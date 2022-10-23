|
|
|NYJ
|DEN
Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets' 16-9 win over Broncos
DENVER (AP) Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday.
Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien's fourth-down pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton with just under 2 minutes remaining. Rypien's final heave in the closing moments fell woefully short of KJ Hamler's grasp at the goal line.
The Jets (5-2) are off to their best start since 2010, have their first four-game winning streak since 2015 and already surpassed their win total from last year when they went 4-13. New York also improved to 4-0 on the road.
Denver starting quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out 24 hours before kickoff with a pulled hamstring, missing a game for just the fourth time in his 11-year career. But the Broncos, who are last in the league in scoring, fared no better under Rypien, who was making his second career start.
The Broncos (2-5) lost their fourth straight despite another outstanding defensive performance.
Zach Wilson was held without a touchdown for the second straight week, but he did enough to lead the Jets to the win despite his pedestrian stats: 16 for 26 for 121 yards.
Rypien's only other start was also against the Jets, a 37-28 win at MetLife Stadium in 2020, but he went 24 for 46 for 225 yards and no touchdowns and threw a crucial second-half interception in this one.
The Jets lost Hall to a left knee injury in the second quarter when he was tackled by Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith after a short run. He was helped off the field and carted to the locker room.
Coach Robert Saleh said after the game the initial diagnosis for Hall is an ACL injury.
Hall finished with 72 yards on four carries, including the 62-yard touchdown run in which he hit a top speed of 21.87 mph according to NextGen Stats, the fastest by a ballcarrier this season.
Rypien's throw to tight end Greg Dulcich in triple coverage was easily picked off by safety Lamarcus Joyner, whose 27-yard return to the Denver 37 set up Greg Zuerlein's 33-yard field goal that gave the Jets a 13-9 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Zuerlein's 45-yarder as the first half expired sent the Jets into halftime with a 10-9 lead.
That field goal was into the wind at the south end zone, the same direction that Brandon McManus missed an extra point following Latavius Murray's 2-yard TD run.
McManus also missed a 56-yarder with the wind before making a 44-yarder to put Denver ahead 9-7.
Hall was injured on the next play from scrimmage and was helped off the field and taken to the medical tent on the Jets' sideline.
The rookie second-rounder from Iowa State had established himself as a key playmaker for the Jets and was coming off a season-high 116 yards rushing at Green Bay. He leads the Jets with 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 attempts.
Sure enough, both teams started out slowly on a windy afternoon. Zach Wilson misfired three times on the Jets' opening drive that lasted all of 23 seconds, including the punt. The Broncos returned the favor with a 24-second drive on their second possession.
INJURIES
Jets: G Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow) and WR Corey Davis (knee) left in the second quarter, along with Hall. ... DL John Franklin-Myers left in the fourth quarter.
Broncos: RB Mike Boone left in the second with an ankle injury and OLB Barron Browning (hip) let in the third quarter. ... RT Cam Fleming went out late in the game with a thigh injury.
UP NEXT
Jets: Wrapped up a stretch of three road games in four weeks and return to the Meadowlands next Sunday to face New England.
Broncos: Fly out Monday to London, where they'll play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium next Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:37
|32:23
|1st Downs
|10
|21
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|260
|324
|Total Plays
|53
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|105
|Rush Attempts
|24
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|105
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|24-46
|Yards Per Pass
|3.6
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|11-85
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-54.8
|6-40.0
|Return Yards
|27
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|105
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
6
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|16/26
|121
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Hall
|4
|72
|1
|62
|13
|
M. Carter 32 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Carter
|13
|29
|0
|5
|8
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|27
|0
|25
|6
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
6
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|4
|24
|0
|18
|6
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Carter 32 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Carter
|2
|2
|45
|0
|37
|8
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
6
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|5
|4
|24
|0
|12
|6
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|6
|4
|22
|0
|8
|6
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|4
|3
|15
|0
|8
|6
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Mims 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mims
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 99 DE
|V. Curry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hardee 34 DB
|J. Hardee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 CB
|B. Echols
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 OLB
|C. Lawson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
10
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|3/3
|45
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|8
|54.8
|2
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
7
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|24/46
|225
|0
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|11
|33
|0
|7
|6
|
L. Murray 28 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Murray
|8
|24
|1
|5
|10
|
M. Boone 26 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Boone
|4
|23
|0
|15
|2
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
7
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|3
|9
|0
|6
|7
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|11
|7
|96
|0
|45
|16
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
11
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|9
|6
|51
|0
|16
|11
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|9
|3
|23
|0
|11
|5
|
E. Tomlinson 87 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|4
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|4
|2
|17
|0
|13
|6
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Beck 83 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Beck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Murray 28 RB
10
FPTS
|L. Murray
|3
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 ILB
|J. Griffith
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fleming 73 OT
|C. Fleming
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 42 LB
|N. Bonitto
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/2
|44
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|6
|40.0
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Conklin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:55 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right. Penalty on NYJ-N.Herbig - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:48 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to C.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYJ 25(14:44 - 1st) B.Mann punts 58 yards to DEN 17 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 17(14:37 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 20 for 3 yards (Q.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DEN 20(14:06 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 20 for no gain (A.Gardner).
