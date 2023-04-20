getty-cj-stroud-ohio-state.jpg
Getty Images

One week out from the 2023 NFL Draft, I'm ready to make one very bold proclamation: This draft probably isn't very good and will end up setting the record for most incorrect mock drafts perpetuated in the history of whomever the mockers worship (a stone statue of Mel Kiper's magnificent coiffe, no doubt) these days.

But this draft won't be shocking because of the storylines. It's going to be shocking because it's a Plane Jane type of draft. There's four quarterbacks and a bunch of non-top-heavy stars. The cornerbacks are good and the edge rushers might be good, too, but there's not a whole lot of great going on in this draft. 

Maybe that's somewhere we've been headed the last few years. 

Regardless of how we perceive these draft classes, why aren't we imagining a world where some of these quarterbacks drop in the draft? Everyone is talking about four quarterbacks in the top five ... and it's kind of crazy. 

Patrick Mahomes went No. 10 overall, Deshaun Watson two spots later in the same draft. The Bills gave up two second-round picks for moving up five spots to take Josh Allen at No. 7. Jalen Hurts was a second-round pick. Justin Fields was drafted No. 11 overall. Lots of top QB prospects go much later than people expect. Let's put that pen to penciled paper. 

Reminder: This year's draft only has 31 picks in the opening round due to the Miami Dolphins being stripped of their first-rounder due to tampering.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3328
RUYDS
185
INTS
5
TDS
36
Hope you bet Bryce Young first overall weeks ago when I was saying he'd go first! He was +200 or better and now he's -1000. 🤔
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is not simply "the Panthers took Bryce Young so let's take C.J. Stroud," and it never was. This is a staff that is well connected to Alabama and a defense-first coach heavily involved.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Trading down/up won't be that easy once David Tepper/Jim Irsay are removed from the equation. And with drama surrounding his own situation, Michael Bidwell won't want to be aggressive with a big trade so he stands pat.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
It's hard to imagine the Colts not taking a QB if only one is gone before them, given how Jim Irsay has pressed this offseason. Anthony Richardson could be the pick, but Levis might profile as more likely to win right now and save jobs.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
This is a peak Pete Carroll pick and it makes total sense for the Seahawks here.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Lions grab a Dan Campbell-style cornerback in the hard-hitting and aggressive Witherspoon to boost the back end of the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Feels like a Patriots-y pick if the Pats ever picked in the top 10 anyway. Skoronski might kick inside and play guard, which makes this high for him, but this draft is so thin you can't simply focus on positional value.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons could be on a slow build here and it's not crazy -- the defense has dramatically improved, adding another aggressive corner won't hurt things.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Eberflus linebackers -- Sanders is an animal after the ball and flies in the backfield aggressively. I'm higher on him than most apparently!
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Brian Branch S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Howie Roseman's gone after elite defensive programs with his early picks recently and Banks fits the bill as the Eagles prep for the next wave of free agency defections.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Exactly where Justin Fields was taken, albeit sans trade -- Stroud fits the Mike Vrabel culture (we're leaning heavily on Ohio State here) and certainly the archetype of QB (accurate, sneakily mobile, etc.).
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
I'm not sure this is the exact cup of tea for the Texans, but Anderson and Richardson is a robust haul.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Matthew Bergeron OT
Syracuse • Jr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Joe Douglas isn't scared to grab offensive linemen and there are lots of questions about the Jets' current offensive setup, many of which would suggest the Jets could beef up the offensive line!
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Darnell Wright OT
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
This may seem shallow but if Bill Belichick can let his dog Nike select a hybrid defender from an obscure North Carolina school in the real draft, I can definitely abide by my new friend Justin's wishes and give the Pats an offensive lineman in the first round. (Riley Reiff can maybe kick inside and Wright gets downhill aggressively, which fits what Bill wants in his offense right now.)
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Packers fans liked this pick in my Worst Mock Ever so might as well lean into it for real mock purposes? Welcome to Mockception.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Because Joey Porter Jr. feels too obvious?
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
An easy investment for the Steelers to improve the offensive line knowing they don't necessarily need a Day 1 starter.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Witherspoon and Bijan -- especially this late -- is a dreamscape for the Lions. I don't think Robinson falls this far, but I do love the idea of Lions fans waking up after the draft feeling hope and optimism and daring to dream.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bucs' offensive line is NOT great right now and it needs to be rebuilt.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Seahawks need more running backs for what they want to do on offense -- this is early for Gibbs (maybe?) but it hasn't stopped Seattle in the past.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Deep bombs for Justin Herbert, please.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
WR run! These receivers are odd and need fitting parts, but grabbing the consensus "best wideout" in the draft, plus Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, should be enough to lure Lamar Jackson in on the tag number.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
3rd
A semi-surprising WR team here as the Vikings add a player to complement Justin Jefferson.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
I'd be drafting the crap out of children of former NFL players if those children are playing defensive back right now, because the success rate is outrageous.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
This really isn't a WR dump -- I think we'll see a big run of them late in the first round and the "first WR taken" odds will surprise some people.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Dalton Kincaid TE
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
4th
Dalton Schultz is a lot better than people think and the Cowboys are quite quickly without a big pass catcher on their offense. Until they draft his replacement anyway ...
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'9" / 171 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Downs in the slot for Buffalo with that offense would be filthy.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals' offense has pieces it needs to replace but the defense needs more pass rush to take down the AFC's elite quarterbacks.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
9th
Everyone assumes Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman are the guys in New Orleans, but adding Mayer boosts the run game and gives them another option in Derek Carr's passing attack.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Eagles will likely trade back but if Howie Roseman doesn't I think he'll build into a strength coming off a Super Bowl appearance.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Cedric Tillman WR
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
Don't sleep on Andy Reid somehow making the offense better after winning a Super Bowl.