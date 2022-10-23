|
NYG
JAC
Giants stop Jags at 1-yard line, hold on for 23-17 win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Two Giants defenders tackled Jacksonville's Christian Kirk inside the 1-yard line as time expired, preserving New York's 23-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday to match its best start since 2008.
New York quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, turning to his legs to carry the Giants (6-1) down the stretch. He ran for 35 yards on a go-ahead drive and capped it with a 1-yard plunge after consecutive penalties by Jacksonville moved the ball inches from the goal line.
Jacksonville had a final shot and reached the New York 1-yard on Trevor Lawrence's pass to Kirk. But Julian Love and Xavier McKinney stopped Kirk short of the goal line, even as Jaguars players tried pushing the pile into the end zone.
Lawrence doubled over when Kirk came up short. The second-year quarterback finished the day 22 of 43 for 310 yards.
The Giants leaned on their ground game - despite being down two starting offensive linemen and its starting tight end - to win another close one. Their six victories have come by a combined 27 points, a small margin that contributed to them being three-point underdogs on the road against the reeling Jaguars (2-5).
Saquon Barkley finished with 107 yards on 24 carries, and Graham Gano kicked three field goals. Gano's last one gave the Giants some breathing room.
Barkley had the most impressive run of New York's go-ahead drive, making Jaguars safety R ayshawn Jenkins look silly with a jump cut that led to an 18-yard gain.
Jacksonville lost its fourth in a row - a troubling trend for a team that looked to be turning a corner last month - and extended its NFL-record for cross-division losses to 19. The young Jaguars continued to be their own worst enemy, starting with 13 penalties for 81 yards.
Running back Travis Etienne also fumbled at the 2-yard line, turning a near-touchdown into a touchback. Linebacker Foye Oluokun was flagged for roughing the passer in the third quarter, a penalty that negated an interception. And coach Doug Pederson opted against challenging a questionable spot near the goal line, and the Jaguars were stuffed on the next two plays for a crucial turnover on downs.
The Giants did a much better job of overcoming adversity.
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to a hospital with a bloody eye injury. Bellinger appeared to take an inadvertent fist to the face, and maybe a finger to the eye, from Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter. Team trainers wore gloves while they tried to stop the bleeding. Bellinger's eye appeared to be swollen shut as he was carted off the field.
Bellinger's injury was the third for the Giants in the first half. Left guard Ben Bredeson was ruled out after sustaining a right knee injury in the first quarter. Right tackle Evan Neal injured his left leg in the second when Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris landed on the back of his leg.
Neal, the seventh overall pick in April's draft out of Alabama, was in pain on the field after the play. He eventually limped off before being checked in the medical tent on the sideline. Neal eventually took a cart into the locker room afterward.
SUCCESSFUL SHOWING
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram finished with four catches for 67 yards against his former team. A first-round pick by New York in 2017, Engram endured his share of criticism for dropped passes, injuries and all the losing the Giants did during his tenure.
He left after five years and landed in Jacksonville on a one-year, $9 million deal. He was hoping for a win and to find the end zone for the first time in 2022, but he settled for some big plays.
KEY INJURIES
Giants safety Adoree' Jackson was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter. ... Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson missed one series in the first half with a right shoulder injury. Right guard Brandon Scherff left the field in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Giants play at Seattle next Sunday.
