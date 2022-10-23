|
|
|TB
|CAR
Brady, Bucs drop under .500 with shocking loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell below .500 with a stunning 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who won just their second game of the season Sunday despite playing with a third-string quarterback and interim head coach.
Brady was 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards for the Bucs (3-4). One of those incompletions came when Mike Evans dropped a wide-open 64-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game.
Brady hasn't had a losing record this far into a season since the 2002 New England Patriots dropped four straight games to reach 3-4. Brady has never been under .500 after eight games.
P.J. Walker threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns for Carolina (2-5) in place of injured Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. The Panthers won for the first time under interim coach Steve Wilks, who replaced Matt Rhule when he was fired Oct. 10.
Tampa Bay's defense allowed the Panthers to rush for 173 yards, three days after Carolina traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
D'Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards, Chuba Hubbard added 63 yards and a touchdown and the Panthers handed the Buccaneers their third loss in four games.
Carolina came in as a 13 1/2-point underdog and having lost 12 of 13 games. It's now one game behind the Bucs and Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.
The Panthers led 7-0 at halftime behind a 20-yard TD pass from Walker to D.J. Moore. The Buccaneers couldn't get anything going in the first half after Evans juggled and then dropped the long pass from Brady when he was more than 10 yards behind the defender.
The Bucs never recovered on offense and were limited to 46 yards rushing.
Carolina pushed the lead 14-0 after Foreman's 60-yard run set up a 17-yard touchdown burst by Hubbard. Walker put the game away with a 29-yard TD pass to tight end Tommy Tremble in the right corner of the end zone with 9:33 left in the game.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: CBs Antoine Winfield (concussion) and Anthony Chesley (hamstring) left the game in the second half.
Panthers: CB C.J. Henderson left in the second half with a shoulder injury.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Host Ravens on Thursday night.
Panthers: Visit Falcons on Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:36
|29:24
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|322
|343
|Total Plays
|66
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|173
|Rush Attempts
|16
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.4
|Net Yards Passing
|276
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|32-49
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.5
|7-51.4
|Return Yards
|92
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-46
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-46
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|276
|PASS YDS
|170
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|322
|TOTAL YDS
|343
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Brady
|32/49
|290
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. White 29 RB
3
FPTS
|R. White
|6
|24
|0
|11
|3
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|8
|19
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|
T. Brady 12 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
18
FPTS
|M. Evans
|15
|9
|96
|0
|20
|18
|
C. Otton 88 TE
10
FPTS
|C. Otton
|5
|4
|64
|0
|35
|10
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|13
|7
|43
|0
|10
|11
|
R. Gage 17 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Gage
|5
|4
|39
|0
|20
|7
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Kieft
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
K. Rudolph 8 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
R. White 29 RB
3
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|3
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
S. Miller 10 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Miller
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|2
|
J. Darden 1 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Darden
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 95 DT
|D. Senat
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCollum 27 CB
|Z. McCollum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hall 90 DE
|L. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Delaney 30 DB
|D. Delaney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
3
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|6
|46.5
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
3
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|23.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Darden
|4
|11.5
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Walker 11 QB
19
FPTS
|P. Walker
|16/22
|177
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|15
|118
|0
|60
|15
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|9
|63
|1
|17
|15
|
D. Moore 2 WR
19
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|19
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|-5
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 2 WR
19
FPTS
|D. Moore
|10
|7
|69
|1
|21
|19
|
T. Marshall Jr. 88 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Marshall Jr.
|3
|2
|31
|0
|20
|5
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
9
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|29
|1
|29
|9
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|2
|27
|0
|23
|15
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|15
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
|G. Ricci
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 MLB
|D. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
3
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|7
|51.4
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 26 for 1 yard (F.Luvu; D.Brown).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TB 26(14:23 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 36 for 10 yards (B.Burns - J.Burris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 36(13:45 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to M.Evans.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TB 36(13:37 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 35 for -1 yards (Y.Gross-Matos - B.Burns).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TB 35(13:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin (X.Woods).
|Punt
4 & 11 - TB 35(12:52 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 55 yards to CAR 10 - Center-Z.Triner - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 10(12:45 - 1st) P.Walker pass deep right to T.Marshall to CAR 48 for 38 yards. Tampa Bay challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to T.Marshall.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 10(12:40 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 13 for 3 yards (W.Gholston).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 13(11:57 - 1st) C.Hubbard right guard to CAR 19 for 6 yards (J.Tryon; M.Edwards).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 19(11:09 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 62 yards to TB 19 - Center-J.Jansen. J.Darden to TB 27 for 8 yards (S.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(10:59 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 31 for 4 yards (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TB 31(10:20 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to TB 34 for 3 yards (M.McCall; Y.Gross-Matos).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TB 34(9:37 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 39 for 5 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(8:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to K.Kieft to CAR 43 for 18 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43(8:10 - 1st) R.Hainsey to CAR 48 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by TB-T.Brady at CAR 49. T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at CAR 41 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TB 41(7:40 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to CAR 40 for 1 yard (M.Hartsfield).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TB 40(6:58 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TB 40(6:54 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(6:45 - 1st) C.Hubbard right tackle to CAR 21 for 1 yard (L.David).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 21(6:02 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 25 for 4 yards (Z.McCollum) [K.Neal].
