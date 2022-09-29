|
|
|DEN
|LV
Broncos-Raiders Preview
Josh McDaniels' first season coaching the Las Vegas Raiders is looking awfully similar to the way the end of his tenure in Denver went more a decade ago.
Loss after loss.
McDaniels will be looking for his first win for Las Vegas (0-3) on Sunday when he goes up against his former team as the struggling Raiders host the Broncos (2-1).
The Raiders have lost three games by a total of 13 points as they have fallen just short each week.
''We've been in three close games,'' McDaniels said. ''You're not in three close games against three good teams without playing well in stretches of each one of those games.''
It just hasn't been good enough in what looks like a familiar pattern to the end of his tenure in Denver in 2009-10. McDaniels is now 5-20 as a head coach since winning his first six games in 2009 with the Broncos, going 1-10 in one-score games in that span.
McDaniels was fired during his second season in the aftermath of a video scandal, a player's suicide and a 5-17 run that followed his 6-0 start. McDaniels heads into Sunday's showdown against Denver having not won a game as an NFL head coach in 4,341 days.
''I've said this many times: They gave me a great opportunity at a young age and I'm thankful for that and learned a lot of lessons from that,'' he said.
Denver also has a first-year coach, and Nathaniel Hackett has been under fire for questionable in-game management decisions that contributed to a Week 1 loss at Seattle and offensive struggles the past two weeks.
The Broncos are second-to-last in the league in scoring, averaging just 14.3 points per game as it is taking time for quarterback Russell Wilson and his new teammates to acclimate to a new system.
''Sometimes it happens quicker, sometimes it takes a little longer,'' Hackett said. ''In the end, as long as we're continually learning from the different things and the guys are growing within the system, I think it's going to be good.''
FAMILIAR FOES
Wilson is all too familiar with Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones after years of matching up together in the NFC West.
Jones' 16 1/2 career sacks of Wilson are the second most for any player against a single quarterback since 2000. Only Cameron Jordan has more with 23 sacks against Matt Ryan.
Jones is still seeking his first sack since signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders this offseason.
FAMILIAR FOES II
Hackett, the Packers' former offensive coordinator, knows Raiders WR Davante Adams well.
''He's a guy I've been with for the past three years. He's an amazing human being, somebody that's very dear to my heart,'' Hackett said. ''But at the same time, we've got to stop him.''
Hackett said that while his defense has played great - yielding just 12 points a game - Adams is a ''great, great challenge for all. And it's not just going to be one guy, it's going to take the whole team to know where he is and how to stop him.''
SPREAD IT AROUND
The most puzzling part of the early season struggles for the Raiders has been the lack of involvement for Adams the past two weeks. After catching 10 passes for 141 yards in the opener, Adams has just seven catches for 48 yards the last two weeks for his least productive two-game stretch since his second season in Green Bay in 2015.
That's not what people expected when the Raiders traded a first and second-round pick to the Packers for Adams this offseason, reuniting him with his college quarterback Derek Carr.
''They didn't see this together when they played before in college,'' McDaniels said of the coverage focused on Adams. ''That's not what happened. So, they're getting these different things and some of which Davante is more used to because he's been played a little bit more like that. Now it's the two of them getting used to it together.
''We have a responsibility to help those two guys continue to be productive as well. So, we're all in it together.''
ONE-SIDED RIVALRY
The Raiders have had the better of this rivalry in recent years, sweeping the season series the past two years.
The four-game winning streak is the longest for the Raiders against the Broncos since 2009-11, when they also won four straight, including two against McDaniels. The Raiders haven't won more than four straight against Denver since a six-game streak from 1992-94 that included a playoff win.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:46
|14:59
|1st Downs
|5
|9
|Rushing
|1
|6
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|112
|120
|Total Plays
|19
|27
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|64
|Rush Attempts
|8
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|87
|56
|Comp. - Att.
|9-10
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|2-56.5
|Return Yards
|50
|49
|Punts - Returns
|2-50
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-49
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|56
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|112
|TOTAL YDS
|120
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|9/10
|94
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 33 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Williams
|6
|9
|0
|4
|1
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
13
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|5
|4
|34
|1
|15
|13
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|2
|2
|32
|0
|32
|5
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
3
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Williams 33 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Griffith 50 ILB
|J. Griffith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sterns 30 SAF
|C. Sterns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 LB
|B. Browning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 5 OLB
|R. Gregory
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|1
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|2
|25.0
|30
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Carr
|8/12
|64
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Adams
|5
|3
|37
|0
|20
|6
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
16
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|3
|3
|22
|0
|12
|16
|
D. Waller 83 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Waller
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 SS
|D. Harmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
4
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|56.5
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Bolden
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 1 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 41(3:31 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to LV 33 for 8 yards (D.Harmon). FUMBLES (D.Harmon) - RECOVERED by LV-A.Robertson at LV 32. A.Robertson for 68 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 43(4:06 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to LV 41 for 2 yards (D.Perryman).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 49(4:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson scrambles left tackle pushed ob at LV 43 for 8 yards (D.Harmon).
