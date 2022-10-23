|
|
|DET
|DAL
Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott's return, top Lions 24-6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns and Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury while the Dallas Cowboys leaned on their defense again in a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Cowboys (5-2) recovered Jamaal Williams' fumble inside their 1 with a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff was responsible for four other Detroit turnovers - he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.
Prescott was predictably ragged after missing five games with a fractured right thumb, and the offense struggled much as it did when Cooper Rush got a boost from the defense and went 4-1 as the star QB's replacement.
The Lions (1-5) got a solid showing for three quarters from the NFL's worst defense, but coach Dan Campbell fell to 0-11-1 on the road with the Lions in something of a homecoming for the Texas native.
Campbell's frustration showed when he threw his headset after Williams lost the ball in a pile and Anthony Barr recovered for Dallas with the Cowboys up 10-6.
Goff's first three turnovers led to the three Dallas touchdowns, starting with Trevon Diggs' third interception on a diving play inside the Dallas 20 with the Lions leading 6-3.
Elliott jump-started the ensuing 82-yard drive by hurdling DeShon Elliott on an 18-yard run. Tony Pollard ran 28 yards two plays later, and the Cowboys took their first lead on Elliott's 1-yard plunge.
Dallas didn't have to go nearly as far after the next two turnovers from Goff.
Elliott's second TD came after Goff was intercepted by Jourdan Lewis at the Dallas 46.
Prescott threw a 2-yard scoring pass to rookie Peyton Hendershot after Goff lost the ball on one of two sacks by rookie Sam Williams, giving the Cowboys possession at the Detroit 24.
The first multi-TD game of the season for Elliott came after he took a hard shot on his right knee and was sidelined briefly in the first half.
Elliott had 57 yards on 15 carries, and Pollard rushed 12 times for 83 yards.
Prescott was 19 of 25 for 207 yards, while Goff was 21 of 26 for 228 yards. Williams was effective with 79 yards on 15 carries, but had the critical mistake that kept the Lions from taking a fourth-quarter lead.
PUNTER GETS PAID
Detroit's Jack Fox averaged 48 yards on three punts a day after the announcement of a three-year contract extension. The deal has the highest average annual value for punters at $3.8 million, according to Spotrac.
INJURIES
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was ruled out by the concussion protocol after leaving the game following his only catch in the first quarter. ... RB De'Andre Swift missed his third consecutive game with ankle and shoulder injuries after the Lions were hopeful he could return. ... Cowboys T G Matt Farniok was ruled out in the second half with a hamstring injury.
UP NEXT
Lions: Host Miami next Sunday.
Cowboys: Host Chicago next Sunday in the second of four consecutive matchups with NFC North teams.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:14
|28:46
|1st Downs
|18
|21
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|312
|330
|Total Plays
|56
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|139
|Rush Attempts
|25
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|195
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|21-26
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-59
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.0
|5-48.6
|Return Yards
|13
|69
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|2-66
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|312
|TOTAL YDS
|330
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Goff
|21/26
|228
|0
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Williams
|15
|79
|0
|20
|6
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|20
|0
|12
|14
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|4
|12
|0
|8
|5
|
J. Goff 16 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Goff
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|6
|5
|75
|0
|20
|14
|
B. Wright 89 TE
9
FPTS
|B. Wright
|4
|4
|57
|0
|23
|9
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|5
|4
|48
|0
|16
|8
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
5
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|3
|3
|18
|0
|11
|5
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
1
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Williams 30 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Parker 41 CB
|A. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 94 DT
|B. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Paschal 93 DE
|J. Paschal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
J. Goff 16 QB
|J. Goff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
|J. Reynolds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Sewell 58 OT
|P. Sewell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
|T. Kennedy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
6
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|2/2
|53
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|48.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
14
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|19/25
|207
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|12
|83
|0
|28
|12
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
17
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|15
|57
|2
|18
|17
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|3
|0
|0
|2
|14
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|6
|4
|70
|0
|24
|11
|
N. Brown 85 WR
8
FPTS
|N. Brown
|7
|5
|50
|0
|15
|8
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
9
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|5
|5
|49
|0
|15
|9
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|2
|26
|0
|19
|12
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
8
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|2
|2
|5
|1
|3
|8
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Brown 85 WR
|N. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
6
FPTS
|B. Maher
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|5
|48.6
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|2
|33.0
|52
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to N.Brown.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 25(14:52 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (D.Elliott; J.Okudah).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 27(14:17 - 1st) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 18 for -9 yards (sack split by A.Hutchinson and A.Anzalone).
