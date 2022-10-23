|
Titans sweep Colts for 2nd straight season with 19-10 win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Andrew Adams r eturned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and the Tennessee Titans never trailed in beating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 Sunday for their second straight sweep of their AFC South rivals.
The reigning two-time division champion Titans (4-2) won their fourth straight overall, and they've now beaten the Colts five straight and six of the past seven. This was just their fourth sweep of the Colts since becoming division rivals in 2002.
Randy Bullock matched his career high with four field goals, the last two providing Tennessee's first points this season in the fourth quarter. Bullock's 48-yarder provided the final margin with 4:47 remaining.
The Titans forced three turnovers, the last on Michael Pittman Jr.'s fumble with 3:22 left. Jeffery Simmons also had one of three sacks for Tennessee.
Derrick Henry helped seal the win with his third straight 100-yard rushing game, finishing with a season-high 128 yards on 30 carries.
The Colts (3-3-1) came in having won three of four to nip at Tennessee's heels in the division and wound up snapping a two-game winning streak. Worse, they've trailed by at least 10 in each of their first five divisional games.
Indianapolis managed to salvage a tie in the opener and rallied to beat Jacksonville last week.
This was Tennessee's reunion weekend featuring about 130 former Oilers and Titans, including Warren Moon and Dan Pastorini along with Chris Johnson and Delanie Walker. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also was on hand.
Indianapolis was driving when Adams jumped a Matt Ryan pass for Parris Campbell and ran up the right sideline for the TD that gave the Titans a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. It was the longest interception return for Tennessee since Zach Brown had a 79-yarder on Dec. 30, 2012, against the Jaguars.
David Long Jr. picked off Ryan's pass on the next possession as the Titans led 13-0 at halftime.
INJURIES
Tannehill gave the Titans a scare when he went down after completing a short pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter. He stayed on the field, then limped off and went into the medical tent. He missed only one play, returning with an injured right ankle for the next series.
Simmons hurt an ankle in the fourth quarter. Center Ben Jones went down late in the first quarter when the Titans had to settle for a field goal. He returned on the next series. Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu went down on a kickoff return in the second quarter.
Colts linebacker Grant Stuard was knocked from the game with a pectoral injury.
TIMELY PICK-UPS
Adams is among the 20 different defensive starters used by Tennessee this season. The Titans signed Adams off Pittsburgh's practice squad along with cornerback Terrance Mitchell off New England's practice squad Sept. 21. Adams came in with seven career interceptions. Mitchell forced the third and final Colts' turnover.
UP NEXT
Colts host Washington on Sunday.
The Titans visit Houston on Sunday.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:27
|31:33
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|292
|254
|Total Plays
|64
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|138
|Rush Attempts
|17
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|227
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|33-44
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-28
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-35.2
|3-54.7
|Return Yards
|95
|125
|Punts - Returns
|3-47
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-48
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-80
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|33/44
|243
|1
|2
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
14
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|10
|58
|0
|14
|14
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|
N. Hines 21 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Hines
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
23
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|12
|10
|70
|1
|11
|23
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|9
|6
|58
|0
|14
|9
|
N. Hines 21 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|5
|41
|0
|14
|9
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|4
|3
|37
|0
|20
|6
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
14
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|8
|7
|27
|0
|9
|14
|
K. Granson 83 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Granson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Woods 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Woods
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Banogu 52 DE
|B. Banogu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
|M. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
|D. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 59 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 SS
|N. Cross
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
4
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|1/1
|50
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|5
|35.2
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|3
|16.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
9
FPTS
|N. Hines
|3
|15.7
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
3
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|13/20
|132
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Henry
|30
|128
|0
|23
|16
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
3
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|4
|6
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
8
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|3
|3
|56
|0
|23
|8
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Hollister
|2
|2
|32
|0
|27
|5
|
R. Woods 2 WR
5
FPTS
|R. Woods
|4
|3
|26
|0
|13
|5
|
D. Henry 22 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Henry
|3
|3
|10
|0
|9
|16
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
1
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Kinsey 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Kinsey
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 47 DB
|A. Adams
|6-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 NT
|J. Simmons
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 48 MLB
|J. Schobert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
|D. Hilliard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson DB
|J. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rice 56 LB
|M. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Rader 86 TE
|K. Rader
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 94 DT
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 20 CB
|L. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
13
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|4/4
|48
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|3
|54.7
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
1
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|2
|22.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 55 yards from IND 35 to TEN 10. H.Haskins to TEN 27 for 17 yards (D.Flowers - N.Cross). PENALTY on TEN-J.Schobert - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 17(14:56 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to TEN 23 for 6 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 23(14:12 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 32 for 9 yards (E.Speed).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 32(13:29 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 33 for 1 yard (T.Lewis - D.Buckner). PENALTY on IND-D.Buckner - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 32 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 5 - TEN 37(13:05 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 36 for -1 yards (E.Speed).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 36(12:30 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to TEN 33 for -3 yards (Z.Franklin - G.Stewart).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEN 33(11:43 - 1st) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 26 for -7 yards (K.Moore).
