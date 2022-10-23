|
|
|KC
|SF
Patrick Mahomes' 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs' 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Mahomes got off to a rough start in this Super Bowl rematch with his early interception putting Kansas City (5-2) in a 10-0 hole but that once again proved to be no problem as he led the Chiefs to touchdowns on six of the next seven drives.
Mecole Hardman scored on two TD runs and an 8-yard catch, Justin Watson caught a 4-yard TD and JuJu Smith-Schuster finished it off with a 45 yard catch and run. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also scored on a 16-yard run.
The comeback improved Kansas City to 13-9 with Mahomes when falling behind by at least 10 points with the most memorable coming in a Super Bowl win over the 49ers (3-4) following the 2019 season.
The Niners dropped back-to-back games despite getting a boost from the addition this week of running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 62 yards on 10 scrimmage touches in his San Francisco debut.
But San Francisco settled for three field goals and came up empty on another chance when Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception at the goal line before Kansas City ran away with it in the second half.
The Chiefs took control with back-to-back touchdown drives to start the second half. They started the opening drive of the third quarter at the San Francisco 33 following a 48-yard kick return by Isiah Pacheco and a personal foul on Jauan Jennings. Edwards-Helaire scored three players later to make it 21-13.
Kansas City made it 28-13 when Mahomes found Watson for the TD one play after Jerick McKinnon gained 34 yards on a third-and-20 screen pass.
Mahomes then answered a TD pass from Garoppolo to George Kittle by hitting Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 57-yard pass on third-and-11 to set up Hardman's second TD run.
Mahomes found Smith-Schuster on another third down play for the final TD.
MISSED CHANCES
Both teams blew some scoring chances in the final two minutes of the first half. Jaylon Moore was called for a false start for San Francisco on a field goal attempt, leading the Niners to punt.
But Skyy Moore muffed the punt and San Francisco recovered at the 12-yard line, only to give the ball right back when Garoppolo was intercepted by rookie Joshua Williams.
The Chiefs drove inside the 10 but had a touchdown negated by a chop block and then Harrison Butker missed a 39-yard field goal try. Kansas City led 14-13 at the break.
REUNION WEEK
The Niners honored their alumni at the game, welcoming back the 2012 NFC championship team and presenting Bryant Young with his Hall of Fame ring. Coach Jim Harbaugh came back for the 10th anniversary of his team that went to the Super Bowl. It was his first time back with the 49ers since his the ''mutual'' parting following the 2014 season.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was not among the players who returned.
INJURIES
49ers LB Dre Greenlaw left the game with a right calf injury.
UP NEXT
Chiefs: Host Tennessee on Nov. 6.
49ers: Visit the Rams on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|26:15
|33:45
|1st Downs
|24
|25
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|19
|18
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|529
|444
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|9.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|101
|Rush Attempts
|21
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|417
|343
|Comp. - Att.
