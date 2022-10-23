NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Andrew Adams r eturned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and the Tennessee Titans never trailed in beating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 Sunday for their second straight sweep of their AFC South rivals.

The reigning two-time division champion Titans (4-2) won their fourth straight overall, and they've now beaten the Colts five straight and six of the past seven. This was just their fourth sweep of the Colts since becoming division rivals in 2002.

Randy Bullock matched his career high with four field goals, the last two providing Tennessee's first points this season in the fourth quarter. Bullock's 48-yarder provided the final margin with 4:47 remaining.

The Titans forced three turnovers, the last on Michael Pittman Jr.'s fumble with 3:22 left. Jeffery Simmons also had one of three sacks for Tennessee.

Derrick Henry helped seal the win with his third straight 100-yard rushing game, finishing with a season-high 128 yards on 30 carries.

The Colts (3-3-1) came in having won three of four to nip at Tennessee's heels in the division and wound up snapping a two-game winning streak. Worse, they've trailed by at least 10 in each of their first five divisional games.

Indianapolis managed to salvage a tie in the opener and rallied to beat Jacksonville last week.

This was Tennessee's reunion weekend featuring about 130 former Oilers and Titans, including Warren Moon and Dan Pastorini along with Chris Johnson and Delanie Walker. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also was on hand.

Indianapolis was driving when Adams jumped a Matt Ryan pass for Parris Campbell and ran up the right sideline for the TD that gave the Titans a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. It was the longest interception return for Tennessee since Zach Brown had a 79-yarder on Dec. 30, 2012, against the Jaguars.

David Long Jr. picked off Ryan's pass on the next possession as the Titans led 13-0 at halftime.

INJURIES

Tannehill gave the Titans a scare when he went down after completing a short pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter. He stayed on the field, then limped off and went into the medical tent. He missed only one play, returning with an injured right ankle for the next series.

Simmons hurt an ankle in the fourth quarter. Center Ben Jones went down late in the first quarter when the Titans had to settle for a field goal. He returned on the next series. Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu went down on a kickoff return in the second quarter.

Colts linebacker Grant Stuard was knocked from the game with a pectoral injury.

TIMELY PICK-UPS

Adams is among the 20 different defensive starters used by Tennessee this season. The Titans signed Adams off Pittsburgh's practice squad along with cornerback Terrance Mitchell off New England's practice squad Sept. 21. Adams came in with seven career interceptions. Mitchell forced the third and final Colts' turnover.

UP NEXT

Colts host Washington on Sunday.

The Titans visit Houston on Sunday.

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