|Punt
4 & 16 - TEN 26(11:03 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 52 yards to IND 22 - Center-M.Cox. N.Hines to IND 33 for 11 yards (K.Rader - L.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(10:53 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to IND 37 for 4 yards (K.Fulton).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IND 37(10:27 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to IND 40 for 3 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 40(9:47 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to J.Taylor (D.Autry).
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 40(9:42 - 1st) M.Haack punts 32 yards to TEN 28 - Center-L.Rhodes - downed by IND-T.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(9:35 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 35 for 7 yards (G.Stewart - B.Cowart).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TEN 35(8:58 - 1st) D.Henry right end to TEN 37 for 2 yards (R.McLeod).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 37(8:12 - 1st) R.Tannehill left end to TEN 45 for 8 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 45(7:31 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Hollister pushed ob at IND 28 for 27 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(7:00 - 1st) D.Henry right end pushed ob at IND 27 for 1 yard (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 27(6:25 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to IND 25 for 2 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - TEN 25(5:38 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to R.Woods to IND 12 for 13 yards (R.McLeod).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 12(4:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to D.Hilliard (B.Okereke).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 12(4:49 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to IND 10 for 2 yards (R.McLeod; I.Rodgers). TEN-B.Jones was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEN 10(4:11 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to D.Hilliard.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TEN 10(4:07 - 1st) R.Bullock 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:03 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 30 for 5 yards (D.Long - D.Cole).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30(3:29 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to IND 34 for 4 yards (D.Long).
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - IND 34(3:03 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 45 for 11 yards (A.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 45(2:30 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to P.Campbell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 45(2:27 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 45 for no gain (A.Adams).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - IND 45(1:55 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to TEN 49 for 6 yards (A.Adams) [J.Simmons].
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 49(1:17 - 1st) M.Haack punts 29 yards to TEN 20 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by R.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20(1:10 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to TEN 29 for 9 yards (G.Stewart - Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 29(0:44 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to TEN 30 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 30(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (R.McLeod) [D.Buckner].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 30(14:55 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 30 for no gain (G.Stewart - B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 30(14:13 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to H.Haskins to TEN 35 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEN 35(13:43 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 54 yards to IND 11 - Center-M.Cox. N.Hines pushed ob at IND 23 for 12 yards (D.Hilliard).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(13:29 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 27 for 4 yards (D.Long).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - IND 27(13:02 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 41 for 14 yards (K.Byard; A.Adams).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(12:35 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 48 for 7 yards (A.Adams; D.Long).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - IND 48(12:10 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to TEN 46 for 6 yards (A.Hooker - K.Byard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 46(11:39 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to A.Pierce (R.McCreary) [R.Weaver].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 46(11:36 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to TEN 40 for 6 yards (J.Schobert; K.Fulton).
