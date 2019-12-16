2020 NFL Draft order: Bengals look destined for No. 1 but plenty to decide between Giants, Redskins, Dolphins
See the latest NFL Draft order after the Giants pulled off a home win over the Dolphins
It's looked like an inevitability for weeks, and after giving the Patriots a scare in the first half before getting blown out after halftime, the Bengals have all but locked up the No. 1 spot in the 2020 NFL Draft. While Cincinnati's strength of schedule almost ensures they'd pick behind any team that has the same record, a two-game buffer between them and the team that's picking second means the Bengals need to lose just one of their final two games in the 2019 season to lock up the No. 1 pick, which would presumably be used on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
The intriguing storyline begins at No. 2, as the Giants and Dolphins both own a 3-11 record after the former beat the latter in Week 15. The pair is joined by the Redskins at 3-11 following their loss to the Eagles. As of now, the Giants own the tiebreaker with a worse strength of schedule, while the Dolphins edge out the Redskins for the third spot. But those tiebreakers could flip even if all three teams finish with the same record after Week 17.
In a stroke of fortune, the teams with the top four picks play each other in Week 16. The Giants travel to face the Redskins, with the home team an early 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The Bengals head to Miami to play the Dolphins, who are favored by two points on the early line.
Rounding out the top 10 are the Lions, Cardinals, Jets, Jaguars, Chargers and Panthers, but with six teams tied at 5-9, including the Broncos and Falcons, there's still plenty left to decide in the early part of next April's draft.
2020 NFL Draft order after Sunday's games
|Pick
|Team
|Record
|SOS
|1
|Bengals
|1-13
|0.599
|2
|Giants
|3-11
|0.490
|3
|Dolphins
|3-11
|0.503
|4
|Redskins
|3-11
|0.513
|5
|Lions
|3-10-1
|0.497
|6
|Cardinals
|4-9-1
|0.521
|7
|Jets
|5-9
|0.449
|8
|Jaguars
|5-9
|0.485
|9
|Chargers
|5-9
|0.495
|10
|Panthers
|5-9
|0.536
|11
|Broncos
|5-9
|0.554
|12
|Falcons
|5-9
|0.578
|13
|Raiders
|6-8
|0.490
|14
|Browns
|6-8
|0.538
|15
|Colts
|6-7
|0.484
|16
|Eagles
|7-7
|0.472
|17
|Raiders (from CHI)
|7-7
|0.477
|18
|Buccaneers
|7-7
|0.492
|19
|Titans
|8-6
|0.464
|20
|Jaguars (from LAR)
|8-6
|0.541
|21
|Dolphins (from PIT)*
|8-6
|0.490
|22
|Bills*
|10-4
|0.418
|23
|Vikings*
|10-4
|0.444
|24
|49ers*
|11-3
|0.492
|25
|Cowboys*
|7-7
|0.485
|26
|Dolphins (from HOU)*
|9-5
|0.513
|27
|Chiefs*
|10-4
|0.526
|28
|Saints*
|10-3
|0.503
|29
|Patriots*
|11-3
|0.454
|30
|Packers*
|11-3
|0.457
|31
|Seahawks*
|11-3
|0.526
|32
|Ravens*
|12-2
|0.503
* TBD by playoff finish
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Prospects to watch in Frisco Bowl
Jordan Love highlights list of draft eligible prospects
-
Prospects to watch in Bahamas Bowl
We'll see the two top prospects in this game in a one-on-one battle often
-
2020 Mock Draft: Lamb joins Atlanta
Three quarterbacks are taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Jordan Love declares
Love is coming off an inconsistent junior season, but he has the physical tools to be a franchise...
-
2020 Mock Draft: Jordan Love to Raiders
The Raiders head to Las Vegas with the super-talented but raw Jordan Love as their quarterback