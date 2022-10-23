|
|
|GB
|WAS
Aaron Rodgers, Packers lose to Commanders, drop 3rd in a row
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's offense sputtered, penalties piled up at the most inopportune moments and the Packers lost their third game in a row, 23-21 at the Washington Commanders on Sunday for their longest skid since 2018.
Nursing a sore thumb and out of sync with receivers, Rodgers was 23 of 35 for 194 yards and the Packers went 0 of 6 on third down. Green Bay (3-4) had just 232 total yards of offense to Washington's 364 and lost Allen Lazard to a shoulder injury, making him the team's third wide receiver to go down during the first losing streak under coach Matt LaFleur.
Rodgers finished the game face down on the turf after a failed final play that ended with him throwing a lateral out of bounds.
But the problems were not limited to offense: Amari Rodgers continued his struggles returning punts by muffing one that set Washington up in the red zone, and cornerback Eric Stokes was flagged for a costly illegal contact penalty that wiped out a fumble return touchdown and later for unsportsmanlike.
The negatives outweighed the few positives: a 63-yard pick-6 of Taylor Heinicke by De'Vondre Campbell and two touchdown passes from Rodgers to Aaron Jones - the second of which completed a 75-yard drive aided by Washington penalties that pulled the Packers within two with 3:26 left in the fourth quarter.
Playing behind a remade offensive line without All-Pro left tackle David Bahktiari, Rodgers struggled to find a rhythm, missing wide-open receivers at times and others putting the ball in their hands for ill-timed drops.
The Packers had no third-down conversions for the first time since 1999 - 370 games ago and before Rodgers graduated high school.
Washington's front four also played a role in frazzling Rodgers and making him look more like a rookie than a 38-year-old four-time NFL MVP. Only a series of penalties on the Commanders (3-4) made the game close in the final minutes.
Heinicke, making his first start of the season in place of injured Carson Wentz, threw for two touchdowns and was 20 of 33 for 200 yards after starting 1 of 7 for 14 yards with the interception. One of those TD throws was a perfect pass to Terry McLaurin.
Heinicke also found McLaurin for a 12-yard completion on third-and-9 just before the two-minute warning, sparking ''Terry! Terry!'' chants from the Commanders fans outnumbered by Packers supporters and helping seal the team's second consecutive ugly victory. McLaurin beat top Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander on that play and his first TD catch since Week 1.
HAIL TO THE WHO?
Washington picked this as its annual ''homecoming game,'' welcoming back dozens of former players who paraded around the stadium then met with fans before the game. Among those attending: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Art Monk and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien.
Embattled team owner Daniel Snyder was not present, but his wife, Tanya, spoke at a pregame rally that included a video of highlights from the 90 years since the franchise's founding in 1932. Oddly, during her speech to the crowd, she made reference to ''seven decades of fantastic football.''
She closed her remarks by making reference to the club's old nickname, which was abandoned in July 2020, saying, ''Hail to the Redskins. And let's beat Green Bay.''
INJURIES
Packers: LB Rashad Gary was evaluated for a concussion in the second half. ... Bahktiari (knee) was inactive after being added to the injury report Saturday. ... Green Bay as also without wide receiver Randall Cobb and reserve interior lineman Jake Hanson, who went on injured reserve.
Commanders: Rookie TE Cole Turner was concussed attempting to make a catch late in the second quarter and quickly ruled out. ... Rookie WR Jahan Dotson missed a third consecutive game with a hamstring injury.
UP NEXT
Packers: Visit the Buffalo Bills next Sunday night.
Commanders: Visit the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:53
|37:07
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|0-6
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|232
|364
|Total Plays
|47
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|166
|Rush Attempts
|12
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|194
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|23-35
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-69
|7-54
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.6
|4-48.0
|Return Yards
|79
|86
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-78
|Int. - Returns
|1-63
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-2 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|194
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|232
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
19
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|23/35
|194
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|7
|6
|55
|0
|17
|11
|
A. Jones 33 RB
28
FPTS
|A. Jones
|10
|9
|53
|2
|21
|28
|
S. Watkins 11 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|4
|2
|36
|0
|28
|5
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|4
|3
|32
|0
|21
|6
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|2
|14
|0
|11
|1
|
S. Toure 83 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Toure
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|7-5
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|5-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 22 CB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 LB
|I. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 84 TE
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 SAF
|D. Savage
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
3
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|5
|41.6
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|8.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|20/33
|201
|2
|1
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
10
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|20
|73
|0
|24
|10
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|10
|59
|0
|20
|15
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|5
|26
|0
|16
|12
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
18
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|2
|4
|0
|5
|18
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
18
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|8
|5
|73
|1
|37
|18
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
12
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|8
|5
|53
|0
|26
|12
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
5
FPTS
|A. Rogers
|3
|3
|28
|0
|17
|5
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|3
|18
|1
|9
|15
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
10
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|10
|
C. Sims 89 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Milne 15 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Turner 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Turner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 37 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
11
FPTS
|J. Slye
|3/4
|31
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|4
|48.0
|3
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|26.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Milne
|2
|4.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Jones right end pushed ob at GB 33 for 8 yards (K.Curl).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - GB 33(14:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 36 for 3 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(13:45 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 40 for 4 yards (K.Curl; B.McCain).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GB 40(13:00 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to GB 42 for 2 yards (J.Davis; D.Payne).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GB 42(12:18 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Lazard.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GB 42(12:14 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 55 yards to WAS 3 - Center-J.Coco - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 3(12:06 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 6 for 3 yards (R.Gary; Q.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAS 6(11:29 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 9 for 3 yards (R.Douglas). FUMBLES (R.Douglas) - ball out of bounds at WAS 9. Green Bay challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAS 6(11:26 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin (R.Douglas) [R.Gary].
|Penalty
4 & 7 - WAS 6(11:21 - 1st) T.Way punts 52 yards to GB 42 - Center-C.Cheeseman. Am.Rodgers to GB 42 for no gain (C.Holmes). PENALTY on WAS-K.Hudson - Offensive Holding - 3 yards - enforced at WAS 6 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAS 3(11:11 - 1st) T.Way punts 55 yards to GB 42 - Center-C.Cheeseman. Am.Rodgers to WAS 42 for 16 yards (D.Forrest).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 42(11:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to WAS 36 for 6 yards (K.Curl; B.St-Juste).
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - GB 36(10:11 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to WAS 25 for 11 yards (K.Curl).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(9:36 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to WAS 22 for 3 yards (E.Obada; D.Payne).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - GB 22(8:50 - 1st) A.Jones right end to WAS 15 for 7 yards (D.Forrest).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GB 15(8:08 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard pushed ob at WAS 3 for 12 yards (K.Fuller).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GB 3(7:29 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to WAS 4 for -1 yards (J.Davis - J.Smith-Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GB 4(6:45 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 67 yards from GB 35 to WAS -2. A.Gibson to WAS 30 for 32 yards (I.McDuffie).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(6:33 - 1st) T.Heinicke scrambles up the middle to WAS 35 for 5 yards (D.Campbell).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 35(5:54 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 37 for 2 yards (R.Gary; D.Lowry).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAS 37(5:09 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAS 37(5:05 - 1st) T.Way punts 43 yards to GB 20 - Center-C.Cheeseman. Am.Rodgers MUFFS catch - touched at GB 18 - RECOVERED by WAS-P.Butler at GB 17.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(4:55 - 1st) A.Gibson left tackle to GB 13 for 4 yards (D.Campbell; T.Slaton).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 13(4:20 - 1st) Direct snap to A.Rogers. C.Samuel right end to GB 5 for 8 yards (D.Savage; D.Campbell).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 5(3:39 - 1st) B.Robinson right end to GB 6 for -1 yards (D.Campbell - J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 6(2:50 - 1st) A.Gibson right guard to GB 3 for 3 yards (D.Campbell; Q.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 3(2:10 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to C.Turner.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WAS 3(2:07 - 1st) J.Slye 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 25(2:04 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to R.Doubs. PENALTY on GB-Y.Nijman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 25 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - GB 15(1:56 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 22 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb - J.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - GB 22(1:13 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Doubs.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - GB 22(1:10 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 29 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Punt
4 & 6 - GB 29(0:31 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 40 yards to WAS 31 - Center-J.Coco. D.Milne to WAS 36 for 5 yards (K.Nixon).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(0:24 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 40 for 4 yards (R.Douglas).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 40(15:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Samuel to GB 46 for 14 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 46(14:23 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin [Q.Walker].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 46(14:18 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end pushed ob at GB 41 for 5 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 41(13:42 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right intended for J.McKissic INTERCEPTED by D.Campbell [R.Gary] at GB 37. D.Campbell for 63 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:29 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to WAS 1. A.Gibson to WAS 27 for 26 yards (T.Davis; A.Amos). PENALTY on WAS-J.Reaves - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 17(13:23 - 2nd) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 19 for 2 yards (D.Lowry; D.Campbell).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 19(12:39 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to B.Robinson to WAS 26 for 7 yards (D.Wyatt).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 26(11:53 - 2nd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 30 for 4 yards (T.Slaton; D.Savage).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 30(11:09 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (R.Douglas).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 30(11:05 - 2nd) A.Gibson right end to 50 for 20 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 50(10:26 - 2nd) C.Samuel right tackle to GB 47 for 3 yards (J.Reed; Q.Walker).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 47(9:48 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to B.Robinson to GB 41 for 6 yards (K.Clark). GB-D.Savage was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 41(9:13 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin pushed ob at GB 35 for 6 yards (R.Douglas).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(8:41 - 2nd) B.Robinson right end to GB 11 for 24 yards (D.Savage; A.Amos). Green Bay challenged the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(8:08 - 2nd) B.Robinson left tackle to GB 9 for 2 yards (P.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 9(7:30 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to J.McKissic (Q.Walker) [R.Gary].
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - WAS 9(7:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to A.Gibson for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(7:21 - 2nd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 19 for -6 yards (K.Curl).
|Penalty
2 & 16 - GB 19(6:37 - 2nd) A.Jones right tackle to GB 25 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb; D.Payne). PENALTY on GB-Y.Nijman - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at GB 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 25 - GB 10(6:06 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to R.Tonyan.
|No Gain
3 & 25 - GB 10(6:03 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 25 - GB 10(5:59 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 41 yards to WAS 49 - Center-J.Coco. D.Milne to GB 48 for 3 yards (R.Ford; K.Nixon). PENALTY on GB-K.Nixon - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at GB 48.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43(5:50 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to GB 42 for 1 yard (Q.Walker; R.Douglas).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 42(5:14 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to GB 39 for 3 yards (Q.Walker).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - WAS 39(4:29 - 2nd) T.Heinicke sacked at GB 39 for 0 yards (R.Gary). FUMBLES (R.Gary) [R.Gary] - RECOVERED by GB-R.Douglas at GB 38. R.Douglas for 62 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on GB-E.Stokes - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at GB 39 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(4:15 - 2nd) B.Robinson right end to GB 31 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 31(3:33 - 2nd) C.Samuel right tackle to GB 29 for 2 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 29(2:56 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (R.Douglas).
|No Good
4 & 5 - WAS 29(2:52 - 2nd) J.Slye 47 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37(2:48 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 32 for -5 yards (J.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 15 - GB 32(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to A.Lazard. PENALTY on WAS-R.Wildgoose - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at GB 32 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(1:55 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to GB 46 for 5 yards (R.Wildgoose). PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 42. Penalty on GB-R.Tonyan - Illegal Shift - declined.
|+8 YD
1 & 19 - GB 32(1:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard ran ob at GB 40 for 8 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GB 40(1:45 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to S.Watkins.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GB 40(1:39 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to R.Doubs.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - GB 40(1:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-Q.Walker - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 40 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - GB 35(1:35 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 34 yards to WAS 31 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-I.McDuffie.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 31(1:23 - 2nd) J.McKissic right guard to WAS 35 for 4 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 35(1:07 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to C.Turner (A.Amos). WAS-C.Turner was injured during the play.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - WAS 35(1:02 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 31 for -4 yards (D.Campbell). Penalty on WAS-C.Sims - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAS 31(0:56 - 2nd) T.Way punts 68 yards to GB 1 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-C.Holmes. PENALTY on WAS-C.Holmes - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 19 yards - enforced at WAS 39. The Replay Official reviewed the kick downed ruling - and the play was REVERSED. T.Way punts 68 yards to GB 1 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-P.Butler.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 59 yards from GB 35 to WAS 6. A.Gibson to WAS 26 for 20 yards (S.Jean-Charles).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(14:56 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to D.Milne to WAS 30 for 4 yards (R.Douglas) [Q.Walker].
|Penalty
2 & 6 - WAS 30(14:18 - 3rd) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 29 for -1 yards (P.Smith). PENALTY on GB-K.Clark - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 30 - No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(13:54 - 3rd) C.Samuel right end to GB 49 for 16 yards (R.Douglas; A.Amos).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(13:17 - 3rd) B.Robinson left tackle to GB 46 for 3 yards (D.Campbell - R.Douglas).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 46(12:36 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to A.Rogers to GB 37 for 9 yards (Q.Walker; J.Alexander).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(11:55 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass deep right to T.McLaurin for 37 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(11:49 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 33 for 8 yards (M.Sweat).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - GB 33(11:09 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 39 for 6 yards (K.Curl).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(10:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 43 for 4 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - GB 43(9:50 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to GB 47 for 4 yards (M.Sweat; K.Fuller).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - GB 47(9:07 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to R.Doubs (R.Wildgoose).
|Punt
4 & 2 - GB 47(9:03 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 38 yards to WAS 15 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 15(8:56 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 20 for 5 yards (K.Clark; D.Lowry).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 20(8:24 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 23 for 3 yards (K.Enagbare; Q.Walker).
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 23(7:47 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to A.Rogers to WAS 40 for 17 yards (Q.Walker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40(7:04 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 42 for 2 yards (P.Smith; R.Douglas).
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 42(6:25 - 3rd) C.Samuel left end to WAS 39 for -3 yards (P.Smith).
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - WAS 39(5:43 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Samuel to GB 49 for 12 yards (R.Douglas).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(5:00 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end pushed ob at GB 42 for 7 yards (D.Wyatt).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - WAS 42(4:16 - 3rd) B.Robinson left tackle to GB 38 for 4 yards (D.Campbell - Q.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 38(3:37 - 3rd) T.Heinicke sacked at GB 48 for -10 yards (K.Enagbare). FUMBLES (K.Enagbare) [K.Enagbare] - touched at GB 45 - recovered by WAS-J.Bates at WAS 49. Washington challenged the fumble ruling - and the play was REVERSED. T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims [K.Enagbare].
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 38(3:33 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to GB 28 for 10 yards (K.Enagbare; D.Savage).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 28(2:51 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at GB 20 for 8 yards (A.Amos).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 20(2:27 - 3rd) A.Gibson left guard to GB 16 for 4 yards (J.Reed).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(1:45 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to GB 12 for 4 yards (J.Alexander) [D.Campbell].
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 12(1:02 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end to GB 13 for -1 yards (J.Reed).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAS 13(0:16 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson [P.Smith].
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WAS 13(0:11 - 3rd) J.Slye 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(0:08 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to GB 42 for 17 yards (B.St-Juste).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 42(15:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Dillon to 50 for 8 yards (C.Holcomb - C.Toohill) [E.Obada]. PENALTY on GB-A.Lazard - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at GB 42 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - GB 37(14:29 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 49 for 12 yards (C.Holcomb; R.Wildgoose).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GB 49(13:44 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to WAS 46 for 5 yards (J.Davis; D.Forrest).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 46(13:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to S.Watkins (R.Wildgoose).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 46(12:55 - 4th) A.Dillon left tackle to WAS 46 for no gain (J.Smith-Williams; M.Sweat).
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - GB 46(12:10 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to Am.Rodgers to WAS 37 for 9 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - GB 37(11:27 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Doubs (K.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 37(11:22 - 4th) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 34 for -3 yards (K.Enagbare).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - WAS 34(10:42 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to WAS 39 for 5 yards (D.Campbell).
|+26 YD
3 & 8 - WAS 39(10:10 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Samuel pushed ob at GB 35 for 26 yards (E.Stokes). PENALTY on GB-E.Stokes - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at GB 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20(9:44 - 4th) B.Robinson left tackle to GB 19 for 1 yard (R.Douglas).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 19(8:59 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to C.Sims pushed ob at GB 7 for 12 yards (A.Amos; E.Stokes).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAS 7(8:18 - 4th) B.Robinson right end to GB 7 for no gain (Q.Walker; T.Slaton).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 7(7:33 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Samuel to GB 2 for 5 yards (E.Stokes).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAS 2(6:48 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle. GB-K.Clark was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - WAS 2(6:42 - 4th) J.Slye 19 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(6:40 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to S.Watkins to GB 33 for 8 yards (C.Holcomb; D.Forrest).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - GB 33(6:14 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 32 for -1 yards (C.Holcomb; C.Toohill).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GB 32(5:39 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to S.Watkins. PENALTY on WAS-B.St-Juste - Illegal Use of Hands - 4 yards - enforced at GB 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 36(5:36 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right [D.Payne].
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - GB 36(5:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to Am.Rodgers to GB 47 for 11 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 47(4:59 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to Am.Rodgers.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GB 47(4:51 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to S.Toure to WAS 49 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - GB 49(4:09 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to A.Dillon [C.Toohill]. PENALTY on WAS-M.Sweat - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 49 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 44(4:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to WAS 39 for 5 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - GB 39(3:38 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to R.Tonyan. PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller - Defensive Pass Interference - 18 yards - enforced at WAS 39 - No Play. Penalty on WAS-D.Payne - Roughing the Passer - declined.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GB 21(3:33 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep left to A.Jones for 21 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(3:26 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 29 for 4 yards (P.Smith; A.Amos).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 29(2:43 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to WAS 43 for 14 yards (J.Alexander).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43(2:27 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Rogers to WAS 45 for 2 yards (A.Amos).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 45(2:20 - 4th) T.Heinicke right tackle to WAS 44 for -1 yards (D.Campbell).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 44(2:13 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin pushed ob at GB 44 for 12 yards (R.Ford).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 44(2:06 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to GB 43 for 1 yard (R.Ford; R.Douglas).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 43(2:00 - 4th) B.Robinson left guard to GB 37 for 6 yards (R.Ford; D.Campbell).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAS 37(1:16 - 4th) B.Robinson up the middle to GB 37 for no gain (R.Ford - A.Amos).
|Penalty
4 & 3 - WAS 37(0:29 - 4th) PENALTY on WAS - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at GB 37 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAS 42(0:29 - 4th) T.Way punts 24 yards to GB 18 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - GB 18(0:23 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to S.Watkins to GB 46 for 28 yards (D.Forrest).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 46(0:06 - 4th) A.Rodgers spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - GB 46(0:05 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to WAS 33 for 21 yards. Lateral to Am.Rodgers to WAS 38 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by GB-Z.Tom at WAS 39. Z.Tom to WAS 41 for -2 yards. Lateral to S.Toure to WAS 30 for 11 yards. Lateral to A.Rodgers to WAS 21 for 9 yards. FUMBLES - ball out of bounds at WAS 21. Penalty on GB-Y.Nijman - Illegal Blindside Block - declined.
-
HOU
LV
10
3
2nd 2:37 CBS
-
NYJ
DEN
7
6
2nd 9:42 CBS
-
KC
SF
7
13
2nd 12:11 FOX
-
SEA
LAC
17
0
1st 1:08 FOX
-
PIT
MIA
0
044.5 O/U
-7.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
CHI
NE
0
040 O/U
-7.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
NO
ARI
34
42
Final AMZN
-
ATL
CIN
17
35
Final FOX
-
CLE
BAL
20
23
Final CBS
-
DET
DAL
6
24
Final CBS
-
GB
WAS
21
23
Final FOX
-
IND
TEN
10
19
Final CBS
-
NYG
JAC
23
17
Final FOX
-
TB
CAR
3
21
Final FOX