|25-36
|29-46
|Yards Per Pass
|11.3
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-84
|10-80
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-33.0
|1-29.0
|Return Yards
|137
|66
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-130
|4-64
|Int. - Returns
|2-7
|1-2
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-5 -80%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|417
|PASS YDS
|343
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|529
|TOTAL YDS
|444
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
32
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|25/34
|423
|3
|1
|32
|
C. Henne 4 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Henne
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|8
|43
|0
|17
|4
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|6
|32
|1
|16
|9
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
27
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|28
|2
|25
|27
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
6
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|2
|12
|0
|9
|6
|
C. Henne 4 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Henne
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
25
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|8
|7
|124
|1
|45
|25
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
14
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|4
|3
|111
|0
|57
|14
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
15
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|8
|6
|98
|0
|27
|15
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
6
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|2
|36
|0
|34
|6
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
27
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|4
|4
|32
|1
|18
|27
|
N. Gray 83 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Gray
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Watson 84 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Watson
|2
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Kemp WR
|M. Kemp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 LB
|L. Chenal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Burton 45 FB
|M. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lammons 29 DB
|C. Lammons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bootle 30 CB
|D. Bootle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Herring 94 DE
|M. Herring
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
6
FPTS
|H. Butker
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
4
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|5
|25.2
|48
|0
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
27
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|25/37
|303
|2
|1
|20
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|4/9
|66
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|7
|54
|0
|15
|5
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
7
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|8
|38
|0
|12
|7
|
T. Davis-Price 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Davis-Price
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|2
|2
|0
|3
|20
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
21
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|9
|6
|98
|1
|34
|21
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
15
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|11
|7
|82
|0
|21
|15
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
16
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|4
|4
|65
|1
|22
|16
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|7
|5
|42
|0
|22
|9
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
6
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|4
|3
|34
|0
|17
|6
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
7
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|2
|2
|24
|0
|13
|7
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|4
|2
|24
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Gray 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Gray
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
T. Davis-Price 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Davis-Price
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 48 ILB
|O. Burks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Ward 1 CB
|J. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Thomas 20 CB
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 69 DT
|A. Spence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 DB
|G. Odum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
11
FPTS
|R. Gould
|3/3
|50
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|1
|29.0
|1
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
16
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|4
|16.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 32 for 7 yards (W.Gay; J.Reid).
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - SF 32(14:27 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to 50 for 18 yards (N.Bolton). 7 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 50(13:51 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to G.Kittle.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - SF 50(13:45 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 40 for 10 yards (L.Chenal).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(13:10 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 31 for 9 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - SF 31(12:32 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to KC 19 for 12 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19(11:52 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at KC 13 for 6 yards (J.Thornhill). 10 YAC
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - SF 13(11:15 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to KC 12 for 1 yard (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SF 12(10:31 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk (J.Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - SF 12(10:26 - 1st) R.Gould 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 60 yards from SF 35 to KC 5. I.Pacheco to KC 25 for 20 yards (G.Odum).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(10:17 - 1st) I.Pacheco left tackle to KC 27 for 2 yards (N.Bosa - D.Greenlaw).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - KC 27(9:43 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 28 for 1 yard (F.Warner). 5 YAC
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 28(8:50 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle intended for S.Moore INTERCEPTED by T.Hufanga (T.Gipson) at KC 36. T.Hufanga to KC 34 for 2 yards (M.Valdes-Scantling).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34(8:43 - 1st) T.Davis-Price left end to KC 31 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - SF 31(7:58 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to D.Samuel to KC 9 for 22 yards (Ja.Watson). 3 YAC
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SF 9(7:14 - 1st) T.Davis-Price left guard to KC 8 for 1 yard (J.Thornhill).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - SF 8(6:36 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to R.McCloud for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KC-T.Stallworth - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 46 yards from 50 to KC 4. I.Pacheco ran ob at KC 27 for 23 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 27(6:24 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 36 for 9 yards (D.Greenlaw - D.Lenoir). 4 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KC 36(5:46 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 36 for no gain (S.Ebukam; T.Hufanga).
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - KC 36(5:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to SF 37 for 27 yards (F.Warner). 26 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 37(4:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - KC 37(4:24 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Hardman to SF 19 for 18 yards (T.Gipson). 0 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 19(3:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KC 19(3:35 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left tackle to SF 13 for 6 yards (A.Spence).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - KC 13(2:44 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at SF 8 for 5 yards (D.Lenoir). Penalty on SF-N.Bosa - Defensive Offside - declined. 7 YAC
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - KC 8(2:14 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 12 YAC
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to SF 0. R.McCloud to SF 22 for 22 yards (M.Kemp; D.Bush).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 22(2:01 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SF 22(1:57 - 1st) D.Samuel left end to SF 24 for 2 yards (L.Sneed - G.Karlaftis).
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - SF 24(1:18 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 45 for 21 yards (C.Lammons - J.Thornhill). 12 YAC
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 45(0:31 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-J.Wilson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - SF 40(0:06 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to SF 48 for 8 yards (N.Bolton).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SF 48(15:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to C.McCaffrey to KC 39 for 13 yards (N.Bolton). 17 YAC
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 39(14:26 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to KC 27 for 12 yards (J.Reid).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(13:43 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle to KC 24 for 3 yards (L.Sneed). 3 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SF 24(12:58 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (G.Karlaftis).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SF 24(12:56 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at KC 32 for -8 yards (C.Jones).
