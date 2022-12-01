|
TEN
PHI
Titans-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid.
With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third.
Big games for the Titans? You bet he had them.
Like his 10 receptions for 155 yards in a 2021 game against the Colts. Or the five receptions for 142 yards he had the same season in Tennessee's playoff loss to Cincinnati.
Brown had well outperformed the contract that would have paid him $4 million in the final season of his rookie deal. Brown wanted $22 million, he said the Titans offered $16 million and the gap was enough to put him on the trade market.
The contract dispute was all the Eagles needed to swoop in and make the draft-night deal for Brown that instantly made him the franchise's best wide receiver since Terrell Owens.
Philly paid up - a $100 million, four-year contract with $57 million guaranteed. The other big win for Brown was joining longtime friend and star QB Jalen Hurts to lead the Eagles to an NFL-best 10-1 record into Sunday's game against the Titans (7-4).
''Of course it means a lot, but I've got to be professional about it,'' Brown said.
Brown, though, is finally ready to make the Titans pay. Maybe not in the cash he wanted. But with an L on the scoreboard.
''I've come to peace about it,'' Brown said. ''I'm with the Eagles and we're 10-1. We're doing a really good job here. Of course, early on, I had mixed emotions. I changed my family's life forever. That was the goal. I'm thankful for Tennessee, but I'm here in Philly now.''
Brown already has 53 receptions for 831 yards and seven touchdowns with the Eagles and has two games with 155-plus yards receiving. He caught three touchdown passes in a win against Pittsburgh, though he has fumbled each of the last two games and has 113 yards combined the last three games. Brown has contended with a lingering ankle injury and a stomach illness that sidelined him from practice last week.
He still is on pace to become the first Eagles receiver to top 1,000 yards since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Brown has been better than advertised.
''Just the ability off the line of scrimmage and at the top of the route for a big man. So, the explosion off that, just how he plays with physical presence,'' he said. ''And that happens right at the line of scrimmage and at the top of the route, whether it's a little flipper at the top or how he gets the guy's hand off him at the beginning and is able to lean on him and break both ways off that.''
Brown had no regrets about leaving the Titans.
''Me, personally, I feel like I won,'' he said.
Sirianni said he would tell Brown the same thing he always says when players prepare for a professional or personal homecoming game: Stay in the moment. Treat it as another game.
''Naturally human nature will take over, and that's my job as a coach to make sure that he knows he doesn't have to do anything more than just be A.J. Brown,'' Sirianni said. ''That's why he's here. That's why we traded for him, that's why we paid him, because he's a phenomenal player. Just go be yourself. You don't have to do anything special because you're special enough to go out there and play.''
The Titans have moved on from Brown with Treylon Burks, who has 24 catches for 334 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown when he recovered Derrick Henry's fumble in the end zone of last week's loss to Cincinnati.
The Titans knew how talented and dominant Brown was for them. They just hope they don't see it with the Eagles.
''I love A.J. and miss having him around, but he is doing well over there,'' Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said. ''I just hope it's is not too well on this Sunday.''
OUCH
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the NFL's interception leader with six, is out for the foreseeable future with a lacerated kidney. He was injured in Sunday's win against Green Bay. He was replaced by undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship, who promptly had an interception against Aaron Rodgers.
''I know he was in some pain on the field and he's doing well right now,'' Sirianni said. ''As far as how long he'll be out, you never really know with that and you know I'm not going to put a timetable on anybody.''
FUTURE SUCCESS
The Eagles started 10-1 four other times in team history and reached the title game all four times. They won the NFL championship in 1949 and the Super Bowl following the 2017 season, and lost the Super Bowls for 1980 and 2004.
TIGHT D
The Titans' defense has not allowed more than 20 points in eight straight games - two of those are losses and that includes an OT loss in Kansas City. It is the longest active streak in the NFL and the franchise's longest such streak within a season since 1993 (11 games).
AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:18
|11:50
|1st Downs
|5
|9
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|1
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|90
|192
|Total Plays
|20
|23
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|14
|Rush Attempts
|10
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|3.5
|Net Yards Passing
|35
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|11-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|9-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-54.0
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|30
|68
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|2-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|35
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|14
|
|90
|TOTAL YDS
|192
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|5/8
|41
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|3
|34
|0
|17
|10
|
D. Henry 22 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Henry
|7
|21
|0
|6
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Burks 16 WR
9
FPTS
|T. Burks
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|9
|
D. Henry 22 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Henry
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|4
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Woods 2 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 94 DT
|M. Edwards
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 OLB
|R. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 OLB
|O. Adeniyi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 30 CB
|T. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Cole 53 OLB
|D. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 47 SS
|A. Adams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rice 56 LB
|M. Rice
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
1
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|2
|54.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 80 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 80 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|11/17
|183
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|3
|11
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|1
|3
|0
|3
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
15
FPTS
|A. Brown
|4
|3
|61
|1
|40
|15
|
D. Smith 6 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Smith
|5
|3
|59
|1
|34
|14
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
3
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|3
|2
|17
|0
|16
|3
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 32 SAF
|R. Blankenship
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 98 DT
|L. Joseph
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
2
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|2
|37.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|18.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|2
|15.5
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEN 33(6:52 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Okonkwo (J.Bradberry).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(7:28 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 19(8:08 - 2nd) R.Tannehill scrambles left end ran ob at TEN 28 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 13(8:49 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 19 for 6 yards (T.Edwards; L.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - PHI 40(8:55 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 27 yards to TEN 13 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by C.Board.
