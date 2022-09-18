|
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rally from 21 down to beat Ravens 42-38
BALTIMORE (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter, and the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.
Tagovailoa's 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami (2-0) trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining.
Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play.
Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami's offense, which the Ravens (1-1) didn't come close to stopping in the final quarter.
The Dolphins overcame a spectacular performance by Jackson, who threw three first-half touchdown passes and then gave Baltimore its 21-point lead with a 79-yard TD run in the third. Jackson threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns.
The Ravens got into position for Jackson to throw a desperation pass at the very end, but that fell incomplete.
Tagovailoa was intercepted twice in the first half, but he more than made up for that. Waddle had 11 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill had 11 for 190 yards and his two TDs.
Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Ravens never trailed until the final seconds.
They would have scored a TD on all four of their offensive possessions in the first half if not for a fumble near the Miami goal line.
The Dolphins couldn't recreate their exceptional defensive effort of a season ago, when their blitz wreaked havoc on the Baltimore offense. The Ravens lost that game 22-10 in their lowest-scoring game of the season.
Jackson put the Ravens up 14-7 with a short pass over the middle that Rashod Bateman turned into a 75-yard touchdown. Later in the second quarter, he threw for TDs of 1 yard to Mark Andrews and 12 yards to Demarcus Robinson.
Then Jackson's most spectacular play came near the end of the third, when he faked a handoff and breezed through a big hole up the middle and past the Miami secondary. The touchdown was the longest run of Jackson's career, and it also put him over 100 yards rushing, a record 11th time he's done that. He previously shared the mark for quarterbacks with Michael Vick, who had 10 100-yard games on the ground.
Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history with both a touchdown pass and a touchdown run of at least 75 yards in the same game. He finished with 119 yards on nine carries.
Duvernay, who caught two touchdown passes in a season-opening win over the New York Jets, showed why he's been an All-Pro returner, taking the kickoff 103 yards to open the scoring. Tagovailoa drove the Dolphins into Baltimore territory, but Marcus Williams created a turnover with a remarkable display of concentration. He jumped in front of Hill to break up a pass, and while lying on the ground, he reached out to catch the falling ball before it hit the ground.
The Ravens drove to the 1-yard line, but after a third-down touchdown run by Jackson was overturned on replay, the Baltimore quarterback lost control of the ball on what looked like a quarterback sneak attempt on fourth down.
Miami drove 94 yards and tied it at 7 on Tagovailoa's 6-yard touchdown pass to Waddle.
With the Ravens up 21-7, Tagovailoa's deep pass was picked off - again by Williams - and that gave Baltimore a chance to score once more before halftime.
Tagovailoa threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki to make it 28-14 in the third, and his 2-yarder to River Cracraft in the fourth made it 35-21.
INJURIES
Baltimore LB Steven Means was carted off in the second quarter with an ankle injury, and Duvernay entered concussion protocol late in the game.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Host the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.
Ravens: At the New England Patriots on Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:47
|25:13
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|22
|13
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|547
|473
|Total Plays
|69
|54
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|155
|Rush Attempts
|18
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|461
|318
|Comp. - Att.