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 45(5:24 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton to DEN 49 for 4 yards (A.Robertson; C.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DEN 50(5:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-D.Risner - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(6:23 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (D.Deablo; B.Nichols).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - LV 21(6:37 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 51 yards to DEN 28 - Center-T.Sieg. M.Washington to DEN 48 for 20 yards (D.Butler). LV-L.Masterson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - LV 22(7:12 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to B.Bolden to LV 21 for -1 yards (D.Mathis).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LV 20(7:54 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 22 for 2 yards (P.Surtain; J.Jewell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 20(7:59 - 2nd) J.Herron reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams (P.Surtain).
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 62 yards from DEN 35 to LV 3. A.Abdullah to LV 20 for 17 yards (E.Saubert; J.Griffith).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DEN 9(8:06 - 2nd) B.McManus 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 18(8:50 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to LV 9 for 9 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DEN 18(9:35 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy to LV 18 for no gain (A.Robertson).
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 17(10:22 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to J.Williams to LV 18 for -1 yards (D.Perryman).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 12(10:27 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left [M.Crosby]. PENALTY on DEN - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at LV 12 - No Play.
|+32 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 44(11:01 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep right to J.Jeudy ran ob at LV 12 for 32 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 44(11:05 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Sutton (N.Hobbs).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(11:45 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to LV 44 for 4 yards (D.Deablo; J.Hankins).
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks onside 13 yards from LV 35 to LV 48 - impetus ends at LV 47. A.Singleton (didn't try to advance) to LV 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - LV 10(11:53 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - LV 13(12:28 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 10 for 3 yards (M.Purcell; B.Chubb).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 18(12:33 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to M.Hollins. PENALTY on DEN-B.Browning - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 18 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LV 22(13:09 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 18 for 4 yards (M.Purcell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(13:40 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at DEN 22 for 9 yards (J.Griffith; P.Surtain).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LV 35(14:16 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to DEN 31 for 4 yards (J.Griffith).
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - LV 37(15:00 - 2nd) Z.White right guard to DEN 35 for 2 yards (C.Sterns - B.Chubb).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 42(0:15 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 42 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LV 44(0:44 - 1st) D.Carr up the middle to DEN 42 for 2 yards (J.Griffith).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(1:19 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 44 for 9 yards (K.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LV 40(1:51 - 1st) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at LV 47 for 7 yards (B.Browning).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 37(2:24 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 40 for 3 yards (M.Purcell - J.Jewell).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(2:45 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs pushed ob at LV 37 for 12 yards (J.Jewell).
|Kickoff
|(2:45 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:45 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 5(2:50 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 8(3:38 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to LV 5 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 9(4:13 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to LV 8 for 1 yard (C.Jones; D.Perryman).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 34(4:54 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep middle to E.Saubert to LV 9 for 25 yards (T.Moehrig) [A.Billings].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - LV 2(5:09 - 1st) A.Cole punts 62 yards to DEN 36 - Center-T.Sieg. M.Washington to LV 34 for 30 yards (D.Butler).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LV 10(5:54 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 2 for -8 yards (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LV 10(6:00 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Waller.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LV 15(6:25 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-J.Eluemunor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13(7:06 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 15 for 2 yards (J.Griffith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - DEN 35(7:16 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 52 yards to LV 13 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. T.Johnson to LV 13 for no gain (M.Boone).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DEN 42(7:50 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 35 for -7 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 37(8:33 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 42 for 5 yards (D.Deablo).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40(9:13 - 1st) J.Williams right end to DEN 37 for -3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(9:52 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 40 for 15 yards (J.Abram).
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LV 8(9:57 - 1st) D.Carlson 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 8(10:01 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams [Dj.Jones].
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - LV 7(10:43 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 8 for -1 yards (Dj.Jones - J.Jewell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 13(11:20 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to DEN 7 for 6 yards (J.Jewell).
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - LV 22(12:04 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to DEN 13 for 9 yards (R.Gregory).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LV 30(12:33 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to DEN 22 for 8 yards (J.Griffith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 30(12:38 - 1st) J.Herron reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - LV 50(13:23 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep right to D.Adams to DEN 30 for 20 yards (P.Surtain).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(13:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to 50 for 5 yards (J.Jewell; R.Gregory).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LV 37(14:18 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 45 for 8 yards (C.Sterns).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 32(14:52 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 37 for 5 yards (Dj.Jones; J.Jewell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to LV 0. B.Bolden to LV 32 for 32 yards (A.Beck). DEN-P.Locke was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
-
ARI
CAR
3
10
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
DEN
LV
10
16
2nd 3:15 CBS
-
NE
GB
3
7
2nd 5:07 CBS
-
KC
TB
0
047 O/U
-2
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
SF
0
042 O/U
-1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
MIA
CIN
15
27
Final AMZN
-
MIN
NO
28
25
Final NFLN
-
BUF
BAL
23
20
Final CBS
-
CHI
NYG
12
20
Final FOX
-
CLE
ATL
20
23
Final CBS
-
JAC
PHI
21
29
Final CBS
-
LAC
HOU
34
24
Final CBS
-
NYJ
PIT
24
20
Final CBS
-
SEA
DET
48
45
Final FOX
-
TEN
IND
24
17
Final FOX
-
WAS
DAL
10
25
Final FOX