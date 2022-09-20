|
Diggs scores 3 TDs for Bills in 41-7 rout of Titans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) If the Buffalo Bills are making some sort of loud statement by opening their season with consecutive routs, quarterback Josh Allen isn't about to raise his voice.
As he did following a 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Allen dismissed questions about the message the Bills sent by throttling the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in Buffalo's home opener on Monday night.
''When we execute how we know we're supposed to execute, success typically leads to success,'' Allen said. ''We're just trying to be the best version of ourselves.''
It made no difference to Allen whether the Bills earned some vindication against an opponent that had defeated them in each of the past two seasons.
''It doesn't matter who it's against. Like, that's a good team that we played,'' he said. ''For us to go do that was great.''
Allen threw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, and the Bills' defense did the rest, containing Derrick Henry and the Titans. Buffalo forced four turnovers, including linebacker Matt Milano returning the second of Ryan Tannehill's two interceptions 43 yards for a touchdown.
Buffalo never trailed and blew the game open by outscoring the Titans 24-0 in the third quarter. The surge began in the final minute of the second quarter when Buffalo went ahead 17-7 on Allen's 4-yard touchdown pass to Diggs.
Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, and sat out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs had 12 catches for 148 yards. He has exceeded 100 yards in each of his first two games, a feat accomplished previously for the Bills only by Hall of Famer Andre Reed.
''It was a lot left on the bone, really,'' Diggs said with a shrug. ''We had a lot of points. I think we had one punt and I think it came back to us. But just doing your job, and at this point we're doing OK I guess.''
The Titans, coming off a 21-20 season-opening loss to the New York Giants, opened 0-2 for the first time since 2012.
The two-time defending AFC South champions face numerous questions about a defense that gave up 313 yards passing a week after allowing 238 yards rushing. Meantime, their offense mustered 187 yards, managed 12 first downs and had two of 11 drives finish in Bills territory.
''We got our (butts) kicked, plain and simple,'' coach Mike Vrabel said after the most lopsided loss in his four-plus seasons coaching the Titans. ''They outplayed us and they outcoached us, and that's the definition of it. We're going to go back to work and try to figure out how to win a football game.''
While Tannehill was benched after throwing his second interception, the Titans' Henry-led running game continued to be grounded.
The two-time rushing champion was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries while scoring on a 2-yard plunge.
''I pride myself on making plays and being a playmaker for this team. And I didn't do that tonight,'' Henry said. ''They were the better team tonight in all three phases, the whole game. We just weren't good enough. At all.''
Injuries affected both teams, the most serious involving Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who hurt his neck in a troubling collision with a teammate and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The Bills said Jackson had full movement in his limbs.
Coach Sean McDermott said Jackson was still awaiting test results. The entire Bills team gathered around Jackson as he was loaded into an ambulance on the field.
''You go from being a coach to just a human. That's a real moment,'' McDermott said. ''Just praying for him. It's an unfortunate situation.''
Tannehill finished 11 of 20 for 117 yards and was benched following Milano's interception with 3:49 left in the third quarter. Rookie Malik Willis took over, and if Tannehill continues to struggle, Tennessee fans will want to see more of the young backup.
Vrabel stressed he benched many of his starters to protect them from getting hurt.
REMEMBERING SHOOTING VICTIMS
Bills Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith asked fans for a moment of silence before the game to honor the memory of 10 people killed in shooting spree at a Buffalo supermarket in May.
''We stand united with the victims and the victims' families,'' Smith said.
''No one can erase their pain and suffering. But Buffalo, your acts of love and kindness will never be forgotten,'' he added. ''The national media, the national activists have all gone. But we are here right now. It is up to us to love these families. To be with them.''
INJURIES
Titans: LT Taylor Lewan did not return after hurting his right knee in the first quarter. ... RB Trenton Cannon did not return after hurting his right knee on the opening kickoff. ... LB Ola Adeniyi hurt his wrist. ... LB Bud Dupree hurt his hip. ... The Titans elevated receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad some three weeks after he signed with the team.
