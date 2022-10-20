|
|
|DET
|DAL
Lions-Cowboys Preview
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott is back and will try to get the Dallas offense playing a little closer to the level of a stout defense that has lifted the Cowboys to a winning record.
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions moved the ball fine early in the season. They just don't have a lot of victories to show for it.
Prescott is set to return at quarterback Sunday against the Lions (1-4) after missing five games with a fractured right thumb, an injury to his throwing hand sustained in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.
Cooper Rush won the first four starts filling in for Prescott before the defending NFC East champs lost to undefeated Philadelphia 26-17 with first place in the division on the line.
The Cowboys (4-2) are third in the division - but one of four NFC teams with winning records. The Lions are one of two one-win teams in the NFC.
''I think it's kind of weird to come off a loss on prime time to come into a Sunday noon game lackadaisical,'' Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott said.
''We still have a lot to prove. We still got to win this division. Right now, it's a little bit of an uphill battle, but we're going to have to scratch and claw our way out of it.''
Detroit is coming off its open week following a 29-0 loss to New England.
Despite the shutout, the Lions are still second in the NFL in scoring because they averaged 35 points per game the first four weeks. Problem is, they gave up 35.25 points per game in those four.
''We haven't done a good job of finishing games and winning, but moving the ball and putting points on the board, we've done a decent job of,'' said Goff, who has contributed to the poor start with four interceptions.
''So we just get back to that and treat New England as hopefully an anomaly. And that doesn't mean we ignored it.''
It's hard to ignore the struggles for a Dallas offense amid the victories.
A year after having one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Cowboys are in the bottom 10 in points, total yards, passing yards and third-down percentage.
They believe Prescott can fix that, despite the Dallas offense struggling even before he fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in a 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers.
''Sky's the limit,'' receiver CeeDee Lamb said. ''The offense is very good and everyone knows this. When we get him back, we're going to show everybody.''
BEHIND THE SCENES
Dan Campbell, who is 4-17-1 as Detroit's coach, shared some details of a recent conversation with owner Sheila Ford Hamp regarding the team and its direction under him and second-year general manager Brad Holmes.
''I would say that she understands,'' he said. ''She's very supportive, but she's frustrated and she should be. We all believe we should be better than where we're at. But I do know that she's all-in, and I know that she believes in what Brad and I are doing.''
This is a homecoming for Campbell. He was born in Clifton, Texas, about 100 miles from the home of the Cowboys, and raised on a ranch.
The former tight end played at Texas A&M before getting drafted by the New York Giants and also playing for the Cowboys and Lions.
SOMETHING'S GOT TO GIVE
The Cowboys lead the NFL with 24 sacks, the most they've had through six games since 1987. The Lions are tied for the fewest sacks allowed with seven.
Reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons will be motivated after getting shut out on sacks in the loss to the Eagles and being on the wrong end of several big plays.
''Maybe it's something that I could've done better, maybe it's something someone else could've done better or we all could have done better,'' Parsons said. ''That's the beauty of it: You get this week to prove it and show what we learned.''
SWIFT RETURN?
The Lions are hoping D'Andre Swift rejoins a strong running game after missing two games with ankle and shoulder injuries. Swift had 175 yards of offense and two scores in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles in Week 1, and had 87 yards from scrimmage in the only win the following week against Washington.
DON'T FORGET THE RUN
The return of Prescott will bring focus to improving the league's 27th-ranked passing attack, particularly with the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year having a 3-0 record with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions against the Lions.
It might be easy to forget that Elliott is coming off consecutive games of at least 75 yards rushing for the first time since his most recent 100-yard games early last season.
Or that Tony Pollard owns Dallas' three longest plays from scrimmage this year, with the Cowboys set to face the NFL's worst run defense.
Asked Elliott: ''You've got two great backs and a good O-line, so why don't you make it easy for Dak?''
RAPID FALL
Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who had a career-high six interceptions last year, was a healthy scratch in the team's previous game.
Oruwariye watched from the sideline as injuries hit the secondary in the loss to the Patriots.
''It was just killing me as much as you can imagine,'' he said. ''It just, it hurt me to my core. Just seeing that I'm healthy and I wasn't able to go out there and do anything.''
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:19
|3:20
|1st Downs
|5
|0
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|3
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|59
|0
|Total Plays
|11
|6
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|0.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|18
|2
|Rush Attempts
|7
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|0.7
|Net Yards Passing
|41
|-2
|Comp. - Att.
|4-4
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|-0.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-47.0
|2-49.5
|Return Yards
|13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|41
|PASS YDS
|-2
|
|
|18
|RUSH YDS
|2
|
|
|59
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Goff
|4/4
|41
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Williams 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Williams
|3
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
B. Wright 89 TE
2
FPTS
|B. Wright
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Paschal 93 DE
|J. Paschal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
N. Brown 85 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|2
|49.5
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24(5:21 - 1st) C.Reynolds up the middle to DAL 25 for -1 yards (J.Kearse).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - DET 29(5:55 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DAL 24 for 5 yards (C.Watkins).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 37(6:34 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond pushed ob at DAL 29 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 48(7:05 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at DAL 37 for 11 yards (J.Kearse).
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - DET 41(7:46 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Reynolds to DAL 48 for 11 yards (J.Kearse).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(8:20 - 1st) J.Jackson right tackle to DET 41 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence; D.Armstrong).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(8:53 - 1st) K.Raymond right end to DET 42 for 12 yards (L.Vander Esch - C.Watkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - DAL 27(9:00 - 1st) B.Anger punts 43 yards to DET 30 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 29(9:44 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to DAL 27 for -2 yards (J.Okudah).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 22(10:16 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to J.Ferguson to DAL 29 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(10:39 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 22 for 2 yards (J.Paschal).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - DET 47(10:47 - 1st) J.Fox punts 47 yards to end zone - Center-S.Daly - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 47(11:24 - 1st) C.Reynolds left tackle to DAL 47 for no gain (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DET 47(12:12 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DAL 49 for -2 yards. FUMBLES - touched at DAL 47 - recovered by DET-B.Wright at DAL 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(12:47 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DAL 47 for 3 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 39(13:26 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to B.Wright pushed ob at 50 for 11 yards (M.Hooker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - DAL 18(13:37 - 1st) B.Anger punts 56 yards to DET 26 - Center-M.Overton. K.Raymond pushed ob at DET 39 for 13 yards (N.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 27(14:17 - 1st) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 18 for -9 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 25(14:52 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (D.Elliott; J.Okudah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to N.Brown.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