|36-50
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|11.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-51
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|6
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|26
|108
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|1-103
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|461
|PASS YDS
|318
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|547
|TOTAL YDS
|473
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
50
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|36/50
|469
|6
|2
|50
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
10
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|11
|51
|0
|11
|10
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|5
|33
|0
|28
|4
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
50
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|1
|1
|0
|1
|50
|
A. Ingold 30 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
42
FPTS
|T. Hill
|13
|11
|190
|2
|60
|42
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
40
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|19
|11
|171
|2
|59
|40
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
14
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|4
|4
|41
|1
|14
|14
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
10
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|3
|3
|28
|0
|13
|10
|
A. Ingold 30 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|2
|2
|15
|0
|13
|3
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|2
|2
|9
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|4
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 OLB
|E. Roberts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 SAF
|J. Holland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
|S. Eguavoen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 LB
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 LB
|M. Ingram
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 93 LB
|T. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
6
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|2
|41.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 SAF
0
FPTS
|J. Holland
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
47
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|21/29
|318
|3
|0
|47
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
47
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|9
|119
|1
|79
|47
|
J. Hill 43 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hill
|3
|16
|0
|13
|1
|
K. Drake 17 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Drake
|6
|8
|0
|6
|0
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
0
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Davis 28 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Davis
|5
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
25
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|1
|3
|0
|3
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Bateman 7 WR
20
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|7
|4
|108
|1
|75
|20
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
25
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|11
|9
|104
|1
|25
|25
|
I. Likely 80 TE
8
FPTS
|I. Likely
|5
|4
|43
|0
|34
|8
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|2
|42
|0
|26
|6
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|1
|12
|1
|12
|8
|
T. Wallace 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Wallace
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|7-3
|0.0
|2
|0
|
C. Clark 36 DB
|C. Clark
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 6 LB
|P. Queen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 LB
|O. Oweh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 OLB
|J. Houston
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Armour-Davis 5 CB
|J. Armour-Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pierce 58 DT
|M. Pierce
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
8
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|51
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|2
|40.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|103.0
|103
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(14:47 - 1st) R.Mostert right end pushed ob at MIA 32 for 7 yards (M.Peters; P.Queen).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 32(14:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 38 for 6 yards (J.Bynes).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 38(13:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to BAL 48 for 14 yards (M.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(12:54 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to BAL 45 for 3 yards (M.Williams; M.Humphrey). end around
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAL 45(12:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 45(12:10 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki to BAL 33 for 12 yards (M.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(11:26 - 1st) R.Mostert left end to BAL 29 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey - J.Houston).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 29(10:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at BAL 20. M.Williams to BAL 20 for no gain (T.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 20(10:35 - 1st) K.Drake right guard to BAL 23 for 3 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 23(10:13 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to M.Andrews.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 23(10:08 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to R.Bateman to BAL 40 for 17 yards (N.Needham).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(9:21 - 1st) K.Drake right end to BAL 46 for 6 yards (R.Davis; N.Needham).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 46(8:42 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to BAL 49 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins; Z.Sieler).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 49(7:57 - 1st) P.Ricard left guard to MIA 46 for 5 yards (D.Riley).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 46(7:15 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to R.Bateman to MIA 37 for 9 yards (E.Roberts; X.Howard).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIA 37(6:40 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to MIA 37 for no gain (C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 37(5:58 - 1st) D.Faalele reported in as eligible. M.Davis right guard to MIA 37 for no gain (S.Eguavoen - E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - MIA 37(5:12 - 1st) Direct snap to M.Andrews. M.Andrews up the middle to MIA 34 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 34(4:26 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 34 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - MIA 39(4:07 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to I.Likely to MIA 35 for 4 yards (Br.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 11 - MIA 35(3:28 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 35 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 30(3:03 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to MIA 14 for 16 yards (Br.Jones). Penalty on MIA-N.Needham - Defensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 14(2:38 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to MIA 14 for no gain (Br.Jones; R.Davis).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 14(1:57 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end pushed ob at MIA 4 for 10 yards (D.Riley).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MIA 4(1:21 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to MIA 9 for -5 yards (M.Ingram). PENALTY on MIA-M.Ingram - Face Mask - 2 yards - enforced at MIA 4 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 2(1:10 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to MIA 1 for 1 yard (E.Ogbah; J.Baker).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 1(0:35 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to MIA 1 for no gain (Z.Sieler; S.Eguavoen).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIA 1(15:00 - 2nd) D.Faalele reported in as eligible. L.Jackson right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Faalele and D.Faalele reported in as eligible. L.Jackson right tackle to MIA 1 for no gain (S.Eguavoen).
|Fumble
4 & Goal - MIA 1(14:47 - 2nd) D.Faalele reported in as eligible. L.Jackson FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIA 1 - recovered by BAL-M.Davis at MIA 6.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 6(14:43 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to MIA 3 for -3 yards (B.Washington - M.Harrison). BAL-S.Means was injured during the play.