Bills: S Micah Hyde sustained a neck injury. ... Milano did not return because of what was termed a stinger. ... DT Jordan Phillips hurt his hamstring. ... No. 2 WR Gabe Davis was inactive after hurting his ankle in practice on Saturday. ... DTs Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer were elevated from the practice squad to fill in for injured starter Ed Oliver (ankle) and backup Tim Settle (calf).
UP NEXT
Titans: Host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Bills: At the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:26
|31:34
|1st Downs
|12
|23
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|187
|414
|Total Plays
|53
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|101
|Rush Attempts
|27
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|107
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|12-24
|26-40
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-87
|8-49
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-55.5
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|40
|84
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|4-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-40
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-43
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|414
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
0
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|11/20
|117
|0
|2
|0
|
M. Willis 7 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Willis
|1/4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
4
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|9
|37
|0
|9
|4
|
D. Henry 22 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Henry
|13
|25
|1
|9
|8
|
M. Willis 7 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Willis
|4
|16
|0
|8
|0
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
0
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Burks 16 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Burks
|6
|4
|47
|0
|16
|8
|
R. Woods 2 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Woods
|5
|4
|39
|0
|17
|7
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|4
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
2
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Philips 18 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Philips
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
4
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|
J. Gordon 19 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Jones 90 DT
|N. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 95 DE
|D. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 CB
|C. Farley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 30 CB
|T. Avery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 35 DB
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 20 CB
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 OLB
|O. Adeniyi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
1
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|6
|55.5
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
4
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|2
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 18 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Philips
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
0
FPTS
|A. Hooker
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Cook 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Cook
|11
|53
|0
|33
|5
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|6
|19
|0
|16
|3
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|3
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
J. Allen 17 QB
37
FPTS
|J. Allen
|1
|10
|0
|10
|37
|
C. Keenum 18 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Keenum
|3
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
44
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|14
|12
|148
|3
|46
|44
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|3
|2
|50
|0
|39
|7
|
D. Knox 88 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Knox
|5
|4
|41
|0
|15
|8
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
5
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|3
|2
|37
|0
|28
|5
|
R. Gilliam 41 FB
9
FPTS
|R. Gilliam
|3
|2
|17
|1
|11
|9
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
1
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|
J. Cook 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bernard 43 LB
|T. Bernard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hyde 23 SS
|M. Hyde
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer 98 DT
|C. Brewer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Epenesa 57 DE
|A. Epenesa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bryant 93 DT
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 DB
|S. Neal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
11
FPTS
|T. Bass
|2/2
|49
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|3
|48.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|4
|10.3
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback. TEN-T.Cannon was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Kick through end zone. T.Cannon assisted off.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 29 for 4 yards (K.Byard).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 29(14:21 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 45 for 16 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 45(13:35 - 1st) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left guard to BUF 45 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 45(12:59 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to BUF 46 for 1 yard (R.McCreary). BUF-M.Morse was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. M.Morse walks off.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - BUF 46(12:36 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left end to TEN 44 for 10 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44(11:55 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs [B.Dupree].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44(11:50 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to TEN 42 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - BUF 42(11:14 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Kumerow to TEN 31 for 11 yards (T.Avery).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31(10:37 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at TEN 23 for 8 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BUF 23(10:01 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to I.McKenzie.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 23(9:56 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox pushed ob at TEN 11 for 12 yards (R.McCreary).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 11(9:16 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to R.Gilliam for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(9:07 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to T.Burks to TEN 39 for 14 yards (D.Jackson - J.Poyer). TEN-T.Lewan was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. T.Lewan assisted off.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(8:43 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 41 for 2 yards (G.Rousseau - J.Phillips).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 41(7:59 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to TEN 46 for 5 yards (C.Benford). Penalty on BUF-C.Benford - Illegal Use of Hands - declined. PENALTY on BUF-G.Rousseau - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TEN 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(7:44 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to BUF 30 for 9 yards (J.Poyer - D.Jackson).
|+19 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 30(7:02 - 1st) D.Radunz reported in as eligible. R.Tannehill pass deep right to A.Hooper ran ob at BUF 11 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 11(6:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper (J.Poyer). QB pressure: G.Rousseau.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 11(6:32 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to BUF 15 for -4 yards (C.Benford).
