503 29 Patriots* 11-3 0.454 30 Packers* 11-3 0.457 31 Seahawks* 11-3 0.526 32 Ravens* 12-2 0.503

* TBD by playoff finish