|Punt
4 & 17 - DAL 18(13:37 - 1st) B.Anger punts 56 yards to DET 26 - Center-M.Overton. K.Raymond pushed ob at DET 39 for 13 yards (N.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 39(13:26 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to B.Wright pushed ob at 50 for 11 yards (M.Hooker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(12:47 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DAL 47 for 3 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DET 47(12:12 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DAL 49 for -2 yards. FUMBLES - touched at DAL 47 - recovered by DET-B.Wright at DAL 47.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 47(11:24 - 1st) C.Reynolds left tackle to DAL 47 for no gain (D.Lawrence).
|Punt
4 & 7 - DET 47(10:47 - 1st) J.Fox punts 47 yards to end zone - Center-S.Daly - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(10:39 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 22 for 2 yards (J.Paschal).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 22(10:16 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to J.Ferguson to DAL 29 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 29(9:44 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to DAL 27 for -2 yards (J.Okudah).
|Punt
4 & 3 - DAL 27(9:00 - 1st) B.Anger punts 43 yards to DET 30 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(8:53 - 1st) K.Raymond right end to DET 42 for 12 yards (L.Vander Esch - C.Watkins).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(8:20 - 1st) J.Jackson right tackle to DET 41 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence; D.Armstrong).
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - DET 41(7:46 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Reynolds to DAL 48 for 11 yards (J.Kearse).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 48(7:05 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at DAL 37 for 11 yards (J.Kearse).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 37(6:34 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond pushed ob at DAL 29 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - DET 29(5:55 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DAL 24 for 5 yards (C.Watkins).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24(5:21 - 1st) C.Reynolds up the middle to DAL 25 for -1 yards (J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - DET 25(4:39 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DAL 21 for 4 yards (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 21(4:05 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to K.Raymond (T.Diggs).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DET 21(4:02 - 1st) M.Badgley 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:58 - 1st) K.Turpin right end to DAL 28 for 3 yards (J.Okudah).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 28(3:19 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 34 for 6 yards (J.Okudah).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 34(2:47 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 36 for 2 yards (J.Paschal).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(2:07 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to DET 49 for 15 yards (A.Anzalone). DAL-D.Schultz was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(1:33 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DET 47 for 2 yards (J.Okudah).
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 47(1:06 - 1st) D.Prescott pass deep right to C.Lamb to DET 23 for 24 yards (D.Elliott) [K.Joseph].
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23(0:26 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DET 16 for 7 yards (D.Elliott).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - DAL 16(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 16 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 21(15:00 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to DET 11 for 10 yards (A.Anzalone; A.Oruwariye).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 11(14:32 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to DET 5 for 6 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 5(13:52 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to DET 3 for 2 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DAL 3(13:09 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to DET 3 for no gain (B.Jones).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DAL 3(12:27 - 2nd) B.Maher 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(12:24 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left end to DET 27 for 2 yards (A.Barr).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - DET 27(11:46 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 41 for 14 yards (L.Vander Esch; J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(11:08 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 45 for 4 yards (J.Kearse).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - DET 45(10:32 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Kennedy to DAL 46 for 9 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on DAL-M.Parsons - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 31(10:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to B.Wright to DAL 25 for 6 yards (A.Barr).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DET 25(9:28 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DET 25(9:22 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DAL 19 for 6 yards (D.Lawrence). PENALTY on DET-E.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 14 - DET 35(8:50 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Reynolds to DAL 34 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch - D.Armstrong).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - DET 34(8:03 - 2nd) M.Badgley 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 25(7:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-J.Ferguson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 20(7:59 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 22 for 2 yards (J.Okudah).
