Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals were trailing late in the first half when cameras caught coach Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray in a heated verbal exchange while star receiver DeAndre Hopkins played the role of peacemaker.
Murray's message to his irate coach: ''Calm down, we're good. We're going to make it right.''
Murray - and the Cardinals defense - made sure his prediction was true.
Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-6s late in the first half and used that stunning change in momentum to lift the Cardinals over the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday night.
The Cardinals (3-4) snapped an eight-game home losing streak that was the franchise's longest since 1958.
The game was tied at 14 when Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw the game-changing interceptions on consecutive drives that were barely a minute apart. The first one wasn't necessarily his fault, but the second one was.
The first came when Saints receiver Marquez Callaway bobbled a potential catch. Wilson was there to pluck it out of the air and then sprinted 38 yards to the end zone, diving over the goal line for a 20-14 lead.
The second happened when Dalton tried to throw over the middle. Simmons corralled the interception with one hand and then ran 56 yards down the right sideline for the score and a 28-14 lead. The Cardinals crowd - which hadn't seen a win since Oct. 24 of last season against the Texans - roared its approval.
''For the first time all season, we could play with the lead and lean on it,'' Kingsbury said. ''It definitely helped.''
From there, the Cardinals had control. The Saints pulled within 28-17 early in the third, but Murray found Greg Dortch for a 5-yard touchdown to push Arizona ahead 35-17.
Murray completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown.
New Orleans (2-5) has lost five of its last six games. Dalton threw for 361 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
It was another frustrating loss for the Saints in a season that's quickly unraveling.
''The three takeaways were killers in the game,'' Saints coach Dennis Allen. ''We've got to fix some of these issues, that's my responsibility.''
The Saints led 7-3 late in the first quarter and looked as if they were going to score another touchdown, but Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton intercepted Dalton's pass in the end zone.
New Orleans did push ahead 14-6 in the second on a 3-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill. The touchdown was set up by a 64-yard catch and run by Kevin White, who barely stayed in-bounds as he ran down the left sideline to Arizona's 3-yard line. White was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad before the game.
HAPPY HOP
The Cardinals welcomed back Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro who was suspended for the first six games of the season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Hopkins finished with 10 catches for 102 yards. He couldn't be with the team for much of the suspension, but said he worked hard to stay in shape.
''I don't know where he's been or what he's been doing, but it worked,'' Kingsbury said.
Newly-acquired receiver Robbie Anderson - who had been with the team just three days since being acquired in a trade with the Panthers - was also active and on the field for a few plays. He didn't record a catch.
BAD COMPANY
Dalton was just the fourth quarterback since 2010 to throw two pick-6s in the first half. The others are Josh Rosen, Tony Romo and Colin Kaepernick.
NICE PLAY, ROOK
Dalton - starting his fourth straight game for the injured Jameis Winston - had a beautiful long throw on the first drive, connecting with rookie Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard touchdown.
Shaheed was an undrafted free agent who made a big impact for a second straight week with his early touchdown.
He was brought up from the practice squad before last week's game against the Bengals and showed blazing speed when he took a handoff on a jet sweep 44 yards for a touchdown on his first offensive play with the ball in the NFL.
INJURIES
Saints: Both starting CBs Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Paulson Adebo (knee) were inactive. So were starting LG Andrus Peat (chest), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), WR Michael Thomas (foot) and TE Adam Trautman (ankle). ... CB Bradley Roby (ankle) was carted off the field in the first quarter.
Cardinals: LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), K Matt Prater (hip), RB James Conner (ribs), C Rodney Hudson (knee) and RB Darrel Williams (knee) were all inactive. ... DL Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) was carted off the field in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Saints: Host the Raiders on Oct. 30.
Cardinals: Travel to face the Vikings on Oct. 30.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:02
|30:58
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|17
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|494
|326
|Total Plays
|71
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|137
|Rush Attempts
|22
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|409
|189
|Comp. - Att.
