|
|
|DET
|NE
Lions-Patriots Preview
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Detroit Lions haven't had much trouble scoring points this season. Winning games hasn't come as easily.
The New England Patriots are reeling for a different reason and could use a victory just as bad as the teams prepare to match up on Sunday.
Through four weeks, the Lions are averaging an NFL-high 35 points and a league-high 437 yards per game. But even 45 points wasn't enough to beat Seattle at Ford Field last week, dropping Detroit to 1-3 as it tries to avoid a fifth straight season with at least 10 losses.
''We are as good as your record says (we) are,'' Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. ''So maybe we've done some good things that reflect otherwise in some areas, but at the same time, it's been three games not good enough, and one that was.''
Detroit is the first team in NFL history to score and give up a combined 281 points through the first four games of a season.
''The script can be flipped,'' Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. ''I've seen it happen. Just got to believe.''
The Patriots are also 1-3 after losing their second quarterback in three weeks to injury when Brian Hoyer was knocked out of their 27-24 overtime loss at Green Bay.
Regular starter Mac Jones was inactive in that game recovering from an ankle injury and began the week limited in practice, while Hoyer was placed on injured reserve with a concussion. It could mean the first career start for rookie Bailey Zappe, who came off the bench and nearly rallied the Patriots to victory against the Packers.
The fourth-round pick said he's ready for anything asked of him this week.
''Kind of have the mindset of 1% better every day,'' Zappe said. ''Taking it that way and just going to practice every day with the mindset of taking every rep like a game rep.''
FAMILIAR FACE
If Zappe does start, in his ear will be someone familiar to the Lions.
Matt Patricia has taken on play-calling duties in his second season back as an assistant in New England after being fired 11 games into his third season as Detroit's coach in 2020.
Lions coach Dan Campbell said he feels as if his predecessor has found a groove in his new role this season.
''He's adapting quickly, and every week it's gotten better and better and they're attacking their opponents,'' Campbell said. ''They're putting together good game plans. They're using the roster well, so he's doing a good job. He really is.''
CHANGING IT UP
Zappe's potential start would mark the third different Patriots starter at quarterback in three games.
New England hasn't faced this much shakeup at the position since 2016.
Jimmy Garoppolo started the first two games of that season with Tom Brady serving his four-game ''Deflategate'' suspension. Jacoby Brissett took over in Weeks 3 and 4 after Garoppolo was hurt before Brady returned in Week 5.
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
This won't be Campbell's first time coaching against Belichick.
Campbell went 1-1 against him in 2015 with Miami after being promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Joe Philbin. Campbell does not know Belichick personally. He knows his reputation, though.
''I obviously respect the heck out of him and I know what he's about,'' Campbell said. ''And he's arguably the best coach that ever coached this game. So, I mean it's hard to argue with what he's done.''
SACK MAN
Patriots linebacker Matt Judon is 1 of 3 players in the NFL (Nick Bosa, Rashan Gary) with a sack in each of the first four weeks of the season.
He is the second Patriots player to start a season with at least one sack in his first four games. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who did it in 1986.
Judon had a sack in his only career game against the Lions while playing for Baltimore in 2017.
---
AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:29
|22:31
|1st Downs
|13
|17
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|214
|283
|Total Plays
|44
|40
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|118
|Rush Attempts
|25
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|111
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|10-17
|16-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-67
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|62
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-67
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--5
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|283
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Goff
|10/17
|129
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Williams
|15
|56
|0
|13
|5
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|6
|24
|0
|19
|6
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|2
|15
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Goff 16 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Goff
|2
|8
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|4
|3
|47
|0
|22
|7
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|6
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|4
|3
|30
|0
|20
|6
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
4
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|4
|3
|16
|0
|11
|4
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Parker 41 CB
|A. Parker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 2 DE
|A. Bryant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Price 27 DB
|B. Price
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lucas 36 CB
|C. Lucas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 94 DT
|B. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 26 SAF
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 19 CB
|S. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|44.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander 15 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|2
|33.5
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|16/19
|165
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
13
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|15
|102
|0
|49
|13
|
D. Harris 37 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|4
|11
|0
|9
|2
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
10
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|2
|5
|0
|5
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
20
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|7
|6
|88
|1
|24
|20
|
H. Henry 85 TE
9
FPTS
|H. Henry
|5
|4
|54
|0
|23
|9
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
13
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|2
|2
|14
|0
|15
|13
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
D. Harris 37 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 46 MLB
|R. McMillan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barmore 90 DT
|C. Barmore
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Roberts 96 DT
|S. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
14
FPTS
|N. Folk
|4/4
|44