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - IND 40(10:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to TEN 26 for 14 yards (K.Byard - A.Adams).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(10:18 - 2nd) N.Hines up the middle to TEN 28 for -2 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - IND 28(9:36 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left intended for P.Campbell INTERCEPTED by A.Adams [B.Dupree] at TEN 24. A.Adams for 76 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to IND 2. I.Rodgers to IND 20 for 18 yards (H.Haskins; J.Thompson). TEN-J.Kalu was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(9:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 28 for 8 yards (R.McCreary).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - IND 28(8:53 - 2nd) D.Jackson right guard to IND 32 for 4 yards (D.Cole).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32(8:24 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to IND 42 for 10 yards (A.Adams).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(7:56 - 2nd) D.Jackson right end to IND 41 for -1 yards (A.Hooker).
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - IND 41(7:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to TEN 45 for 14 yards (R.McCreary).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(6:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to TEN 39 for 6 yards (A.Adams).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - IND 39(6:17 - 2nd) N.Hines up the middle to TEN 38 for 1 yard (D.Autry; B.Dupree).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 38(5:47 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle intended for M.Pittman INTERCEPTED by D.Long at TEN 34. D.Long to TEN 38 for 4 yards (M.Pittman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 38(5:41 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 38 for no gain (G.Stewart - B.Okereke).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TEN 38(5:06 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on IND-B.Facyson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 38 - No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43(4:59 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to IND 34 for 23 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 34(4:14 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to IND 30 for 4 yards (E.Speed).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 30(3:35 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to D.Henry to IND 26 for 4 yards (B.Okereke). PENALTY on IND-B.Okereke - Face Mask - 13 yards - enforced at IND 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 13(3:03 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to G.Swaim.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 13(2:59 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to IND 10 for 3 yards (Y.Ngakoue - D.Buckner).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TEN 10(2:19 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Hollister to IND 5 for 5 yards (B.Facyson) [Y.Ngakoue].
|Penalty
4 & Goal - TEN 5(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-D.Radunz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 5 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TEN 10(2:00 - 2nd) R.Bullock 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to IND 1. I.Rodgers to IND 16 for 15 yards (D.Cole).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 16(1:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - IND 16(1:49 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Pierce to IND 36 for 20 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(1:24 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to IND 45 for 9 yards (D.Long - A.Hooker).
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - IND 45(1:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to TEN 46 for 9 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 46(0:40 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Pittman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 46(0:36 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left [D.Walker].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 46(0:29 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 45 for -9 yards (J.Simmons).
|Punt
4 & 19 - IND 45(0:25 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 27 yards to TEN 28 - Center-L.Rhodes - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to IND 2. I.Rodgers to IND 17 for 15 yards (M.Rice).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 17(14:55 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to IND 28 for 11 yards (D.Long; J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(14:24 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 35 for 7 yards (K.Fulton - J.Simmons).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - IND 35(13:58 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 38 for 3 yards (D.Cole).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 38(13:12 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 38 for no gain (D.Autry).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 38(12:40 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Woods (D.Long) [D.Long].
|Penalty
3 & 10 - IND 38(12:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on IND-B.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 38 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - IND 33(12:35 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 40 for 7 yards (D.Long).
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 40(11:59 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-L.Rhodes - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20(11:50 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 27 for 7 yards (G.Stewart).
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - TEN 27(11:13 - 3rd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry left guard to TEN 24 for -3 yards (T.Lewis). Penalty on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - Illegal Block Above the Waist - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 24(10:44 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine [D.Buckner].
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEN 24(10:39 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 58 yards to IND 18 - Center-M.Cox. N.Hines to IND 42 for 24 yards (J.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(10:27 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 43 for 1 yard (R.Weaver; K.Fulton).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - IND 43(10:01 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 47 for 4 yards (K.Fulton; J.Simmons).
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - IND 47(9:18 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to TEN 42 for 11 yards (R.McCreary) [R.Weaver].
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(8:52 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to TEN 35 for 7 yards (A.Hooker - A.Adams).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IND 35(8:13 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - IND 35(8:06 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to TEN 34 for 1 yard (A.Hooker).
|+14 YD
4 & 2 - IND 34(7:25 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to TEN 20 for 14 yards (A.Hooker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(6:47 - 3rd) N.Hines up the middle to TEN 19 for 1 yard (J.Schobert - D.Cole).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - IND 19(6:11 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at TEN 12 for 7 yards (A.Hooker).
