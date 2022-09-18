|
|ATL
|LAR
Stafford, Rams hold off Falcons for 31-27 victory
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Ramsey intercepted a potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the end zone and the Los Angeles Rams held off a second-half rally attempt by the Atlanta Falcons for a 31-27 victory Sunday.
Cooper Kupp had two TD catches for the defending Super Bowl champions, who bounced back from a disappointing defeat against the Buffalo Bills in their season opener.
Atlanta - which has started 0-2 for the third straight year - trailed 28-3 early in the third quarter before mounting a comeback.
Troy Anderson blocked a punt that Lorenzo Carter returned 26 yards for a touchdown, and a 2-point conversion pass from Marcus Mariota to Drake London brought the Falcons within 31-25 with 5:06 remaining.
Los Angeles turned it over on their ensuing drive when Darren Hall forced Kupp to fumble and recovered it at the Rams 37. On third-and-13 from the Rams 24, Mariota tried to find Bryan Edwards, but it was picked off by Ramsey.
Los Angeles took a safety when returner Brandon Powell ran out of the end zone on punt formation after a three-and-out. After the free kick, Atlanta had one final chance at the Falcons 40, but Mariota was sacked before he could get a Hail Mary attempt off on the final play.
Stafford completed his first 12 passes en route to going 27 of 36. Kupp had 11 catches for 108 yards and touchdowns on consecutive drives in the second and third quarters.
Kupp caught a 3-yard TD with 18 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Rams a 21-3 lead. The Super Bowl MVP's first score came three plays after Rams rookie cornerback Cobie Durant picked off a pass bobbled by Cordarrelle Patterson and returned it 51 yards up the right sideline to the Falcons 9.
The Rams then took the second half kickoff and extended their lead by another touchdown when Kupp made an over-the-shoulder catch on a fade pattern on third-and-4 from Atlanta's 10.
Mariota was 17 of 26 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
London, the No. 8 overall pick who went to college at Southern California, had eight catches for 86 yards, including his first touchdown during the third quarter.
The Falcons were able to move the ball in the first half, but were done in by mistakes. They got the opening kickoff and went 49 yards before Younghoe Koo was wide left on a 44-yard field goal attempt. Los Angeles would convert that into a touchdown when Stafford connected with Allen Robinson for a 1-yard TD.
Atlanta then turned it over on downs on its next possession when Patterson was stopped by Bobby Wagner and Greg Gaines. The Rams made took advantage of the short field and scored eight plays later when Darrell Henderson went 8 yards around right guard to make it 14-0 with 9:34 remaining in the second quarter.
INJURIES
Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell was evaluated for a head injury in the first half and was cleared to return.
Rams: RG Tremayne Anchrum suffered an ankle injury on the opening series and did not return. ... CB Troy Hill (questionable) was also injured in the first half.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Travel to face the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.
Rams: Travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:36
|30:24
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|11
|16
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|261
|337
|Total Plays
|56
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|65
|Rush Attempts
|27
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|171
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|27-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-29
|3-61
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|48
|90
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-27
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|2-21
|2-76
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|261
|TOTAL YDS
|337
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
16
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|17/26
|196
|2
|2
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|10
|41
|0
|11
|4
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|10
|30
|0
|9
|3
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
16
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6
|16
|0
|10
|16
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
D. Dalman 67 C
0
FPTS
|D. Dalman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. London 5 WR
24
FPTS
|D. London
|12
|8
|86
|1
|22
|24
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|3
|2
|57
|0
|39
|7
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
10
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|2
|2
|21
|1
|11
|10
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|3
|
A. Williams 35 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Grant 27 SAF
|R. Grant
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 LB
|A. Ogundeji
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Malone 51 LB
|D. Malone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 47 LB
|A. Ebiketie
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 23 FS
|E. Harris
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 65 DT
|A. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 LB
|L. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 32 SAF
|J. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Rush 94 DT
|A. Rush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
5
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|1/2
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
24
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|27/36
|272
|3
|2
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson Jr. 27 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Henderson Jr.
|10
|47
|1
|13
|10
|
C. Akers 3 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Akers
|15
|44
|0
|8
|7
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|-26
|0
|-26
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
31
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|14
|11
|108
|2
|20
|31
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
14
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|9
|7
|71
|0
|18
|14
|
A. Robinson 1 WR
15
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|5
|4
|53
|1
|29
|15
|
C. Akers 3 RB
7
FPTS
|C. Akers
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|7
|
B. Skowronek 18 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Skowronek
|3
|2
|16
|0
|8
|3
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Fuller 4 SAF
|J. Fuller
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Wagner 45 MLB
|B. Wagner
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 22 DB
|D. Long
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SAF
|T. Rapp
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 5 CB
|J. Ramsey
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DT
|A. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Copeland 93 DT
|M. Copeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Durant 14 CB
|D. Durant
|1-1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
T. Hill 2 CB
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
7
FPTS
|M. Gay
|1/1
|20
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 19 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to O.Zaccheaus to ATL 35 for 10 yards (N.Scott).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 35(14:22 - 1st) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 40 for 5 yards (B.Wagner; A.Donald).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 40(13:45 - 1st) C.Patterson right guard to ATL 44 for 4 yards (As.Robinson; B.Wagner).