|Fumble
3 & 14 - PHI 38(9:40 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at TEN 42 for -4 yards (B.Dupree). FUMBLES (B.Dupree) [B.Dupree] - recovered by PHI-J.Mailata at TEN 40.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - PHI 33(10:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 33 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 34(10:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to Q.Watkins pushed ob at TEN 33 for 1 yard (A.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 34(10:41 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to K.Gainwell (J.Simmons).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - PHI 49(10:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown. PENALTY on TEN-B.Dupree - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TEN 49 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - PHI 39(11:05 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end pushed ob at TEN 34 for 5 yards (D.Long). TEN-D.Long was injured during the play. PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PHI 39(11:13 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(11:45 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders pushed ob at TEN 39 for 6 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 43(12:13 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 40 for -3 yards (M.Edwards). PHI-L.Dickerson was injured during the play. PENALTY on TEN-M.Edwards - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at PHI 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 26(12:24 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards to PHI 23 - Center-M.Cox. B.Covey to PHI 43 for 20 yards (D.Cole; K.Rader).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 27(13:01 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked ob at TEN 26 for -1 yards (F.Cox).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 23(13:44 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard to TEN 27 for 4 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 23(13:49 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to R.Woods (J.Bradberry).
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 63 yards from PHI 35 to TEN 2. C.Board to TEN 23 for 21 yards (S.Bradley).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+40 YD
2 & 15 - PHI 40(14:03 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep left to A.Brown for 40 yards - TOUCHDOWN. TEN-K.Fulton was injured during the play. Penalty on TEN-K.Fulton - Illegal Contact - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PHI 40(14:05 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown for 40 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 35(14:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Stoll - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 15 - PHI 39(14:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle to J.Stoll to TEN 35 for 26 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PHI 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 48 for 9 yards (K.Fulton). Tennessee challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 44(0:20 - 1st) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at TEN 45 for 11 yards (D.Long). PENALTY on PHI - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 44 - No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 30(1:06 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 44 for 14 yards (A.Adams; K.Byard).
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 14(1:49 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins pushed ob at PHI 30 for 16 yards (R.McCreary).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - PHI 19(2:06 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 19 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 15(2:42 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 19 for 4 yards (K.Strong - M.Rice).
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 46 yards from 50 to PHI 4. B.Scott to PHI 15 for 11 yards (J.Kalu).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:47 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 25(2:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to T.Burks for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN. TEN-T.Burks was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on PHI-M.Epps - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 26(3:27 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to PHI 25 for 1 yard (J.Sweat).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 32(4:11 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to PHI 26 for 6 yards (L.Joseph; K.White).
|+8 YD
4 & 7 - TEN 40(4:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles right end to PHI 32 for 8 yards (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 40(4:58 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Hooper.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 42(5:40 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to PHI 40 for 2 yards (J.Scott).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43(6:19 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to PHI 42 for 1 yard (K.White).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40(6:57 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles right end to PHI 43 for 17 yards (T.Edwards).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 35(7:01 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to T.Burks [J.Hargrave]. PENALTY on PHI-J.Sweat - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 31(7:41 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 35 for 4 yards (R.Blankenship).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(8:15 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 31 for 2 yards (M.Epps).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - PHI 33(8:25 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 47 yards to TEN 20 - Center-R.Lovato. C.Board to TEN 29 for 9 yards (C.Elliss).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PHI 33(8:30 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Smith.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 30(9:11 - 1st) J.Hurts left guard to PHI 33 for 3 yards (O.Adeniyi).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(9:52 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 30 for 2 yards (R.Weaver).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEN 26(10:04 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 57 yards to PHI 17 - Center-M.Cox. B.Covey pushed ob at PHI 28 for 11 yards (M.Rice).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEN 31(10:46 - 1st) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 26 for -5 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 27(11:29 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 31 for 4 yards (J.Bradberry - K.White).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(12:03 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 27 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 34(12:11 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep middle to D.Smith for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 34(12:15 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to Q.Watkins.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 48(12:41 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to K.Gainwell to TEN 34 for 14 yards (D.Long - A.Adams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(13:19 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at TEN 48 for 5 yards (R.McCreary).
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - PHI 27(13:43 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 47 for 20 yards (T.Avery).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - PHI 32(13:43 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 32 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25(14:20 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at PHI 32 for 7 yards (K.Fulton).
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 20(14:54 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 25 for 5 yards (D.Cole).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 25(14:54 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-L.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to PHI -1. B.Scott pushed ob at PHI 25 for 26 yards (J.Kalu).