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - SF 32(12:15 - 2nd) R.Gould 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 63 yards from SF 35 to KC 2. I.Pacheco to KC 29 for 27 yards (J.Jennings; D.Flannigan-Fowles). PENALTY on KC-J.Fortson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 10(12:02 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right end to KC 15 for 5 yards (F.Warner; C.Ward).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - KC 15(11:29 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Fortson to KC 23 for 8 yards (T.Hufanga). SF-T.Hufanga was injured during the play. 2 YAC
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KC 23(11:03 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 40 for 17 yards (T.Moore). Penalty on SF-J.Ward - Defensive Holding - declined. 2 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 40(10:35 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to J.Fortson [K.Hyder].
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(10:31 - 2nd) J.McKinnon left guard to KC 49 for 9 yards (T.Moore).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KC 49(9:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to J.McKinnon.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - KC 49(9:54 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling. PENALTY on SF-C.Omenihu - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at KC 49 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46(9:43 - 2nd) I.Pacheco right tackle to SF 42 for 4 yards (K.Givens - D.Greenlaw).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - KC 42(9:11 - 2nd) 0 YAC (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to SF 36 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(8:27 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left tackle to SF 35 for 1 yard (S.Ebukam; K.Hyder).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - KC 35(7:54 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray pushed ob at SF 25 for 10 yards (J.Ward). 3 YAC
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(7:17 - 2nd) M.Hardman right end for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:09 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 63 yards from KC 35 to SF 2. R.McCloud to SF 14 for 12 yards (M.Kemp).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 14(7:05 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey right guard to SF 16 for 2 yards (W.Gay - C.Dunlap).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SF 16(6:29 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle to SF 25 for 9 yards (W.Gay). 2 YAC
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 25(5:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-D.Gray - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SF 20(5:24 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to D.Gray (J.Thornhill).
|+34 YD
2 & 15 - SF 20(5:18 - 2nd) 7 YAC (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to G.Kittle to KC 46 for 34 yards (J.Reid).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SF 46(4:35 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to KC 29 for 17 yards (J.Thornhill). 4 YAC
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 29(3:50 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end pushed ob at KC 27 for 2 yards (J.Thornhill). PENALTY on SF-J.Jennings - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 29 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - SF 39(3:26 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey right guard to KC 34 for 5 yards (W.Gay; N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - SF 34(2:44 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at KC 38 for -4 yards (sack split by W.Gay and L.Sneed).
|Penalty
3 & 19 - SF 38(2:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on KC - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at KC 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - SF 33(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to K.Juszczyk (C.Dunlap).
|Penalty
4 & 14 - SF 33(1:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-J.Moore - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 33 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - SF 38(1:55 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 29 yards to KC 9 - Center-T.Pepper. S.Moore MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by SF-S.Womack at KC 12.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 12(1:47 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to KC 11 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SF 11(1:39 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel pushed ob at KC 5 for 6 yards (J.Reid). 7 YAC
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SF 5(1:34 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left intended for G.Kittle INTERCEPTED by J.Williams [G.Karlaftis] at KC -1. J.Williams to KC 6 for 7 yards (B.Aiyuk).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 6(1:28 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to KC 8 for 2 yards (J.Ward). 0 YAC
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - KC 8(1:21 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 30 for 22 yards (T.Gipson). SF-D.Lenoir was injured during the play. 16 YAC
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - KC 30(1:09 - 2nd) 0 YAC (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling to SF 30 for 40 yards (T.Gipson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 30(0:47 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Ju.Watson.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - KC 30(0:44 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at SF 11 for 19 yards (A.Thomas). 3
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 11(0:38 - 2nd) 1 YAC (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to SF 6 for 5 yards (F.Warner).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 6(0:19 - 2nd) P.Mahomes to SF 10 for -4 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at SF 11. P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - KC 6(0:16 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on KC-J.McKinnon - Low Block - 15 yards - enforced at SF 6 - No Play.
|No Good
3 & 20 - KC 21(0:11 - 2nd) H.Butker 39 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 61 yards from SF 35 to KC 4. I.Pacheco ran ob at SF 48 for 48 yards (O.Burks). PENALTY on SF-J.Jennings - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at SF 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33(14:51 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to SF 30 for 3 yards (F.Warner - H.Ridgeway).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - KC 30(14:12 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to SF 16 for 14 yards (C.Ward). 0 YAC
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KC 16(13:34 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right end for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 64 yards from KC 35 to SF 1. R.McCloud to SF 17 for 16 yards (B.Cook).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 17(13:25 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right tackle to SF 17 for no gain (J.Reid).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 17(12:45 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - SF 17(12:42 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk to SF 34 for 17 yards (J.Thornhill). 14 YAC
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34(11:58 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 49 for 15 yards (J.Thornhill - G.Karlaftis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49(11:11 - 3rd) J.Wilson left guard to KC 48 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi; C.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SF 48(10:33 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to KC 44 for 4 yards (W.Gay; M.Herring). 2 YAC
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - SF 44(9:54 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to KC 34 for 10 yards (J.Reid; L.Sneed).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34(9:12 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to KC 30 for 4 yards (W.Gay - Ja.Watson). 0 YAC
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - SF 30(8:31 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to KC 31 for -1 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SF 31(7:50 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to G.Kittle. Penalty on SF-T.Williams - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SF 31(7:46 - 3rd) R.Gould 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(7:41 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 31 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - KC 31(7:04 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to T.Kelce to KC 49 for 18 yards (C.Ward) [K.Givens]. 0 YAC
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49(6:21 - 3rd) J.McKinnon up the middle to SF 48 for 3 yards (N.Bosa).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - KC 48(5:43 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to SF 43 for 5 yards (C.Ward). 7 YAC
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - KC 43(5:13 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to SF 28 for 15 yards (T.Gipson). 0 YAC
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 28(4:35 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to Ju.Watson. PENALTY on KC-A.Wylie - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KC 38(4:30 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to J.Fortson. SF-C.Ward was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - KC 38(4:27 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right [D.Jackson].
|+34 YD
3 & 20 - KC 38(4:21 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to SF 4 for 34 yards (T.Gipson). 37 YAC
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - KC 4(3:35 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Ju.Watson for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 0 YAC
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 25(3:31 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to B.Aiyuk ran ob at SF 44 for 19 yards. PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 20 - SF 15(3:05 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 28 for 13 yards (L.Sneed). 9 YAC
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SF 28(2:19 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to G.Kittle [C.Dunlap]. PENALTY on KC-L.Sneed - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at SF 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 42(2:13 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to KC 40 for 18 yards (L.Sneed). KC-C.Dunlap was injured during the play. PENALTY on SF-D.Samuel - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 42 - No Play. Penalty on SF-T.Williams - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - SF 32(1:55 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to C.McCaffrey to SF 43 for 11 yards (K.Saunders) [N.Bolton]. 11 YAC
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - SF 43(1:08 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to J.Jennings to KC 46 for 11 yards (K.Saunders). 8 YAC
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SF 46(0:25 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at KC 27 for 19 yards (Ja.Watson). 17 YAC
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(15:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to KC 15 for 12 yards (W.Gay). 5 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 15(14:29 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 15(14:24 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to J.Wilson.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - SF 15(14:20 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to G.Kittle for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 0 YAC
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 62 yards from SF 35 to KC 3. I.Pacheco to KC 20 for 17 yards (O.Burks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 20(14:12 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 14 for -6 yards (N.Bosa).