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - ATL 44(13:02 - 1st) C.Gossett reported in as eligible. M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to LAR 43 for 13 yards (T.Hill) [L.Floyd].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 43(12:20 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right [L.Floyd].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 43(12:14 - 1st) T.Allgeier up the middle to LAR 41 for 2 yards (As.Robinson; E.Jones).
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - ATL 41(11:32 - 1st) M.Mariota scrambles right end to LAR 31 for 10 yards (L.Floyd).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 31(10:43 - 1st) C.Patterson right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (T.Lewis; E.Jones).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 28(10:03 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London pushed ob at LAR 18 for 10 yards (D.Long).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 18(9:21 - 1st) T.Allgeier up the middle to LAR 16 for 2 yards (M.Copeland).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ATL 16(8:39 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to B.Edwards to LAR 14 for 2 yards (D.Long).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - ATL 14(8:07 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-C.Lindstrom - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ATL 19(7:40 - 1st) M.Mariota sacked at LAR 26 for -7 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Good
4 & 18 - ATL 26(6:59 - 1st) Y.Koo 44 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 34(6:54 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 36 for 2 yards (A.Rush; A.Ogundeji). PENALTY on ATL-A.Ogundeji - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 41(6:29 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to Al.Robinson to ATL 44 for 15 yards (C.Hayward). LAR-T.Anchrum was injured during the play. He is Out. Ankle Injury
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 44(6:04 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek ran ob at ATL 36 for 8 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 36(5:28 - 1st) D.Henderson right tackle to ATL 33 for 3 yards (A.Terrell; A.Ogundeji).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(4:48 - 1st) C.Akers right end to ATL 27 for 6 yards (M.Walker; R.Evans).
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 27(4:04 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to ATL 9 for 18 yards (R.Grant).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 9(3:17 - 1st) C.Akers left tackle to ATL 6 for 3 yards (R.Evans; T.Graham).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 6(2:33 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to ATL 1 for 5 yards (M.Walker - E.Harris).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LAR 1(1:48 - 1st) M.Stafford pass short left to Al.Robinson for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 1st) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:44 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 25(1:40 - 1st) M.Mariota Aborted. D.Dalman FUMBLES at ATL 22 - touched at ATL 24 - recovered by ATL-T.Allgeier at ATL 22. T.Allgeier to ATL 22 for no gain (E.Jones).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - ATL 22(1:02 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep middle intended for O.Zaccheaus INTERCEPTED by N.Scott at LAR 35. N.Scott to LAR 28 for -7 yards (D.London). FUMBLES (D.London) - recovered by LAR-T.Hill at LAR 30. PENALTY on LAR-J.Ramsey - Defensive Pass Interference - 20 yards - enforced at ATL 22 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 42(0:49 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to ATL 48 for 6 yards (As.Robinson).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 48(0:14 - 1st) C.Patterson left tackle to 50 for 2 yards (G.Gaines).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ATL 50(15:00 - 2nd) T.Allgeier left guard to 50 for no gain (B.Wagner - G.Gaines).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - ATL 50(14:17 - 2nd) C.Patterson up the middle to 50 for no gain (G.Gaines - B.Wagner).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50(14:11 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to ATL 43 for 7 yards (A.Terrell - T.Andersen).
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 43(13:33 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Akers pushed ob at ATL 33 for 10 yards (E.Harris).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 33(12:48 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Powell ran ob at ATL 27 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 27(12:17 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to ATL 19 for 8 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 19(11:38 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked ob at ATL 19 for 0 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 19(10:58 - 2nd) C.Akers left tackle to ATL 11 for 8 yards (D.Malone).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 11(10:13 - 2nd) D.Henderson right tackle to ATL 8 for 3 yards (A.Ebiketie - T.Graham).
