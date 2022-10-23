|
|
|HOU
|LV
Josh Jacobs rushes for 3 TDs, Raiders beat Texans 38-20
LAS VEGAS (AP) Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and the Las Vegas Raiders ran away from the Houston Texans 38-20 on Sunday.
In a battle of one-win teams coming off byes, the Raiders (2-4) dominated the Texans (1-4-1) after halftime, outscoring them 28-10 behind 227 yards of offense, including 98 from Jacobs on the ground.
Las Vegas, which erased a three-point, fourth-quarter deficit, scored on four straight possessions before safety Duron Harmon sealed the win by intercepting Davis Mills and returning it 73 yards for a touchdown.
Derek Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. Davante Adams had eight receptions for 95 yards.
Jacobs, who is playing for a contract after not having his fifth-year option picked up before the season, has rushed for 441 yards in his last three games. He became the first Raider to rush for more than 100 yards in three straight games since Napoleon Kaufman in 1997. Jacobs is the sixth player in the past six seasons with three 100-plus-yard rushing games in a row.
It was his second career game with three rushing TDs. The first was a 34-30 win at Carolina on Sept. 13, 2020.
Mills completed 28 of 40 attempts for 302 yards and two touchdowns, along with his pick-6 to Harmon. Dameon Pierce led the Texans' rushing attack with 92 yards on 20 carries.
Houston was productive in the first half, scoring on two of three possessions.
The Texans used a little more than six minutes over 13 plays to score the game's first touchdown, with Mills finding Chris Moore in the flat for a 14-yard score.
Ka'imi Fairbairn, who missed from 39 yards on the Texans' first drive, split the uprights for a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter, the second-longest kick of his career.
Trailing 10-3, Carr methodically drove the Raiders downfield near the end of the half, eventually finding Mack Hollins, who had been listed as questionable before the game. Hollins streaked down the middle and went up to grab Carr's dart while splitting two defenders to cap a 10-play drive that tied the game at 10-all.
Both offenses got into a rhythm in the third quarter, trading touchdown drives while Fairbairn added a field goal to send Houston into the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead. But Jacobs and the Raiders took over from there.
INJURIES
Texans: DT Maliek Collins suffered a chest injury in the first quarter and did not return. ... WR Nico Collins left in the third quarter with a groin injury and did not return. ... G Kenyon Green left in the fourth quarter.
Raiders: Carr was replaced by Jarrett Stidham for one play in the first quarter. ... T Jermaine Eluemunor left with an ankle injury in the first quarter but later returned. ... S Matthias Farley left with a back injury in the third quarter, returned, and left again late in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Texans: Host Tennessee next Sunday.
Raiders: Visit New Orleans next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:17
|30:43
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|404
|400
|Total Plays
|65
|55
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|164
|Rush Attempts
|23
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|296
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|28-41
|21-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-14
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-55.0
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|79
|146
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-78
|4-73
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-73
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|296
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|404
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
22
FPTS
|D. Mills
|28/41
|302
|2
|1
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|20
|92
|0
|22
|15
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|2
|8
|0
|4
|6
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|1
|8
|0
|8
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Akins 88 TE
9
FPTS
|J. Akins
|4
|3
|68
|0
|39
|9
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|7
|5
|54
|0
|23
|10
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
8
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|5
|4
|46
|0
|24
|8
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
12
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|3
|2
|45
|1
|25
|12
|
N. Collins 12 WR
6
FPTS
|N. Collins
|3
|3
|33
|0
|15
|6
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|4
|4
|25
|0
|11
|15
|
C. Moore 15 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Moore
|4
|2
|20
|1
|13
|10
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|6
|5
|11
|0
|5
|6
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
0
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DL
|R. Green
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
|D. Ogunbowale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 48 LB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Booker 56 DT
|T. Booker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 34 FB
|T. Hairston II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 1 DB
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DL
|M. Addison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
8
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/3
|55
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|1
|55.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|4
|19.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Carr
|21/27
|241
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
36
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|20
|143
|3
|15
|36
|
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Turner
|3
|20
|0
|18
|2
|
Z. White 35 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. White
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Carr 4 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Carr