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - KC 14(13:34 - 4th) I.Pacheco left tackle to KC 19 for 5 yards (N.Bosa).
|+57 YD
3 & 11 - KC 19(12:54 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling to SF 24 for 57 yards (C.Ward). 16 YAC
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24(12:10 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to SF 23 for 1 yard (T.Hufanga - C.Ward).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - KC 23(11:28 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to SF 3 for 20 yards (T.Hufanga; F.Warner). 16 YAC
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 3(10:48 - 4th) M.Hardman left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 69 yards from KC 35 to SF -4. R.McCloud to SF 27 for 31 yards (M.Burton). PENALTY on SF-T.Davis-Price - Offensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at SF 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 5(10:36 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 9 for 4 yards (Ja.Watson). PENALTY on KC-F.Clark - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at SF 5 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 5 - SF 10(10:15 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 9 for -1 yards (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SF 9(9:36 - 4th) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 6 for -3 yards (sack split by F.Clark and K.Saunders).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 6(8:55 - 4th) J.Garoppolo sacked in End Zone for -6 yards - SAFETY (F.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 56 yards from SF 20 to KC 24. M.Hardman to KC 28 for 4 yards (D.Lenoir; G.Odum).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 28(8:42 - 4th) I.Pacheco right tackle to KC 34 for 6 yards (C.Ward - D.Jackson).
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - KC 34(8:03 - 4th) I.Pacheco left end to SF 49 for 17 yards (D.Lenoir).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 49(7:24 - 4th) I.Pacheco left end ran ob at SF 38 for 11 yards (D.Jackson). PENALTY on KC-J.Thuney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KC 41(6:59 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire (D.Jackson).
|+14 YD
2 & 20 - KC 41(6:55 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to SF 45 for 14 yards (C.Ward). 6 YAC
|+45 YD
3 & 6 - KC 45(6:15 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster for 45 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 31 YAC
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(6:05 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 34 for 9 yards (Ja.Watson - N.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SF 34(5:44 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete right to D.Samuel (J.Williams).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SF 34(5:41 - 4th) J.Garoppolo up the middle to SF 37 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(5:26 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to K.Juszczyk to SF 45 for 8 yards (N.Bolton). 2 YAC
|Penalty
2 & 2 - SF 45(5:08 - 4th) J.Garoppolo scrambles left tackle to KC 41 for 14 yards (Ja.Watson). PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - SF 35(4:52 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk to SF 44 for 9 yards (J.Reid). 7 YAC
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - SF 44(4:32 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Jennings to KC 43 for 13 yards (J.Thornhill). 7 YAC
|Fumble
1 & 10 - SF 43(4:08 - 4th) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 49 for -8 yards (C.Jones). FUMBLES (C.Jones) - touched at KC 48 - RECOVERED by KC-M.Herring at KC 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 49(4:00 - 4th) C.Henne pass incomplete short right to T.Kelce (K.Hyder). New QB KC 4-C.Henne
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 49(3:57 - 4th) I.Pacheco left end to SF 48 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 48(3:50 - 4th) C.Henne pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KC 48(3:46 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 33 yards to SF 15 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(3:39 - 4th) B.Purdy pass deep left to R.McCloud to SF 35 for 20 yards (Ja.Watson; J.Thornhill). New SF QB 13-B.Purdy 3 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 35(3:15 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete short middle to T.Davis-Price.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SF 35(3:11 - 4th) B.Purdy scrambles left end to SF 36 for 1 yard (D.Bush).
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - SF 36(2:43 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 45 for 9 yards (C.Lammons; D.Bootle). 5 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 45(2:22 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to J.Jennings.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 45(2:21 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to T.Davis-Price.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - SF 45(2:15 - 4th) B.Purdy pass deep right to R.McCloud to KC 33 for 22 yards (J.Thornhill). 2 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 33(2:00 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep right to D.Gray.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - SF 33(1:55 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short middle to R.McCloud to KC 18 for 15 yards (J.Williams). 0 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 18(1:37 - 4th) B.Purdy pass deep middle intended for J.Jennings INTERCEPTED by J.Thornhill at KC -2. Touchback.