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 8(9:34 - 2nd) D.Henderson right guard for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:30 - 2nd) C.Huntley left tackle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (As.Robinson - J.Fuller).
|+39 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 28(8:48 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass deep right to K.Hodge to LAR 33 for 39 yards (J.Fuller).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33(8:08 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle ran ob at LAR 22 for 11 yards (N.Scott).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 22(7:34 - 2nd) C.Patterson left guard to LAR 16 for 6 yards (A.Donald; E.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 16(6:50 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles left end to LAR 13 for 3 yards (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 13(6:10 - 2nd) C.Patterson right tackle to LAR 13 for no gain (B.Wagner).
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - ATL 13(5:30 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to P.Hesse to LAR 8 for 5 yards (J.Fuller; E.Jones) [A.Donald].
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 8(4:47 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right guard to LAR 5 for 3 yards (E.Jones - J.Hollins).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 5(4:01 - 2nd) C.Patterson left tackle to LAR 4 for 1 yard (T.Rapp). PENALTY on ATL-D.Dalman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 5 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - ATL 15(3:37 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short right to D.London to LAR 8 for 7 yards (B.Wagner; D.Durant).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ATL 8(2:54 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Pitts.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ATL 8(2:47 - 2nd) Y.Koo 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(2:44 - 2nd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (A.Terrell).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28(2:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to LAR 37 for 9 yards (M.Walker - J.Hawkins).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 37(1:34 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right to C.Kupp ran ob at ATL 43 for 20 yards (A.Terrell) [T.Graham].
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43(1:28 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Higbee to ATL 26 for 17 yards (A.Terrell; R.Evans).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26(1:05 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp ran ob at ATL 23 for 3 yards (D.Alford).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAR 23(1:00 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass deep right intended for T.Higbee INTERCEPTED by C.Hayward at ATL -5. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 20(0:54 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to K.Pitts. PENALTY on LAR-D.Long - Defensive Pass Interference - 36 yards - enforced at ATL 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 44(0:47 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ATL 44(0:44 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to D.London.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ATL 44(0:39 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short left intended for C.Patterson INTERCEPTED by D.Durant at LAR 40. D.Durant to ATL 9 for 51 yards (M.Mariota - C.Lindstrom).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 9(0:28 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to ATL 7 for 2 yards (A.Terrell - A.Ebiketie). PENALTY on ATL-A.Terrell - Low Block - 4 yards - enforced at ATL 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAR 3(0:23 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to T.Higbee.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 3(0:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:14 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass short middle to D.London to ATL 44 for 19 yards (J.Fuller - D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 44(0:05 - 2nd) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to K.Hodge (J.Ramsey).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 44(0:02 - 2nd) M.Mariota scrambles left end to ATL 48 for 4 yards (T.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Higbee to LAR 40 for 15 yards (A.Terrell; R.Evans).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40(14:19 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to LAR 41 for 1 yard (A.Terrell).
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 41(13:41 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to ATL 40 for 19 yards (R.Evans; E.Harris).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40(12:55 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Akers to ATL 32 for 8 yards (E.Harris).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 32(12:13 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to ATL 31 for 1 yard (E.Harris; R.Evans).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 31(11:28 - 3rd) B.Evans reported in as eligible. C.Akers up the middle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (J.Hawkins).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 28(10:44 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp ran ob at ATL 16 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 16(10:06 - 3rd) C.Akers right guard to ATL 10 for 6 yards (A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAR 10(9:34 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to C.Akers.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 10(9:28 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 3rd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:22 - 3rd) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 26 for 1 yard (E.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 26(8:43 - 3rd) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 19 for -7 yards (D.Durant).
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - ATL 19(8:01 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short right to A.Williams to ATL 25 for 6 yards (J.Fuller).