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
17
FPTS
|D. Adams
|9
|8
|95
|0
|16
|17
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
8
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|3
|3
|55
|0
|27
|8
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|3
|2
|44
|1
|26
|12
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
5
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|5
|3
|28
|0
|17
|5
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
36
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|4
|3
|12
|0
|5
|36
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 FS
|D. Harmon
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
|A. Abdullah
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bolden 34 RB
|B. Bolden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
8
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|1/1
|50
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|2
|46.5
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Turner
|3
|18.7
|20
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 59 yards from HOU 35 to LV 6. D.Turner to LV 24 for 18 yards (E.Murray).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 24(14:54 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 31 for 7 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; S.Nelson).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - LV 31(14:18 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 37 for 6 yards (M.Collins). PENALTY on LV-D.Adams - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at LV 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LV 27(13:48 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - LV 27(13:43 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 41 for 14 yards (J.Pitre) [M.Collins]. LV-D.Carr was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(13:19 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 39 for -2 yards (R.Green - J.Pitre).
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - LV 39(12:37 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to HOU 49 for 12 yards (J.Owens).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49(11:53 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to HOU 34 for 15 yards (J.Owens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 34(11:07 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to HOU 34 for no gain (K.Hinish).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 34(10:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - LV 34(10:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to A.Abdullah to HOU 32 for 2 yards (S.Nelson). LV-J.Eluemunor was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LV 32(10:00 - 1st) D.Carlson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:54 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 40 for 15 yards (R.Ya-Sin) [M.Crosby].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(9:21 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to HOU 44 for 4 yards (B.Martinez).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 44(8:44 - 1st) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce right guard to HOU 46 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 46(8:05 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to J.Akins pushed ob at LV 35 for 19 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(7:26 - 1st) D.Pierce right tackle ran ob at LV 25 for 10 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(6:44 - 1st) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce up the middle to LV 22 for 3 yards (B.Martinez; C.Ferrell).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 22(6:06 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to LV 24 for -2 yards (D.Perryman - J.Hankins).
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 24(5:24 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to LV 21 for 3 yards (A.Robertson - B.Nichols).
|No Good
4 & 6 - HOU 21(4:44 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 39 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - LV 29(4:40 - 1st) D.Carr FUMBLES (Aborted) at LV 29 - touched at LV 26 - and recovers at LV 23.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - LV 23(4:00 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 18 for -5 yards (R.Green).
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - LV 18(3:20 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to LV 23 for 5 yards (C.Kirksey). HOU-M.Collins was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
4 & 16 - LV 23(2:54 - 1st) A.Cole punts 52 yards to HOU 25 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by D.King. PENALTY on LV-C.Ferrell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 23 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 26 - LV 13(2:47 - 1st) A.Cole punts 50 yards to HOU 37 - Center-T.Sieg. D.King to HOU 38 for 1 yard (A.Abdullah).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(2:39 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce pushed ob at HOU 49 for 11 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 49(2:07 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to C.Moore (T.Moehrig).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 49(2:04 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to LV 42 for 9 yards (D.Perryman).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 42(1:26 - 1st) D.Pierce left guard to LV 38 for 4 yards (D.Perryman).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(0:50 - 1st) D.Pierce right guard to LV 34 for 4 yards (A.Billings; B.Nichols).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 34(0:08 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to LV 37 for -3 yards (D.Perryman).
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 37(15:00 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to LV 26 for 11 yards (D.Deablo).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(14:19 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to LV 19 for 7 yards (B.Martinez) [N.Farrell].