|32-49
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-49
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|4-44.3
|Return Yards
|51
|142
|Punts - Returns
|2-28
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-94
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|409
|PASS YDS
|189
|
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|494
|TOTAL YDS
|326
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
16
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|11
|49
|0
|17
|16
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
34
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|4
|21
|0
|14
|34
|
T. Hill 7 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|3
|9
|0
|3
|8
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|4
|6
|0
|5
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Olave 12 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Olave
|14
|7
|106
|0
|41
|17
|
K. White 17 WR
7
FPTS
|K. White
|1
|1
|64
|0
|64
|7
|
T. Smith 10 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Smith
|6
|5
|59
|0
|20
|10
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
16
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|9
|7
|56
|0
|12
|16
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|1
|53
|1
|53
|12
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
20
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|5
|5
|32
|2
|17
|20
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|6
|2
|20
|0
|12
|4
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|3
|3
|16
|0
|11
|4
|
T. Hill 7 TE
8
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Evans 30 DB
|J. Evans
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 LB
|T. Kpassagnon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Dowell 50 LB
|A. Dowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
10
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|2/2
|45
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|2
|47.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
19
FPTS
|K. Murray
|20/29
|204
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
23
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|12
|92
|1
|45
|23
|
K. Murray 1 QB
19
FPTS
|K. Murray
|7
|30
|0
|17
|19
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|9
|14
|1
|11
|11
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
7
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|14
|10
|103
|0
|18
|20
|
R. Moore 4 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Moore
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|4
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
11
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|2
|2
|23
|0
|24
|11
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
6
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|4
|2
|21
|0
|15
|6
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
23
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|5
|4
|21
|0
|16
|23
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
7
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|7
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Luketa 43 LB
|J. Luketa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McBride 85 TE
|T. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 NT
|R. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 LB
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Anderson 89 TE
|S. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 91 DE
|M. Dogbe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
8
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|2/2
|50
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|4
|44.3
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
7
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|2
|24.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Johnson to NO 31 for 6 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - NO 31(14:28 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 48 for 17 yards (B.Baker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(13:46 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to ARI 48 for 4 yards (R.Lawrence - Z.Collins).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NO 48(13:12 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 48 - No Play.
|+53 YD
2 & 11 - NO 47(13:02 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep middle to R.Shaheed for 53 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(12:53 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 32 for 7 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+31 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 32(12:35 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep right to R.Moore to NO 37 for 31 yards (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 37(11:46 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin to NO 37 for no gain (P.Werner). Penalty on ARI-W.Hernandez - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 37(11:39 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to NO 32 for 5 yards (B.Roby).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARI 32(11:04 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to D.Hopkins.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ARI 32(10:58 - 1st) R.Blankenship 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(10:54 - 1st) M.Ingram up the middle to NO 24 for -1 yards (T.Vallejo). ARI-R.Lawrence was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 24(10:26 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Olave.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - NO 24(10:21 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 39 for 15 yards (J.Thompson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39(9:40 - 1st) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 45 for 6 yards (C.Thomas).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NO 45(9:02 - 1st) T.Hill left tackle to NO 48 for 3 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NO 48(8:25 - 1st) M.Ingram up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (Z.Collins - M.Dogbe).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 50(7:46 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-C.Throckmorton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - NO 45(7:28 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to ARI 45 for 10 yards (M.Wilson). ARI-M.Wilson was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NO 45(7:02 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara to ARI 38 for 7 yards (Z.Collins).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38(6:22 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to ARI 40 for -2 yards (Z.Allen).
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - NO 40(5:39 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Ingram to ARI 37 for 3 yards (Z.Collins; B.Niemann).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - NO 37(4:54 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to ARI 22 for 15 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 22(4:12 - 1st) A.Kamara up the middle to ARI 12 for 10 yards (I.Simmons).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 12(3:34 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to ARI 8 for 4 yards (J.Thompson).
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - NO 8(2:52 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to ARI 10 for -2 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NO 10(2:13 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep middle intended for M.Callaway INTERCEPTED by A.Hamilton at ARI -9. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(2:06 - 1st) K.Murray up the middle pushed ob at ARI 37 for 17 yards (C.Harris).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(1:29 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle pushed ob at NO 18 for 45 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 18(0:51 - 1st) K.Murray left end to NO 17 for 1 yard (M.Davenport).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 17(0:08 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to K.Ingram to NO 18 for -1 yards (P.Werner).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 18(15:00 - 2nd) K.Murray scrambles left end to NO 7 for 11 yards (T.Mathieu).
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 7(14:14 - 2nd) E.Benjamin left tackle to NO 10 for -3 yards (P.Werner).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 10(13:27 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to E.Benjamin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARI 10(13:23 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to R.Moore. Penalty on ARI-R.Moore - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ARI 10(13:19 - 2nd) R.Blankenship 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(13:15 - 2nd) M.Ingram up the middle to NO 30 for 5 yards (Z.Collins; T.Vallejo).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NO 30(12:35 - 2nd) T.Hill up the middle to NO 33 for 3 yards (Z.Allen; L.Fotu).
|+64 YD
3 & 2 - NO 33(11:52 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to K.White to ARI 3 for 64 yards (A.Hamilton). Arizona challenged the runner was inbounds ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NO 3(11:07 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to ARI 3 for no gain (J.Watt; I.Simmons).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NO 3(10:33 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Hill for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:29 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 25 for no gain (D.Davis - K.Street).
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 25(9:56 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to K.Ingram to ARI 49 for 24 yards (C.Granderson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 49(9:04 - 2nd) E.Benjamin up the middle to NO 48 for 3 yards (D.Onyemata - C.Harris).
