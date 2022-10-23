|
This time Ravens hold on late, 23-20 against Cleveland
BALTIMORE (AP) Gus Edwards ran for two touchdowns in his first game back from a major knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a couple huge Cleveland penalties that helped them hold off the Browns 23-20 on Sunday.
Baltimore (4-3) has blown a double-digit lead in the second half of each of its three losses this season. The Ravens led 23-13 after Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal with 11:24 remaining, but the Browns quickly responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt to make it a three-point game. Then a fumble by Baltimore's Justice Hill gave Cleveland the ball at its own 16 with 3:12 to play.
The Browns reached the Baltimore 34 before an offensive pass interference call wiped out a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper, who appeared to hold off cornerback Marcus Peters with his left arm. Cleveland still made it back into position to try a long field goal, but a false start before that snap forced Cade York to try it from 60.
His attempt was blocked by Malik Harrison with 1:59 remaining, and the Ravens were able to run out most of the remaining time.
Cleveland (2-5) has lost four in a row.
Edwards missed all of last season and the first six games of this one, but he rushed for 66 yards scored on runs of 7 and 1. The latter came on a fourth-down play in the third quarter that made it 20-10. Baltimore remained tied with Cincinnati atop the AFC North.
The Ravens trailed 10-3 after one - the first time all season they were behind after any quarter except the fourth. Their offense seemed to find a rhythm late in the second, when Lamar Jackson led a 10-play, 80-yard drive, and Edwards' first TD put Baltimore up 13-10 at halftime.
Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett lost a fumble, giving the Ravens the ball at the Cleveland 25, and Edwards capped that short drive with another touchdown.
This was the first game all season Baltimore didn't score first, and the first time the Ravens allowed any points on an opponent's first possession. Cleveland marched 75 yards in 11 plays after the opening kickoff and took the lead on a 2-yard run by Chubb.
The teams traded field goals, and then Baltimore settled for another one that made it 10-6 even after a punt return had given the Ravens the ball at the Cleveland 21.
Neither team had a great deal of success passing - and the Browns lost tight end David Njoku to an ankle injury after he caught a team-high seven passes for 71 yards. Jackson was sacked three times and threw for only 120 yards. Brissett was 22 of 27 for 258 yards, but he was sacked five times and fumbled on one of them.
INJURIES
Edwards' return is another chapter in Baltimore's ongoing injury saga in the backfield. He and J.K. Dobbins missed all of last season with knee injuries. Dobbins returned earlier this season but is now back on injured reserve. Justice Hill returned from an ankle injury Sunday and ran for 26 yards. ... Browns TE Pharaoh Brown was evaluated for a concussion, and LB Jacob Phillips had a shoulder injury.
CHAMPIONS HONORED
The Ravens honored their most recent Super Bowl championship team on the 10th anniversary of that 2012 season. Plenty of players from that team were on hand and introduced before the game, including Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who did his famous dance while taking the field.
Running back Ray Rice, whose career ended in 2014 after video surfaced of him striking his fiancee in the elevator of a hotel, was also on hand and received a big cheer from the crowd.
UP NEXT
Browns: Host the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 31 in a Monday night game.
