Burrow, Bengals strike fast, blow by Falcons 35-17
CINCINNATI (AP) Joe Burrow passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Cincinnati Bengals scored on their first four possessions on the way to a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
The Cincinnati quarterback played his best game of the season, finishing 34 of 42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns and running for a 1-yard score as the defending AFC champion Bengals (4-3) moved above .500 for the first time this season.
Receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd both eclipsed the 100-yard mark in the first half. Boyd finished with a career-high 155 yards on eight catches. Chase also caught eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Marcus Mariota completed just eight passes for the Falcons (3-4), whose strong running game was also stymied by Cincinnati. Mariota threw for 124 yards and Atlanta generated only 214 yards of offense to the Bengals' 537.
Cincinnati's Tee Higgins had five receptions for 93 yards, including a 22-yard reception that set up Burrow's TD plunge in the third quarter that put the Bengals up 35-17.
Burrow started by connecting with a wide-open Boyd in stride down the middle for a 60-yard touchdown. After an Atlanta punt, a scrambling Burrow hit Joe Mixon on second-and-5 for 22 yards to extend a drive that Mixon finished off with a 1-yard TD plunge.
After another punt, Burrow went to work again, completing seven passes in a row, the last a 32-yard scoring toss to Chase amid two defenders.
Down 21-0, the Falcons then pieced together a 10-minute drive capped by a 1-yard dive by Tyler Allgeier - his first NFL touchdown.
Chase caught his second TD pass late in the first half, stopping at the sideline to make the catch and then running past cornerback Darren Hall.
Atlanta then scored 10 points in final 39 seconds of the half. Mariota hit Damiere Byrd for a 75-yard TD. After a Cincinnati three-and out, Younghoe Koo booted a 43-yard field goal to make it 28-17 at the half.
INJURIES
Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell limped off in the first quarter and was declared out with a hamstring injury. ... CB Mike Ford left with an ankle injury in the second half. ... S Jaylinn Hawkins left in the second half and was being evaluated for a head injury.
Bengals: RT La'el Collins went to the locker room in the second quarter with a left ankle injury but returned in the second half. ... DE Trey Hendrickson left with a neck injury in the second half and was declared out.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Host NFC South rival Carolina next Sunday.
Bengals: At AFC North rival Cleveland on Monday, Oct. 31.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:55
|33:05
|1st Downs
|13
|29
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|5
|22
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|214
|537
|Total Plays
|45
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|78
|Rush Attempts
|29
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|107
|459
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|34-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|10.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|5-17
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.0
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|64
|71
|Punts - Returns
|2-64
|3-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-31
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|459
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|537
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|8/13
|124
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|16
|50
|1
|9
|11
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6
|31
|0
|11
|13
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|6
|22
|0
|10
|2
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|1
|1
|75
|1
|75
|14
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
6
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|4
|3
|31
|0
|12
|6
|
D. London 5 WR
1
FPTS
|D. London
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|5
|3
|9
|0
|7
|3
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hawkins 32 FS
|J. Hawkins
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Armstrong 25 DB
|C. Armstrong
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SS
|R. Grant
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
|K. Hodge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 OLB
|A. Ogundeji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 DB
|I. Oliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 OLB
|L. Carter
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 53 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Franks 15 TE
|F. Franks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Horne 93 DT
|T. Horne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 ILB
|M. Walker
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
5
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|6
|47.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|2
|32.0
|56
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
45
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|34/42
|481
|3
|0
|45
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
29
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|9
|8
|155
|1
|60
|29
|
J. Chase 1 WR
33
FPTS
|J. Chase
|11
|8
|130
|2
|41
|33
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|7
|5
|93
|0
|25
|14
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
10
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|8
|6
|48
|0
|14
|10
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
17
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|3
|3
|33
|0
|22
|17
|
M. Wilcox 84 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Wilcox
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
S. Perine 34 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Perine
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 51 LB
|M. Bailey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tufele 97 DT
|J. Tufele
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 29 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ossai 58 DE
|J. Ossai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
5
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|2
|46.5
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Evans 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Evans
|2
|15.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|3
|13.3
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 63 yards from ATL 35 to CIN 2. C.Evans to CIN 16 for 14 yards (K.Hodge - D.Malone).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 16(14:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to CIN 27 for 11 yards (D.Hall).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 27(14:22 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 33 for 6 yards (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 33(13:43 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 40 for 7 yards (A.Terrell).