|Punt
4 & 10 - ATL 25(7:26 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 44 yards to LAR 31 - Center-L.McCullough. B.Powell to LAR 30 for -1 yards (M.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 30(7:14 - 3rd) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 33 for 3 yards (A.Anderson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAR 33(6:33 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle intended for C.Kupp INTERCEPTED by M.Walker at LAR 41. M.Walker to LAR 20 for 21 yards (C.Shelton; R.Havenstein).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 20(6:23 - 3rd) C.Patterson up the middle to LAR 15 for 5 yards (B.Wagner; D.Long). PENALTY on ATL-P.Hesse - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 20 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - ATL 25(5:55 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to LAR 17 for 8 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 17(5:19 - 3rd) M.Mariota right end to LAR 14 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 14(4:39 - 3rd) C.Patterson right tackle to LAR 9 for 5 yards (J.Fuller - E.Jones).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 9(4:03 - 3rd) T.Allgeier up the middle to LAR 4 for 5 yards (J.Fuller - N.Scott).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ATL 4(3:24 - 3rd) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:20 - 3rd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 59 yards from ATL 35 to LAR 6. B.Powell to LAR 21 for 15 yards (T.Andersen - A.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 21(3:16 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 21(3:10 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to C.Kupp. Penalty on LAR-A.Jackson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - LAR 21(3:04 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson to 50 for 29 yards (D.Hall).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50(2:19 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to B.Skowronek to ATL 42 for 8 yards (D.Hall).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - LAR 42(1:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAR-R.Havenstein - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 47(1:16 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to C.Kupp to ATL 40 for 7 yards (C.Hayward). ATL-C.Hayward was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40(0:35 - 3rd) D.Henderson right tackle to ATL 36 for 4 yards (D.Malone).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Henderson left end to ATL 23 for 13 yards (D.Hall; R.Grant).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 23(14:17 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to ATL 19 for 4 yards (R.Grant).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 19(13:53 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to C.Kupp to ATL 7 for 12 yards (M.Walker - T.Graham).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LAR 7(13:07 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to ATL 1 for 6 yards (R.Evans - R.Grant).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAR 1(12:24 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to Al.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAR 1(12:21 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp (A.Terrell).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - LAR 1(12:16 - 4th) M.Gay 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 64 yards from LAR 35 to ATL 1. C.Patterson to ATL 28 for 27 yards (J.Hummel; C.Rozeboom).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 28(12:06 - 4th) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 37 for 9 yards (T.Rapp - E.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ATL 37(11:37 - 4th) T.Allgeier left tackle to ATL 39 for 2 yards (J.Hollins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 39(11:03 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to K.Pitts to ATL 45 for 6 yards (J.Fuller).
|+22 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 45(10:26 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep middle to D.London to LAR 33 for 22 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 33(9:46 - 4th) M.Mariota pass incomplete deep right to D.London.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 33(9:37 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge pushed ob at LAR 15 for 18 yards (E.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 15(9:00 - 4th) C.Patterson left tackle to LAR 11 for 4 yards (E.Jones; T.Rapp).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 11(8:21 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short right to O.Zaccheaus for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:14 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:14 - 4th) C.Akers up the middle to LAR 24 for -1 yards (A.Anderson).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 24(7:29 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to T.Higbee to LAR 31 for 7 yards (A.Ogundeji; M.Walker).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 31(6:44 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to Al.Robinson to LAR 39 for 8 yards (D.Hall).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(6:00 - 4th) C.Akers right end to LAR 44 for 5 yards (L.Carter; A.Ebiketie).
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 44(5:16 - 4th) C.Akers left end to LAR 41 for -3 yards (M.Ford; R.Grant).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAR 41(5:11 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to B.Skowronek.
4 & 8 - LAR 41(5:06 - 4th) R.Dixon punt is BLOCKED by T.Andersen - Center-M.Orzech - RECOVERED by ATL-L.Carter at LAR 26. L.Carter for 26 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(4:57 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Mariota pass to D.London is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(4:57 - 4th) C.Akers right guard to LAR 29 for 4 yards (A.Ogundeji; T.Graham).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 29(4:12 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 31 for 2 yards (A.Terrell).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 31(3:32 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 44 for 13 yards (D.Hall) [T.Graham]. FUMBLES (D.Hall) - RECOVERED by ATL-D.Hall at LAR 40. D.Hall to LAR 37 for 3 yards (C.Kupp).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 37(3:22 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London to LAR 30 for 7 yards (T.Rapp).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - ATL 30(2:44 - 4th) M.Mariota pass short left to D.London pushed ob at LAR 21 for 9 yards (E.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(2:38 - 4th) T.Allgeier up the middle to LAR 20 for 1 yard (J.Hollins).
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 20(2:00 - 4th) M.Mariota up the middle to LAR 24 for -4 yards (J.Hollins).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ATL 24(1:18 - 4th) M.Mariota pass deep middle intended for B.Edwards INTERCEPTED by J.Ramsey at LAR -2. J.Ramsey pushed ob at LAR 23 for 25 yards (D.Dalman).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 23(1:07 - 4th) B.Evans reported in as eligible. D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 28 for 5 yards (R.Grant).
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 28(1:03 - 4th) C.Akers left end to LAR 25 for -3 yards (L.Carter).
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - LAR 25(0:58 - 4th) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 26 for 1 yard (M.Walker).
|-26 YD
4 & 7 - LAR 26(0:13 - 4th) B.Powell right end ran ob in End Zone for -26 yards - SAFETY (D.Alford).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 4th) R.Dixon kicks 43 yards from LAR 20 to ATL 37 - out of bounds.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - ATL 50(0:06 - 4th) M.Mariota sacked at ATL 40 for -10 yards (J.Hollins). FUMBLES (J.Hollins) [J.Hollins] - RECOVERED by LAR-A.Donald at ATL 39.