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - DET 24(0:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to NE 13 for 11 yards (Ma.Jones - D.McCourty).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 24(0:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to K.Raymond.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 24(0:28 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right. thrown away from outside the pocket
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(1:06 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Reynolds pushed ob at NE 24 for 36 yards (D.McCourty).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 23(1:44 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to DET 40 for 17 yards (Ja.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to DET 3. M.Alexander to DET 23 for 20 yards (M.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NE 24(1:57 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass deep right to J.Meyers for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - NE 35(2:41 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right end to DET 24 for 11 yards (C.Lucas). NE 38-Stevenson 3rd career 100-yard game.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(3:16 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 35 for 8 yards (B.Price).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NE 47(4:08 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short middle to J.Meyers to DET 43 for 10 yards (I.Melifonwu - A.Parker). DET-I.Melifonwu was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 47(4:45 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 47 for no gain (A.Bryant).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NE 41(5:09 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to NE 47 for 6 yards (D.Elliott). DET-D.Elliott was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NE 36(5:55 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to T.Thornton to NE 41 for 5 yards (M.Hughes).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 34(6:34 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Thornton to NE 36 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - DET 34(6:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to NE 34 for no gain (Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DET 34(6:45 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DET 39(7:20 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left tackle to NE 34 for 5 yards (A.Jennings - D.Godchaux).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(7:54 - 3rd) C.Reynolds left tackle to NE 39 for 3 yards (A.Jennings).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 48(8:32 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to K.Raymond to NE 42 for 10 yards (J.Mills).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 35(8:53 - 3rd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 48 for 13 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - DET 33(9:35 - 3rd) C.Reynolds right guard to DET 35 for 2 yards (A.Jennings).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to DET 33 for 8 yards (J.Peppers).
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NE 19(10:13 - 3rd) N.Folk 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - NE 20(10:54 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to K.Bourne to DET 19 for 1 yard (M.Hughes).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NE 19(11:45 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to DET 20 for -1 yards (M.Rodriguez - A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 19(12:22 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 19 for no gain (A.Bryant).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - NE 36(13:00 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to DET 19 for 17 yards (A.Parker - M.Hughes).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(13:35 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 36 for 4 yards (I.Buggs; A.Bryant).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - NE 35(13:42 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker. PENALTY on DET-J.Okudah - Defensive Pass Interference - 25 yards - enforced at NE 35 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(14:21 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 35 for -1 yards (D.Elliott).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NE 25(14:55 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 36 for 11 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe pass incomplete deep right to J.Meyers.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 12 - NE 26(0:05 - 2nd) N.Folk 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - NE 34(0:27 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 26 for 8 yards (J.Okwara - A.Anzalone).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 24(0:36 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to DET 28 for -4 yards (M.Hughes; A.Parker). PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 24 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(0:47 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson to DET 24 for 15 yards (D.Elliott - A.Parker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 39(0:52 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker. PENALTY on DET-J.Okudah - Defensive Pass Interference - 22 yards - enforced at NE 39 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NE 31(1:14 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to H.Henry to NE 39 for 8 yards (M.Hughes).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28(1:38 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 31 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 13(1:46 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Meyers ran ob at NE 28 for 15 yards (D.Elliott).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - DET 30(1:56 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 56 yards to NE 14 - Center-S.Daly. Ma.Jones to NE 26 for 12 yards (M.Rodriguez). PENALTY on NE-J.Uche - Unnecessary Roughness - 13 yards - enforced at NE 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DET 30(2:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Kennedy.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - DET 27(2:48 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 30 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux - J.Tavai).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(3:26 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right end to DET 27 for 2 yards (J.Tavai - A.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Fumble
4 & 9 - DET 32(3:40 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at NE 45 for -13 yards (M.Judon). FUMBLES (M.Judon) [M.Judon] - RECOVERED by NE-K.Dugger at NE 41. K.Dugger for 59 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-7 YD
3 & 2 - DET 25(4:27 - 2nd) C.Reynolds right end to NE 32 for -7 yards (A.Phillips).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DET 30(5:17 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 25 for 5 yards (D.Wise).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 33(5:53 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to NE 30 for 3 yards (C.Barmore; D.Godchaux).
