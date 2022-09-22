|
Bengals-Jets Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) There's no panic in Cincinnati.
Well, at least in the Bengals' locker room.
While social media is buzzing about the Bengals' 0-2 start, Joe Burrow has blocked it all out.
Literally.
The Bengals quarterback deleted Twitter and Instagram from his phone to eliminate any distractions.
''I've seen none of it,'' Burrow said. ''I'm sure it's not a very good reaction, but I think it will be a different reaction as we get going here.''
Cincinnati is looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2019, when it opened 0-11 in Zac Taylor's first year as coach before beating New York in Week 13. And there's some sense of optimism: The Bengals trailed by at least two touchdowns in both of their losses this season before mounting big comeback attempts. Dallas won last week's game 20-17 on a 50-yard field goal as time expired.
''Everyone is frustrated, but we're not panicking,'' Burrow insisted said. ''Two games in, we've got 15 games left. Let's all just take a deep breath and relax.
''We're going to be fine. We're not worried about it.''
Meanwhile, the Jets narrowly avoided opening 0-2 themselves with a stunning 31-30 comeback victory at Cleveland last Sunday.
Joe Flacco and New York trailed by 13 points with 1:55 remaining, but roared back with two touchdowns - sandwiched around a successful onside kick - to rally.
''We've won a few games here since I've been here that have been tough to come by and those have felt good,'' said Flacco, in his third season with the Jets. ''But obviously, that one ranks up there pretty high just in terms of excitement, just because of the way that we were feeling a couple minutes before that.''
And given the situation they were in, it's a feeling not many teams in similar spots have enjoyed.
The Jets became the first team to overcome a deficit of at least 13 points inside the final two minutes of regulation to win since Chicago overcame a 14-point deficit to also beat Cleveland in overtime in Week 8 of the 2001 season.
The challenge now is to keep the momentum high against a Bengals squad desperate to win.
''They've been on the wrong side of luck,'' Jets coach Robert Saleh said of the Bengals. ''This team, they're still the AFC champs in my mind. They still look like the AFC champs, they're still playing at a very high level and we fully expect them to be exactly what we're seeing on tape, which is a really good football team.''
BENGALS' BIG GUYS
Cincinnati spent big money on free agents La'el Collins, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa to bolster its offensive line. Another new starter was added in rookie Cordell Volson.
So far, the group hasn't been able to coalesce. And it sure hasn't been able to keep Burrow out of harm's way. The most sacked quarterback in the NFL last year has already gone down 13 times in the first two games.
Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thinks communication and minor errors have been a problem.
''We are still getting to know what that group is going to look like for us this year,'' Callahan said. ''You don't have forever to figure it out. It does take time.''
Said Collins: ''This is our first time playing together, these first two weeks. I think we will be fine.''
BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson entered the league with some fanfare after being the No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State. He has mostly lived up to it so far.
Wilson had eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including a 15-yarder with 22 seconds left to lift New York to the victory. His 154 yards receiving in his first two games are second only to Atlanta's Drake London, who has 160.
Wilson watched Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota's Justin Jefferson make immediate impacts, and he's aiming to do the same for New York.
''Watching them last year while I was in college, I knew that's what I wanted to do,'' Wilson said. ''That was my goal. That's what I planned on doing. But I was just seeing how things played out, waiting my turn and waiting for the opportunity to take advantage of.''
LINE 'EM UP
The Bengals know they're in for a test against the Jets' defensive front.
New York has only three sacks, but it has nine quarterback hits and 24 quarterback pressures in two games.
''They're really good inside,'' Burrow said. ''Quinnen Williams is a force in there. I played against him in college, and I played against him last year. He can make it tough on us.''
HAUNTED HALLOWEEN
The previous time the teams squared off - Oct. 31, 2021 - Jets backup quarterback Mike White made his first NFL start and pulled off quite a treat for New York.
White completed 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards and three TDs, and caught a 2-point conversion pass, to lead the Jets to a stunning 34-31 win with a 17-point fourth quarter.
White's jersey from the game was sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his 37 completions set an NFL record for the most in a player's first NFL start.
