Patriots rely on defense to edge Watt-less Steelers 17-14
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and the New England Patriots edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on Sunday.
The Patriots (1-1) haven't lost consecutive games to start a season since 2001. They took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers (1-1), including a muffed punt in the third quarter by ex-Patriot Gunner Olszewski that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris. That gave New England an 11-point lead it didn't relinquish.
Jones finished 21 of 35, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Nelson Agholor late in the first half. Jones, who dealt with back spasms last week against Miami and missed practice time this week with an illness, also threw an interception on a lob that was easily picked off by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The second-year quarterback narrowly avoided a second in the third quarter when Cam Sutton dropped a pass that hit him squarely in the hands, one of a handful of missed opportunities by the Steelers.
Harris ran for 71 yards, most of them coming on a clock-chewing drive in the final minutes that let New England play keep away as Pittsburgh's defense sagged late without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who is out indefinitely with a left pectoral injury.
Mitch Trubisky threw for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Steelers, whose offense sputtered for long stretches as it struggled to find any sense of rhythm.
Trubisky hit Pat Freiermuth for a 7-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to draw the Steelers within three and briefly quiet the chants for rookie backup quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Those cheers don't figure to go away anytime soon, however, after the Steelers went three and out twice when they got the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead.
The first meeting between two of the NFL's marquee franchises to feature neither Tom Brady nor Ben Roethlisberger in years lacked the high stakes that long defined the rivalry between former AFC superpowers.
Instead, New England came in looking for a spark following a blah Week 1 loss to Miami while the Steelers are still in the nascent stages of the post-Roethlisberger era, a journey that began with a thrilling and slightly bizarre victory over Cincinnati last Sunday.
The overtime victory came at quite a cost. Without Watt, Pittsburgh failed to generate any sort of sustained pass rush against Jones. The Steelers failed to record a single sack, and while Jones wasn't spectacular, he didn't have to be while extending drives with responsible and safe throws over the middle.
It was enough to help the Patriots improve to 13-4 against the Steelers under coach Bill Belichick. New England celebrated its 500th game under Robert Kraft's ownership the same way it celebrated so many others: with a victory short on style but long on substance.
UP NEXT
Patriots: Host Baltimore next Sunday.
Steelers: Travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Thursday night. Pittsburgh swept their longtime AFC North rivals last season.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:36
|26:24
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|376
|243
|Total Plays
|66
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|91
|Rush Attempts
|31
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|252
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|21-35
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|4-51.8
|Return Yards
|120
|13
|Punts - Returns
|3-22
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-85
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-13
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|252
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|376
|TOTAL YDS
|243
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Jones
|21/35
|252
|1
|1
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Harris
|15
|71
|1
|16
|16
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|9
|47
|0
|8
|5
|
M. Jones 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Jones
|7
|6
|0
|5
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
23
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|6
|6
|110
|1
|44
|23
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|13
|9
|95
|0
|24
|18
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|3
|2
|16
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Harris 37 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|16
|
L. Humphrey 83 WR
2
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
5
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|
J. Smith 81 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Henry 85 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parker 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Parker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barmore 90 DT
|C. Barmore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 DT
|D. Godchaux
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
5
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/2
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|41.5
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Strong Jr.
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
0
FPTS
|K. Dugger
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Bryant
|3
|7.3
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
12
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|21/33
|168
|1
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
13
FPTS
|N. Harris
|15
|49
|0
|8
|13
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|18
|0
|18
|0
|
J. Warren 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Warren
|4
|15
|0
|6
|2
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
12
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|1
|7
|0
|7
|12
|
D. Watt 44 FB
0
FPTS
|D. Watt
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|10
|6
|57
|0
|17
|13
|
N. Harris 22 RB
13
FPTS
|N. Harris
|6
|5
|40
|0
|14
|13
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|4
|26
|0
|11
|6
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
3
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
12
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|7
|4
|22
|1
|8
|12
|
J. Warren 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jack 51 MLB
|M. Jack
|5-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 25 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Reed 50 LB
|M. Reed
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 LB
|D. Bush
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leal 98 DE
|D. Leal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 48 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 DE
|T. Alualu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
6
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/2
|52
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|51.8
|0
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to PIT 27 for 2 yards (L.Guy; J.Bentley).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 27(14:21 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 31 for 4 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 31(13:45 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth. Coverage by 23 -Dugger.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PIT 31(13:39 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 69 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kuntz - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 20(13:27 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to L.Humphrey. Coverage by 35-Maulet.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NE 20(13:21 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to NE 23 for 3 yards (C.Heyward; L.Ogunjobi).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NE 23(12:43 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 31 for 8 yards (T.Norwood - R.Spillane).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 31(12:04 - 1st) D.Harris left tackle to NE 35 for 4 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; L.Ogunjobi).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NE 35(11:29 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 37 for 2 yards (M.Jack).