|+20 YD
3 & 13 - DET 47(6:30 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to K.Raymond to NE 33 for 20 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - DET 47(6:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 46(6:59 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 34 for 12 yards (R.McMillan; A.Phillips). PENALTY on DET-T.Hockenson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(7:32 - 2nd) C.Reynolds left guard to NE 46 for 4 yards (R.McMillan).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NE 36(7:40 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short middle intended for N.Agholor INTERCEPTED by D.Elliott at NE 45. D.Elliott to 50 for -5 yards (R.Stevenson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 40(8:00 - 2nd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. B.Zappe FUMBLES (Aborted) at NE 35 - recovered by NE-R.Stevenson at NE 36. R.Stevenson to NE 36 for no gain (D.Elliott). Penalty on NE-K.Bourne - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NE 35(8:38 - 2nd) B.Zappe sacked at NE 25 for -10 yards (I.Buggs). PENALTY on DET-D.Barnes - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NE 35 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(9:21 - 2nd) B.Zappe scrambles right end ran ob at NE 35 for 5 yards (D.Elliott). DET-W.Harris was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NE 13(10:03 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 30 for 17 yards (D.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - DET 45(10:15 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 32 yards to NE 13 - Center-S.Daly - downed by DET-C.Board.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - DET 40(10:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET-S.Daly - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 31(11:07 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at NE 40 for -9 yards (M.Judon).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 34(11:49 - 2nd) C.Reynolds up the middle to NE 31 for 3 yards (J.Bentley; K.Dugger).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 34(11:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to T.Hockenson.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - DET 35(12:31 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right guard to NE 34 for 1 yard (S.Roberts; K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DET 39(13:09 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 35 for 4 yards (D.Wise; J.Bentley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44(13:42 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 39 for 5 yards (J.Tavai).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 47(14:05 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to NE 49 for 4 yards (D.Wise). PENALTY on NE-D.Wise - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NE 49.
|Kick Return
|(14:14 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to DET 0. M.Alexander ran ob at DET 47 for 47 yards (J.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NE 14(14:19 - 2nd) N.Folk 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - NE 12(15:00 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 14 for -2 yards (A.McNeill - K.Joseph).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NE 12(0:10 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to DET 12 for no gain (B.Jones).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(0:48 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to DET 12 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - NE 25(1:27 - 1st) R.Stevenson left end to DET 21 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - NE 35(2:02 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short left to J.Meyers to DET 25 for 10 yards (A.Parker).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NE 29(2:23 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-K.Bourne - False Start - 6 yards - enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 31(3:04 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 29 for 2 yards (I.Buggs; D.Elliott).
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(3:48 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to DET 31 for 49 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NE 8(4:20 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 20 for 12 yards (A.Parker).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NE 7(4:56 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 8 for 1 yard (I.Buggs).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 3(5:32 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson right guard to NE 7 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 18(5:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left intended for T.Hockenson INTERCEPTED by Ja.Jones at NE 3. Ja.Jones ran ob at NE 3 for no gain.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - DET 29(6:19 - 1st) J.Jackson left guard to NE 18 for 11 yards (D.McCourty - A.Jennings).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32(6:58 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles right end ran ob at NE 29 for 3 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - DET 49(7:23 - 1st) C.Reynolds left guard to NE 32 for 19 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 47(8:01 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 49 for 2 yards (C.Barmore - A.Phillips).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(8:47 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to DET 47 for 22 yards (Jo.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NE 19(8:50 - 1st) N.Folk 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey. NE 6-Folk 59th consecutive FG under 50 yds - extends NFL record.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NE 19(8:57 - 1st) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left to H.Henry (A.Anzalone).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NE 20(9:35 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short right to D.Harris to DET 19 for 1 yard (W.Harris).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(9:54 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to DET 20 for 1 yard (A.McNeill).
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - NE 44(10:29 - 1st) B.Zappe pass short left to H.Henry to DET 21 for 23 yards (K.Joseph; M.Rodriguez). DET-S.Smith was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(11:09 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. D.Harris up the middle to DET 44 for 1 yard (S.Smith; A.Anzalone).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DET 45(11:18 - 1st) D.Skipper reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 45 for no gain (C.Barmore; D.Godchaux).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - DET 40(11:53 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles right end pushed ob at DET 45 for 5 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DET 40(12:34 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 40 for no gain (K.Dugger).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 36(13:13 - 1st) J.Jackson right guard to DET 40 for 4 yards (M.Judon; J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - DET 33(13:44 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 36 for 3 yards (D.Wise).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - DET 28(14:22 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 33 for 5 yards (M.Bryant).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) Ja.Williams right guard to DET 28 for 3 yards (J.Bentley; C.Barmore).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
ATL
TB
0
21
3rd 3:25 FOX
-
CHI
MIN
19
21
4th 14:28 FOX
-
DET
NE
0
26
4th 15:00 FOX
-
HOU
JAC
6
6
4th 12:27 CBS
-
LAC
CLE
27
21
3rd 4:39 CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
19
3rd 3:55 CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
31
3rd 5:19 CBS
-
SEA
NO
19
24
3rd 9:37 FOX
-
TEN
WAS
14
17
3rd 4:36 CBS
-
SF
CAR
0
040 O/U
+6
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
DAL
LAR
0
042 O/U
-5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
PHI
ARI
0
048.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
CIN
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN