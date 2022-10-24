|
Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14
Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench on Monday night to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England.
In a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Fields outperformed Jones, who led Alabama to victory over Fields' Ohio State. And Fields also outplayed Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, who came on after Jones was managed just two three-and-outs and an interception in his return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain.
With the damp Gillette Stadium crowd chanting ''Zappe! Zappe!'' the fourth-round draft pick from Western Kentucky led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdowns and a 14-10 lead. But Fields answered with a 25-yard pass to Khalil Herbert and then, after Zappe fumbled in the last 2 minutes, the Bears (3-4) added a field goal to make it 20-14 at the half.
In the second half it was all Chicago, which ran off 23 unanswered points.
Zappe was 5 of 6 for 109 yards and a touchdown in the first half. But in the second, he was 9 of 16 for 76 yards and two interceptions. Jones completed 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards, with one interception. Rhamondre Stevenson caught eight passes for 59 yards and ran 11 times for 39 for the Patriots (3-4).
Fields ran 14 times for 82 yards, including five third-down scrambles for first downs. David Montgomery ran for 62 yards and Herbert did the same for Chicago, which had lost three straight games and four out of five. The Bears had also lost five straight to the Patriots and eight out of nine since beating New England in the 1986 Super Bowl 46-10.
PAPA PATRIOT
The loss deprived Patriots coach Bill Belichick of a 325th career victory - regular season and playoffs - that would have moved him past Monsters of the Midway Hall of Famer George Halas on the NFL's all-time list. Belichick and Halas remain tied for second behind Don Shula, who won 347 games for the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins.
HONORING SEYMOUR
The Patriots honored former defensive lineman Richard Seymour at halftime as he was presented his Hall of Fame ring by owner Robert Kraft. Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer. He spent eight seasons with New England and was a member of three Super Bowl winning teams.
INJURIES:
Bears OL Lucas Patrick left in the first half with a toe injury.
Patriots: S Kyle Dugger left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. C David Andrews was evaluated for a head injury after taking a blindside block from Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel following a fourth-quarter interception. Pennel was ejected on the play.
UP NEXT
Bears: At the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Patriots: At the New York Jets on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|37:14
|22:46
|1st Downs
|24
|12
|Rushing
|13
|3
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|11-18
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|390
|260
|Total Plays
|70
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|243
|70
|Rush Attempts
|45
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|134
|136
|Punts - Returns
|3-33
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|5-113
|Int. - Returns
|3-52
|1-11
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|147
|PASS YDS
|190
|243
|RUSH YDS
|70
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|260
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
J. Fields 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Fields
|13/21
|179
|1
|1
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
J. Fields 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Fields
|14
|82
|1
|20
|25
K. Herbert 24 RB
15
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|12
|62
|0
|13
|15
D. Montgomery 32 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|15
|62
|1
|12
|12
D. Pettis 18 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|29
|0
|29
|3
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|3
|8
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Mooney 11 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|6
|3
|53
|0
|20
|8
E. St. Brown 19 WR
8
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|7
|4
|48
|0
|19
|8
C. Kmet 85 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|2
|32
|0
|26
|5
K. Herbert 24 RB
15
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|2
|1
|25
|1
|25
|15
N. Harry 8 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Harry
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
R. Griffin 84 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
D. Pettis 18 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|8-4
|1.0
|1
|0
J. Brisker 9 SS
|J. Brisker
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
S. Weatherford 50 LB
|S. Weatherford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Blackwell 39 CB
|J. Blackwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
E. St. Brown 19 WR
|E. St. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Quinn 94 DE
|R. Quinn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Cruikshank 29 DB
|D. Cruikshank
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Santos 2 K
15
FPTS
|C. Santos
|4/4
|50
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|2
|40.5
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Herbert 24 RB
15
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|2
|24.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Pettis 18 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|3
|11.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
R. Stevenson 38 RB
22
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|11
|39
|1
|7
|22
M. Jones 10 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|3
|24
|0
|10
|0
D. Harris 37 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|8
|0
|4
|1
B. Zappe 4 QB
7
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
D. Parker 1 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Parker
|5
|3
|68
|0
|43
|9
R. Stevenson 38 RB
22
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|8
|8
|59
|0
|20
|22
J. Meyers 16 WR
11
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|2
|2
|34
|1
|30
|11
T. Thornton 11 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|5
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
H. Henry 85 TE
2
FPTS
|H. Henry
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
J. Smith 81 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Smith
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
D. Harris 37 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
N. Agholor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|0
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|1
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
R. Stevenson 38 RB
|R. Stevenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
L. Guy 93 DE
|L. Guy
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
T. Thornton 11 WR
|T. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
B. Schooler 41 DB
|B. Schooler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
R. McMillan 50 MLB
|R. McMillan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Strange 69 OG
|C. Strange
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Folk 6 K
2
FPTS
|N. Folk
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|40.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|5
|22.6
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|6.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 67 yards from CHI 35 to NE -2. Ma.Jones to NE 17 for 19 yards (S.Weatherford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 17(14:57 - 1st) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 17 for no gain (A.Watts).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NE 17(14:17 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 16 for -1 yards (R.Quinn).
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - NE 16(13:39 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles up the middle to NE 22 for 6 yards (R.Smith; J.Brisker).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 22(13:05 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to CHI 34 - Center-J.Cardona - downed by NE-B.Schooler.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 34(12:54 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 38 for 4 yards (A.Jennings; J.Tavai).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 38(12:20 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 40 for 2 yards (D.Godchaux).
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 40(11:38 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at NE 40 for 20 yards (M.Bryant).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 40(11:07 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to E.St. Brown ran ob at NE 29 for 11 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 29(10:32 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 29(10:28 - 1st) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at NE 36 - recovered by CHI-D.Montgomery at NE 33. D.Montgomery to NE 33 for no gain (J.Bentley).
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - CHI 33(9:49 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NE 24 for 9 yards (J.Peppers; K.Dugger).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHI 24(9:06 - 1st) C.Santos 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 69 yards from CHI 35 to NE -4. Ma.Jones to NE 21 for 25 yards (T.Ebner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(8:57 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 24 for 3 yards (N.Morrow).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NE 24(8:11 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to D.Harris to NE 26 for 2 yards (R.Smith).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NE 26(7:40 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-T.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 26 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - NE 21(7:14 - 1st) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 26 for 5 yards (J.Brisker).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 26(6:38 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 36 yards to CHI 38 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Pettis ran ob at CHI 44 for 6 yards (B.Schooler).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(6:29 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to 50 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 50(5:43 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 48 for -2 yards (Ja.Jones - Ca.Davis).
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 48(5:01 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep right to E.St. Brown to NE 33 for 19 yards (A.Phillips).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(4:17 - 1st) J.Fields pass short middle to N.Harry to NE 19 for 14 yards (D.McCourty; A.Phillips).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 19(3:42 - 1st) J.Fields left guard to NE 11 for 8 yards (A.Phillips).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 11(3:01 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to NE 3 for 8 yards (M.Bryant; J.Mills).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 3(2:16 - 1st) J.Fields left tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 64 yards from CHI 35 to NE 1. Ma.Jones to NE 23 for 22 yards (D.Cruikshank; J.Thomas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 23(2:05 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to T.Thornton [R.Quinn].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 23(1:59 - 1st) R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 28 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - NE 28(1:27 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles right tackle to NE 38 for 10 yards (J.Brisker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(0:51 - 1st) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 42 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - NE 42(0:15 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to H.Henry to CHI 46 for 12 yards (J.Brisker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 46(15:00 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right tackle to CHI 45 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NE 45(14:20 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles right end to CHI 37 for 8 yards (J.Brisker). CHI-J.Brisker was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NE 37(13:49 - 2nd) R.Stevenson up the middle to CHI 36 for 1 yard (M.Pennel). Measurement.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 36(13:22 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to D.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NE 36(13:16 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by J.Brisker at CHI 21. J.Brisker to CHI 27 for 6 yards (R.Stevenson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 27(13:08 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to K.Herbert (A.Jennings).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 27(13:06 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Mooney (Ma.Jones).
|Fumble
3 & 10 - CHI 27(13:01 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 18 for -9 yards (sack split by M.Wilson and M.Judon). FUMBLES (M.Wilson) [M.Judon] - ball out of bounds at NE 18.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CHI 18(12:05 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 46 yards to NE 36 - Center-P.Scales. Ma.Jones pushed ob at NE 45 for 9 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(11:55 - 2nd) NE 4-Zappe now at QB. (Shotgun) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Smith to NE 49 for 4 yards (E.Jackson; N.Morrow).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NE 49(11:14 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to 50 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|+20 YD
3 & 5 - NE 50(10:36 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to CHI 30 for 20 yards (E.Jackson) [A.Muhammad].
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(9:52 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass deep left to J.Meyers for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 62 yards from NE 35 to CHI 3. K.Herbert to CHI 30 for 27 yards (B.Schooler; A.Phillips).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(9:36 - 2nd) J.Fields right end ran ob at CHI 45 for 15 yards (D.McCourty).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 45(8:59 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 46 for 1 yard (J.Bentley).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 46(8:16 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (R.McMillan; D.Godchaux).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CHI 50(7:44 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle intended for E.St. Brown INTERCEPTED by M.Bryant (M.Judon) at NE 39. M.Bryant to 50 for 11 yards (E.St. Brown). CHI-T.Jenkins was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - NE 50(7:34 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass deep left to D.Parker to CHI 7 for 43 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NE 7(6:45 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end to CHI 4 for 3 yards (M.Pennel; R.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NE 4(6:08 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN. CHI-M.Pennel was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(6:04 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(6:04 - 2nd) J.Fields up the middle to CHI 30 for 5 yards (J.Bentley).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 30(5:33 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 34 for 4 yards (R.McMillan).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 34(5:12 - 2nd) J.Fields up the middle to CHI 35 for 1 yard (L.Guy; R.McMillan).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(4:32 - 2nd) K.Herbert up the middle to CHI 45 for 10 yards (D.McCourty).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 45(3:50 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Mooney to NE 39 for 16 yards (J.Bentley; J.Peppers).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39(3:12 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to R.Griffin to NE 34 for 5 yards (A.Jennings; J.Bentley).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHI 34(2:33 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked ob at NE 34 for 0 yards (M.Judon).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 34(2:14 - 2nd) J.Fields left end pushed ob at NE 25 for 9 yards (D.McCourty).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(2:00 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to K.Herbert for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Judon].
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to NE 0. Ma.Jones to NE 27 for 27 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 27(1:49 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to T.Thornton.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NE 27(1:44 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to D.Parker ran ob at NE 39 for 12 yards (K.Vildor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 39(1:40 - 2nd) B.Zappe FUMBLES (Aborted) at NE 35 - RECOVERED by CHI-Ju.Jones at NE 37. Ju.Jones to NE 37 for no gain (R.Stevenson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(1:32 - 2nd) J.Fields left end ran ob at NE 33 for 4 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 33(1:26 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at NE 41 for -8 yards (M.Judon).
|+20 YD
3 & 14 - CHI 41(0:41 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles up the middle ran ob at NE 21 for 20 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 21(0:31 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at NE 34 for -13 yards (A.Jennings). FUMBLES (A.Jennings) - and recovers at NE 36. J.Fields to NE 36 for no gain (M.Judon).
|+9 YD
2 & 25 - CHI 36(0:24 - 2nd) J.Fields left guard to NE 27 for 9 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+17 YD
3 & 16 - CHI 27(0:19 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep right to D.Mooney pushed ob at NE 10 for 17 yards (M.Bryant).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 10(0:11 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on NE-Jo.Jones - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NE 10 - No Play.
|Field Goal
1 & 5 - CHI 5(0:03 - 2nd) C.Santos 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 63 yards from NE 35 to CHI 2. K.Herbert to CHI 24 for 22 yards (J.Peppers).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 24(14:53 - 3rd) K.Herbert left end pushed ob at CHI 28 for 4 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 28(14:16 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Mooney.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 28(14:13 - 3rd) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 23 - and recovers at CHI 19. J.Fields pushed ob at CHI 35 for 16 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(13:35 - 3rd) D.Pettis right end ran ob at NE 36 for 29 yards (D.McCourty).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 36(13:00 - 3rd) K.Herbert right end to NE 31 for 5 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 31(12:18 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to E.St. Brown ran ob at NE 20 for 11 yards (J.Mills).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 20(11:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-B.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 20 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 25(11:15 - 3rd) J.Fields right guard to NE 24 for 1 yard (A.Jennings).
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - CHI 24(10:37 - 3rd) K.Herbert right end pushed ob at NE 20 for 4 yards (J.Tavai; Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CHI 20(9:56 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CHI 20(9:51 - 3rd) C.Santos 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(9:47 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to NE 29 for 4 yards (A.Watts).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NE 29(9:09 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to H.Henry (Ju.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NE 29(9:04 - 3rd) B.Zappe sacked at NE 21 for -8 yards (R.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 14 - NE 21(8:31 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to CHI 35 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Pettis MUFFS catch - and recovers at CHI 32. D.Pettis pushed ob at CHI 35 for 3 yards (J.Peppers). PENALTY on CHI-D.Cruikshank - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 22(8:17 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to C.Kmet [J.Tavai].
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 22(8:09 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 25 for 3 yards (D.Wise; D.Godchaux).
|+26 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 25(7:28 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep left to C.Kmet to NE 49 for 26 yards (D.McCourty).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(7:05 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to NE 43 for 6 yards (D.Wise).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 43(6:26 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to NE 40 for 3 yards (D.Wise; J.Tavai).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 40(5:49 - 3rd) J.Fields up the middle to NE 39 for 1 yard (L.Guy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 39(5:06 - 3rd) J.Fields pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 39(5:00 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to NE 37 for 2 yards (L.Guy; J.Bentley). NE-A.Phillips was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 37(4:35 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to NE 32 for 5 yards (D.Godchaux).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CHI 32(3:54 - 3rd) C.Santos 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 25(3:50 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short middle to H.Henry to NE 31 for 6 yards (N.Morrow). PENALTY on NE-T.Brown - Tripping - 10 yards - enforced at NE 25 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - NE 15(3:29 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson ran ob at NE 25 for 10 yards (J.Brisker).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NE 25(2:58 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 33 for 8 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NE 33(2:18 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to D.Parker (T.Gipson).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NE 33(2:13 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 33 yards to CHI 34 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Pettis ran ob at NE 39 for 27 yards (J.Peppers).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39(2:01 - 3rd) K.Herbert up the middle to NE 35 for 4 yards (D.Godchaux).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 35(1:16 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis to NE 33 for 2 yards (A.Phillips).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 33(0:37 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short left to E.St. Brown pushed ob at NE 26 for 7 yards (J.Mills).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 26(15:00 - 4th) K.Herbert up the middle to NE 23 for 3 yards (L.Guy; D.Godchaux).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 23(14:23 - 4th) K.Herbert left end pushed ob at NE 17 for 6 yards (J.Mills).
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 17(13:46 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to NE 5 for 12 yards (J.Bentley - L.Guy).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 5(13:03 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to NE 1 for 4 yards (J.Tavai). NE-J.Bentley was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 1(12:17 - 4th) R.Reiff reported in as eligible. D.Montgomery left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 67 yards from CHI 35 to NE -2. Ma.Jones to NE 18 for 20 yards (S.Weatherford). NE-Ma.Jones was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NE 18(12:08 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 28 for 10 yards (R.Smith; N.Morrow).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28(11:29 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 33 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NE 33(10:54 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to R.Stevenson to NE 35 for 2 yards (J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NE 35(10:13 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 39 for 4 yards (E.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(9:37 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 43 for 4 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - NE 43(9:01 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to D.Parker to CHI 44 for 13 yards (N.Morrow - J.Brisker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 44(8:28 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to J.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NE 44(8:24 - 4th) B.Zappe scrambles right end ran ob at CHI 42 for 2 yards (K.Vildor). PENALTY on NE-C.Strange - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - NE 46(8:00 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short middle intended for N.Agholor INTERCEPTED by R.Smith (D.Robinson) at CHI 48. R.Smith ran ob at NE 37 for 15 yards (C.Strange). PENALTY on CHI-M.Pennel - Disqualification - 15 yards - enforced at NE 48. CHI 64-M.Pennel disqualified.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(7:50 - 4th) K.Herbert left guard to 50 for 13 yards (D.McCourty).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 50(7:01 - 4th) K.Herbert left guard to NE 46 for 4 yards (J.Tavai; A.Jennings).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 46(6:14 - 4th) K.Herbert up the middle to NE 45 for 1 yard (J.Peppers; L.Guy).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 45(5:29 - 4th) K.Herbert left guard to NE 41 for 4 yards (L.Guy).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CHI 41(4:41 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 41 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CHI 46(4:41 - 4th) T.Gill punts 35 yards to NE 11 - Center-P.Scales. Ma.Jones to NE 14 for 3 yards (J.Blackwell).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 14(4:33 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left to T.Thornton (Ju.Jones).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NE 14(4:28 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 23 for 9 yards (N.Morrow).
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - NE 23(4:04 - 4th) B.Zappe pass deep right to T.Thornton to NE 42 for 19 yards (E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 42(3:44 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 43 for 1 yard (A.Blackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NE 43(3:21 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to 50 for 7 yards (Ju.Jones; R.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NE 50(2:59 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - NE 50(2:52 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short left intended for T.Thornton INTERCEPTED by K.Gordon at CHI 48. K.Gordon to NE 10 for 42 yards (T.Thornton).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 10(2:40 - 4th) T.Ebner up the middle to NE 5 for 5 yards (J.Bentley; Ca.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 5(2:00 - 4th) T.Ebner up the middle to NE 3 for 2 yards (L.Guy; M.Bryant).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 3(1:15 - 4th) T.Ebner left guard to NE 2 for 1 yard (D.Godchaux; A.Jennings).
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - CHI 2(0:27 - 4th) J.Fields kneels to NE 3 for -1 yards.