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - NE 37(10:46 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to PIT 47 for 16 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 47(10:12 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to PIT 31 for 16 yards (M.Fitzpatrick) [T.Alualu].
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 31(9:31 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to PIT 22 for 9 yards (D.Bush).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - NE 22(8:57 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to PIT 17 for 5 yards (C.Sutton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 17(8:14 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles left guard to PIT 15 for 2 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NE 15(7:34 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to H.Henry.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NE 15(7:30 - 1st) PENALTY on NE - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 15 - No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - NE 20(7:30 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to N.Agholor to PIT 9 for 11 yards (R.Spillane - M.Fitzpatrick).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NE 9(6:46 - 1st) N.Folk 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:42 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(6:42 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 25 for no gain (D.Wise).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(6:06 - 1st) M.Trubisky scrambles right end to PIT 32 for 7 yards (M.Bryant).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 32(5:21 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 38 for 6 yards (J.Mills). FUMBLES (J.Mills) - RECOVERED by NE-J.Uche at PIT 38. J.Uche for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson to PIT 36 for 4 yards (J.Mills).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(5:09 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to P.Freiermuth to PIT 43 for 7 yards (M.Bryant; J.Bentley).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 43(4:29 - 1st) J.Warren right guard to PIT 47 for 4 yards (L.Guy; D.Godchaux).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 47(3:50 - 1st) J.Warren up the middle to NE 47 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 47(3:14 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to P.Freiermuth to NE 44 for 3 yards (A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 44(2:25 - 1st) D.Watt up the middle to NE 42 for 2 yards (A.Jennings).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 42(1:47 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep middle intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by J.Mills (M.Wilson) at NE 26. J.Mills to NE 39 for 13 yards (G.Pickens).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 39(1:38 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to R.Stevenson (C.Heyward).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 39(1:32 - 1st) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 44 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi; M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NE 44(0:53 - 1st) M.Jones pass deep middle intended for D.Parker INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick [A.Highsmith] at PIT 21. M.Fitzpatrick ran ob at PIT 34 for 13 yards (H.Henry).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(0:42 - 1st) N.Harris right end pushed ob at PIT 39 for 5 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 39(0:07 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 43 for 4 yards (D.McCourty; J.Bentley).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 43(15:00 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 48 for 5 yards (J.Bentley; J.Peppers).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 48(14:25 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 48 for no gain (L.Guy).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 48(13:44 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson. Penalty on PIT-J.Daniels - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - PIT 48(13:40 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at NE 40 for 12 yards (Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 40(13:06 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at NE 47 for -7 yards (C.Barmore).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - PIT 47(12:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth (A.Phillips).
|+17 YD
3 & 17 - PIT 47(12:19 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep left to D.Johnson pushed ob at NE 30 for 17 yards (J.Mills).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 30(12:13 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to NE 24 for 6 yards (C.Barmore).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 24(11:29 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to NE 21 for 3 yards (M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 21(11:08 - 2nd) N.Harris right end pushed ob at NE 19 for 2 yards (Jo.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 19(10:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PIT 24(10:02 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool (M.Bryant).