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 22(7:21 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short middle to P.Hendershot to DAL 25 for 3 yards (I.Buggs). PENALTY on DAL-N.Brown - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 25.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - DAL 15(7:00 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep middle to C.Lamb (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
3 & 20 - DAL 15(6:55 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|Punt
4 & 20 - DAL 15(6:48 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 49 yards to DET 36 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 36(6:40 - 2nd) J.Jackson right guard to DET 41 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DET 41(6:00 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at DET 31 for -10 yards (D.Wilson).
|+10 YD
3 & 15 - DET 31(5:16 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to K.Raymond to DET 41 for 10 yards (M.Parsons).
|Penalty
4 & 5 - DET 41(4:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on DET - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DET 41 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - DET 36(4:14 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 54 yards to DAL 10 - Center-S.Daly. K.Turpin to DAL 24 for 14 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(4:03 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 32 for 8 yards (B.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 32(3:36 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to DAL 40 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 40(3:02 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 40(2:57 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to DET 39 for 21 yards (A.Parker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 39(2:32 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep right to N.Brown [A.Hutchinson].
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 39(2:26 - 2nd) E.Elliott right end to DET 25 for 14 yards (D.Elliott). DAL-E.Elliott was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 25(2:00 - 2nd) D.Prescott sacked at DET 30 for -5 yards (J.Okwara). PENALTY on DET-D.Elliott - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(1:53 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DET 6 for 14 yards (K.Joseph). FUMBLES (K.Joseph) - touched at DET 6 - RECOVERED by DET-A.Oruwariye at DET 3.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 3(1:45 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 16 for 13 yards (M.Hooker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(1:12 - 2nd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 20 for 4 yards (J.Lewis).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - DET 20(0:34 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 26 for 6 yards (A.Barr).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 41 for 16 yards (J.Kearse).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 41(14:25 - 3rd) K.Raymond right end to DET 49 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DET 49(13:49 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep left intended for J.Reynolds INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at DAL 15. T.Diggs to DAL 18 for 3 yards (J.Reynolds).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 18(13:37 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 19 for 1 yard (J.Okudah - J.Okwara).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 19(13:04 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 29 for 10 yards (J.Okudah).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 29(12:43 - 3rd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 47 for 18 yards (J.Okudah).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(12:18 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to DET 44 for 9 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+28 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 44(11:41 - 3rd) T.Pollard left guard to DET 16 for 28 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(11:09 - 3rd) T.Pollard right tackle to DET 10 for 6 yards (J.Okudah; D.Elliott).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - DAL 10(10:27 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz. PENALTY on DET-J.Jacobs - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at DET 10 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 1(10:21 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger. DAL-M.Farniok was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 25(10:18 - 3rd) J.Jackson right tackle to DET 18 for -7 yards (T.Hill). PENALTY on DAL-Q.Bohanna - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DET 25 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 5 - DET 30(9:54 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to DET 48 for 18 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 48(9:13 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at DET 42 for -6 yards (S.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - DET 42(8:34 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to Ja.Williams to DET 46 for 4 yards (J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - DET 46(7:53 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end to 50 for 4 yards (M.Parsons).
|Punt
4 & 8 - DET 50(7:11 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 43 yards to DAL 7 - Center-S.Daly. K.Turpin to DET 41 for 52 yards (D.Elliott).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 41(6:56 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DET 32 for 9 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 32(6:13 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to DET 33 for -1 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DAL 33(5:35 - 3rd) D.Prescott sacked at DET 40 for -7 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|Penalty
4 & 9 - DAL 40(4:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DET 40 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - DAL 45(4:31 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 45 yards to end zone - Center-M.Overton - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(4:23 - 3rd) C.Reynolds left tackle to DET 28 for 8 yards (A.Barr).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - DET 28(3:41 - 3rd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 33 for 5 yards (D.Fowler).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 33(3:02 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds pushed ob at DET 41 for 8 yards (A.Brown).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - DET 41(2:23 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 45 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - DET 35(2:01 - 3rd) Ja.Williams right guard to DET 40 for 5 yards (O.Odighizuwa; M.Parsons).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - DET 40(1:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at DET 48 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on DET-E.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 40 - No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - DET 30(0:51 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep right to K.Raymond to DET 49 for 19 yards (A.Brown; D.Wilson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49(0:10 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch; C.Watkins).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - DET 50(15:00 - 4th) Ja.Williams left tackle to DAL 43 for 7 yards (L.Vander Esch; J.Lewis).
