Steelers-Dolphins Preview
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February.
But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past.
That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night's game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks Flores' return to South Florida for the first time since he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams shortly after the Dolphins fired him.
It'll also be the first game quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
''I think it'll be cool being able to go up against the guys that he's coaching on that side,'' Tagovailoa said. ''I know he knows personnel really well from being here with us. But I think we're all excited to go up against their defense.''
The Dolphins fired Flores, who is Black, in January after three seasons despite a 24-25 record and a stunning turnaround in 2021 in which Miami won eight of its final nine games after losing seven straight.
Three weeks later, Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos over what he alleged were racist hiring practices, saying the NFL was ''rife with racism.''
The Steelers hired Flores less than a month later as a senior defensive assistant working with linebackers.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel downplayed the idea of Flores' familiarity with the Dolphins - and Tagovailoa - being an advantage for the Steelers.
''In the coaching professions, we all feel it's overblown, to be quite honest with you,'' Tomlin said. ''It's not about what coaches know. It's about what coaches can convey to players and it's about what players can recall in an instant in the moment before a ball snaps.''
McDaniel said the game is about the players on the field.
''Defenses have tried various things against our offense with Tua at the helm,'' McDaniel said, ''and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I don't see a consistent theme.''
Tomlin added that Flores, often described as having an austere, soldier-like presence, is a ''great communicator,'' something that has been echoed by some of Pittsburgh's linebackers.
''You want answers, you get direct answers,'' said linebacker Devin Bush. ''You don't really get all the fluff.''
Many Steelers players have said it's like having another head coach on staff.
''Flo is a man that understands football with the best in the world and he presents it in a way that it's an open discussion,'' linebacker Rob Spillane said. ''We talk about plays. We learn from each other in the position room. We are able to speak our minds and tell him how we feel about certain things. I love being able to work with a guy like that. Not all coaches are like that.''
ROSS RETURNS
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross regained full ownership privileges this week after being suspended since August for tampering.
The NFL suspended Ross and fined him $1.5 million following a six-month investigation stemming from Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit. The investigation found Ross and the Dolphins had impermissible communication with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his and Sean Payton's agent, Don Yee.
''With regard to everyone in the organization, the players really appreciate him,'' McDaniel said of Ross, ''because he allows myself, (general manager) Chris (Grier) and everyone else in the organization to do whatever it takes necessary to try to produce a winner. And he gives us all the resources possible.''
STICKING WITH PICKETT
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett exited last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter with a concussion but will start after clearing the league's concussion protocol. Pickett practiced during the week without limitations.
Mitch Trubisky, benched in favor of Pickett at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2, played well after relieving of Pickett but Tomlin reiterated the club remains committed to giving Pickett a chance to learn on the job.
''We're going to be somewhat steady,'' Tomlin said. ''I've been consistent in my messaging regarding decision-making in that position. I think it helps those that are playing. I think it helps the team in terms of who to follow. We're not going to flip the script now.''
SECOND(ARY) HELPING?
Pittsburgh's victory over Tampa Bay was all the more stunning because of who the Steelers did it with in the secondary. Pittsburgh held Brady in check despite not having four of its top five defensive backs, including star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick and cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) could return to face the Dolphins. Yet the play of substitutes Josh Jackson, Quincy Wilson and Elijah Riley gives Tomlin options down the road.
''It's a mentality that we have here in Pittsburgh that we don't discount anyone, that everyone within our organization is viable,'' Tomlin said. ''That's just the sentiment that we try to have at all levels, and when guys get an opportunity to ascend and make plays and positively contribute to a winning effort, it solidifies that.''