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 15(5:47 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine pushed ob at BUF 2 for 13 yards (C.Benford). Buffalo challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - TEN 2(5:27 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(5:23 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs to BUF 41 for 16 yards (C.Farley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 41(4:45 - 1st) J.Cook left end pushed ob at BUF 41 for no gain (Z.Cunningham; C.Farley).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 41(4:08 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to R.Gilliam to BUF 47 for 6 yards (R.McCreary).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BUF 47(3:24 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs. PENALTY on TEN-T.Avery - Defensive Pass Interference - 13 yards - enforced at BUF 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 40(3:18 - 1st) Z.Moss right end to TEN 40 for no gain (R.McCreary).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 40(2:40 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to TEN 31 for 9 yards (T.Avery).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 31(2:10 - 1st) Z.Moss up the middle to TEN 31 for no gain (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - BUF 31(1:25 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to Z.Moss (Z.Cunningham).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 31(1:18 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 35 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEN 35(0:41 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to T.Burks (D.Jackson).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TEN 35(0:36 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-J.Phillips - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 40(0:36 - 1st) R.Tannehill up the middle to TEN 42 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 42(15:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 34 for -8 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+4 YD
2 & 18 - TEN 34(14:18 - 2nd) H.Haskins left tackle to TEN 38 for 4 yards (A.Epenesa).
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 38(13:34 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to T.Burks pushed ob at BUF 46 for 16 yards (J.Poyer).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 46(12:57 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to BUF 47 for -1 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - TEN 47(12:15 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to BUF 30 for 17 yards (T.Johnson) [V.Miller]. PENALTY on TEN-B.Jones - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 47 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 26 - TEN 38(11:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to TEN 42 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
|+5 YD
3 & 22 - TEN 42(11:04 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to K.Philips to TEN 47 for 5 yards (M.Milano).
|Penalty
4 & 17 - TEN 47(10:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-L.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 47 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 22 - TEN 42(10:05 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 50 yards to BUF 8 - Center-M.Cox. J.Crowder to BUF 18 for 10 yards (D.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 18(9:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep middle to I.McKenzie to BUF 46 for 28 yards (K.Byard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46(9:27 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to TEN 45 for 9 yards (K.Byard).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - BUF 45(9:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-T.Tart - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 45 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 40(8:41 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to D.Knox. PENALTY on TEN-D.Long - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 40 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(8:33 - 2nd) D.Singletary right guard to TEN 32 for 3 yards (N.Jones - O.Adeniyi). TEN-O.Adeniyi was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. O.Adeniyi walks off.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 32(8:11 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to Q.Morris to TEN 26 for 6 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 26(7:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Kumerow.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BUF 26(7:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-G.Van Roten - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 26 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - BUF 31(7:25 - 2nd) T.Bass 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:20 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 29 for 4 yards (J.Phillips).
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 29(6:43 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 25 for -4 yards (V.Miller).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEN 25(5:59 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to H.Haskins to TEN 25 for no gain (K.Elam).
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEN 25(5:18 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 52 yards to BUF 23 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by J.Crowder.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23(5:10 - 2nd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 18 for -5 yards (T.Tart).
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - BUF 18(4:33 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to BUF 33 for 15 yards (K.Byard - D.Long).
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 33(3:51 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass deep left to J.Kumerow to TEN 28 for 39 yards (C.Farley).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(3:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to TEN 13 for 15 yards (R.McCreary).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 13(2:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to TEN 4 for 9 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BUF 4(2:00 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs (A.Hooker).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - BUF 4(1:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-M.Morse - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 4 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 9(1:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to TEN 4 for 5 yards (L.Johnson - K.Byard).