Jaguars play a ''home game'' against Denver in London next Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:10
|25:50
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|13
|7
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|436
|452
|Total Plays
|70
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|236
|142
|Rush Attempts
|39
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|200
|310
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|22-44
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-67
|13-81
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|2-53.0
|Return Yards
|2
|68
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-68
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-5 -20%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|310
|
|
|236
|RUSH YDS
|142
|
|
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|452
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
30
FPTS
|D. Jones
|19/30
|202
|1
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
17
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|24
|110
|0
|20
|17
|
D. Jones 8 QB
30
FPTS
|D. Jones
|11
|107
|1
|24
|30
|
M. Breida 31 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Breida
|4
|19
|0
|6
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|6
|3
|58
|1
|32
|14
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
11
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|8
|6
|50
|0
|17
|11
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
17
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|4
|4
|25
|0
|9
|17
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
4
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|4
|
D. Sills 13 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Sills
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
M. Breida 31 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
R. James 80 WR
1
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
M. Johnson 87 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Smith 45 MLB
|J. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 90 DE
|R. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collins 26 SS
|L. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Roche 95 LB
|Q. Roche
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DE
|N. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
11
FPTS
|G. Gano
|3/3
|34
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|2
|40.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
1
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|22/43
|310
|0
|0
|18
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
18
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|14
|114
|1
|49
|18
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
10
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|14
|0
|14
|10
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|1
|5
|0
|5
|16
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|4
|3
|1
|1
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|10
|7
|96
|0
|34
|16
|
E. Engram 17 TE
10
FPTS
|E. Engram
|7
|4
|67
|0
|28
|10
|
M. Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Jones
|8
|4
|57
|0
|28
|9
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
10
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|10
|4
|54
|0
|20
|10
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
T. Jones 15 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Jones
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
18
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|18
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DE
|F. Fatukasi
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 49 LB
|A. Key
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 OLB
|J. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wingard 42 DB
|A. Wingard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 6 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dixon 47 LB
|D. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Peters 98 DT
|C. Peters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
3
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|1/1
|27
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|2
|53.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|3
|22.7
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to NYG 37 for 12 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 37(14:26 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to D.Slayton.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 37(14:21 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to W.Robinson to NYG 44 for 7 yards (D.Williams).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 44(13:39 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to JAC 42 for 14 yards (A.Cisco).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 42(13:07 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson to JAC 41 for 1 yard (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 41(12:24 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to W.Robinson to JAC 37 for 4 yards (T.Herndon; D.Williams).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 37(11:54 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to JAC 28 for 9 yards (A.Key).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(11:12 - 1st) S.Barkley left end to JAC 32 for -4 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+32 YD
2 & 14 - NYG 32(10:29 - 1st) D.Jones pass deep right to D.Slayton for 32 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 54 yards from NYG 35 to JAC 11. J.Hasty to JAC 30 for 19 yards (F.Moreau).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 30(10:16 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram ran ob at JAC 43 for 13 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(9:42 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 44 for 1 yard (J.Ward; N.Williams).
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - JAC 44(9:04 - 1st) Z.Jones right end pushed ob at NYG 42 for 14 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 42(8:28 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to NYG 31 for 11 yards (J.Smith).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 31(7:46 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to D.Arnold to NYG 7 for 24 yards (F.Moreau).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 7(7:02 - 1st) T.Etienne left guard for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(6:58 - 1st) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke. PENALTY on NYG - Illegal Formation - 1 yard - enforced at NYG 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(6:58 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Etienne rushes right guard. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:58 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(6:58 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end to NYG 27 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins). PENALTY on JAC-J.Allen - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 32(6:38 - 1st) S.Barkley right end to NYG 34 for 2 yards (D.Lloyd; F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 34(5:58 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to W.Robinson (D.Williams) [J.Allen].
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NYG 34(5:53 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 28 for -6 yards (J.Allen). FUMBLES (J.Allen) [J.Allen] - RECOVERED by JAC-D.Williams at NYG 40. D.Williams to NYG 29 for 11 yards (M.Glowinski). FUMBLES (M.Glowinski) - recovered by JAC-A.Cisco at NYG 24. PENALTY on JAC-J.Allen - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 34 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 39(5:50 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 49 for 10 yards (D.Williams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 49(5:24 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to W.Robinson. PENALTY on NYG-T.Hudson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NYG 39(5:20 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to M.Johnson. NYG-B.Bredeson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - NYG 39(5:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 45 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd; T.Herndon).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NYG 45(4:26 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to R.James (D.Williams).