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 19(13:38 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce to LV 17 for 2 yards (D.Deablo).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 17(12:51 - 2nd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce up the middle to LV 14 for 3 yards (D.Perryman; D.Deablo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 14(12:13 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Jordan.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 14(12:07 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to LV 13 for 1 yard (B.Nichols; A.Billings).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 13(11:22 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 67 yards from HOU 35 to LV -2. D.Turner to LV 19 for 21 yards (T.Hairston). PENALTY on LV-L.Masterson - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 9 yards - enforced at LV 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 9(11:12 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end pushed ob at LV 14 for 5 yards (M.Addison; C.Kirksey).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - LV 14(10:37 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 23 for 9 yards (J.Pitre).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LV 23(9:58 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 43 for 20 yards (J.Owens).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 43(9:10 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 48 for 5 yards (D.King).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - LV 48(8:23 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 47 for -1 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 47(7:40 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to F.Moreau (S.Nelson).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LV 47(7:35 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 43 yards to HOU 10 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by D.King. PENALTY on LV-T.Sieg - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 10.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(7:28 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 29 for 9 yards (B.Martinez - J.Abram).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 29(6:56 - 2nd) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 33 for 4 yards (D.Deablo).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(6:16 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard ran ob at LV 45 for 22 yards (J.Abram).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(5:37 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at LV 37 for 8 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - HOU 37(5:10 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to R.Burkhead.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 37(5:07 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - HOU 37(5:02 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to LV 0. D.Turner to LV 18 for 18 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LV 18(4:51 - 2nd) D.Turner left end to LV 36 for 18 yards (D.King).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(4:15 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 40 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - LV 40(3:40 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs pushed ob at LV 45 for 5 yards (J.Pitre).
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - LV 45(3:19 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to HOU 42 for 13 yards (J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(2:37 - 2nd) Z.White up the middle to HOU 40 for 2 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LV 40(2:00 - 2nd) D.Turner right end to HOU 37 for 3 yards (D.King).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - LV 37(1:24 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle to HOU 33 for 4 yards (C.Harris).
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - LV 33(0:41 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to HOU 29 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29(0:38 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to HOU 26 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - LV 26(0:31 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to M.Hollins for 26 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to HOU 5. T.Smith to HOU 16 for 11 yards (A.Abdullah).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16(14:54 - 3rd) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 21 for 5 yards (J.Hankins; B.Nichols).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 21(14:18 - 3rd) D.Pierce left end to HOU 23 for 2 yards (M.Crosby).
|+39 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 23(13:34 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to J.Akins to LV 38 for 39 yards (D.Harmon).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(12:43 - 3rd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Mills pass deep left to P.Dorsett to LV 18 for 20 yards.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(12:05 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to LV 22 for -4 yards (D.Deablo).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - HOU 22(11:28 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at LV 17 for 5 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 17(11:08 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to B.Jordan.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - HOU 17(11:04 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(10:59 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 36 for 11 yards (J.Owens).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36(10:23 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 42 for 6 yards (T.Booker; J.Owens).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 42(9:40 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - LV 42(9:34 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to 50 for 8 yards (D.King).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 50(8:57 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard pushed ob at HOU 38 for 12 yards (D.Stingley).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LV 38(8:14 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to HOU 27 for 11 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 27(7:28 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right end to HOU 21 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 21(6:44 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - LV 21(6:39 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to HOU 4 for 17 yards (J.Owens).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LV 4(5:54 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 62 yards from LV 35 to HOU 3. T.Smith to HOU 26 for 23 yards (M.Farley).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(5:42 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to HOU 35 for 9 yards (D.Deablo; R.Ya-Sin).