|+59 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 3(14:14 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to J.Waddle pushed ob at BAL 38 for 59 yards (C.Clark).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 38(13:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to BAL 23 for 15 yards (C.Clark).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23(12:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Sherfield to BAL 11 for 12 yards (M.Williams; M.Humphrey).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 11(11:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to BAL 6 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 6(10:58 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(10:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to R.Bateman for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(10:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 30 for 5 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 30(10:03 - 2nd) C.Edmonds left tackle to MIA 33 for 3 yards (M.Pierce - C.Campbell).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 33(9:18 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 34 for 1 yard (Da.Williams).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BAL 34(8:32 - 2nd) Direct snap to A.Ingold. A.Ingold up the middle to MIA 35 for 1 yard (C.Clark).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 35(7:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to C.Edmonds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 35(7:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 27 for -8 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - BAL 27(7:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds (K.Hamilton). Penalty on MIA-R.Hunt - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Punt
4 & 18 - BAL 27(6:57 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 44 yards to BAL 29 - Center-B.Ferguson. D.Duvernay to BAL 34 for 5 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(6:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 38 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 38(6:13 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to R.Bateman pushed ob at BAL 45 for 7 yards (X.Howard).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(5:37 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to 50 for 5 yards (E.Ogbah - D.Riley).
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 50(4:53 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end to MIA 31 for 19 yards (C.Wilkins). PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 31.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 26(4:23 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Andrews for 26 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Andrews to MIA 1 for 25 yards (K.Crossen).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 1(4:07 - 2nd) D.Faalele reported in as eligible. L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to T.Hill.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 25(3:56 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to R.Mostert to MIA 36 for 11 yards (J.Armour-Davis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(3:16 - 2nd) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 41 for 5 yards (M.Pierce).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAL 41(2:38 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Waddle (J.Armour-Davis).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 41(2:32 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 45 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey). Miami challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #3.)
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BAL 45(2:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to MIA 46 for 1 yard (J.Madubuike).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 46(1:31 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Waddle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 46(1:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Waddle. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left intended for J.Waddle INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at BAL 20. M.Williams to BAL 20 for no gain (J.Waddle).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 20(1:20 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to BAL 26 for 6 yards (J.Baker).
|+34 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 26(1:01 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right to I.Likely to MIA 40 for 34 yards (J.Holland).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(0:52 - 2nd) J.Hill left end pushed ob at MIA 27 for 13 yards (X.Howard).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 27(0:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to D.Duvernay. PENALTY on MIA-M.Ingram - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 27 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 5 - MIA 22(0:43 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to MIA 12 for 10 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 12(0:38 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 12(0:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Robinson for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 28 for 3 yards (M.Williams).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 28(14:29 - 3rd) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 39 for 11 yards (M.Williams; K.Hamilton).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 39(13:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Mostert to BAL 48 for 13 yards (M.Williams).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(13:07 - 3rd) R.Mostert right end to BAL 39 for 9 yards (M.Humphrey; K.Hamilton).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 39(12:22 - 3rd) C.Edmonds right tackle to BAL 35 for 4 yards (O.Oweh).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(11:44 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left end to BAL 39 for -4 yards (O.Oweh).
|Penalty
2 & 14 - BAL 39(10:59 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to BAL 24 for 15 yards (M.Peters). PENALTY on MIA-C.Williams - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 39 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 24 - BAL 49(10:28 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to BAL 35 for 14 yards (Da.Williams).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 35(9:46 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Waddle to BAL 24 for 11 yards. Penalty on BAL-O.Oweh - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(9:22 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold pushed ob at BAL 11 for 13 yards (C.Clark).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 11(8:44 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Sherfield to BAL 14 for -3 yards (J.Armour-Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - BAL 14(8:01 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Waddle.
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - BAL 14(7:57 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to M.Gesicki for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 3rd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(7:52 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to R.Bateman.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 25(7:48 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to I.Likely to BAL 28 for 3 yards (K.Kohou).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - MIA 28(7:15 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 34 for 6 yards (E.Rowe).
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIA 34(6:29 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 45 yards to MIA 21 - Center-N.Moore. J.Holland to MIA 29 for 8 yards (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(6:20 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 36 for 7 yards (P.Queen).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 36(5:42 - 3rd) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 37 for 1 yard (M.Humphrey).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 37(4:57 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to MIA 47 for 10 yards (M.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 47(4:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to R.Mostert to BAL 49 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - BAL 49(3:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles up the middle to BAL 44 for 5 yards (M.Harrison). PENALTY on MIA-C.Edmonds - Tripping - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 49 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - BAL 41(3:02 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to C.Edmonds to MIA 49 for 8 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAL 49(2:16 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle (M.Peters) [J.Madubuike].