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(13:07 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Boyd for 60 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(13:00 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles up the middle to ATL 29 for 4 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 29(12:22 - 1st) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 38 for 9 yards (C.Awuzie - T.Hendrickson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 38(11:40 - 1st) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 41 for 3 yards (J.Tufele; G.Pratt).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 41(11:01 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Pitts to ATL 43 for 2 yards (J.Bates).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ATL 43(10:17 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ATL 43(10:15 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to CIN 8 - Center-L.McCullough. T.Taylor to CIN 29 for 21 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 29(10:04 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase (J.Hawkins).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 29(9:59 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to CIN 40 for 11 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(9:30 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 45 for 5 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 45(8:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon pushed ob at ATL 33 for 22 yards (J.Hawkins). ATL-A.Terrell was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 33(8:26 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to H.Hurst.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 33(8:23 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at ATL 18 for 15 yards (C.Armstrong).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 18(7:56 - 1st) J.Mixon right tackle to ATL 15 for 3 yards (R.Evans - I.Oliver).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 15(7:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd pushed ob at ATL 1 for 14 yards (D.Hall).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CIN 1(6:45 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-C.Volson - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at ATL 1 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 5(6:20 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to ATL 2 for 3 yards (C.Armstrong).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 2(5:35 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to ATL 1 for 1 yard (J.Hawkins).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 1(4:55 - 1st) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:51 - 1st) C.Huntley right tackle to ATL 27 for 2 yards (G.Pratt; J.Tufele).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 27(4:10 - 1st) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 32 for 5 yards (B.Hill; M.Hilton).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ATL 32(3:25 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to K.Pitts (S.Hubbard). Penalty on ATL-O.Zaccheaus - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ATL 32(3:22 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to CIN 25 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(3:15 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon pushed ob at CIN 33 for 8 yards (J.Hawkins; C.Armstrong).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - CIN 33(2:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon ran ob at CIN 47 for 14 yards (C.Armstrong). PENALTY on CIN - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 33 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - CIN 28(2:24 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-H.Hurst - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 28 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - CIN 23(2:02 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 25 for 2 yards (T.Andersen - R.Evans).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 25(1:18 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to CIN 36 for 11 yards (C.Armstrong).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(0:49 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Boyd to ATL 44 for 20 yards (C.Armstrong) [G.Jarrett].
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44(0:05 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at ATL 32 for 12 yards (D.Hall).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 32(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep right to J.Chase for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(14:55 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London to ATL 34 for 9 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ATL 34(14:14 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right end pushed ob at ATL 34 for no gain (B.Hill - Z.Carter).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 34(13:37 - 2nd) M.Mariota FUMBLES (Aborted) at ATL 34 - and recovers at ATL 33. M.Mariota to ATL 36 for 3 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(13:00 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 37 for 1 yard (J.Tufele - G.Pratt).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 37(12:24 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus pushed ob at ATL 47 for 10 yards (C.Awuzie) [M.Hilton].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 47(11:46 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to CIN 48 for 5 yards (M.Bailey).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 48(11:04 - 2nd) M.Mariota right end to CIN 37 for 11 yards (M.Bailey).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(10:21 - 2nd) C.Huntley left guard to CIN 27 for 10 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 27(9:38 - 2nd) C.Huntley right tackle to CIN 25 for 2 yards (V.Bell; G.Pratt).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 25(8:47 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right end pushed ob at CIN 17 for 8 yards (C.Taylor-Britt - A.Davis-Gaither).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 17(8:11 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to CIN 13 for 4 yards (B.Hill).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 13(7:28 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to CIN 4 for 9 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 4(6:44 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to CIN 2 for 2 yards (J.Tufele; M.Bailey).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 2(6:02 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short middle to K.Pitts. PENALTY on CIN-C.Sample - Defensive Pass Interference - 1 yard - enforced at CIN 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ATL 1(5:57 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left tackle to CIN 1 for no gain (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 1(5:13 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Pitts to CIN 1 for no gain (C.Awuzie). Atlanta challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 1(4:49 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 66 yards from ATL 35 to CIN -1. C.Evans to CIN 16 for 17 yards (F.Franks).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 16(4:42 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CIN 29 for 13 yards (T.Andersen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 29(4:01 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 23 for -6 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - CIN 23(3:15 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to CIN 37 for 14 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 37(2:33 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at CIN 41 for 4 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 41(2:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 34 for -7 yards (L.Carter).
|+25 YD
2 & 17 - CIN 34(1:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to ATL 41 for 25 yards (J.Hawkins; I.Oliver).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(0:57 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:49 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep middle to D.Byrd for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(0:39 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase ran ob at CIN 38 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(0:35 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to CIN 44 for 6 yards (M.Walker; L.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 44(0:27 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 44(0:24 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd [A.Ebiketie]. CIN-J.Chase was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 44(0:20 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 37 yards to ATL 19 - Center-C.Adomitis. A.Williams to CIN 25 for 56 yards (M.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 26 for 1 yard (Z.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 26(14:22 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ATL 26(14:16 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts (M.Hilton) [S.Hubbard].
|Punt
4 & 9 - ATL 26(14:10 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 46 yards to CIN 28 - Center-L.McCullough. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 43 for 15 yards (J.Hawkins).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(13:58 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins pushed ob at ATL 36 for 21 yards (C.Armstrong).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(13:27 - 3rd) J.Mixon up the middle to ATL 31 for 5 yards (T.Andersen; R.Evans).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 31(12:46 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to ATL 27 for 4 yards (C.Armstrong).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CIN 27(12:08 - 3rd) S.Perine left guard to ATL 27 for no gain (R.Evans).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CIN 27(11:25 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins (C.Armstrong).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 27(11:20 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 24 for -3 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ATL 24(10:35 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 23 for -1 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - ATL 23(9:57 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles right end to ATL 34 for 11 yards (J.Bates).