|Punt
4 & 14 - NYG 45(4:18 - 1st) J.Gillan punts 34 yards to JAC 21 - Center-C.Kreiter - downed by NYG-T.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 21(4:07 - 1st) T.Etienne left end ran ob at JAC 36 for 15 yards (T.Crowder).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36(3:33 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to E.Engram to NYG 36 for 28 yards (A.Jackson - J.Love).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 36(2:58 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to NYG 29 for 7 yards (J.Ward).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - JAC 29(2:35 - 1st) T.Etienne right guard to NYG 28 for 1 yard (J.Smith).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 28(1:56 - 1st) T.Lawrence right end to NYG 27 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - JAC 27(1:20 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to NYG 25 for 2 yards (F.Moreau).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(0:36 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk to NYG 20 for 5 yards (D.Holmes; A.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 20(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hasty left end to NYG 14 for 6 yards (K.Thibodeaux; F.Moreau).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 14(14:13 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to J.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 14(14:08 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - JAC 14(14:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to NYG 9 for 5 yards (L.Collins).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAC 9(13:26 - 2nd) R.Patterson 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(13:23 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 30 for 5 yards (R.Robertson-Harris). NYG-E.Neal was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 30(12:56 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson pushed ob at NYG 47 for 17 yards (A.Cisco).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47(12:18 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 49 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi - F.Oluokun).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 49(11:39 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to M.Breida pushed ob at JAC 37 for 14 yards (D.Lloyd) [R.Robertson-Harris].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(10:57 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to R.James pushed ob at JAC 35 for 2 yards (A.Key).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 35(10:18 - 2nd) D.Jones right end pushed ob at JAC 23 for 12 yards (D.Williams).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(9:40 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to JAC 26 for -3 yards (R.Jenkins; D.Smoot).
|Penalty
2 & 13 - NYG 26(9:01 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to W.Robinson. PENALTY on NYG-M.Johnson - Offensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at JAC 26 - No Play. Penalty on NYG-J.Ezeudu - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+9 YD
2 & 22 - NYG 35(8:58 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end ran ob at JAC 26 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - NYG 26(8:12 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Robinson to JAC 15 for 11 yards (F.Oluokun - D.Lloyd).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NYG 15(7:31 - 2nd) G.Gano 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 68 yards from NYG 35 to JAC -3. J.Hasty to JAC 19 for 22 yards (C.Brown).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 19(7:22 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to JAC 32 for 13 yards (F.Moreau).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 32(6:46 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to JAC 48 for 16 yards (X.McKinney). PENALTY on JAC-L.Fortner - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - JAC 27(6:10 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram (T.Crowder).
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 27(6:07 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to JAC 41 for 14 yards (J.Love; J.Ellis).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 41(5:24 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at JAC 49 for 8 yards (A.Jackson). JAC-C.Robinson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 49(4:54 - 2nd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 47 for -2 yards (D.Lawrence). PENALTY on JAC-C.Manhertz - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at JAC 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - JAC 34(4:16 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to C.Kirk (A.Jackson).
|+34 YD
2 & 25 - JAC 34(4:10 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep left to C.Kirk ran ob at NYG 32 for 34 yards (J.Love). PENALTY on NYG-J.Love - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 17(3:42 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to Z.Jones.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 17(3:35 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle to NYG 5 for 12 yards (X.McKinney). FUMBLES (X.McKinney) - RECOVERED by NYG-J.Love at NYG -2. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(3:26 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 22 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi - T.Walker).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 22(2:53 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 32 for 10 yards (T.Campbell).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 32(2:17 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 34 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 34(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Sills to JAC 47 for 19 yards (D.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47(1:34 - 2nd) S.Barkley up the middle to JAC 45 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton; T.Walker).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 45(1:09 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to JAC 32 for 13 yards (T.Herndon). NYG-D.Bellinger was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 32(1:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton (T.Herndon).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 32(0:56 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to C.Myarick pushed ob at JAC 21 for 11 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 21(0:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to W.Robinson (A.Cisco).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 21(0:46 - 2nd) M.Breida left guard to JAC 15 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYG 15(0:41 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NYG 15(0:32 - 2nd) G.Gano 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(0:28 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep right to Z.Jones to JAC 43 for 18 yards (F.Moreau).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(0:23 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to T.Jones to 50 for 7 yards (F.Moreau; D.Holmes).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - JAC 50(0:17 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - JAC 50(0:12 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to T.Etienne.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - JAC 50(0:08 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep middle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to JAC 0. J.Hasty to JAC 27 for 27 yards (F.Moreau).