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - BUF 4(1:07 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(1:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right (V.Miller).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 25(0:58 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to T.Burks to TEN 37 for 12 yards (D.Jackson). BUF-D.Jackson was injured during the play. D.Jackson taken from field via ambulance.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 37(0:45 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 29 for -8 yards (G.Rousseau).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Hooper (K.Elam).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 25(14:53 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 42 for 17 yards (K.Elam).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(14:14 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 46 for 4 yards (M.Hyde - G.Rousseau).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 46(13:41 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 45 for -1 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 45(12:58 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 45(12:53 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 55 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback. Kick into end zone.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 20(12:44 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 16 for -4 yards (D.Autry). Penalty on BUF - Illegal Formation - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - BUF 16(12:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Singletary [D.Autry]. Penalty on BUF-S.Brown - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - BUF 16(12:20 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs. PENALTY on TEN-O.Adeniyi - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 16 - No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - BUF 21(12:14 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Crowder to BUF 37 for 16 yards (K.Byard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(11:39 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 46 for 9 yards (R.McCreary).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 46(11:06 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at TEN 46 for 8 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 46(10:32 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to R.Gilliam.
|+46 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 46(10:26 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs for 46 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to TEN 4. H.Haskins to TEN 24 for 20 yards (D.Hamlin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 24(10:14 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to T.Burks.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 24(10:07 - 3rd) D.Henry left guard to TEN 23 for -1 yards (G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TEN 23(9:32 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine [J.Phillips].
|Punt
4 & 11 - TEN 23(9:27 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 63 yards to BUF 14 - Center-M.Cox. J.Crowder to BUF 29 for 15 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on TEN-T.Avery - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44(9:14 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44(9:10 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie to TEN 47 for 9 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUF 47(8:37 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Knox.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - BUF 47(8:33 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 47 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BUF 48(8:33 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 38 yards to TEN 14 - Center-R.Ferguson. K.Philips MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by BUF-T.Dodson at TEN 20. T.Dodson ran ob at TEN 20 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 20(8:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Crowder (J.Simmons). Pass batted at line.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 20(8:19 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to TEN 19 for 1 yard (Z.Cunningham).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 19(7:40 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to D.Singletary (D.Autry). Pass tipped at line.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BUF 19(7:36 - 3rd) T.Bass 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-C.Brewer - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 25 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - TEN 30(7:32 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 3 yards (K.Elam).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TEN 33(6:53 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep left intended for R.Woods INTERCEPTED by J.Poyer (T.Edmunds) at BUF 49. J.Poyer to BUF 49 for no gain (N.Westbrook-Ikhine).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(6:47 - 3rd) Z.Moss right tackle to TEN 34 for 17 yards (A.Hooker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(6:09 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to TEN 28 for 6 yards (C.Jackson). PENALTY on TEN-C.Jackson - Face Mask - 14 yards - enforced at TEN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 14(5:43 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Cook.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 14(5:38 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:34 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 56 yards from BUF 35 to TEN 9. H.Haskins to TEN 29 for 20 yards (T.Johnson; T.Jones).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(5:27 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to R.Woods to TEN 41 for 12 yards (M.Hyde - K.Elam). BUF-M.Hyde was injured during the play. He is Out. M.Hyde assisted off.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 41(4:53 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 49 for 8 yards (B.Bryant).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - TEN 49(4:24 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to BUF 47 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds). PENALTY on TEN-J.Gordon - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEN 39(3:58 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right intended for N.Westbrook-Ikhine INTERCEPTED by M.Milano at TEN 43. M.Milano for 43 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:49 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback. Kick through end zone.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(3:49 - 3rd) 7-M.Willis in at QB. (Shotgun) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to A.Hooper (M.Milano).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 25(3:45 - 3rd) M.Willis scrambles left tackle to TEN 33 for 8 yards (C.Brewer).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - TEN 33(3:03 - 3rd) H.Haskins right guard to TEN 35 for 2 yards (S.Lawson - M.Milano).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 35(2:17 - 3rd) H.Haskins up the middle to TEN 38 for 3 yards (T.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 38(1:43 - 3rd) M.Willis pass short middle to R.Woods to TEN 44 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 44(1:06 - 3rd) M.Willis right end to TEN 43 for -1 yards (M.Milano).