Ravens: Visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:56
|34:04
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|336
|254
|Total Plays
|56
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|160
|Rush Attempts
|24
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|223
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|22-27
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|3-53
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-57.7
|3-60.3
|Return Yards
|41
|46
|Punts - Returns
|2-14
|1-46
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|336
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|22/27
|258
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
18
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|16
|91
|1
|22
|18
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|3
|18
|0
|10
|9
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|5
|4
|1
|6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|4
|3
|74
|0
|55
|10
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
14
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|7
|7
|71
|0
|22
|14
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|6
|6
|71
|0
|37
|11
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
18
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|3
|2
|16
|0
|14
|18
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|2
|15
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Bell 18 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Bell
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones LB
|D. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 26 CB
|G. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Thomas 58 DE
|I. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
8
FPTS
|C. York
|2/3
|41
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|57.7
|1
|76
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|7.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
9
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|9/16
|120
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
18
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|16
|66
|2
|12
|18
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
9
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|10
|59
|0
|11
|9
|
J. Hill 43 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|5
|26
|0
|9
|0
|
K. Drake 17 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|11
|5
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
4
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Bateman 7 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|5
|4
|42
|0
|26
|8
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|2
|42
|0
|31
|6
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
4
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|2
|2
|20
|0
|19
|4
|
I. Likely 80 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Likely
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
18
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|
K. Drake 17 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
K. Welch 57 LB
|K. Welch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 4 LB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 98 DT
|T. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 ILB
|J. Bynes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 97 DE
|B. Urban
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
11
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|3/3
|55
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|3
|60.3
|1
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|46.0
|46
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 30 for 5 yards (T.Jones - P.Queen).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 30(14:24 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to N.Chubb to CLE 44 for 14 yards (J.Bynes - M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44(13:43 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to CLE 46 for 2 yards (C.Campbell).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 46(13:09 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to BAL 40 for 14 yards (K.Welch).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(12:32 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to BAL 18 for 22 yards (C.Clark).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 18(11:57 - 1st) N.Chubb left end to BAL 15 for 3 yards (D.Kennard).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 15(11:16 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at BAL 13 for 2 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 13(10:37 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to BAL 9 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - CLE 9(10:00 - 1st) J.Brissett up the middle to BAL 8 for 1 yard (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 8(9:05 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left end pushed ob at BAL 2 for 6 yards (G.Stone - M.Harrison).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 2(8:26 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:23 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(8:23 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 29 for 4 yards (J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 29(7:41 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 32 for 3 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah - S.Takitaki).
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - BAL 32(7:10 - 1st) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 44 for 12 yards (J.Elliott - J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(6:23 - 1st) K.Drake right guard to BAL 48 for 4 yards (G.Delpit).
|+31 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 48(5:38 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep right to D.Duvernay to CLE 21 for 31 yards (M.Emerson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 21(5:05 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to CLE 20 for 1 yard (S.Takitaki - T.Togiai).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 20(4:19 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to CLE 14 for 6 yards (G.Williams; G.Delpit).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAL 14(3:35 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BAL 14(3:31 - 1st) J.Tucker 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:27 - 1st) J.Brissett pass deep left to A.Cooper pushed ob at BAL 20 for 55 yards (G.Stone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 20(2:49 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to BAL 20 for no gain (B.Washington).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CLE 20(2:08 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 20 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - CLE 25(1:50 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to BAL 15 for 10 yards (P.Queen - K.Hamilton).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CLE 15(1:03 - 1st) J.Brissett sacked at BAL 23 for -8 yards (K.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - CLE 23(0:22 - 1st) C.York 41 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:18 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to G.Edwards [J.Clowney].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 25(0:12 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 18 for -7 yards (M.Garrett).
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - BAL 18(15:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles left end to BAL 25 for 7 yards (R.Harrison). Cleveland challenged the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAL 25(14:17 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 69 yards to CLE 6 - Center-N.Moore. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 12 for 6 yards (G.Stone).
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 12(14:06 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 7 for -5 yards (P.Queen).
|-4 YD
2 & 15 - CLE 7(13:24 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 3 for -4 yards (P.Queen).
|+5 YD
3 & 19 - CLE 3(12:42 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 8 for 5 yards (O.Oweh; C.Campbell).
|Punt
4 & 14 - CLE 8(12:01 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 59 yards to BAL 33 - Center-C.Hughlett. D.Duvernay to CLE 21 for 46 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 21(11:43 - 2nd) G.Edwards right tackle to CLE 16 for 5 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAL 16(10:58 - 2nd) G.Edwards right tackle to CLE 16 for no gain (M.Garrett).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 16(10:12 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to K.Drake (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAL 16(10:09 - 2nd) J.Tucker 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(10:05 - 2nd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 27 for 2 yards (C.Campbell).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CLE 27(9:32 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to P.Brown to CLE 42 for 15 yards (G.Stone - B.Urban). PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - CLE 17(9:01 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right [O.Oweh].
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - CLE 17(8:55 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku pushed ob at CLE 24 for 7 yards (Da.Williams - P.Queen).
|Punt
4 & 11 - CLE 24(8:19 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 76 yards to end zone - Center-C.Hughlett - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20(8:08 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to BAL 18 for -2 yards (A.Wright).