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 48(8:30 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right to D.Hopkins ran ob at NO 30 for 18 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 30(7:52 - 2nd) K.Ingram right end to NO 29 for 1 yard (C.Jordan - M.Davenport).
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 29(7:18 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to NO 30 for -1 yards (J.Evans - M.Roach).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ARI 30(6:38 - 2nd) K.Murray sacked at NO 35 for -5 yards (D.Onyemata). PENALTY on NO-J.Evans - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(6:19 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at NO 18 for 7 yards (C.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 18(5:59 - 2nd) E.Benjamin up the middle to NO 13 for 5 yards (M.Davenport; M.Maye).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 13(5:21 - 2nd) K.Murray up the middle to NO 17 for -4 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - ARI 17(4:38 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to NO 10 for 7 yards (C.Harris).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - ARI 10(3:51 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to NO 4 for 6 yards (C.Harris).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - ARI 4(3:12 - 2nd) J.Jones reported in as eligible. K.Murray left end pushed ob at NO 2 for 2 yards (C.Granderson).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 2(2:32 - 2nd) K.Ingram up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(2:28 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray pass to D.Hopkins is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on NO-C.Harris - Defensive Holding - 1 yard - enforced at NO 2 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(2:28 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Benjamin rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(2:28 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end to NO 35 for 10 yards (L.Fotu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 35(2:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle intended for M.Callaway INTERCEPTED by M.Wilson at NO 38. M.Wilson for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:50 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:50 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Callaway to NO 33 for 8 yards (B.Niemann - J.Thompson).
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - NO 33(1:30 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles right end to NO 47 for 14 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 47(1:06 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 47(1:03 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to M.Callaway (A.Hamilton - J.Thompson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NO 47(0:57 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle intended for C.Olave INTERCEPTED by I.Simmons at ARI 44. I.Simmons for 56 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:46 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray pass to Z.Ertz is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) R.Blankenship kicks 71 yards from ARI 35 to NO -6. R.Shaheed to NO 17 for 23 yards (T.McBride). PENALTY on NO-D.Washington - Unnecessary Roughness - 8 yards - enforced at NO 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 9(0:42 - 2nd) A.Dalton kneels to NO 8 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 57 yards from NO 35 to ARI 8. G.Dortch to ARI 25 for 17 yards (A.Dowell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(14:55 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins to ARI 30 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 30(14:19 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARI 30(14:15 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to D.Hopkins.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARI 30(14:12 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 31 yards to NO 39 - Center-A.Brewer - downed by ARI-E.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39(14:00 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to T.Smith to NO 48 for 9 yards (M.Wilson; J.Thompson).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NO 48(13:21 - 3rd) M.Ingram right tackle to NO 48 for no gain (J.Watt).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NO 48(12:37 - 3rd) T.Hill up the middle to ARI 49 for 3 yards (B.Baker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 49(11:59 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara (B.Baker).
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - NO 49(11:55 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short middle to C.Olave to ARI 8 for 41 yards (J.Thompson; B.Baker).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NO 8(11:11 - 3rd) A.Kamara right tackle to ARI 9 for -1 yards (J.Luketa).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NO 9(10:36 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Ingram to ARI 7 for 2 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NO 7(9:51 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to T.Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NO 7(9:47 - 3rd) W.Lutz 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(9:44 - 3rd) E.Benjamin right end to ARI 26 for 1 yard (M.Roach).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARI 26(9:03 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to Z.Ertz (K.Street).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - ARI 26(8:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-B.Price - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARI 21(8:58 - 3rd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 12 for -9 yards (C.Jordan).
|Punt
4 & 23 - ARI 12(8:16 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 56 yards to NO 32 - Center-A.Brewer. R.Shaheed pushed ob at NO 46 for 14 yards (T.Vallejo).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 46(8:05 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to C.Olave (M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NO 46(7:57 - 3rd) A.Kamara up the middle to NO 49 for 3 yards (Z.Allen - M.Golden).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NO 49(7:12 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to C.Olave [Z.Allen].
|Punt
4 & 7 - NO 49(7:07 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 36 yards to ARI 15 - Center-Z.Wood - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 15(7:00 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 12 for -3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - ARI 12(6:19 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 27 for 15 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 27(5:39 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to Z.Ertz (P.Werner).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARI 27(5:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-Z.Ertz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 27 - No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - ARI 22(5:34 - 3rd) K.Murray pass deep left to D.Hopkins to ARI 39 for 17 yards (C.Harris). FUMBLES (C.Harris) - and recovers at ARI 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(4:49 - 3rd) G.Dortch left end to ARI 40 for 1 yard (T.Mathieu; P.Werner). NO-K.Street was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 40(4:13 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin to ARI 46 for 6 yards (C.Jordan).
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - ARI 46(3:27 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to E.Benjamin pushed ob at NO 38 for 16 yards (M.Maye; D.Davis).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(2:41 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to D.Hopkins to NO 29 for 9 yards (J.Evans).