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 25(5:17 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore pushed ob at CAR 29 for 4 yards (A.Winfield).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 29(4:32 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 60 yards to TB 11 - Center-J.Jansen. J.Darden pushed ob at TB 22 for 11 yards (C.Hubbard).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 22(4:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to TB 30 for 8 yards (D.Brown).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - TB 30(3:43 - 1st) R.White left guard to TB 41 for 11 yards (X.Woods - M.Hartsfield).
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(3:10 - 1st) R.White right tackle to TB 35 for -6 yards (B.Burns).
|+16 YD
2 & 16 - TB 35(2:26 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to CAR 49 for 16 yards (C.Henderson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 49(1:42 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to J.Darden pushed ob at CAR 48 for 1 yard (X.Woods).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TB 48(1:07 - 1st) R.White up the middle to CAR 42 for 6 yards (D.Brown).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TB 42(0:25 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to C.Godwin pushed ob at CAR 24 for 18 yards (M.Hartsfield). PENALTY on TB-C.Otton - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TB 47(15:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to M.Evans.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 47(14:55 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 37 yards to CAR 10 - Center-Z.Triner - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(14:48 - 2nd) C.Hubbard left tackle to CAR 12 for 2 yards (D.White; L.David).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 12(14:05 - 2nd) C.Hubbard left tackle to CAR 19 for 7 yards (D.White; D.Senat).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 19(13:45 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 25 for 6 yards (L.David).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(13:06 - 2nd) D.Moore left end to CAR 22 for -3 yards (R.Nunez-Roches). Penalty on CAR-T.Moton - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - CAR 22(12:38 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to L.Shenault to CAR 30 for 8 yards (M.Edwards; W.Gholston).
|+20 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 30(11:56 - 2nd) P.Walker pass deep right to T.Marshall pushed ob at 50 for 20 yards (M.Edwards).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 50(11:29 - 2nd) C.Hubbard right guard to TB 41 for 9 yards (K.Neal).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CAR 41(10:51 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore to TB 35 for 6 yards (Z.McCollum; L.David).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(10:12 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to D.Moore pushed ob at TB 31 for 4 yards (L.David).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 31(9:44 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to TB 29 for 2 yards (K.Neal; S.Barrett).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 29(9:09 - 2nd) P.Walker sacked at TB 36 for -7 yards (V.Vea).
|Penalty
4 & 11 - CAR 36(8:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TB 36 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CAR 41(7:55 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to end zone - Center-J.Jansen - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(7:48 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 29 for 9 yards (S.Thompson; M.Hartsfield).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TB 29(7:11 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 31 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(6:33 - 2nd) C.Godwin right tackle to TB 33 for 2 yards (C.Henderson; D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TB 33(6:01 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 36 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - TB 36(5:17 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to TB 42 for 6 yards (M.Haynes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 42(4:34 - 2nd) J.Wells reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 42(4:29 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 28 for -14 yards (B.Burns).
|+10 YD
3 & 24 - TB 28(3:46 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 38 for 10 yards (D.Jackson). Penalty on TB-R.Hainsey - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TB 38(3:25 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(3:16 - 2nd) P.Walker pass deep left to D.Moore ran ob at CAR 41 for 21 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(2:31 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 42 for 1 yard (D.White; J.Tryon).
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 42(2:00 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to D.Foreman to TB 35 for 23 yards (L.David - J.Dean).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(1:30 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short left to D.Foreman to TB 31 for 4 yards (D.White).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 31(1:03 - 2nd) P.Walker pass short right to T.Marshall to TB 20 for 11 yards (Z.McCollum).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(0:35 - 2nd) P.Walker pass deep left to D.Moore for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 58 yards from CAR 35 to TB 7. R.White to TB 23 for 16 yards (M.Haynes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 23(0:23 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin [D.Brown].
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TB 23(0:19 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep left to R.Gage ran ob at TB 43 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 43(0:12 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans (C.Littleton).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TB 43(0:05 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans pushed ob at CAR 47 for 10 yards (C.Henderson).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(14:54 - 3rd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 31 for 6 yards (V.Vea).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CAR 31(14:10 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to C.Hubbard (K.Neal).
|Punt
4 & 4 - CAR 31(14:06 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 61 yards to TB 8 - Center-J.Jansen. J.Darden to TB 28 for 20 yards (G.Ricci).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 28(13:53 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 35 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TB 35(13:19 - 3rd) L.Fournette right guard to TB 40 for 5 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 40(12:37 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans [Y.Gross-Matos].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TB 40(12:30 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to K.Rudolph to TB 48 for 8 yards (X.Woods - F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TB 48(11:49 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Godwin.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 48(11:42 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 32 yards to CAR 20 - Center-Z.Triner - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 20(11:36 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 23 for 3 yards (R.Nunez-Roches - C.Nassib).