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 18(7:27 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to BAL 19 for 1 yard (G.Newsome).
|+26 YD
3 & 11 - BAL 19(6:45 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to R.Bateman pushed ob at BAL 45 for 26 yards (G.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(6:04 - 2nd) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 47 for 2 yards (A.Wright).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 47(5:23 - 2nd) G.Edwards right end to CLE 47 for 6 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah; J.Elliott).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 47(4:42 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to CLE 37 for 10 yards (D.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(4:00 - 2nd) G.Edwards right end to CLE 33 for 4 yards (M.Garrett).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 33(3:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to CLE 17 for 16 yards (D.Jones).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 17(2:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at CLE 7 for 10 yards (G.Delpit).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 7(2:00 - 2nd) G.Edwards left tackle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 70 yards from BAL 35 to CLE -5. D.Johnson to CLE 22 for 27 yards (K.Hamilton). PENALTY on CLE-D.Allen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 12(1:53 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to CLE 19 for 7 yards (C.Clark).
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - CLE 19(1:35 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to CLE 37 for 18 yards (C.Clark; J.Bynes).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(1:13 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper ran ob at CLE 45 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CLE 45(1:09 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to K.Hunt.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CLE 45(1:05 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper. PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters - Defensive Pass Interference - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 40(1:01 - 2nd) J.Brissett sacked at BAL 41 for -1 yards (J.Houston).
|Fumble
2 & 11 - CLE 41(0:53 - 2nd) J.Brissett sacked at 50 for -9 yards (J.Houston). FUMBLES (J.Houston) - recovered by CLE-E.Pocic at 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 20 - CLE 50(0:43 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to BAL 46 for 4 yards (M.Peters; J.Pierre-Paul).
|Punt
4 & 16 - CLE 46(0:35 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 38 yards to BAL 8 - Center-C.Hughlett - downed by CLE-H.Miller.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 18 for -7 yards (M.Emerson).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - BAL 18(14:23 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - BAL 18(14:20 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 6 for -12 yards (T.Bryan).
|Punt
4 & 29 - BAL 6(13:35 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 62 yards to CLE 32 - Center-N.Moore. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 40 for 8 yards (K.Welch).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 40(13:23 - 3rd) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 35 for -5 yards (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - CLE 35(12:42 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to N.Chubb to CLE 37 for 2 yards (G.Stone).
|Fumble
3 & 13 - CLE 37(12:04 - 3rd) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 30 for -7 yards (C.Campbell). FUMBLES (C.Campbell) - RECOVERED by BAL-O.Oweh at CLE 25.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(11:57 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to CLE 24 for 1 yard (J.Phillips).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 24(11:12 - 3rd) K.Drake right end pushed ob at CLE 22 for 2 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BAL 22(10:40 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Andrews. PENALTY on CLE-G.Delpit - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 22 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 17(10:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson left end pushed ob at CLE 10 for 7 yards (G.Delpit).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 10(9:57 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to CLE 5 for 5 yards (R.Harrison).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAL 5(9:16 - 3rd) K.Drake left end to CLE 5 for no gain (I.Thomas).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAL 5(8:31 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to J.Oliver (G.Delpit) [S.Takitaki].
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 5(8:25 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to R.Bateman to CLE 1 for 4 yards (M.Emerson).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BAL 1(7:43 - 3rd) G.Edwards left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(7:39 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 30 for 5 yards (T.Jones; J.Bynes).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 30(7:05 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 36 for 6 yards (C.Clark - P.Queen).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(6:28 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 40 for 4 yards (B.Urban - J.Madubuike).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CLE 40(5:58 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Peoples-Jones. PENALTY on BAL-G.Stone - Defensive Pass Interference - 23 yards - enforced at CLE 40 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(5:52 - 3rd) N.Chubb up the middle to BAL 36 for 1 yard (C.Clark - B.Washington).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 36(5:29 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to BAL 29 for 7 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 29(4:47 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to BAL 26 for 3 yards (J.Bynes; C.Clark). Shovel pass
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 26(4:10 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right end pushed ob at BAL 22 for 4 yards (G.Stone).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 22(3:32 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Cooper.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 22(3:26 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to BAL 19 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CLE 19(2:44 - 3rd) C.York 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(2:40 - 3rd) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 25 for no gain (T.Togiai).