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - PIT 24(9:57 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool to NE 13 for 11 yards (M.Wilson - J.Mills).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 13(9:18 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at NE 18 for -5 yards (J.Tavai).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PIT 18(8:38 - 2nd) C.Boswell 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to NE -3. K.Dugger to NE 34 for 37 yards (J.Pierre).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 34(8:29 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 38 for 4 yards (C.Wormley; M.Adams).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NE 38(7:51 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on NE-M.Jones - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 38. Pressure by 41-Spillane.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - NE 28(7:46 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers ran ob at NE 42 for 14 yards. PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 28 - No Play.
|+24 YD
3 & 26 - NE 18(7:15 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep middle to J.Meyers to NE 42 for 24 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NE 42(6:33 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(6:25 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 24 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 24(5:52 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 27 for 3 yards (L.Guy).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - PIT 27(5:11 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 32 for 5 yards (M.Bryant).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 32(4:53 - 2nd) J.Warren left end pushed ob at PIT 34 for 2 yards (K.Dugger).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - PIT 34(4:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 34 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - PIT 29(3:59 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 35 for 6 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 35(3:24 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth.
|Punt
4 & 7 - PIT 35(3:19 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 55 yards to NE 10 - Center-C.Kuntz. M.Bryant to NE 26 for 16 yards (M.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 26(3:08 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (D.Leal).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NE 26(3:05 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to N.Agholor to NE 35 for 9 yards (M.Jack).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NE 35(2:16 - 2nd) M.Jones up the middle to NE 39 for 4 yards (D.Bush).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(2:00 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles left end to NE 43 for 4 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NE 43(1:22 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to NE 49 for 6 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 49(0:55 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NE 49(0:51 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to PIT 44 for 7 yards (R.Spillane).
|+44 YD
3 & 3 - NE 44(0:30 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep right to N.Agholor for 44 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(0:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep right to G.Pickens ran ob at PIT 48 for 23 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 48(0:17 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 48(0:13 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 44 for -4 yards (M.Judon).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - PIT 44(0:03 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (D.McCourty).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to NE 30 for 5 yards (D.Bush; A.Maulet).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - NE 30(14:31 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to K.Bourne to NE 40 for 10 yards (A.Maulet).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(13:48 - 3rd) D.Harris right guard to NE 43 for 3 yards (M.Jack; T.Edmunds).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - NE 43(13:08 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to D.Harris to PIT 46 for 11 yards (C.Sutton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 46(12:23 - 3rd) D.Harris right tackle to PIT 43 for 3 yards (D.Bush; T.Alualu).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 43(11:43 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to K.Bourne.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - NE 43(11:39 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to PIT 36 for 7 yards (R.Spillane; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(11:10 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle to PIT 33 for 3 yards (M.Jack; M.Reed).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NE 33(10:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 33 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NE 38(10:04 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to R.Stevenson to PIT 34 for 4 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NE 34(9:26 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers. Coverage by 20-Sutton.
|No Good
4 & 8 - NE 34(9:21 - 3rd) N.Folk 52 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(9:17 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to N.Harris to NE 45 for 13 yards (J.Mills - M.Wilson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(8:31 - 3rd) N.Harris left tackle to NE 44 for 1 yard (D.Wise - M.Bryant).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 44(7:49 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson to NE 35 for 9 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 35(7:09 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 35(7:06 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson to NE 33 for 2 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 33(6:27 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Warren to NE 33 for no gain (J.Peppers).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PIT 33(5:47 - 3rd) C.Boswell 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 70 yards from PIT 35 to NE -5. P.Strong to NE 17 for 22 yards (M.Boykin).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NE 17(5:40 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to NE 42 for 25 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 42(4:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE-M.Onwenu - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 42 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - NE 37(4:38 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 43 for 6 yards (C.Sutton - M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NE 43(4:18 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NE 43(4:12 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to J.Meyers (C.Sutton) [M.Reed]. Coverage by 20-Sutton.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NE 43(4:06 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 37 yards to PIT 20 - Center-J.Cardona. G.Olszewski MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by NE-B.Schooler at PIT 20. PENALTY on PIT-Co.Heyward - Unnecessary Roughness - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 20.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 10(3:58 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to PIT 7 for 3 yards (D.Leal).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NE 7(3:24 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to D.Harris to PIT 2 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NE 2(2:50 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:47 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:47 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to N.Harris to PIT 39 for 14 yards (M.Bryant).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 39(2:21 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 39(2:18 - 3rd) G.Olszewski left end to NE 43 for 18 yards (Ja.Jones - D.McCourty).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 43(2:08 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to NE 35 for 8 yards (J.Tavai; D.Wise).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - PIT 35(1:27 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to N.Harris to NE 27 for 8 yards (D.McCourty).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 27(0:59 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson ran ob at NE 14 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 14(0:41 - 3rd) N.Harris left tackle to NE 11 for 3 yards (J.Tavai; Ca.Davis).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 11(0:03 - 3rd) J.Warren left guard to NE 8 for 3 yards (A.Jennings).
