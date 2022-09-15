|
Commanders-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) Ford Field was filled to the brim with fired-up fans, whipped up into a hopeful frenzy in part by HBO's ''Hard Knocks,'' when the Detroit Lions kicked off their season.
Detroit's strong start against Philadelphia made the indoor stadium arguably as loud as it has been since opening two decades ago.
It didn't take long, though, for the long-suffering followers of the franchise to witness the physical and mental ineptitude they've grown accustomed to over the last several decades in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles.
The NFL gave the Lions two straight home games to open the season for the first time since 1997, and coach Dan Campbell knows they have to make the most of the opportunity against the Washington Commanders (1-0) on Sunday to earn continued support from fans.
''If you don't show it early enough, we'll lose it quickly,'' Campbell said. ''I understand that, and so I think it's vital.
''Getting close doesn't count. We've got to close these games out.''
Days after the season-opening defeat, tight end T.J. Hockenson was still marveling at what he saw and heard at Ford Field.
''That was definitely the loudest it has been in my four years,'' he said. ''It's cool to see how the city is behind us. I think `Hard Knocks' had something to do with that because people got a glimpse of our locker room and the devotion to the game we have here.
''You want to get off to a good start to keep people around, and keep them engaged.''
Washington, with a chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 2011, could use a victory to try to win back some of a fan base that has become increasingly apathetic.
Years of losing, the unpopularity of owner Dan Snyder, a series of off-field scandals and an outdated stadium that is far from a destination have contributed to the decline in interest.
When the Commanders opened with a 28-22 victory over Jacksonville, they drew a crowd of 58,192 in what was the league's lowest attendance total in Week 1. Team president Jason Wright said the team lost some fans in the summer of 2020 when it dropped the name Redskins after 87 years, adding that the season ticket holder base has grown over the last two years.
''I think bit by bit, we're grabbing those folks back,'' Wright said.
Two years removed from winning a weak NFC East in coach Ron Rivera's first season in charge, Washington expects to make the playoffs this year and winning the opener was a good start.
''It would be nice to continue to play well and get some enthusiasm and continue to build that enthusiasm and continue to get fans back in the seats,'' Rivera said.
RARE FAVORITE
The Lions are favored for the first time since late in the 2020 season, according to Sportradar. In that game, Detroit was a 3 1/2-point favorite and lost to Carolina 20-0. The Lions were underdogs in the 24 straight games until being favored this week against the Commanders by 1 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
TOP OF THE CLASS
The top two picks from the 2016 draft will be under center. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff was selected No. 1 by the Los Angeles Rams and Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was selected by Philadelphia one pick later.
In Week 1, Wentz had one of his best performances in years while Goff was wildly inconsistent.
Wentz threw four touchdown passes for the first time since 2017, when he played for Philadelphia, in the win over Jacksonville.
Goff was 21 of 37 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss to the Eagles.
GIBSON AT HIS BEST
Commanders running back Antonio Gibson put his combination of size, speed and hands on display last week, matching a career high with seven receptions for 72 yards and running for 58 yards.
''He's a big, strong, physical guy, but he's fast,'' Wentz said. ''Around the perimeter, I think the guys don't realize how quick he is and how fast he is and how quick he can turn it on out in space.''
SO FAR, SO GOOD
Detroit desperately needs Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick overall in 2020, to bounce back from the injury-stunted start of his career. The cornerback got off to a strong start, making a career-high 10 tackles and defending a pass in Week 1.
Okudah had a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in last year's opener.
''It didn't look like he missed a beat,'' Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. ''He looked good. He looked comfortable.''