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 27(14:55 - 3rd) T.Etienne left end to NYG 24 for 49 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 24(14:12 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to Z.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 24(14:09 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to M.Jones to NYG 18 for 6 yards (A.Jackson). PENALTY on NYG-D.Lawrence - Roughing the Passer - 7 yards - enforced at NYG 18. Penalty on NYG-D.Holmes - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 11(13:50 - 3rd) Direct snap to T.Etienne. T.Etienne right end to NYG 3 for 8 yards (J.Love).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 3(13:15 - 3rd) T.Etienne left end to NYG 2 for 1 yard (X.McKinney).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - JAC 2(12:32 - 3rd) T.Lawrence right guard to NYG 1 for 1 yard (T.Crowder).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 1(11:47 - 3rd) T.Lawrence up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(11:45 - 3rd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on JAC-R.Matiscik - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 15 - No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(11:45 - 3rd) R.Patterson extra point is Blocked (N.McCloud) - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(11:45 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to NYG 31 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Williams).
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 31(11:15 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to NYG 45 for 14 yards (T.Campbell).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 45(10:46 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to C.Myarick to JAC 45 for 10 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 45(10:07 - 3rd) M.Breida right end pushed ob at JAC 40 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 40(9:36 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to JAC 37 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Lloyd).
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 37(9:11 - 3rd) D.Jones right end to JAC 26 for 11 yards (A.Cisco).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 26(8:31 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley pushed ob at JAC 22 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NYG 22(8:02 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle intended for M.Johnson INTERCEPTED by D.Lloyd at JAC 17. D.Lloyd to JAC 30 for 13 yards (S.Barkley). PENALTY on JAC-F.Oluokun - Roughing the Passer - 11 yards - enforced at JAC 22 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 11(7:54 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to JAC 3 for 8 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYG 3(7:11 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to JAC 3 for no gain (D.Lloyd; T.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NYG 3(6:27 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson (D.Smoot).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NYG 3(6:22 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson (D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 4(6:20 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 6 for 2 yards (T.Crowder; D.Lawrence).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 6(5:47 - 3rd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 10 for 4 yards (R.Anderson).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 10(5:04 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones [L.Williams].
|Punt
4 & 4 - JAC 10(5:01 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 57 yards to NYG 33 - Center-R.Matiscik - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 33(4:53 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 39 for 6 yards (J.Allen; D.Dixon).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 39(4:23 - 3rd) D.Jones left end to NYG 48 for 9 yards (T.Campbell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(3:40 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end to JAC 49 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Hamilton).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 49(2:55 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 49 for -2 yards (T.Walker).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NYG 49(2:08 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton. PENALTY on JAC-T.Walker - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYG 46(2:03 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to T.Hudson to JAC 44 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins). Jacksonville challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to T.Hudson (R.Jenkins).
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYG 46(1:59 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 46 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(1:51 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 23 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 23(1:14 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to JAC 37 for 14 yards (T.Crowder).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 37(0:34 - 3rd) T.Lawrence left end to JAC 42 for 5 yards (J.Smith). PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - JAC 27(0:06 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones (N.Williams).
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - JAC 27(0:02 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk ran ob at JAC 39 for 12 yards (F.Moreau).
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 39(15:00 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep right to Z.Jones to NYG 41 for 20 yards (A.Jackson). NYG-A.Jackson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 41(14:35 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 41(14:30 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to T.Etienne (D.Holmes).