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - DEN 20(13:32 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 36 for 16 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(12:57 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 42 for 6 yards (A.Gardner).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 42(12:26 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 43 for 1 yard (V.Curry).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DEN 43(11:49 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 43(11:43 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 44 yards to NYJ 13 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 13(11:36 - 1st) Br.Hall right guard to NYJ 17 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; Dj.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 17(10:54 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 22 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - NYJ 22(10:12 - 1st) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 11 yards (D.Mathis). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Wilson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - NYJ 12(10:02 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to C.Uzomah to NYJ 17 for 5 yards (B.Chubb).
|Penalty
4 & 6 - NYJ 17(9:22 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Martin - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 17 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NYJ 12(9:14 - 1st) B.Mann punts 51 yards to DEN 37 - Center-T.Hennessy. M.Washington to DEN 39 for 2 yards (J.Hardee).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 39(9:04 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (D.Reed). DEN-J.Jeudy was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 39(9:00 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short middle to M.Gordon.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 39(8:56 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler.
|Punt
4 & 10 - DEN 39(8:52 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 34 yards to NYJ 27 - Center-M.Fraboni - downed by DEN-T.Cleveland.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(8:40 - 1st) Z.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at NYJ 31 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 31(7:59 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 38 for 7 yards (P.Surtain). DEN-K.Williams was injured during the play.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(7:44 - 1st) Br.Hall left end for 62 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 1st) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:34 - 1st) L.Murray right end to DEN 26 for 1 yard (Qu.Williams - K.Alexander).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 26(6:58 - 1st) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Tomlinson to DEN 34 for 8 yards (A.Gardner).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 34(6:24 - 1st) B.Rypien up the middle to DEN 36 for 2 yards (N.Shepherd). NYJ-K.Alexander was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(5:59 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 41 for 5 yards (Q.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - DEN 41(5:26 - 1st) L.Murray left end to DEN 44 for 3 yards (Qu.Williams; M.Harris). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 46(5:11 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 46(5:04 - 1st) M.Gordon left tackle to NYJ 49 for 5 yards (N.Shepherd - Qu.Williams). PENALTY on NYJ-S.Thomas - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 44(4:48 - 1st) M.Boone right guard to NYJ 38 for 6 yards (C.Mosley; D.Reed).
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 38(4:14 - 1st) M.Boone right end pushed ob at NYJ 23 for 15 yards (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 23(3:40 - 1st) M.Boone right tackle to NYJ 23 for no gain (M.Clemons).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 23(3:00 - 1st) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to G.Dulcich.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 23(2:54 - 1st) B.Rypien pass deep left to J.Jeudy ran ob at NYJ 6 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 6(2:15 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to NYJ 2 for 4 yards (Q.Williams; C.Mosley).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 2(1:37 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:33 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:33 - 1st) Mi.Carter right tackle to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYJ 29(0:54 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 19 for -10 yards (D.Jones). Denver challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - NYJ 19(0:41 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 14 for -5 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 21 - NYJ 14(15:00 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 38 yards to DEN 48 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(14:53 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (L.Joyner).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 50(14:18 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to NYJ 49 for 1 yard (Q.Williams).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - DEN 49(13:39 - 2nd) B.Rypien scrambles right guard to NYJ 43 for 6 yards (B.Huff).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 43(13:04 - 2nd) B.Rypien up the middle to NYJ 42 for 1 yard (N.Shepherd).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 42(12:14 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 42(12:07 - 2nd) L.Murray left guard to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DEN 38(11:29 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to E.Saubert [Q.Williams].