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - ARI 29(2:21 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins to NO 12 for 17 yards (A.Taylor).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 12(1:36 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Ingram up the middle to NO 1 for 11 yards (A.Taylor).
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 1(1:19 - 3rd) K.Murray to NO 5 for -4 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at NO 5. K.Murray to NO 5 for no gain. Handoff to K.Ingram to NO 5 for no gain (C.Jordan).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 5(0:32 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to G.Dortch for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 3rd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(0:29 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 32 for 7 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NO 32(0:04 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NO 32(0:01 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short middle to C.Olave (Z.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NO 32(15:00 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 58 yards to ARI 10 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-J.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 10(14:49 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARI 10(14:45 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARI 10 for 0 yards (K.Street). PENALTY on NO-C.Harris - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 10 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 15(14:22 - 4th) E.Benjamin right tackle to ARI 16 for 1 yard (K.Street; M.Roach).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARI 16(13:39 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARI 16(13:33 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at ARI 10 for -6 yards (D.Davis). NO-A.Taylor was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARI 10(13:06 - 4th) A.Lee punts 50 yards to NO 40 - Center-A.Brewer. R.Shaheed to ARI 46 for 14 yards (S.Anderson; E.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 46(12:54 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at ARI 35 for 11 yards (Z.Collins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(12:25 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara to ARI 30 for 5 yards (Z.Collins).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NO 30(12:01 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at ARI 23 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 23(11:42 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to ARI 17 for 6 yards (Z.Collins).
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - NO 17(11:20 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson for 17 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 60 yards from NO 35 to ARI 5. G.Dortch pushed ob at ARI 36 for 31 yards (J.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 36(11:07 - 4th) K.Murray left end to ARI 40 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 40(10:26 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins ran ob at NO 46 for 14 yards (J.Evans).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 46(9:45 - 4th) E.Benjamin up the middle to NO 37 for 9 yards (D.Onyemata; P.Werner). PENALTY on NO-C.Jordan - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at NO 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 22(9:20 - 4th) E.Benjamin right tackle to NO 18 for 4 yards (T.Kpassagnon; P.Werner).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 18(8:32 - 4th) K.Ingram right tackle to NO 15 for 3 yards (S.Tuttle).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - ARI 15(7:56 - 4th) PENALTY on ARI - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at NO 15 - No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - ARI 20(7:56 - 4th) E.Benjamin left tackle to NO 5 for 15 yards (M.Maye - T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 5(7:08 - 4th) E.Benjamin up the middle to NO 5 for no gain (P.Werner; C.Jordan).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 5(6:26 - 4th) E.Benjamin up the middle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 4th) R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(6:22 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson pushed ob at NO 32 for 7 yards (A.Hamilton).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NO 32(5:56 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave (J.Thompson).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NO 32(5:51 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to M.Callaway. PENALTY on ARI-M.Wilson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NO 32 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NO 37(5:47 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at ARI 46 for 17 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 46(5:25 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave ran ob at ARI 33 for 13 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(5:07 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Ingram to ARI 22 for 11 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 22(4:47 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NO 22(4:40 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Johnson to ARI 21 for 1 yard (M.Golden).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NO 21(4:10 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at ARI 15 for 6 yards (B.Murphy).
|+12 YD
4 & 3 - NO 15(4:04 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Callaway to ARI 3 for 12 yards (M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NO 3(3:40 - 4th) A.Dalton scrambles up the middle to ARI 1 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NO 1(3:12 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to J.Johnson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:07 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:07 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks onside 13 yards from NO 35 to NO 48. T.McBride (didn't try to advance) to NO 48 for no gain.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 48(3:06 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to NO 44 for 4 yards (M.Maye - M.Davenport).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 44(2:59 - 4th) K.Ingram left tackle to NO 44 for no gain (M.Davenport; C.Jordan).
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 44(2:54 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to NO 40 for 4 yards (J.Evans).
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARI 40(2:49 - 4th) A.Lee punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(2:40 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep middle to T.Smith to NO 40 for 20 yards (B.Murphy).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(2:10 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 45 for 5 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 45(2:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to M.Callaway.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NO 45(1:54 - 4th) A.Dalton scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 49 for 6 yards (A.Hamilton).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(1:47 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to ARI 42 for 7 yards (Z.Collins).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - NO 42(1:27 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short middle to A.Kamara to ARI 30 for 12 yards (I.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 30(1:05 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to C.Olave [L.Fotu].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NO 30(1:00 - 4th) PENALTY on NO-C.Throckmorton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NO 35(1:00 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - NO 35(0:54 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at ARI 27 for 8 yards (B.Murphy) [M.Golden].
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NO 27(0:47 - 4th) W.Lutz 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