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
12
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|32/44
|257
|1
|3
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Harris
|17
|65
|0
|16
|10
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
12
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|3
|20
|0
|16
|12
|
J. Warren 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Warren
|2
|7
|0
|4
|3
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
15
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|9
|8
|75
|0
|21
|15
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
18
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|6
|6
|61
|1
|30
|18
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|10
|5
|42
|0
|14
|9
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
9
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|8
|5
|41
|0
|12
|9
|
J. Warren 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Warren
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|3
|
N. Harris 22 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Harris
|4
|3
|15
|0
|12
|10
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Heyward
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
2
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre 42 CB
|J. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 CB
|L. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 46 LB
|R. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 DE
|T. Alualu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
4
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|1/1
|45
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|6
|41.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Snell 24 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Snell
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|3
|6.3
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|21/35
|261
|1
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
20
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|16
|79
|0
|12
|20
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|7
|17
|0
|9
|1
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|4
|15
|0
|7
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|5
|4
|88
|0
|25
|12
|
T. Hill 10 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Hill
|13
|7
|72
|0
|21
|14
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|3
|3
|44
|0
|32
|7
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
20
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|5
|4
|30
|1
|18
|20
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
5
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|7
|3
|27
|0
|18
|5
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bethel 20 DB
|J. Bethel
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|4-4
|1.5
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 9 CB
|N. Igbinoghene
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 32 SAF
|V. McKinley III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stille 90 DL
|B. Stille
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
10
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|3/3
|47
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|6
|42.7
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
20
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|14.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to MIA 1. R.Mostert to MIA 29 for 28 yards (M.Killebrew; B.Snell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 29(14:53 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-L.Eichenberg - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 29 - No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - MIA 24(14:53 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 20 for -4 yards (A.Maulet).
|+20 YD
2 & 19 - MIA 20(14:19 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 40 for 20 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(13:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to PIT 43 for 17 yards (A.Maulet; D.Bush).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 43(13:09 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to PIT 34 for 9 yards (M.Jack; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 34(12:39 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to PIT 33 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(11:58 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to PIT 15 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 15(11:32 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to PIT 8 for 7 yards (M.Adams - R.Spillane).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 8(10:54 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki (T.Edmunds).
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 8(10:51 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Mostert for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(10:45 - 1st) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 28(10:05 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to PIT 32 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins - E.Roberts).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 32(9:43 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 32(9:39 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 23 yards to MIA 45 - Center-C.Kuntz - out of bounds. PENALTY on MIA-E.Campbell - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(9:31 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to MIA 40 for 5 yards (M.Jack - C.Heyward).
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 40(8:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to PIT 35 for 25 yards (L.Wallace).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(8:06 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to PIT 23 for 12 yards (J.Pierre).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(7:22 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to PIT 12 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; R.Spillane).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 12(6:47 - 1st) C.Edmonds left tackle to PIT 11 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 11(6:24 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right end to PIT 6 for 5 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIA 6(5:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to R.Mostert (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIA 6(5:34 - 1st) J.Sanders 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(5:32 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 31 for 6 yards (J.Phillips; A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PIT 31(4:49 - 1st) K.Pickett pass deep left intended for C.Claypool INTERCEPTED by J.Bethel at MIA 36. J.Bethel to MIA 47 for 11 yards (C.Claypool).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(4:39 - 1st) C.Edmonds left end to PIT 44 for 9 yards (D.Bush).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 44(4:08 - 1st) C.Edmonds left tackle to PIT 41 for 3 yards (D.Bush).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(3:27 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to PIT 23 for 18 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 23(2:45 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 23(2:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 23(2:38 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MIA 23(2:32 - 1st) J.Sanders 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:27 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 29 for 4 yards (A.Van Ginkel - Br.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 29(1:51 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 33 for 4 yards (J.Bethel).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 33(1:24 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth pushed ob at PIT 41 for 8 yards (J.Bethel).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(0:46 - 1st) D.Johnson right end to PIT 44 for 3 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 44(0:08 - 1st) J.Warren right guard to PIT 47 for 3 yards (Br.Jones - J.Phillips).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 47(15:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - PIT 50(14:39 - 2nd) J.Warren right guard to MIA 46 for 4 yards (E.Roberts).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46(13:58 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to N.Harris to MIA 34 for 12 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(13:14 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to MIA 31 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins - A.Van Ginkel).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 31(12:31 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at MIA 27 for 4 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 27(11:52 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - PIT 27(11:49 - 2nd) C.Boswell 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(11:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hill (D.Bush).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 25(11:40 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to MIA 32 for 7 yards (M.Jack).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 32(10:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Sherfield to MIA 37 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(10:14 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 40 for 3 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 40(9:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIA 40(9:34 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIA 40(9:30 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to PIT 12 - Center-B.Ferguson. G.Olszewski to PIT 14 for 2 yards (J.Bethel; E.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 14(9:19 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to Z.Gentry to PIT 10 for -4 yards (D.Riley).
|+30 YD
2 & 14 - PIT 10(8:37 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass deep left to G.Pickens ran ob at PIT 40 for 30 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 40(7:59 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 44 for 4 yards (D.Riley - Br.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 44(7:16 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 48 for 4 yards (Z.Sieler - N.Igbinoghene).