|No Good
4 & 6 - DEN 38(11:25 - 2nd) B.McManus 56 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(11:20 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end to 50 for 4 yards (M.Henningsen).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYJ 50(10:41 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to B.Berrios to 50 for no gain (J.Cooper).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 50(9:57 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (K.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 50(9:51 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 49 yards to DEN 1 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-B.Echols.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 1(9:42 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 10 for 9 yards (K.Alexander).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 10(9:09 - 2nd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 13 for 3 yards (J.Martin; C.Mosley).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 13(8:31 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass deep right to J.Jeudy to NYJ 42 for 45 yards (A.Gardner) [N.Shepherd].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 42(7:38 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton (A.Gardner).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 42(7:35 - 2nd) M.Boone right tackle to NYJ 40 for 2 yards (Qu.Williams).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - DEN 40(6:47 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to M.Gordon [B.Huff]. PENALTY on NYJ-L.Joyner - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 40 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(6:42 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to NYJ 34 for 1 yard (S.Thomas; V.Curry).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 34(6:05 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short left to E.Tomlinson pushed ob at NYJ 21 for 13 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 21(5:27 - 2nd) M.Washington right end to NYJ 19 for 2 yards (J.Whitehead; C.Mosley).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DEN 19(4:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-E.Saubert - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - DEN 24(4:27 - 2nd) B.Rypien to NYJ 30 for -6 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at NYJ 30. B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to C.Sutton (A.Gardner).
|-2 YD
3 & 13 - DEN 24(4:21 - 2nd) B.Rypien pass short right to L.Murray to NYJ 26 for -2 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - DEN 26(3:41 - 2nd) B.McManus 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(3:37 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (P.Surtain - J.Griffith). NYJ-Br.Hall was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYJ 27(3:16 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to B.Berrios.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - NYJ 27(3:11 - 2nd) Z.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at NYJ 45 for 18 yards (P.Locke).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(2:22 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at DEN 43 for 12 yards (A.Singleton). PENALTY on NYJ-D.Mims - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 45 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - NYJ 35(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-D.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 35 - No Play.
|+37 YD
1 & 25 - NYJ 30(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to Mi.Carter pushed ob at DEN 33 for 37 yards (J.Simmons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(1:51 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to D.Mims to DEN 29 for 4 yards (K.Williams).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 29(1:12 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to DEN 23 for 6 yards (K.Williams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(0:38 - 2nd) T.Johnson left end to DEN 19 for 4 yards (A.Singleton). PENALTY on NYJ-D.Brown - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NYJ 33(0:32 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - NYJ 33(0:24 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin to DEN 28 for 5 yards (A.Singleton; J.Cooper).
|+1 YD
3 & 15 - NYJ 28(0:19 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left guard to DEN 27 for 1 yard (B.Chubb).
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - NYJ 27(0:03 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25(14:57 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 32 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 32(14:20 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short middle to G.Dulcich to DEN 39 for 7 yards (B.Echols; C.Mosley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 39(13:43 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep middle to C.Sutton (D.Reed).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 39(13:36 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 43 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 43(13:02 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 48 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 48(12:20 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 39 yards to NYJ 13 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 13(12:12 - 3rd) B.Berrios left end to NYJ 38 for 25 yards (J.Simmons).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(11:32 - 3rd) T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 41 for 3 yards (K.Jackson). PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 38 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - NYJ 43(11:16 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 45 for 2 yards (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NYJ 45(10:35 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Uzomah.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NYJ 45(10:31 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Conklin [J.Griffith].
|Punt
4 & 3 - NYJ 45(10:22 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(10:14 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to DEN 24 for 4 yards (S.Thomas).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DEN 24(9:41 - 3rd) L.Murray right tackle to DEN 25 for 1 yard (M.Clemons). PENALTY on DEN - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 24 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - DEN 19(9:30 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep left to K.Hamler. PENALTY on NYJ-V.Curry - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 19 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 34(9:25 - 3rd) L.Murray right end pushed ob at DEN 35 for 1 yard (Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 35(8:51 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right to G.Dulcich.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DEN 35(8:48 - 3rd) B.Rypien sacked at DEN 29 for -6 yards (sack split by C.Lawson and B.Huff).