---
AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy contributed.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:33
|11:14
|1st Downs
|8
|6
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|7
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-4
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|166
|87
|Total Plays
|19
|20
|Avg Gain
|8.7
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|3
|17
|Rush Attempts
|4
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.8
|2.1
|Net Yards Passing
|163
|70
|Comp. - Att.
|11-15
|8-10
|Yards Per Pass
|10.9
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-47.0
|Return Yards
|15
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|163
|PASS YDS
|70
|
|3
|RUSH YDS
|17
|
|166
|TOTAL YDS
|87
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Burrow 9 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|11/15
|163
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Mixon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|4
|3
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
T. Boyd 83 WR
18
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|3
|3
|91
|1
|56
|18
T. Higgins 85 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|5
|4
|48
|0
|19
|8
S. Perine 34 RB
8
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|1
|12
|1
|12
|8
J. Mixon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|2
J. Chase 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Chase
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Reader 98 DT
|D. Reader
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
2
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Flacco 19 QB
3
FPTS
|J. Flacco
|8/10
|84
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
M. Carter 32 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Carter
|4
|15
|0
|8
|2
B. Hall 20 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Hall
|3
|4
|0
|3
|2
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
G. Wilson 17 WR
6
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|3
|3
|33
|0
|23
|6
E. Moore 8 WR
4
FPTS
|E. Moore
|3
|2
|21
|0
|16
|4
B. Hall 20 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Hall
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
M. Carter 32 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
C. Davis 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Johnson II 52 DE
|J. Johnson II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Zuerlein 6 K
6
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|2/2
|50
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - NYJ 43(10:24 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 47 yards to CIN 10 - Center-T.Hennessy. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 25 for 15 yards (A.Davis).
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - NYJ 36(10:54 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 43 for 7 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|Fumble
2 & 16 - NYJ 44(11:36 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 35 for -9 yards (T.Hendrickson). FUMBLES (T.Hendrickson) [T.Hendrickson] - recovered by NYJ-A.Vera-Tucker at NYJ 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(11:56 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 44 for -6 yards (C.Sample).
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 39(12:37 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to 50 for 11 yards (V.Bell).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(13:13 - 2nd) Br.Hall right tackle to NYJ 39 for -1 yards (V.Bell).
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 22(13:50 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to Br.Hall to NYJ 40 for 18 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 17(14:30 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to C.Davis to NYJ 22 for 5 yards (L.Wilson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 15(14:56 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 17 for 2 yards (Z.Carter; L.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 70 yards from CIN 35 to NYJ -5. B.Berrios to NYJ 15 for 20 yards (C.Johnston - S.Morgan).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|+56 YD
3 & 7 - CIN 44(0:05 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd for 56 yards - TOUCHDOWN [L.Joyner].
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 44(0:13 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase (A.Gardner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(0:50 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 44 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CIN 26(0:59 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd (L.Joyner). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CIN 26(1:04 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(1:49 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 26 for 1 yard (Qu.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYJ 22(1:52 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 22(1:58 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to E.Moore (C.Awuzie).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 23(2:36 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to CIN 22 for 1 yard (D.Reader - M.Hilton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(3:09 - 1st) Mi.Carter right end pushed ob at CIN 23 for 4 yards (M.Hilton).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(3:45 - 1st) J.Flacco pass deep right to E.Moore ran ob at CIN 27 for 16 yards (C.Awuzie).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(3:54 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 41 for 3 yards. FUMBLES - RECOVERED by NYJ-C.Mosley at CIN 43. C.Mosley to CIN 43 for no gain (J.Chase).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 29(4:31 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 38 for 9 yards (A.Gardner; C.Mosley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(5:04 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 29 for 4 yards (S.Rankins).
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NYJ 32(5:08 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYJ 32(5:11 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to Br.Hall.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 30(5:50 - 1st) B.Berrios right end to CIN 32 for -2 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(6:31 - 1st) Br.Hall right guard to CIN 30 for 3 yards (A.Davis-Gaither; L.Wilson).
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 44(7:06 - 1st) J.Flacco pass deep left to G.Wilson pushed ob at CIN 33 for 23 yards (V.Bell).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 45(7:44 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 44 for -1 yards (V.Bell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(8:16 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore pushed ob at NYJ 45 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 32(8:56 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 40 for 8 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(9:29 - 1st) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 32 for 2 yards (E.Apple; S.Hubbard).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(9:35 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right [D.Reader]. PENALTY on CIN-C.Awuzie - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:35 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - CIN 12(9:45 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CIN 12(9:49 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins (D.Reed) [Q.Williams]. Cincinnati challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+2 YD
1 & 14 - CIN 14(10:31 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to NYJ 12 for 2 yards (C.Mosley).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CIN 4(10:35 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CIN-C.Volson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 4 - No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 26(11:20 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to NYJ 4 for 22 yards (C.Mosley; L.Joyner).
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - CIN 33(11:59 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon pushed ob at NYJ 26 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28(12:37 - 1st) J.Mixon right end to NYJ 33 for -5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(13:13 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to NYJ 28 for 14 yards (C.Mosley).
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - CIN 39(13:47 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Higgins to NYJ 42 for 19 yards (D.Reed).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CIN 44(13:47 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 44(13:56 - 1st) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to J.Chase.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(14:26 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 44 for 6 yards (A.Gardner) [Qu.Williams].
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 38 for 13 yards (C.Mosley - L.Joyner).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