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - JAC 41(14:26 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram pushed ob at NYG 29 for 12 yards (D.Belton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 29(13:51 - 4th) T.Etienne right end to NYG 25 for 4 yards (J.Smith - T.Crowder).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 25(13:12 - 4th) C.Kirk left end to NYG 20 for 5 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - JAC 20(12:14 - 4th) Direct snap to T.Etienne. T.Etienne up the middle to NYG 20 for no gain (Q.Roche; T.Crowder).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - JAC 20(11:30 - 4th) T.Lawrence up the middle to NYG 20 for no gain (J.Smith; J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 21(11:25 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 22 for 1 yard (D.Hamilton).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 22(10:47 - 4th) S.Barkley left end to NYG 30 for 8 yards (T.Campbell; R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 30(9:58 - 4th) M.Breida right end to NYG 36 for 6 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 36(9:15 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton (R.Jenkins).
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 36(9:09 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles right end to JAC 40 for 24 yards (A.Cisco).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(8:22 - 4th) D.Jones up the middle to JAC 31 for 9 yards (A.Cisco).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 31(7:50 - 4th) S.Barkley right end to JAC 32 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 32(7:07 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to JAC 29 for 3 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 29(6:30 - 4th) S.Barkley right guard to JAC 11 for 18 yards (J.Allen).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 11(5:39 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton. PENALTY on JAC-T.Campbell - Defensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 11 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NYG 1(5:35 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 0 yards - enforced at JAC 1 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NYG 1(5:35 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-D.Hamilton - Encroachment - 0 yards - enforced at JAC 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 1(5:35 - 4th) D.Jones up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 25(5:31 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - JAC 20(5:31 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kirk [K.Thibodeaux].
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 20(5:27 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones pushed ob at JAC 30 for 10 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 30(4:44 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to E.Engram.
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 30(4:40 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 49 yards to NYG 21 - Center-R.Matiscik. R.James to NYG 23 for 2 yards (C.Claybrooks; A.Wingard).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(4:29 - 4th) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at NYG 36 for 13 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(4:23 - 4th) S.Barkley right end to NYG 43 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 43(3:37 - 4th) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at JAC 37 for 20 yards (D.Williams; A.Cisco).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(3:30 - 4th) M.Breida up the middle to JAC 35 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton; C.Peters).
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 35(2:46 - 4th) D.Jones left end to JAC 20 for 15 yards (A.Cisco).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(2:00 - 4th) S.Barkley right end to JAC 19 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 19(1:57 - 4th) S.Barkley right end to JAC 20 for -1 yards (D.Hamilton).
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 20(1:11 - 4th) S.Barkley right end to JAC 16 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling - and the play was REVERSED. S.Barkley right end pushed ob at JAC 16 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NYG 16(1:07 - 4th) G.Gano 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 25(1:04 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to T.Etienne.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 25(1:00 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - JAC 25(0:55 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk pushed ob at JAC 35 for 10 yards (A.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 35(0:51 - 4th) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 35 for 0 yards (D.Lawrence). PENALTY on NYG-A.Jackson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 40(0:42 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left intended for M.Jones INTERCEPTED by F.Moreau at 50. F.Moreau to JAC 42 for 8 yards (T.Etienne). PENALTY on NYG-D.Belton - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 45(0:35 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk (F.Moreau).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - JAC 45(0:32 - 4th) PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - JAC 40(0:32 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - JAC 40(0:28 - 4th) C.Kirk pass incomplete short right to T.Etienne.
|+28 YD
4 & 15 - JAC 40(0:19 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to M.Jones to NYG 32 for 28 yards (J.Love). PENALTY on NYG-D.Lawrence - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 17(0:16 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to Z.Jones (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 17(0:12 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to M.Jones.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - JAC 17(0:07 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to C.Kirk to NYG 1 for 16 yards (X.McKinney - J.Love).
