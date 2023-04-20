One week out from the 2023 NFL Draft, I'm ready to make one very bold proclamation: This draft probably isn't very good and will end up setting the record for most incorrect mock drafts perpetuated in the history of whomever the mockers worship (a stone statue of Mel Kiper's magnificent coiffe, no doubt) these days.

But this draft won't be shocking because of the storylines. It's going to be shocking because it's a Plane Jane type of draft. There's four quarterbacks and a bunch of non-top-heavy stars. The cornerbacks are good and the edge rushers might be good, too, but there's not a whole lot of great going on in this draft.

Maybe that's somewhere we've been headed the last few years.

Regardless of how we perceive these draft classes, why aren't we imagining a world where some of these quarterbacks drop in the draft? Everyone is talking about four quarterbacks in the top five ... and it's kind of crazy.

Patrick Mahomes went No. 10 overall, Deshaun Watson two spots later in the same draft. The Bills gave up two second-round picks for moving up five spots to take Josh Allen at No. 7. Jalen Hurts was a second-round pick. Justin Fields was drafted No. 11 overall. Lots of top QB prospects go much later than people expect. Let's put that pen to penciled paper.

Reminder: This year's draft only has 31 picks in the opening round due to the Miami Dolphins being stripped of their first-rounder due to tampering.