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - DET 43(14:21 - 4th) Ja.Williams left end to DAL 23 for 20 yards (T.Diggs).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 23(13:41 - 4th) C.Reynolds left end to DAL 18 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - DET 18(13:03 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to B.Wright pushed ob at DAL 1 for 17 yards (M.Parsons).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 1(12:29 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to DAL 2 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence) - RECOVERED by DAL-A.Barr at DAL 1.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 1(12:21 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at DAL 20 for 19 yards (K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(11:53 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 22 for 2 yards (J.Okudah; D.Elliott).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 22(11:19 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to T.Pollard to DAL 29 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DAL 29(10:41 - 4th) T.Pollard right end to DAL 29 for no gain (A.Anzalone - D.Elliott).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DAL 29(9:59 - 4th) B.Anger punts 50 yards to DET 21 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - DET 21(9:52 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to B.Wright to DET 44 for 23 yards (D.Wilson; A.Barr).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44(9:09 - 4th) J.Jackson right tackle to DET 42 for -2 yards (S.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DET 42(8:34 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson (A.Barr) [M.Parsons].
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DET 42(8:29 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle intended for T.Kennedy INTERCEPTED by J.Lewis at DAL 46. J.Lewis to DAL 46 for no gain (T.Kennedy). DAL-J.Lewis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(8:25 - 4th) E.Elliott left end to DET 48 for 6 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 48(7:51 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DET 48 for no gain (J.Okudah).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DAL 48(7:11 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb. PENALTY on DET-A.Anzalone - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DET 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 43(7:03 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to C.Lamb [A.McNeill].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 43(6:59 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to DET 41 for 2 yards (J.Hughes).
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 41(6:28 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to DET 26 for 15 yards (J.Okwara; K.Joseph). Penalty on DET-A.Anzalone - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 26(6:04 - 4th) T.Pollard left end to DET 26 for no gain (A.Anzalone; D.Barnes). PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 26 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - DAL 36(5:35 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DET 26 for 10 yards (J.Okudah).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 26(4:59 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short middle to N.Brown to DET 11 for 15 yards (A.Parker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 11(4:16 - 4th) D.Prescott scrambles right end pushed ob at DET 9 for 2 yards (A.Parker).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 9(4:09 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short middle to D.Schultz to DET 2 for 7 yards (K.Joseph).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DAL 2(3:30 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DET 1 for 1 yard (A.Oruwariye).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 1(2:51 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:46 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson to DET 32 for 7 yards (A.Barr; D.Wilson).
|Fumble
2 & 3 - DET 32(2:23 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at DET 24 for -8 yards (S.Williams). FUMBLES (S.Williams) [S.Williams] - RECOVERED by DAL-S.Williams at DET 24. S.Williams to DET 24 for no gain (J.Goff).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(2:20 - 4th) C.Lamb right end to DET 28 for -4 yards (J.Okwara).
|+25 YD
2 & 14 - DAL 28(2:15 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DET 3 for 25 yards (A.Oruwariye - A.Anzalone).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 3(2:07 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to DET 2 for 1 yard (A.Hutchinson).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 2(2:00 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to P.Hendershot for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN. DET-M.Rodriguez was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(1:55 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Reynolds to DET 31 for 6 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DET 31(1:29 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at DET 28 for -3 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DET 28(1:21 - 4th) PENALTY on DET-T.Decker - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 28 - No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - DET 23(1:21 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep middle to K.Raymond to DET 43 for 20 yards (D.Fowler).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(1:03 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to T.Kennedy pushed ob at DET 48 for 5 yards (D.Bland).
|Fumble
2 & 5 - DET 48(0:58 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at DET 38 for -10 yards (M.Parsons). FUMBLES (M.Parsons) - RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong at DET 42. D.Armstrong to DET 40 for 2 yards (P.Sewell). FUMBLES (P.Sewell) - recovered by DAL-D.Lawrence at DET 41. D.Lawrence to DET 41 for no gain (J.Goff).
-
HOU
LV
10
3
2nd 2:37 CBS
-
NYJ
DEN
7
6
2nd 9:42 CBS
-
KC
SF
7
13
2nd 12:11 FOX
-
SEA
LAC
17
0
1st 1:08 FOX
-
PIT
MIA
0
044.5 O/U
-7.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
CHI
NE
0
040 O/U
-7.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
NO
ARI
34
42
Final AMZN
-
ATL
CIN
17
35
Final FOX
-
CLE
BAL
20
23
Final CBS
-
DET
DAL
6
24
Final CBS
-
GB
WAS
21
23
Final FOX
-
IND
TEN
10
19
Final CBS
-
NYG
JAC
23
17
Final FOX
-
TB
CAR
3
21
Final FOX