|Punt
4 & 15 - DEN 29(8:15 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 39 yards to NYJ 32 - Center-M.Fraboni - downed by DEN-T.Cleveland.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(8:06 - 3rd) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 34 for 2 yards (M.Purcell; J.Griffith).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 34(7:31 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 35 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; J.Griffith).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYJ 35(6:46 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NYJ 35(6:38 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 65 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(6:29 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short left to J.Jeudy pushed ob at DEN 31 for 11 yards (D.Reed).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 31(5:59 - 3rd) M.Gordon right end to DEN 38 for 7 yards (C.Mosley - A.Gardner).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 38(5:24 - 3rd) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 40 for 2 yards (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEN 40(4:43 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right to A.Beck (J.Whitehead).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 40(4:38 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 46 yards to NYJ 14 - Center-M.Fraboni - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 14(4:31 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter pushed ob at NYJ 22 for 8 yards (D.Mathis).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - NYJ 22(3:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYJ-D.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 17(3:43 - 3rd) Z.Wilson sacked at NYJ 16 for -1 yards (sack split by N.Bonitto and M.Purcell).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - NYJ 16(2:55 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYJ 22 for 6 yards (A.Singleton; D.Mathis).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 22(2:16 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 50 yards to DEN 28 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(2:07 - 3rd) K.Hamler right end pushed ob at DEN 42 for 14 yards (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 42(1:33 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass deep left intended for G.Dulcich INTERCEPTED by L.Joyner at NYJ 36. L.Joyner pushed ob at DEN 37 for 27 yards (C.Fleming).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(1:24 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left tackle to DEN 32 for 5 yards (M.Henningsen).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 32(0:45 - 3rd) Mi.Carter right end pushed ob at DEN 28 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 28(0:10 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left end to DEN 25 for 3 yards (K.Jackson; M.Purcell).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short left to B.Berrios to DEN 17 for 8 yards (A.Singleton).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 17(14:26 - 4th) Mi.Carter left tackle to DEN 16 for 1 yard (A.Singleton; D.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 16(13:41 - 4th) Mi.Carter left guard to DEN 16 for no gain (A.Singleton; B.Chubb).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NYJ 16(12:53 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(12:49 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Clemons; N.Shepherd).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 27(12:11 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to G.Dulcich to DEN 33 for 6 yards (D.Reed).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 33(11:31 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short middle to L.Murray to DEN 34 for 1 yard (K.Alexander).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 34(10:54 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 38 yards to NYJ 28 - Center-M.Fraboni - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(10:47 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson pushed ob at NYJ 40 for 12 yards (J.Griffith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(10:15 - 4th) T.Johnson left end to NYJ 43 for 3 yards (M.Henningsen).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 43(9:35 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Johnson to NYJ 49 for 6 yards (J.Griffith).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 49(8:51 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to T.Conklin to DEN 43 for 8 yards (K.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(8:08 - 4th) T.Johnson left guard to DEN 37 for 6 yards (J.Griffith). PENALTY on NYJ-N.Herbig - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 43 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - NYJ 47(7:49 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to T.Conklin to 50 for 3 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - NYJ 50(7:02 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Mims. NYJ-D.Mims was injured during the play.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - NYJ 50(6:58 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to B.Berrios. PENALTY on DEN-K.Williams - Defensive Pass Interference - 19 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(6:52 - 4th) Mi.Carter right tackle to DEN 30 for 1 yard (M.Purcell).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 30(6:11 - 4th) Mi.Carter left guard to DEN 25 for 5 yards (M.Purcell; A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 25(5:29 - 4th) Z.Wilson scrambles right end pushed ob at DEN 22 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NYJ 22(4:39 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(4:35 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short right to G.Dulcich pushed ob at DEN 34 for 9 yards (A.Gardner). DEN-C.Fleming was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 34(4:31 - 4th) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 37 for 3 yards (S.Rankins).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 37(4:07 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short right to K.Hamler to DEN 41 for 4 yards (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 41(3:45 - 4th) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right to L.Murray.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 41(3:41 - 4th) B.Rypien pass deep right to G.Dulcich to NYJ 43 for 16 yards (B.Echols).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43(3:13 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to C.Sutton to NYJ 32 for 11 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 32(2:46 - 4th) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 32(2:42 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short right to J.Jeudy ran ob at NYJ 28 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead) [Q.Williams].
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 28(2:36 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short right to J.Jeudy to NYJ 25 for 3 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - DEN 25(2:00 - 4th) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to C.Sutton (A.Gardner).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:55 - 4th) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 25 for no gain (B.Chubb).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:50 - 4th) Mi.Carter left tackle to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(1:46 - 4th) B.Berrios right end to NYJ 28 for 2 yards (P.Surtain - J.Griffith).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NYJ 28(1:39 - 4th) B.Mann punts 72 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(1:30 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short middle to M.Gordon to DEN 24 for 4 yards (C.Mosley).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 24(1:13 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 37 for 13 yards (D.Reed).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 37(1:06 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to K.Hinton to NYJ 49 for 14 yards (D.Reed). NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 49(0:53 - 4th) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 49(0:48 - 4th) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep middle to K.Hamler.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 49(0:42 - 4th) B.Rypien pass deep left intended for C.Sutton INTERCEPTED by C.Mosley (D.Reed) [S.Rankins] at NYJ 33. C.Mosley to NYJ 33 for no gain. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton (D.Reed) [S.Rankins].
|No Gain
4 & 10 - DEN 49(0:37 - 4th) B.Rypien pass incomplete deep right to K.Hamler.