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - PIT 8(15:00 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:58 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Trubisky pass to D.Johnson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:58 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 63 yards from PIT 35 to NE 2. P.Strong to NE 28 for 26 yards (M.Killebrew; J.Warren).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28(14:50 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 39 for 11 yards (M.Jack).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(14:13 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 42 for 3 yards (M.Jack; T.Alualu).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NE 42(13:31 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to K.Bourne to PIT 48 for 10 yards (A.Witherspoon). PENALTY on NE-D.Andrews - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 42 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - NE 32(13:00 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 40 for 8 yards (C.Heyward).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - NE 40(12:20 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to PIT 45 for 15 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(11:37 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to PIT 40 for 5 yards (D.Leal; M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NE 40(11:07 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to J.Smith. Coverage by 34-Edmunds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NE 40(11:03 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 40(10:58 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 29 yards to PIT 11 - Center-J.Cardona - downed by NE-A.Jennings.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 11(10:49 - 4th) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 13 for 2 yards (D.Godchaux; M.Judon).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PIT 13(10:13 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 13(10:08 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to N.Harris to PIT 15 for 2 yards (A.Phillips - J.Mills).
|Punt
4 & 6 - PIT 15(9:49 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 40 yards to NE 45 - Center-C.Kuntz. M.Bryant to 50 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 50(9:40 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to PIT 44 for 6 yards (L.Wallace).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NE 44(9:01 - 4th) D.Harris right end to PIT 42 for 2 yards (M.Reed - M.Jack).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NE 42(8:14 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to J.Smith (T.Edmunds).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NE 42(8:11 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 42 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(8:03 - 4th) N.Harris right end to PIT 25 for 5 yards (M.Judon; M.Bryant).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 25(7:28 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to N.Harris to PIT 28 for 3 yards (J.Tavai; M.Judon).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PIT 28(6:47 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to N.Harris (M.Judon).
|Punt
4 & 2 - PIT 28(6:41 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 43 yards to NE 29 - Center-C.Kuntz. M.Bryant to NE 30 for 1 yard (M.Boykin).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(6:33 - 4th) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 33 for 3 yards (C.Heyward; M.Reed).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NE 33(5:58 - 4th) R.Stevenson right end to NE 37 for 4 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). PENALTY on NE-J.Meyers - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - NE 27(5:23 - 4th) M.Jones pass short middle to L.Humphrey to NE 38 for 11 yards (R.Spillane; M.Jack).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - NE 38(4:37 - 4th) M.Jones scrambles left guard to NE 43 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(3:51 - 4th) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 49 for 6 yards (C.Wormley).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NE 49(3:07 - 4th) R.Stevenson right guard to PIT 43 for 8 yards (R.Spillane).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(2:23 - 4th) D.Harris left guard to PIT 27 for 16 yards (J.Jones).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(2:00 - 4th) D.Harris right guard to PIT 29 for -2 yards (A.Highsmith - M.Jack).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - NE 29(1:57 - 4th) D.Harris left tackle to PIT 20 for 9 yards (M.Reed).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NE 20(1:51 - 4th) D.Harris left tackle to PIT 15 for 5 yards (C.Heyward). PIT-C.Heyward was injured during the play. NE-D.Harris was injured during the play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 15(1:40 - 4th) M.Jones kneels to PIT 19 for -4 yards.
|-2 YD
2 & 14 - NE 19(0:58 - 4th) M.Jones kneels to PIT 21 for -2 yards.
|-3 YD
3 & 16 - NE 21(0:26 - 4th) M.Jones kneels to PIT 24 for -3 yards.