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEN 43(0:25 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 49 yards to BUF 8 - Center-M.Cox. J.Crowder to BUF 20 for 12 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on BUF-Q.Morris - Offensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at BUF 8. Penalty on BUF-T.Dodson - Unnecessary Roughness - declined. Penalty enforced from the end of the kick (0 yd. return).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 4(0:14 - 3rd) C.Keenum in at QB. D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 7 for 3 yards (K.Strong).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 7(15:00 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. C.Keenum pass incomplete short left to K.Shakir.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 7(14:56 - 4th) C.Keenum pass incomplete deep right to K.Shakir.
|Fumble
4 & 7 - BUF 7(14:51 - 4th) S.Martin punts 56 yards to TEN 37 - Center-R.Ferguson. A.Hooker MUFFS catch - recovered by TEN-T.Avery at TEN 36.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 36(14:39 - 4th) H.Haskins left guard to TEN 38 for 2 yards (T.Dodson - B.Bryant). PENALTY on BUF-S.Lawson - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 5 - TEN 41(14:13 - 4th) H.Haskins right end to TEN 46 for 5 yards (S.Neal).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 46(13:36 - 4th) H.Haskins right end to BUF 49 for 5 yards (C.Brewer).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 49(12:54 - 4th) H.Haskins right guard to BUF 48 for 1 yard (A.Epenesa - C.Basham).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - TEN 48(12:14 - 4th) M.Willis scrambles right end pushed ob at BUF 43 for 5 yards (T.Bernard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 43(11:35 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete short middle to J.Gordon.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 43(11:30 - 4th) H.Haskins left end to BUF 34 for 9 yards (T.Bernard - J.Johnson).
|Fumble
3 & 1 - TEN 34(10:54 - 4th) M.Willis left end to BUF 30 for 4 yards. FUMBLES - touched at BUF 30 - RECOVERED by BUF-C.Basham at BUF 35. C.Basham ran ob at BUF 36 for 1 yard. M.Willis ran into C.Okonkwo and lost ball.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 36(10:44 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Cook left tackle to BUF 38 for 2 yards (N.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BUF 38(10:03 - 4th) J.Cook right tackle to BUF 38 for no gain (D.Walker - D.Cole).
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - BUF 38(9:18 - 4th) J.Cook left guard to BUF 39 for 1 yard (D.Walker).
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUF 39(8:34 - 4th) S.Martin punts 50 yards to TEN 11 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by R.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 11(8:27 - 4th) H.Haskins right end to TEN 16 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 16(7:42 - 4th) H.Haskins up the middle to TEN 19 for 3 yards (T.Bernard - S.Neal).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TEN 19(6:59 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete short right. Thrown away - under pressure from C.Basham.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TEN 19(6:52 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 64 yards to BUF 17 - Center-M.Cox. J.Crowder to BUF 33 for 16 yards (C.Okonkwo - J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 33(6:39 - 4th) J.Cook left end pushed ob at TEN 34 for 33 yards (C.Farley). TEN-C.Jackson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(5:54 - 4th) J.Cook up the middle to TEN 31 for 3 yards (D.Walker; N.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 31(5:08 - 4th) J.Cook up the middle to TEN 29 for 2 yards (J.Kalu).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 29(4:25 - 4th) C.Keenum left tackle to TEN 25 for 4 yards (R.McCreary).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BUF 25(3:43 - 4th) J.Cook right guard to TEN 23 for 2 yards (T.Avery).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23(2:59 - 4th) J.Cook right end to TEN 18 for 5 yards (N.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 18(2:14 - 4th) J.Cook up the middle to TEN 16 for 2 yards (J.Kalu - K.Strong).
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 16(2:00 - 4th) J.Cook right guard to TEN 13 for 3 yards (D.Walker).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 13(1:15 - 4th) C.Keenum kneels to TEN 14 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 14(0:32 - 4th) C.Keenum kneels to TEN 15 for -1 yards.