COMMANDERS' D-LINE DEPTH
Washington is already down a key player after losing rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis to a season-ending knee injury. The Commanders signed undrafted free agent Donovan Jeter, a former Michigan player, to replace Mathis and could count on him right away to contribute behind starters Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:03
|27:57
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|396
|425
|Total Plays
|72
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|191
|Rush Attempts
|21
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|8.0
|Net Yards Passing
|308
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|30-46
|20-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-17
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.3
|5-55.4
|Return Yards
|161
|93
|Punts - Returns
|3-33
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-128
|2-85
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|4-6 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|308
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|191
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|425
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
33
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|30/46
|337
|3
|1
|33
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
11
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|14
|28
|1
|8
|11
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
33
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|2
|23
|0
|18
|33
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
22
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|21
|0
|21
|22
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
12
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|3
|9
|0
|4
|12
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
11
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|1
|7
|0
|7
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
22
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|9
|7
|78
|1
|27
|22
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
11
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|8
|4
|75
|0
|35
|11
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
17
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|5
|4
|59
|1
|40
|17
|
J. McKissic 23 RB
12
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|7
|7
|54
|0
|13
|12
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
12
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|5
|3
|37
|1
|20
|12
|
J. Bates 87 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Bates
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
11
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|2
|13
|0
|11
|11
|
D. Milne 15 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
C. Sims 89 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 NT
|D. Payne
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson III 3 CB
|W. Jackson III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jeter 66 DE
|D. Jeter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 92 DT
|D. Wise
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
1
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|6
|47.3
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Milne
|6
|21.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Milne
|3
|11.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
34
FPTS
|J. Goff
|20/34
|256
|4
|0
|34
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
38
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|2
|68
|0
|58
|38
|
D. Swift 32 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|56
|0
|50
|16
|
J. Williams 30 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Williams
|12
|53
|0
|12
|6
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|3
|16
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Goff 16 QB
34
FPTS
|J. Goff
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|34
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
38
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|12
|9
|116
|2
|49
|38
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
12
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|3
|3
|38
|1
|23
|12
|
D. Swift 32 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|2
|31
|1
|22
|16
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
5
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|7
|3
|26
|0
|18
|5
|
B. Wright 89 TE
3
FPTS
|B. Wright
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|3
|
J. Williams 30 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|6
|
D. Chark 4 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Chark
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|5-1
|3.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 DB
|D. Elliott
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|5-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DT
|M. Brockers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 94 DT
|B. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 19 K
10
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|2/2
|48
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|5
|55.4
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at DET 28 for 3 yards (D.Forrest).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - DET 28(14:35 - 1st) PENALTY on DET-P.Sewell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DET 23(14:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson (W.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DET 23(14:21 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at DET 11 for -12 yards (J.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 24 - DET 11(13:45 - 1st) J.Fox punts 60 yards to WAS 29 - Center-S.Daly. D.Milne to WAS 32 for 3 yards (B.Price).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 32(13:35 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to L.Thomas pushed ob at WAS 36 for 4 yards (W.Harris).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 36(13:05 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 38 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 38(12:21 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 38 for 0 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 38(11:43 - 1st) T.Way punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(11:32 - 1st) D.Swift left end to DET 24 for 4 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 24(10:55 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 27 for 3 yards (D.Payne; C.Holcomb).
|+49 YD
3 & 3 - DET 27(10:18 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown pushed ob at WAS 24 for 49 yards (D.Forrest).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24(9:35 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 23 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb; D.Wise).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 23(8:56 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Swift.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - DET 23(8:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to WAS 17 for 6 yards (B.St-Juste).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DET 17(8:10 - 1st) A.Seibert 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 68 yards from DET 35 to WAS -3. D.Milne to WAS 16 for 19 yards (C.Board).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 16(8:01 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right [M.Rodriguez]. PENALTY on WAS-C.Wentz - Intentional Grounding - 12 yards - enforced at WAS 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 22 - WAS 4(7:55 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 9 for 5 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - WAS 9(7:10 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to WAS 17 for 8 yards (J.Okudah).
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAS 17(6:32 - 1st) T.Way punts 48 yards to DET 35 - Center-C.Cheeseman. K.Raymond to DET 43 for 8 yards (J.Reaves).
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(6:22 - 1st) D.Swift right tackle to WAS 7 for 50 yards (B.McCain).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DET 7(5:31 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 3 for 4 yards (J.Davis; C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 3(4:50 - 1st) Ja.Williams left end to WAS 3 for no gain (J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DET 3(4:11 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - DET 3(4:07 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Chark (K.Fuller) [C.Toohill].
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 3(4:02 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 5 for 2 yards (A.Hutchinson - T.Walker).
|Fumble
2 & 8 - WAS 5(3:22 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at WAS -4 for -9 yards (C.Harris). FUMBLES (C.Harris) [C.Harris] - touched at WAS -7 - ball out of bounds in End Zone - SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 1st) T.Way kicks 63 yards from WAS 20 to DET 17. K.Raymond to WAS 31 for 52 yards (J.Reaves).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 31(3:07 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Reynolds to WAS 18 for 13 yards (K.Fuller) [E.Obada].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 18(2:25 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DET 18(2:22 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 13 for 5 yards (D.Forrest; K.Fuller).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - DET 13(1:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN [M.Sweat].
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 62 yards from DET 35 to WAS 3. D.Milne to WAS 16 for 13 yards (J.Hughes).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(1:36 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 21 for 5 yards (M.Rodriguez - A.Hutchinson).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 21(0:53 - 1st) A.Gibson right end pushed ob at WAS 20 for -1 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 20(0:15 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.McLaurin.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 20(0:10 - 1st) T.Way punts 38 yards to DET 42 - Center-C.Cheeseman - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(0:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds to WAS 35 for 23 yards (C.Holcomb) [J.Smith-Williams].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 35(15:00 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 35(14:52 - 2nd) C.Reynolds up the middle to WAS 32 for 3 yards (J.Allen; C.Holcomb).
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - DET 32(14:08 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to WAS 30 for 2 yards (M.Sweat). Penalty on DET - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DET 30(13:51 - 2nd) A.Seibert 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(13:47 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson [D.Elliott].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 25(13:42 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 19 for -6 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - WAS 19(12:53 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to L.Thomas to WAS 32 for 13 yards (T.Walker; M.Hughes).
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAS 32(12:18 - 2nd) T.Way punts 45 yards to DET 23 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 23(12:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to DET 32 for 9 yards (E.Obada).
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - DET 32(11:32 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 44 for 12 yards (D.Forrest).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44(10:57 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass short left to Ja.Williams to WAS 49 for 7 yards (B.McCain).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - DET 49(10:23 - 2nd) C.Reynolds left tackle to WAS 38 for 11 yards (D.Forrest).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(9:37 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to WAS 27 for 11 yards (D.Forrest; B.McCain).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 27(8:54 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 23 for 4 yards (J.Allen; C.Holcomb).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - DET 23(8:08 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 15 for 8 yards (B.McCain).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DET 15(7:31 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to WAS 3 for 12 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - DET 3(6:47 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to WAS 0. D.Milne to WAS 27 for 27 yards (C.Board - K.Joseph).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(6:37 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 31 for 4 yards (M.Hughes; W.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 31(5:55 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to L.Thomas.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - WAS 31(5:51 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Dotson to WAS 40 for 9 yards (J.Okwara).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40(5:12 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson ran ob at WAS 42 for 2 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WAS 42(4:34 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to C.Sims.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WAS 42(4:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WAS 37(4:22 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.McLaurin [D.Elliott].
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAS 37(4:20 - 2nd) T.Way punts 45 yards to DET 18 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Raymond.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 18(4:12 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 22 for 4 yards (D.Forrest).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - DET 22(3:38 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left end to DET 24 for 2 yards (M.Sweat - C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DET 24(2:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Chark [B.St-Juste].
|Punt
4 & 4 - DET 24(2:51 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 56 yards to WAS 20 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20(2:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 24 for 4 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 24(2:19 - 2nd) J.McKissic left end to WAS 28 for 4 yards (I.Buggs).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 28(2:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.McKissic to WAS 30 for 2 yards (M.Hughes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 30(1:33 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.McLaurin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 30(1:29 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 21 for -9 yards (A.Hutchinson).
|+13 YD
3 & 19 - WAS 21(0:46 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 34 for 13 yards (T.Walker; D.Elliott).
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 34(0:39 - 2nd) T.Way punts 46 yards to DET 20 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by K.Raymond. Penalty on DET-A.Pittman - Running Into the Kicker - declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 20(0:32 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 20(0:27 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DET 20(0:22 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark.
|Punt
4 & 10 - DET 20(0:15 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 45 yards to WAS 35 - Center-S.Daly. D.Milne to WAS 46 for 11 yards (Q.Cephus).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 46(0:05 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 62 yards from DET 35 to WAS 3. D.Milne to WAS 36 for 33 yards (J.Hughes).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 36(14:54 - 3rd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 40 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone - M.Rodriguez).
|+40 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 40(14:27 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep right to J.Dotson to DET 20 for 40 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 20(13:50 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right [C.Harris]. Ball thrown away.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 20(13:45 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin to DET 15 for 5 yards (J.Okudah - C.Harris).
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - WAS 15(13:03 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(12:58 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 29 for 4 yards (W.Jackson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DET 29(12:26 - 3rd) D.Swift left tackle to DET 29 for no gain (J.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DET 29(11:53 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to A.St. Brown [D.Payne].
|Punt
4 & 6 - DET 29(11:49 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 63 yards to WAS 8 - Center-S.Daly. D.Milne to WAS 27 for 19 yards (Q.Cephus - J.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 27(11:36 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep right to T.McLaurin to WAS 45 for 18 yards (M.Hughes).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45(10:59 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to DET 47 for 8 yards (A.McNeill; W.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WAS 47(10:13 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep middle intended for L.Thomas INTERCEPTED by W.Harris at DET 20. W.Harris to DET 20 for no gain (L.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(10:06 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 21 for 1 yard (D.Forrest).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - DET 21(9:33 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at DET 32 for 11 yards (D.Forrest).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32(9:04 - 3rd) C.Reynolds right tackle to DET 34 for 2 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 34(8:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DET 34(8:16 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 41 for 7 yards (D.Forrest - B.St-Juste) [M.Sweat].
|Punt
4 & 1 - DET 41(7:27 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 53 yards to WAS 6 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 6(7:18 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 7 for 1 yard (M.Brockers).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 7(6:42 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Dotson to WAS 16 for 9 yards (J.Okudah).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(5:57 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep right to T.McLaurin to DET 49 for 35 yards (M.Hughes).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(5:11 - 3rd) A.Gibson right end to DET 48 for 1 yard (M.Rodriguez - B.Jones).
|+27 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 48(4:27 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep right to C.Samuel pushed ob at DET 21 for 27 yards (D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 21(3:47 - 3rd) J.McKissic left end to DET 20 for 1 yard (J.Okwara - M.Rodriguez).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 20(3:04 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep middle to L.Thomas for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:58 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to J.Dotson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(2:58 - 3rd) A.St. Brown right end to WAS 17 for 58 yards (B.St-Juste).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 17(2:19 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at WAS 22 for -5 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DET 22(1:42 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to T.Hockenson.
|+22 YD
3 & 15 - DET 22(1:38 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN [J.Davis].
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 3rd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 62 yards from DET 35 to WAS 3. D.Milne to WAS 17 for 14 yards (D.Barnes - A.Pittman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 17(1:23 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin [J.Okwara].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 17(1:15 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 25 for 8 yards (W.Harris; A.Anzalone).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 25(0:34 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 26 for 1 yard (M.Rodriguez - I.Buggs).
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - WAS 26(15:00 - 4th) C.Lucas reported in as eligible. T.McLaurin left end to WAS 33 for 7 yards (D.Elliott).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 33(14:18 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Bates pushed ob at WAS 42 for 9 yards (D.Elliott).
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 42(13:48 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to WAS 40 for -2 yards (M.Rodriguez; I.Buggs).
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - WAS 40(13:06 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin to DET 43 for 17 yards (J.Okudah).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43(12:32 - 4th) C.Samuel left end to DET 22 for 21 yards (D.Elliott). DET-J.Okudah was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(11:53 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to J.McKissic to DET 12 for 10 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 12(11:14 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to A.Gibson.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 12(11:09 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to A.Gibson to DET 1 for 11 yards (D.Elliott - T.Walker).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 1(10:44 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:39 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to J.Dotson is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(10:39 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 68 yards from WAS 35 to DET -3. J.Jackson to DET 30 for 33 yards (J.Reaves - J.Slye).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(10:33 - 4th) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 38 for 8 yards (D.Payne; B.McCain).
|+18 YD
2 & 2 - DET 38(9:56 - 4th) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass deep middle to T.Hockenson to WAS 44 for 18 yards (W.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 44(9:11 - 4th) D.Swift left end to WAS 44 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - DET 44(8:35 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to WAS 36 for 8 yards (K.Fuller).
|+25 YD
3 & 2 - DET 36(7:49 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to B.Wright to WAS 11 for 25 yards (B.McCain; C.Holcomb).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 11(7:05 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 4th) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 4th) A.Seibert kicks 63 yards from DET 35 to WAS 2. D.Milne to WAS 24 for 22 yards (J.Woods).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 24(6:54 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 24(6:49 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 33 for 9 yards (M.Hughes).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 33(6:23 - 4th) J.McKissic up the middle to WAS 37 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone; M.Hughes).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(6:01 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 46 for 9 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 46(5:32 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Samuel to DET 47 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(5:09 - 4th) C.Wentz scrambles up the middle to DET 29 for 18 yards (W.Harris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 29(4:38 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.McKissic to DET 25 for 4 yards (C.Board).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 25(4:15 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to J.McKissic to DET 13 for 12 yards (C.Board).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 13(3:50 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to C.Sims.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 13(3:45 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to D.Milne to DET 7 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - WAS 7(3:08 - 4th) C.Wentz scrambles right tackle to DET 2 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAS 2(2:31 - 4th) A.Gibson up the middle to DET 1 for 1 yard (I.Buggs).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 1(2:04 - 4th) A.Gibson left tackle to DET 1 for no gain (A.McNeill; J.Cominsky).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WAS 1(2:00 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short middle to J.Dotson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:56 - 4th) J.Slye extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 4th) J.Slye kicks onside 5 yards from WAS 35 to WAS 40. D.Elliott (didn't try to advance) to WAS 40 for no gain.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(1:55 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to WAS 38 for 2 yards (D.Jeter).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 38(1:50 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at WAS 43 for -5 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - DET 43(1:44 - 4th) A.St. Brown left end to WAS 33 for 10 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - DET 33(1:38 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to A.St. Brown (K.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 33(1:35 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.Bates.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 33(1:30 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Bates to WAS 39 for 6 yards (M.Hughes).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 39(1:08 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to J.Dotson [A.Pittman]. WAS-C.Roullier was injured during the play.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - WAS 39(1:00 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at WAS 30 for -9 yards (J.Cominsky).