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 48(6:39 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to MIA 46 for 6 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46(6:11 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens to MIA 40 for 6 yards (J.Bethel; D.Riley).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 40(5:44 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens ran ob at MIA 36 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 36(5:07 - 2nd) C.Claypool right end pushed ob at MIA 36 for no gain (J.Holland). PENALTY on PIT-N.Harris - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 36 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 46(4:37 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at MIA 35 for 11 yards (J.Bethel).
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 35(3:58 - 2nd) N.Harris right end to MIA 38 for -3 yards (M.Ingram - B.Stille).
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - PIT 38(3:14 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles up the middle to MIA 22 for 16 yards (J.Holland).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 22(2:27 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to MIA 10 for 12 yards (J.Holland).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 10(2:01 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to MIA 7 for 3 yards (E.Roberts - Br.Jones).
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 7(1:55 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 60 yards from PIT 35 to MIA 5. R.Mostert MUFFS catch - and recovers at MIA 15.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 15(1:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Sherfield to MIA 47 for 32 yards (A.Maulet; T.Edmunds).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(1:07 - 2nd) R.Mostert left guard to PIT 48 for 5 yards (M.Jack - R.Spillane).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 48(0:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle to PIT 44 for 4 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIA 44(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA-L.Eichenberg - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 44 - No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 49(0:26 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Hill to PIT 28 for 21 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 28(0:21 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill (C.Sutton).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIA 28(0:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 28 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - MIA 33(0:15 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to R.Mostert ran ob at PIT 31 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - MIA 31(0:11 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to R.Mostert ran ob at PIT 29 for 2 yards [M.Reed].
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIA 29(0:07 - 2nd) J.Sanders 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to PIT 0. G.Olszewski to PIT 27 for 27 yards (D.Riley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 27(14:53 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 26 for -1 yards (J.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIA 26(14:19 - 3rd) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 15 for -11 yards (J.Phillips).
|+10 YD
3 & 22 - MIA 15(13:35 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to J.Warren to PIT 25 for 10 yards (A.Van Ginkel; C.Wilkins).
|Punt
4 & 12 - MIA 25(12:58 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 47 yards to MIA 28 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 28(12:48 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 29 for 1 yard (C.Heyward).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 29(12:18 - 3rd) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 36 for 7 yards (C.Heyward).
|+25 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 36(11:53 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to PIT 39 for 25 yards (M.Jack).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(11:15 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to R.Mostert to PIT 21 for 18 yards (C.Sutton - T.Edmunds).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21(10:29 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left guard to PIT 18 for 3 yards (C.Wormley).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 18(9:49 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to PIT 13 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 13(9:13 - 3rd) C.Edmonds right guard to PIT 14 for -1 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - PIT 14(8:43 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left guard to PIT 14 for no gain (M.Jack).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 15(8:37 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 15(8:32 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 27 for 12 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 27(8:07 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to PIT 33 for 6 yards (Br.Jones). PIT-D.Johnson was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 33(7:32 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to N.Harris pushed ob at PIT 34 for 1 yard (J.Baker).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 34(7:08 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to N.Harris to PIT 36 for 2 yards (J.Baker - Br.Jones) [R.Davis].
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIA 36(6:27 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 43 yards to MIA 21 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21(6:18 - 3rd) R.Mostert right tackle to MIA 20 for -1 yards (D.Bush - M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PIT 20(5:40 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to M.Gesicki.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - PIT 20(5:35 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to MIA 24 for 4 yards (T.Norwood).
|Punt
4 & 7 - PIT 24(5:00 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 44 yards to PIT 32 - Center-B.Ferguson. G.Olszewski to PIT 39 for 7 yards (C.Fejedelem; A.Van Ginkel).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 39(4:48 - 3rd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 41 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins - Z.Sieler).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MIA 41(4:12 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 45 for 4 yards (J.Baker). PENALTY on PIT-J.Daniels - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 41 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - MIA 36(3:42 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 40 for 4 yards (N.Igbinoghene). PENALTY on PIT-D.Johnson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 36 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 23 - MIA 26(3:17 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to J.Warren to PIT 33 for 7 yards (D.Riley - Br.Jones). MIA-Br.Jones was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - MIA 33(2:43 - 3rd) K.Pickett scrambles right end to PIT 34 for 1 yard (A.Van Ginkel).
|Punt
4 & 15 - MIA 34(2:04 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 36 yards to MIA 30 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 30(1:57 - 3rd) R.Mostert right guard to MIA 32 for 2 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Alualu).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PIT 32(1:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 32(1:29 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles right tackle to MIA 39 for 7 yards (T.Norwood).
|Punt
4 & 1 - PIT 39(0:44 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 43 yards to PIT 18 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 18(0:37 - 3rd) N.Harris right end pushed ob at PIT 34 for 16 yards (X.Howard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(0:01 - 3rd) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 37 for 3 yards (J.Baker - B.Stille).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 37(15:00 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to Co.Heyward pushed ob at PIT 43 for 6 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 43(14:40 - 4th) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 43 for no gain (C.Fejedelem).