|Punt
4 & 3 - ATL 34(9:12 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 43 yards to CIN 23 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by T.Taylor. ATL-M.Ford was injured during the play. PENALTY on ATL-M.Ford - Fair Catch Interference - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 23.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(9:04 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 43 for 5 yards (T.Andersen).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 43(8:19 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 47 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CIN 47(7:35 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass deep left intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by R.Grant at ATL 27. R.Grant to ATL 34 for 7 yards (S.Perine). PENALTY on ATL-A.Anderson - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 47 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(7:25 - 3rd) J.Mixon right end to ATL 47 for 1 yard (T.Andersen).
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 47(6:44 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Boyd to ATL 23 for 24 yards.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 23(6:01 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to ATL 1 for 22 yards (R.Grant).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 1(5:30 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (I.Oliver).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 1(5:28 - 3rd) J.Burrow up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 3rd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(5:20 - 3rd) C.Huntley left guard to ATL 27 for 2 yards (V.Bell).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 27(4:41 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 39 for 12 yards (C.Taylor-Britt).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 39(4:01 - 3rd) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 40 for 1 yard (Z.Carter).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 40(3:16 - 3rd) M.Mariota scrambles right end to ATL 42 for 2 yards (A.Davis-Gaither). CIN-T.Hendrickson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ATL 42(2:36 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 34 for -8 yards (S.Hubbard).
|Punt
4 & 15 - ATL 34(2:01 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to CIN 17 - Center-L.McCullough. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 21 for 4 yards (K.Hodge).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 21(1:54 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to CIN 30 for 9 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 30(1:14 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 33 for 3 yards (R.Evans; J.Hawkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 33(0:38 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 24 for -9 yards (D.Malone).
|+8 YD
2 & 19 - CIN 24(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Wilcox to CIN 32 for 8 yards (R.Evans - M.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CIN 32(14:19 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst (G.Jarrett) [G.Jarrett].
|Punt
4 & 11 - CIN 32(14:12 - 4th) K.Huber punts 56 yards to ATL 12 - Center-C.Adomitis. A.Williams to ATL 20 for 8 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(14:01 - 4th) T.Allgeier left end to ATL 28 for 8 yards (J.Tufele).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - ATL 28(13:22 - 4th) T.Allgeier left guard to ATL 27 for -1 yards (J.Tufele - A.Davis-Gaither).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ATL 27(12:41 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to K.Pitts to ATL 34 for 7 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 34(12:04 - 4th) T.Allgeier left guard to ATL 37 for 3 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ATL 37(11:24 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to O.Zaccheaus.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - ATL 37(11:17 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 46 for 9 yards (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 46(10:40 - 4th) A.Williams right end to 50 for 4 yards (Z.Carter).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 50(10:11 - 4th) M.Mariota left tackle to CIN 49 for 1 yard (Z.Carter).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ATL 49(9:33 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 43 for -8 yards (J.Ossai).
|Punt
4 & 13 - ATL 43(8:54 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 52 yards to CIN 5 - Center-L.McCullough - downed by ATL-K.Hodge. PENALTY on CIN-C.Johnston - Unnecessary Roughness - 2 yards - enforced at CIN 5.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 3(8:44 - 4th) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 3 for no gain (R.Grant).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 3(8:04 - 4th) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 9 for 6 yards (R.Evans; J.Hawkins). ATL-J.Hawkins was injured during the play.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 9(7:22 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 22 for 13 yards (I.Oliver).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 22(6:34 - 4th) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 27 for 5 yards (R.Evans - T.Graham).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 27(5:50 - 4th) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 28 for 1 yard (T.Graham).
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 28(5:43 - 4th) J.Burrow up the middle to CIN 48 for 20 yards (T.Graham).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(4:55 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to ATL 41 for 11 yards (C.Armstrong; D.Hall).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(4:12 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase pushed ob at ATL 35 for 6 yards (D.Hall).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 35(4:08 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to ATL 33 for 2 yards (A.Anderson; G.Jarrett).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 33(3:59 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to ATL 25 for 8 yards (D.Hall).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(3:18 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Wilcox to ATL 19 for 6 yards (M.Walker; T.Andersen).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 19(3:11 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 19(3:08 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to ATL 12 for 7 yards (A.Ogundeji - R.Evans).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 12(2:20 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to ATL 6 for 6 yards (R.Evans).
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 6(2:00 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to ATL 8 for -2 yards (R.Grant - T.Horne).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 8(1:16 - 4th) J.Mixon right guard to ATL 4 for 4 yards (R.Evans).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - CIN 4(0:31 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL-T.Horne - Encroachment - 2 yards - enforced at ATL 4 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 2(0:31 - 4th) J.Burrow kneels to ATL 3 for -1 yards.