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - IND 12(5:33 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to N.Hines to TEN 6 for 6 yards (A.Hooker).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IND 6(4:55 - 3rd) N.Hines up the middle to TEN 4 for 2 yards (B.Dupree).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - IND 4(4:12 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(4:07 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Okonkwo.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 25(4:03 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 25 for no gain (R.McLeod - G.Stewart).
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 25(3:27 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Hooper pushed ob at TEN 39 for 14 yards (K.Moore).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(2:57 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 43 for 4 yards (E.Speed).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 43(2:32 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 45 for 2 yards (Y.Ngakoue; G.Stewart).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TEN 45(1:48 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to IND 48 for 7 yards (Z.Franklin - K.Moore).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48(1:02 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Hooper to IND 25 for 23 yards (J.Blackmon) [D.Buckner].
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:18 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to IND 27 for -2 yards (I.Odenigbo - B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - TEN 27(15:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to M.Kinsey to IND 24 for 3 yards (B.Okereke) [D.Odeyingbo]. TEN-R.Tannehill was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - TEN 24(14:23 - 4th) D.Hilliard up the middle to IND 20 for 4 yards (B.Okereke; G.Stewart).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TEN 20(13:51 - 4th) R.Bullock 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(13:47 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to IND 25 for no gain (M.Edwards).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(13:20 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce to IND 30 for 5 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 30(12:48 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at IND 27 for -3 yards (B.Dupree). Penalty on IND-Q.Nelson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 27(12:36 - 4th) M.Haack punts 28 yards to TEN 45 - Center-L.Rhodes - downed by IND-M.Alie-Cox.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 45(12:27 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to 50 for 5 yards (B.Banogu).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 50(11:49 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to IND 44 for 6 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 44(11:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill FUMBLES (Aborted) at IND 48 - RECOVERED by IND-B.Okereke at IND 45.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(11:06 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to 50 for 5 yards (R.McCreary).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - IND 50(10:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce to TEN 38 for 12 yards (K.Fulton). Penalty on TEN-D.Autry - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 38(10:25 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at TEN 42 for -4 yards (D.Autry). TEN-J.Simmons was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - IND 42(9:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor pushed ob at TEN 33 for 9 yards (J.Schobert) [M.Edwards].
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - IND 33(9:20 - 4th) M.Ryan scrambles up the middle to TEN 31 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IND 31(8:36 - 4th) C.McLaughlin 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 4th) C.McLaughlin kicks 64 yards from IND 35 to TEN 1. H.Haskins to TEN 29 for 28 yards (J.Blackmon - B.Banogu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(8:24 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 4 yards (T.Lewis).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 33(7:40 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 40 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40(7:02 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 43 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin; D.Buckner).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 43(6:16 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to TEN 44 for 1 yard (B.Okereke - T.Lewis).
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - TEN 44(5:32 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to A.Hooper to IND 37 for 19 yards (R.Thomas). Indianapolis challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(5:10 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to IND 33 for 4 yards (G.Stewart; D.Buckner).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 33(5:02 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to IND 30 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TEN 30(4:57 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (B.Okereke).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TEN 30(4:52 - 4th) R.Bullock 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:47 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines to IND 32 for 7 yards (A.Adams).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - IND 32(4:22 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Woods pushed ob at IND 36 for 4 yards (A.Hooker).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(4:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 43 for 7 yards (J.Simmons - D.Long).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IND 43(3:33 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - IND 43(3:28 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman (T.Mitchell). Tennessee challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to TEN 48 for 9 yards (T.Mitchell). FUMBLES (T.Mitchell) - RECOVERED by TEN-A.Hooker at TEN 43.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43(3:22 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to IND 46 for 11 yards (G.Stewart).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 46(2:31 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to IND 44 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin; Y.Ngakoue).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 44(2:00 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to IND 23 for 21 yards (J.Blackmon).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 23(1:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to IND 24 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 24(0:39 - 4th) R.Tannehill kneels to IND 25 for -1 yards.