|+24 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 35(5:08 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep left to B.Cooks pushed ob at LV 41 for 24 yards (D.Harmon).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(4:37 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to LV 28 for 13 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(3:57 - 3rd) D.Pierce right end to LV 25 for 3 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 25(3:23 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Jordan.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 25(3:20 - 3rd) D.Mills pass deep left to P.Dorsett for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:14 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 58 yards from HOU 35 to LV 7. A.Abdullah to LV 24 for 17 yards (E.Murray; T.Smith).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 24(3:08 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to LV 32 for 8 yards (D.Stingley).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - LV 32(2:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-J.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 32 - No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - LV 27(2:03 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to LV 42 for 15 yards (J.Owens).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(1:20 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Adams to HOU 42 for 16 yards (J.Owens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 42(0:33 - 3rd) J.Eluemunor reported in as eligible. Direct snap to J.Jacobs. D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to HOU 42 for no gain (T.Booker).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LV 42(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on HOU-T.Booker - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 42 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - LV 37(14:53 - 4th) J.Jacobs left end ran ob at HOU 25 for 12 yards (D.Stingley).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(14:17 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins ran ob at HOU 7 for 18 yards (D.Stingley).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - LV 7(13:37 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:32 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 60 yards from LV 35 to HOU 5. T.Smith to HOU 24 for 19 yards (A.Abdullah).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(13:27 - 4th) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 28 for 4 yards (K.Vickers; D.Deablo).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 28(12:52 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce to HOU 33 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - HOU 33(12:12 - 4th) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce left guard to HOU 33 for no gain (M.Crosby).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - HOU 33(11:29 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-K.Green - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at HOU 33 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 29(11:29 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 55 yards to LV 16 - Center-J.Weeks. D.Turner MUFFS catch - and recovers at LV 19.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 19(11:21 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 31 for 12 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - LV 31(10:36 - 4th) D.Carr pass deep right to H.Renfrow to HOU 42 for 27 yards (J.Owens).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(9:51 - 4th) J.Jacobs right end pushed ob at HOU 29 for 13 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 29(9:06 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams [O.Okoronkwo].
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - LV 29(9:00 - 4th) D.Turner left end to HOU 30 for -1 yards (D.King).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - LV 30(8:15 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at HOU 20 for 10 yards (D.Stingley).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - LV 20(7:32 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-R.Lopez - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 20 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LV 15(7:12 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(7:06 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to C.Moore to HOU 32 for 7 yards (D.Deablo; T.Moehrig) [B.Nichols].
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 32(6:42 - 4th) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 37 for 5 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 37(6:22 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left [B.Nichols]. HOU-K.Green was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 37(6:18 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead to HOU 38 for 1 yard (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 38(5:33 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to J.Akins (M.Crosby) [B.Nichols].
|+10 YD
4 & 9 - HOU 38(5:28 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to J.Akins to HOU 48 for 10 yards (R.Ya-Sin; T.Moehrig).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(4:58 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead to LV 48 for 4 yards (J.Abram).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 48(4:30 - 4th) R.Burkhead up the middle to LV 44 for 4 yards (D.Deablo; M.Crosby).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 44(4:02 - 4th) R.Burkhead up the middle to LV 40 for 4 yards (M.Crosby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 40(3:39 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle intended for B.Jordan INTERCEPTED by D.Harmon at LV 27. D.Harmon for 73 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 70 yards from LV 35 to HOU -5. T.Smith to HOU 20 for 25 yards (B.Bolden; D.Butler). LV-M.Farley was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(3:19 - 4th) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Ogunbowale to HOU 29 for 9 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - HOU 29(2:57 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to D.Ogunbowale.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 29(2:53 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale left guard to HOU 37 for 8 yards (C.Ferrell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(2:25 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to HOU 43 for 6 yards (J.Abram).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 43(2:00 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to D.Ogunbowale to LV 48 for 9 yards (J.Abram; D.Harmon) [M.Crosby]. HOU-T.Howard was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(1:40 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to D.Ogunbowale ran ob at LV 41 for 7 yards (J.Abram).
|+23 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 41(1:33 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to D.Ogunbowale ran ob at LV 18 for 23 yards (T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 18(1:25 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to C.Moore.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 18(1:22 - 4th) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at LV 14 for 4 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 14(1:17 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to P.Dorsett.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - HOU 14(1:11 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to D.Ogunbowale [C.Ferrell].