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 23(10:58 - 3rd) R.Blackshear left end to CAR 19 for -4 yards (A.Winfield). TB-A.Winfield was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 19(10:30 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short left to C.Hubbard to CAR 22 for 3 yards (D.White; D.Delaney).
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 22(9:52 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 55 yards to TB 23 - Center-J.Jansen. J.Darden to TB 30 for 7 yards (S.Chandler).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(9:42 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans ran ob at TB 43 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43(9:09 - 3rd) R.White left end to TB 48 for 5 yards (C.Littleton).
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - TB 48(8:32 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans ran ob at CAR 34 for 18 yards.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(7:57 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to CAR 25 for 9 yards (D.Jackson - D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TB 25(7:09 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.White.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TB 25(7:05 - 3rd) L.Fournette right guard to CAR 25 for no gain (S.Thompson; B.Burns).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TB 25(6:24 - 3rd) L.Fournette right end to CAR 25 for no gain (C.Henderson - C.Littleton). CAR-C.Henderson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(6:19 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to D.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 25(6:14 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to D.Moore.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 25(6:11 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to C.Hubbard to CAR 32 for 7 yards (L.David).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - CAR 32(5:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-T.Tremble - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 32 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 27(5:08 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 56 yards to TB 17 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 17(5:01 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 17(4:56 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - TB 17(4:51 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to TB 24 for 7 yards (F.Luvu; J.Burris).
|Punt
4 & 3 - TB 24(4:11 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 53 yards to CAR 23 - Center-Z.Triner. S.Smith to CAR 23 for no gain (A.Nelson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 23(4:00 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore [D.White]. Carolina challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+60 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 23(3:55 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle to TB 17 for 60 yards (Z.McCollum).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(3:15 - 3rd) C.Hubbard left guard for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 3rd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(3:11 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 31 for 6 yards (D.Jackson).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - TB 31(2:44 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to TB 40 for 9 yards (D.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 40(2:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 40 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - TB 35(2:14 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to TB 41 for 6 yards (D.Jackson).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - TB 41(1:51 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep middle to M.Evans to CAR 39 for 20 yards (K.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 39(1:26 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - TB 39(1:21 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton pushed ob at CAR 20 for 19 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(0:54 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller pushed ob at CAR 18 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TB 18(0:27 - 3rd) T.Brady scrambles up the middle to CAR 17 for 1 yard (F.Luvu).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TB 17(15:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to CAR 12 for 5 yards (K.Taylor).
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - TB 12(14:23 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gage to CAR 8 for 4 yards (D.Jackson). CAR-D.Jackson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TB 8(13:53 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gage.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TB 8(13:49 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TB 8(13:46 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Godwin.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TB 8(13:41 - 4th) R.Succop 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(13:38 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 25 for no gain (D.Senat).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(13:02 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 32 for 7 yards (M.Edwards).
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 32(12:20 - 4th) C.Hubbard left tackle to CAR 45 for 13 yards (M.Edwards). CAR-C.Hubbard was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(11:49 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle pushed ob at TB 28 for 27 yards (M.Edwards).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 28(11:04 - 4th) R.Blackshear right guard to TB 29 for -1 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CAR 29(10:22 - 4th) D.Foreman up the middle to TB 29 for no gain (K.Neal).
|+29 YD
3 & 11 - CAR 29(9:39 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep right to T.Tremble for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:33 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 61 yards from CAR 35 to TB 4. R.White pushed ob at TB 34 for 30 yards (S.Chandler).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(9:26 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep right to C.Otton to CAR 31 for 35 yards (X.Woods).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(8:59 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to CAR 27 for 4 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TB 27(8:33 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to CAR 23 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - TB 23(8:00 - 4th) PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TB 28(8:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to CAR 28 for no gain (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
4 & 7 - TB 28(7:21 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 28(7:15 - 4th) D.Foreman right guard to CAR 30 for 2 yards (W.Gholston).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 30(6:32 - 4th) P.Walker pass short right to D.Moore to CAR 40 for 10 yards (J.Dean).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(5:48 - 4th) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 43 for 3 yards (R.Nunez-Roches; V.Vea).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 43(5:05 - 4th) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 45 for 2 yards (S.Barrett; V.Vea).
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 45(4:23 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 46 for 1 yard (V.Vea; R.Nunez-Roches).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - CAR 46(3:38 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 38 yards to TB 16 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-R.Blackshear. PENALTY on TB-G.Avery - Roughing the Kicker - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 46 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 39(3:27 - 4th) D.Foreman up the middle to TB 40 for -1 yards (D.Senat).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 40(2:46 - 4th) D.Foreman right guard to TB 37 for 3 yards (L.Hall).
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - CAR 37(2:00 - 4th) D.Foreman right tackle to TB 33 for 4 yards (D.Senat).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - CAR 33(1:11 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TB 33 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAR 38(1:11 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 25 yards to TB 13 - Center-J.Jansen - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(1:02 - 4th) R.White up the middle to TB 20 for 7 yards (S.Thompson; J.Burris).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - TB 20(0:28 - 4th) R.White right guard to TB 21 for 1 yard (D.Brown).