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIA 43(14:02 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 45 yards to MIA 12 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by C.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 12(13:54 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 28 for 16 yards (L.Wallace).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 28(13:27 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 30 for 2 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PIT 30(12:46 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 30(12:41 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to MIA 34 for 4 yards (M.Fitzpatrick - L.Wallace).
|Punt
4 & 4 - PIT 34(12:03 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 53 yards to PIT 13 - Center-B.Ferguson. G.Olszewski pushed ob at PIT 23 for 10 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(11:53 - 4th) N.Harris right end to PIT 25 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 25(11:16 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to Z.Gentry to PIT 29 for 4 yards (J.Phillips - Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIA 29(10:33 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool [J.Jenkins].
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIA 29(10:28 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 57 yards to MIA 14 - Center-C.Kuntz. C.Wilson to MIA 15 for 1 yard (D.Watt).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15(10:15 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to MIA 24 for 9 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 24(9:50 - 4th) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 36 for 12 yards (J.Pierre).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(9:25 - 4th) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 44 for 8 yards (J.Pierre - R.Spillane).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - PIT 44(8:55 - 4th) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 43 for -1 yards (R.Anderson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 43(8:10 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill (T.Edmunds).
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 43(8:03 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 39 yards to PIT 18 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 18(7:56 - 4th) N.Harris right guard to PIT 22 for 4 yards (J.Phillips; C.Fejedelem).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - MIA 22(7:16 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to PIT 27 for 5 yards (D.Riley). PENALTY on MIA-N.Igbinoghene - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 22 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 27(6:47 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 40 for 13 yards (C.Fejedelem).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 40(6:20 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to N.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 40(6:14 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MIA 40(6:10 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at MIA 48 for 12 yards (J.Holland).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 48(5:43 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens ran ob at MIA 39 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 39(5:19 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens to MIA 34 for 5 yards (C.Fejedelem).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 34(4:51 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth (C.Fejedelem).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 34(4:46 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to MIA 24 for 10 yards (D.Riley). MIA-R.Davis was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(4:03 - 4th) N.Harris right end ran ob at MIA 17 for 7 yards (J.Bethel).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 17(3:57 - 4th) N.Harris up the middle to MIA 15 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins - J.Baker).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MIA 15(3:17 - 4th) K.Pickett up the middle to MIA 14 for 1 yard (R.Davis). PENALTY on PIT - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 15 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MIA 20(3:14 - 4th) K.Pickett scrambles left end to MIA 15 for 5 yards (J.Phillips). MIA-J.Phillips was injured during the play. PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MIA 30(3:06 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by J.Holland at MIA 18. J.Holland ran ob at PIT 49 for 33 yards (K.Pickett).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 49(2:57 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to PIT 45 for 4 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 45(2:45 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to PIT 42 for 3 yards (M.Adams; L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 42(2:41 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to T.Hill. PIT-L.Wallace was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 42(2:37 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 29 yards to PIT 13 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 13(2:31 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 20 for 7 yards (V.McKinley).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 20(2:11 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 28 for 8 yards (E.Rowe - J.Holland) [M.Ingram].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 28(2:00 - 4th) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 28(1:55 - 4th) K.Pickett sacked at PIT 28 for 0 yards (sack split by C.Wilkins and J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - MIA 28(1:31 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short right to C.Claypool to PIT 32 for 4 yards (J.Bethel - X.Howard).
|+21 YD
4 & 6 - MIA 32(1:06 - 4th) K.Pickett pass deep middle to P.Freiermuth to MIA 47 for 21 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 47(0:49 - 4th) K.Pickett spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 47(0:48 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson ran ob at MIA 33 for 14 yards (J.Holland).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(0:42 - 4th) K.Pickett pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to MIA 25 for 8 yards (J.Bethel).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIA 25(0:25 - 4th) K.Pickett pass deep left intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by N.Igbinoghene at MIA -1. Touchback.