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 25(2:01 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to P.Ricard to BAL 44 for 19 yards (S.Takitaki). PENALTY on BAL-J.Proche - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(1:38 - 3rd) K.Drake left end to BAL 31 for 2 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 31(0:57 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to R.Bateman to BAL 36 for 5 yards (G.Williams).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - BAL 36(0:10 - 3rd) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 42 for 6 yards (G.Delpit; D.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 42(15:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Duvernay (I.Thomas).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 42(14:54 - 4th) J.Hill up the middle to CLE 49 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAL 49(14:15 - 4th) P.Ricard up the middle to CLE 49 for no gain (M.Garrett).
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - BAL 49(13:35 - 4th) Direct snap to M.Andrews. L.Jackson left end pushed ob at CLE 38 for 11 yards (D.Jones). 89-M.Andrews lines up behind center and pitches to 8-L.Jackson who lined up at RB.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 38(12:56 - 4th) G.Edwards left tackle to CLE 34 for 4 yards (I.Thomas; J.Johnson).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 34(12:13 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to CLE 37 for -3 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAL 37(11:32 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to R.Bateman.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BAL 37(11:29 - 4th) J.Tucker 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(11:24 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles up the middle to CLE 35 for 10 yards (C.Clark).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35(10:54 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard pushed ob at CLE 47 for 12 yards (M.Humphrey; O.Oweh).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 47(10:34 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to BAL 41 for 12 yards (C.Clark; Da.Williams). BAL-J.Bynes was injured during the play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 41(10:18 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to BAL 30 for 11 yards (M.Peters).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 30(9:53 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle pushed ob at BAL 8 for 22 yards (G.Stone).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 8(9:26 - 4th) K.Hunt right end to BAL 2 for 6 yards (C.Clark).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 2(9:04 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 4th) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(9:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to R.Bateman to BAL 32 for 7 yards (J.Phillips).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 32(8:37 - 4th) K.Drake right end pushed ob at BAL 34 for 2 yards (M.Emerson).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 34(8:05 - 4th) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 35 for 1 yard (J.Phillips).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(7:28 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 46 for 11 yards (J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 46(6:51 - 4th) G.Edwards right guard to 50 for 4 yards (J.Phillips - T.Togiai).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 50(6:13 - 4th) J.Hill up the middle to CLE 45 for 5 yards (P.Winfrey; S.Takitaki).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BAL 45(5:31 - 4th) M.Andrews up the middle to CLE 41 for 4 yards (J.Elliott).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(4:49 - 4th) J.Hill right end to CLE 36 for 5 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 36(4:09 - 4th) J.Hill up the middle to CLE 33 for 3 yards (I.Thomas).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 33(3:30 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to CLE 23 for 10 yards (G.Delpit).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(3:24 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to CLE 24 for -1 yards (D.Jones - S.Takitaki).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 24(3:20 - 4th) J.Hill up the middle to CLE 20 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah). FUMBLES (J.Owusu-Koramoah) - touched at CLE 17 - RECOVERED by CLE-I.Thomas at CLE 16. Penalty on BAL-P.Mekari - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 16(3:12 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to N.Chubb (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 16(3:10 - 4th) N.Chubb right end to CLE 21 for 5 yards (P.Queen).
|+37 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 21(2:45 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones pushed ob at BAL 42 for 37 yards (G.Stone) [O.Oweh].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(2:38 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to H.Bryant to BAL 41 for 1 yard (K.Hamilton - P.Queen).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 41(2:33 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell pushed ob at BAL 34 for 7 yards (P.Queen).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CLE 34(2:24 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep right to A.Cooper for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on CLE-A.Cooper - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 34 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - CLE 44(2:18 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles left end pushed ob at BAL 37 for 7 yards (O.Oweh).
|Penalty
4 & 5 - CLE 37(2:09 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-M.Dunn - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 37 - No Play.
|No Good
4 & 10 - CLE 42(2:09 - 4th) C.York 60 yard field goal is BLOCKED (M.Harrison) - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 50(1:59 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to BAL 48 for -2 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 48(1:55 - 4th) L.Jackson left end to CLE 49 for 3 yards (I.Thomas; G.Delpit).
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - BAL 49(1:08 - 4th) K.Drake right tackle to 50 for -1 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAL 50(0:24 - 4th) J.Stout punts 50 yards to end zone - Center-N.Moore - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 20(0:16 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones ran ob at CLE 23 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CLE 23(0:12 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - CLE 23(0:07 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 42 for 19 yards (G.Stone). FUMBLES (G.Stone) - RECOVERED by BAL-G.Stone at CLE 43.