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 49(2:11 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 38 yards to BAL 13 - Center-B.Ferguson - downed by MIA-B.Ferguson.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 13(2:01 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to BAL 22 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 22(1:23 - 3rd) K.Drake right guard to BAL 21 for -1 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+79 YD
3 & 2 - MIA 21(0:38 - 3rd) L.Jackson right guard for 79 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Jackson sets record for 100-yd - rushing games by QB.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:26 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to J.Waddle to BAL 42 for 33 yards (J.Armour-Davis; G.Stone).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 42(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to BAL 30 for 12 yards (Da.Williams).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(14:14 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to BAL 26 for 4 yards (O.Oweh).
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 26(13:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle pushed ob at BAL 10 for 16 yards (M.Peters).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10(13:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki pushed ob at BAL 2 for 8 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BAL 2(12:22 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to R.Cracraft (Da.Williams).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 2(12:18 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to R.Cracraft for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:12 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(12:12 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep middle to D.Duvernay to MIA 49 for 26 yards (E.Roberts).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 49(11:24 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to MIA 43 for 6 yards (E.Rowe).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 43(10:37 - 4th) K.Drake left end pushed ob at MIA 42 for 1 yard (J.Phillips).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 42(10:04 - 4th) L.Jackson right guard to MIA 40 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler; C.Wilkins).
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - MIA 40(9:16 - 4th) D.Faalele reported in as eligible. L.Jackson left end to MIA 41 for -1 yards (E.Roberts - T.Flowers).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(9:11 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki pushed ob at MIA 48 for 7 yards (J.Houston).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 48(8:34 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at BAL 48 for 4 yards (M.Peters).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 48(8:02 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to C.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 48(7:59 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Waddle.
|+48 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 48(7:54 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill for 48 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:47 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 25(7:47 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to I.Likely. PENALTY on MIA-K.Kohou - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 30(7:42 - 4th) J.Hill right end to BAL 28 for -2 yards (C.Wilkins - M.Ingram).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MIA 28(7:05 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to R.Bateman (X.Howard).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MIA 28(7:02 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to I.Likely.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MIA 28(6:54 - 4th) J.Stout punts 36 yards to MIA 36 - Center-N.Moore - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(6:46 - 4th) C.Edmonds left guard to MIA 38 for 2 yards (B.Washington).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 38(6:11 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to A.Ingold to MIA 40 for 2 yards (C.Clark).
|+60 YD
3 & 6 - BAL 40(5:27 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to T.Hill for 60 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(5:19 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 41 for 16 yards (E.Rowe).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 41(4:29 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to I.Likely. PENALTY on MIA-Br.Jones - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at BAL 41 - No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 50(4:23 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Duvernay to MIA 34 for 16 yards (J.Holland).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(3:58 - 4th) K.Drake left tackle to MIA 35 for -1 yards (M.Ingram).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 35(3:13 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to I.Likely to MIA 33 for 2 yards (Br.Jones; X.Howard).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIA 33(2:28 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Andrews.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIA 33(2:23 - 4th) J.Tucker 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout. Penalty on MIA-J.Bethel - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 51 yards from BAL 35 to MIA 14. D.Smythe to MIA 32 for 18 yards (J.Ross; R.Webb).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 32(2:12 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Waddle to MIA 35 for 3 yards (M.Peters).
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 35(2:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to BAL 44 for 21 yards (M.Williams).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(1:34 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to BAL 35 for 9 yards (C.Clark).
|+28 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 35(0:46 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle to BAL 7 for 28 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAL 7(0:24 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Waddle (Da.Williams). BAL-Da.Williams was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 7(0:19 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(0:14 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 40 for 15 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 40(0:09 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to T.Wallace (M.Ingram).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 40(0:08 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to T.Wallace to BAL 49 for 9 yards (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAL 49(0:04 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to R.Bateman.
